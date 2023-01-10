Here are the leading female athletes from last year based on their marks during the year, positions in major events and win-loss records against fellow competitors

The international selection panel for our annual world merit rankings comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Peter Matthews & Stuart Mazdon (UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks, writes Peter Matthews.

This was an extraordinary year with so many major championships as well as most of the Diamond League fixtures. China was still greatly affected by Covid and their athletes were mostly restricted to the World Championships with only limited events at home. We have not included BLR and RUS athletes in the top tens, and as they cannot compete in international competition it is very dfficult to rate them, but when have very strong series of marks we have included them in footnotes (with possible rankings in brackets).

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2021 top-ten rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2022 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

100 METRES

1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM

27.12.86 (12y, 2)

10.62, 10.65, 10.66, 10.67, 10.67, 10.67

1 Nairobi 10.67A

1 Paris 10.67

1h2 JAM Ch 10.70

1 Worlds 10.67 (10.87, 10.93)

1 Skol-Chorzów 10.66

1 Székesfehérvár 10.67

1 Monaco 10.62

2 Brussels 10.74

1 DLF-Zürich 10.65

2. Shericka Jackson JAM

16.7.94 (2y, 3)

10.71, 10.73, 10.73, 10.77, 10.81, 10.83

1 Kingston 7/5 11.00

2 Birmingham 11.12

3 Pre 10.92

1 JAM Ch 10.77 (10.98, 10.99)

2 Worlds 10.73 (10.84, 11.02

1 Lignano 11.13

2 Monaco 10.71

1 NACAC 10.83 (10.98)

2 Lausanne 10.88

1 Brussels 10.73

2 DLF-Zürich 10.81

5 Bellinzona 11.19

3. Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 28.6.92 (8y, 1)

10.79, 10.81, 10.82, 10.83, 10.89, 10.89

1h1 Walnut 10.89

1 Ponce 10.93

1 Kingston 21/5 10.94

1 Pre 10.79

1 Rabat 10.83

3 JAM Ch 10.89 (10.91, 11.06)

3 Worlds 10.81 (10.82)

1 Comm G 10.95 (10.99, 11.05)

dq Lausanne

2 Luzern 11.30

4. Aleia Hobbs USA

24.2.96 (4y, -)

10.81, 10.81, 10.83, 10.87, 10.88, 10.91; 10.72w, 10.80w

1/4 Baton Rouge 11.06/11.08

2 Walnut 10.80w (10.95)

1/2 Baton Rouge 10.84w/11.11

1B Jacksonville 11.28

1 New York 10.83

2 US Ch 10.72w (10.81, 10.88)

6 Worlds 10.92 (10.95, 11.04)

2 Skol-Chorzów 10.94

4 Monaco 10.81

1 Lausanne 10.87

4 Brussels 10.91

5 DLF-Zürich 11.03

5. Marie-Josée Ta Lou CIV

18.11.88 (6y, 4)

10.72, 10.78, 10.86, 10.87, 10.89, 10.91

1 Eagle Rock 11.07

6 Pre 11.07

2 Rabat 11.04

3 Paris 11.01

7 Worlds 10.93 (10.87, 10.92)

3 Skol-Chorzów 11.00

3 Monaco 10.72

3 Lausanne 10.89

3 Brussels 10.78

1 Padua 10.94

3 DLF-Zürich 10.91

1 Bellinzona 10.86

6. Dina Asher-Smith GBR

4.12.95 (4y, 6)

10.83, 10.84, 10.89, 10.98, 11.11, 11.15; 10.87w, 10.96w

1 Birmingham 11 11

4 Eugene 10.98

2 UK Ch 10.87w (10.96w)

4 Worlds 10.83 (10.84, 10.89)

8 Eur Ch 11.15

7. TeeTee Terry USA

24.11.99 (1y, -)

10.82, 10.87, 10.90, 10.92, 10.94; 10.74w, 10.77w, 10.85w

1 Walnut 18/4 10.77w (10.95w)

1 Clermont 10.94 (10.96w)

3 San Juan C 11.01 (11.10)

2 Jacksonville 11.29

5 Pre 10.98

3 Montverde 10.85w (10.91w)

3 US Ch 10.74w (10.87, 10.92)

3s1 Worlds 11.04 (10.95)

1 Memphis 10.82 (11.01)

8 Skol-Chorzów 11.20

4 Székesfehérvár 11.02

5 Monaco 10.90

5 Lausanne 11.13

1 Rovereto 11.02

2 Padua 11.14

6 DLF-Zürich 11.10

8. Tamari Davis USA

24.11.99 (1y, -)

10.83, 10.87, 10.91, 10.92, 10.92, 10.94; 10.78w, 10.91w

2 Carolina 11.61

4h2 Devonshire 11.62

6 Gainesville 11.27

4 Baton Rouge 11.06w

5 Kingston 7/5 11.54

4 Ponce 11.08

2C Jacksonville 11.38

1 Nashville 10.91

3 Montverde 10.85w (10.91w)

4 US Ch 10.78w (10.92, 11.04)

2 Memphis 10.83 (10.87)

2 Székesfehérvár 10.92

4 Lausanne 10.94

9. Mujinga Kambundji SUI

17.6.92 (4y, 8)

10.89, 10.91, 10.96, 10.97, 10.99, 10.99

1 Geneva 11.17

7 Pre 11.11

1 Bern 11.11

1 SUI Ch 10.89 (11.16)

5 Worlds 10.91 (10.96, 10.97)

3 Székesfehérvár 10.99

2 Eur Ch 10.99 (11.05)

6 Lausanne 11.15

6 Luzern 11.54

10. Daryll Neita GBR

29.8.96 (2y, 9)

10.90, 10.91, 10.95, 10.95, 10.97, 10.99; 10.80w, 10.92w

1 Rome 11.25

1 Savona 11.12

3 Birmingham 11.14

1 Hengelo 11.19

1 Turku 11.10 (11.09)

2 Paris 10.99

1 UK Ch 10.80w (10.92w)

3s3 WCh 10.97 (10.95, 10.97)

3 Comm G 11.07 (10.90, 11.02)

6 Monaco 10.91

3 Eur Ch 11.00 (10.95)

1 Berlin 11.00

4 DLF-Zürich 11.02

2 Bellinzona 11.00

Fraser-Pryce ran the eight fastest wind-legal times – to 10.70 – and lost just once. We were split for 4/5 between Hobbs and Ta Lou who were 3-3 on win-loss. Melissa Jefferson just misses a place.

200 METRES

1. Shericka Jackson JAM

16.7.94 (4y, 5)

21.45, 21.55, 21.67, 21.80. 21.84, 21.91

2 Doha 22.07

1 Rome 21.91

1 JAM Ch 21.55

1 Worlds 21.45 (21.67, 22.33w)

1 Skol-Chorzów 21.84

1 Székesfehérvár 22.02

1 DLF-Zürich 21.80

2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM 27.12.86 (7y, 4)

21.81, 21.82, 22.14, 22.26, 22.41, 22.54

2 Kingston 23/4 22.79

1 Pre 22.41

3 JAM Ch 22.14 (22.54)

2 Worlds 21.81 (21.82, 22.26)

3. Dina Asher-Smith GBR

4.12.95 (7y, 7)

21.96, 22.02, 22.27, 22.37, 22.37, 22.43

3 Doha 22.37

3 Rome 22.27

1 Stockholm 22.37

3 Worlds 22.02 (21.96, 22.56)

2 Eur Ch 22.43 (22.53)

4. Abby Steiner USA

24.11.99 (1y, -)

21.77, 21.80, 21.80, 22.02, 22.05, 22.07; 22.01w

1 Lexington 22.58i

1 Clemson 22.37i

1 SEC 22.09i (22.44i)

1 NCAA 22.16i (22.45i)

2 Baton Rouge 22.38

1 Lexington 22.05

2 SEC 22.07 (22.38)

1 NCAA 21.80 (22.02, 22.19, 22.01w)

1 US Ch 21.77 (21.80, 22.14)

5 Worlds 22.26 (22.15, 22.26)

5. Amaninatou Seyni NIG

24.10.96 (1y, -)

21.98, 22.04, 22.12, 22.21, 22.43A, 22.68

1 Nairobi 22.43A

1 Reims 22.68

1 Montpelier 22.74

1 Ostrava 22.21

4 Worlds 22.12 (21.98, 22.04)

3 Luzern 22.71

6. Gabrielle Thomas USA

25.3.00 (2y, 3)

21.98, 22.02, 22.35, 22.38, 22.47, 22.59; 21.69w

1 Texas R 21.69w

1 Walnut 22.02

1 Doha 21.98

8 US Ch 22.47 (22.35, 22.59)

7 Skol-Chorzów 22.86

2 DLF-Zürich 22.38

7. Tamara Clark USA

1.9.99 (1y, -)

21.92, 21.95, 22.05, 22.27, 22.29, 22.32; 21.72w

2 Texas R 21.72w

5 Walnut 22.66

2 Waco 23.04w

4 Doha 22.72

5 Pre 22.77

2 New York 22.62

2 US Ch 21.92 (22.05, 22.29)

6 Worlds 22.32 (21.95, 22.27)

6 Skol-Chorzów 22.82

4 Székesfehérvár 22.56

7 Luzern 23.35

3 DLF-Zürich 22.42

8. Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM

28.6.92 (7y, 1)

21.97, 22.02, 22.05, 22.25, 22.39, 22.41

1 Kingston 7/5 22.75

1 Kingston 21/5 22.55

2 Rome 22.25

2 JAM Ch 22.05 (22.68)

7 Worlds 22.39 (21.97, 22.41)

1 Comm G 22.02 (22.63)

9. Jenna Prandini USA

20.11.92 (4y, -)

22.01, 22.08, 22.19, 22.38, 22.39, 22.45; 22.01w

3 Walnut 22.59

1 Baton Rouge 22.45

4 Pre 22.77

1 Montverde 22.01w

3 US Ch 22.01 (22.19, 22.65)

4s1 Worlds 22.08 (22.38)

3 Skol-Chorzów 22.39

6 Székesfehérvár 22.73

3 Luzern 22.82

4 DLF-Zürich 22.45

10. Favour Ofili NGR

31.12.02 (1y, -)

21.96, 22.04, 22.05, 22.08, 22.13, 22.21

1/2 Fayetteville 22.80i/22.81i

1 Albuquerque 22.71Ai

2 SEC 22.46i (22.61i)

2 NCAA 22.50i (22.66i)

1 Gainesville 21.96

1 SEC 22.04 (22.21)

2 NCAA 22.05 (22.08, 22.13, 22.29)

3s3 Worlds 22.30 (22.24)

2 Comm G 22.51 (22.66, 22.71)

Jackson ran the three fastest and five of the top ten times of the year, topped by her World Champs win in 21.45, second best ever. We split for 3/4 and one goes round in circles over the records of those 7th to 10th (the Worlds order used here) Kambundji was also close.

400 METRES

1. Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH

15.4.94 (8y, 1)

49.11, 49.28, 49.40, 49.55, 49.91, 50.10

1 World Ind 50.31i

1 Gainesville 49.91

3 Doha 51.84

1 Paris 50.10

1 BAH Ch 52.62

1 Worlds 49.11 (49.55, 51.10)

1 Monaco 49.28

1 NACAC 49.40 (50.84)

2. Marileidy Paulino DOM

25.10.96 (2y, 2)

48.99, 49.49, 49.60, 49.87, 49.98, 50.10

1 S. La Romana 50.38

1 Doha 51.20

1 Ibero-Am 49.49

1 Rabat 50.10

2 Worlds 49.60 (49.98, 50.76)

1 Lausanne 49.87

1 DLF-Zürich 48.99

3. Femke Bol NED

23.2.00 (1y, -)

49.44, 49.75, 50.60; 50.30i, 50.57i, 50.64i

1 Metz 50.72i

1 Torun 50.64i

1 NED Ind Ch 50.30i

2 World Ind 50.57i (51.28i)

1 Skol-Chorzów 49.75

1 Eur Ch 49.44 (50.60)

4. Sada Williams BAR

1.12.97 (2y, 8)

49.75, 49.86, 49.90, 49.94, 49.98, 50.10

1B Spanish Town 52.14

1C Fayetteville 52.28i

3h1 World Ind 52.65i

1B Kingston 7/5 51.05

4 Doha 52.09

2 Rabat 50.74

2h3 JAM Ch 51.30

3 Worlds 49.75 (50.12, 51.05)

1 Comm G 49.90 (51.59)

3 Monaco 50.10

2 NACAC 49.86

2 Lausanne 49.94

2 Brussels 50.15

3 DLF-Zürich 49.98

3 Zagreb 51.76

5. Fiordaliza Cofil DOM

27.10.00 (1y, -)

49.80, 49.93, 50.13, 50.14, 50.38, 50.55

1 Santo Domingo 51.11

1 Savona 51.36

2 Ibero-Am 50.64

1 Huelva 50.38

6 Ostrava 51.14

1 Samorín 52.13

4 Paris 50.76

1 Caribbean Ch 51.31

6 Worlds 50.57 (50.14, 51.19)

6 Skol-Chorzów 51.36

5 Monaco 50.55

3 Lausanne 50.13

1 Brussels 49.80

2 DLF-Zürich 49.93

1 Zagreb 50.73

6. Candice McLeod JAM

15.11.96 (2y, 2)

49.87, 50.03, 50.05, 50.22, 50.29, 50.38

2/1/1 Kingston 51.78/51.20/50.58

2 Devonshire 51.57

5 Doha 52.37

2 Ostrava 50.38

1 JAM Ch 50.29 (50.85)

7 Worlds 50.78 (50.05, 50.76)

3 Skol-Chorzów 50.22

2 Monaco 49.87

4 Lausanne 50.80

5 Brussels 50.76

4 DLF-Zürich 50.03

2 Zagreb 51.52

7. Natalia Kaczmarek POL

17.1.98 (1y, -)

49.86, 49.94, 50.16, 50.21, 50.24, 50.40

1B Metz 51.58i

2 Torun 51.15i

3 POL Ind Ch 51.24i

4s1 World Ind 51.87i

6 Doha 52.54

1 Dessau 51.23

1 Ostrava 50.16

1 Kuso-Chorzów 50.40

1 POL Ch 51.25

1 Marseille 51.25

2 Paris 50.24

1 Sotteville 51.87

5s2 Worlds 51.34 (50.21)

2 Skol-Chorzów 49.86

2 Eur Ch 49.94 (50.64)

5 Lausanne 51.03

5 DLF-Zürich 50.74

8. Anna Kielbasinska POL

26.6.90 (1y, -)

50.28, 50.29, 50.31, 50.38, 50.45, 50.57

1 Karlsruhe 51.92i

1 Ostrava 51.10i

2 POL Ind Ch 51.20i

3 Ostrava 50.38

3 Paris 50.28

1 Stockholm 50.60

1 Chaux-de-Fonds 50.31

8 Worlds 50.81 (50.63, 50.65)

5 Skol-Chorzów 50.57

3 Eur Ch 50.29 (50.45)

7 Brussels 51.63

6 DLF-Zürich 50.93

9. Lieke Klaver NED

20.8.98 (2y, -)

50.18, 50.24, 50.33, 50.56, 50.59, 50.80

1B Karlsruhe 52.41i

2 Ostrava 51.66i

1C Metz 52.49i

2 Birminghan 51.49i

4 Torun 51.93i

2 NED Ind Ch 51.20i

6 World Ind 52.67i (51.81i)

4 Ostrava 50.90

2 Hengelo 51.34

5 Geneva 51.53

1 Bern 51.21

5 Paris 50.80

2 Stockholm 50.96

4 Worlds 50.33 (50.18, 50.24)

6 Eur Ch 50.56 (50.59)

6 Lausanne 51.15

6 Brussels 50.87

7 DLF-Zürich 51.55

10. Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 25.11.88 (9y, 4)

50.15, 50.31, 50.36, 50.36, 50.49, 50.52

3 Fayetteville 52.82i

1 Birmingham 51.39i

3 World Ind 50.79i (51.26i)

2 Doha 51.69

3 Rabat 51.37

2 JAM Ch 50.49 (50.67)

5 Worlds 50.36 (50.15, 50.56)

4 Skol-Chorzów 50.31

4 Monaco 50.52

3 NACAC 50.36

7 Lausanne 51.63

8 Brussels 51.73

8 DLF-Zürich 52.32

4 Zagreb 51.91

Miller-Uibo but lost only one of her eight 400m competitions and ran the 2nd, 3rd and 4th best times. Paulino ended with the fastest time and lost just once, but that was by 0.49 to Miller-Uibo at the Worlds.

800 METRES

1. Athing Mu USA

8.6.02 (2y, 1)

1:56.36, 1:57.01, 1:57.16, 1:57.55, 1:58.12

1 Waco 2:02.07

1 Rome 1:57.01

1 US 1:57.16 (1:57.55)

1 Worlds 1:56.36 (1:58.12)

2. Mary Moraa KEN

15.6.00 (1y, -)

1:56.71, 1:57.07, 1:57.45A, 1:57.63, 1:57.68

1 Nairobi 2:01.23A/2:04.63A

7 KEN Ch 2:03.41A

2 Nairobi 1:59.87A

2 Montreuil 2:01.29

1 Rabat 1:58.93

4 Rome 1:59.26

1 KEN Trials 1:57.45A

1 Stockholm 1:57.68

3 Worlds 1:56.71 (1:59.65, 2:00.42)

1 Comm G 1:57.07 (1:59.22)

1 DLF-Zürich 1:57.63

3. Keely Hodgkinson GBR

3.3.02 (2y, 2)

1:56.38, 1:57.40, 1:57.71, 1:57.72, 1:58.18; 1:57.20i

1 Birmingham 1:57.20i

1 Birmingham 1:58.63

1 Pre 1:57.72

1 Oslo 1:57.71

2 Stockholm 1:58.18

2 Worlds 1:56.38 (1:58.51)

2 Comm G 1:57.40 (2:00.18)

1 Eur Ch 1:59.04 (2:00.67)

5 DLF Zürich 1:59.06

4. Natoya Goule JAM

30.3.91 (4y, 3)

1:56.98, 1:57.85, 1:57.88, 1:57.90, 1:58.39

2 New York 2:02.14i

1 Staten Island 1:59.82i

1 Liévin 1:58.46i

3 Birmingham 1:59.85i

4 World Indoors 2:01.18i

3 Birmingham 2:00.13

4 Pre 1:59.39

6 Rome 1:59.54

6 Oslo 1:59.31

2 JAM Ch 2:00.83

5 Worlds 1:57.90 (1:58.73, 2:00.06)

4 Comm G 1:57.88 (1:58.39)

1 Monaco 1:56.98

2 DLF Zürich 1:57.85

1 Bellinzona 1:59.05

5. Deribe Welteji ETH

13.5.02 (1y, -)

1:57.02, 1:58.16, 1:58.28, 1:58.69, 1:58.83

1 Kuso-Chorzów 1:58.28

5 Oslo 1:58.69

4 Worlds 1:57.02 (1:58.16, 1:58.83)

1 Székesfehérvár 1:59.33

6. Ajee’ Wilson USA

8.5.94 (8y, -)

1:57.23, 1:58.06, 1:58.28, 1:58.47, 1:59.97; 1:59.09i

1 New York 2:01.38i

1 W-Salem 2:01.39i

1 US Ind Ch 2:01.72i

1 World Indoors 1:59.09i

1 Devonshire 2:03.09

2 Pre 1:58.06

1 New York 2:00.62

2 US Ch 1:57.23 (2:00.81)

8 Worlds 2:00.19 (1:59.97)

1 Skol-Chorzow 1:58.28

1 NACAC 1:58.47

7. Raevyn Rogers USA

7.9.96 (4y, 5)

1:57.96, 1:58.26, 1:58.44, 1:58.77, 1:58.77

1 Walnut 1:58.77

3 Pre 1:58.44

1 Portland 1:58.90

3 US Ch 1:57.96 (2:01.10)

6 Worlds 1:58.26 (1:58.77)

8. Renelle Lamote FRA

26.12.93 (3y, -)

1:57.84, 1:58.48, 1:58.50, 1:58.71, 1:59.38

2 Birmingham 1:59.53

1 Montreuil 2:00.68

3 Rabat 1:59.83

2 Rome 1:58.48

3 Oslo 1:58.50

1 FRA Ch 1:58.71

6s1 Worlds 2:00.86 (2:00.71)

2 Eur Ch 1:59.49 (2:00.23)

1 Lausanne 1:57.84

7 DLF Zürich 1:59.38

9. Sage Hurta USA

23.6.98 (1y, -)

1:57.85, 1:58.30, 1:58.40, 1:58.47, 1:58.95

1 New York 5/2 2:02.58i

1 Penn R 1:59.76

4 Birmingham 2:00.48

5 Pre 1:59.59

3 New York 2:01.41

7 US Ch 1:59.43 (1:58.30)

5 Stockhiolm 1:58.95

2 Skol-Chorzow 1:58.40

2 Monaco 1:57.85

3 DLF Zürich 1:58.47

10. Laura Muir GBR

9.5.93 (4y, 6)

1:57.23mx, 1:57.87, 1:58.09, 1:58.84

1mx Stretford 1:57.23

2 Oslo 1:58.09

3 Comm G 1:57.87 (1:58.84)

Mu was unbeaten and then it was very close between Moraa and Hodgkinson.

1500 METRES

1. Faith Kipyegon KEN

10.1.94 (9y, 1)

3:50.37, 3:52.59, 3:52.96, 4:00.44, 4:03.98

1 Pre 3:52.59

1 Worlds 3:52.96 (4:03.98, 4:04.53)

1 Monaco 3:50.37

1 DLF-Zürich 4:00.44

2. Gudaf Tsegay ETH

23.1.97 (7y, 4)

3:54.21, 3:54.52, 3:58.18, 4:01.28, 4:02.41; 3:54.77i, 3:57.19i, 3:57.38i

1 Liévin 4:21.72iM/4:05.06i

1 Torun 3:54.77i

1 Madrid 3:57.38i

1 Worlds 3:57.19i (4:06.71i)

2 Pre 3:54.21

2 Worlds 3:54.52 (4:01.28, 4:02.68)

2 Skol-Chorzów 3:58.18

6 DLF-Zürich 4:02.41

3. Laura Muir GBR

9.5.93 (8y, 3)

3:55.28, 3:56.86, 4:01.08, 4:01.78, 4:02.31

1 Birmingham 4:02.81

11 Pre 4:04.45

3 Rome 4:04.93

1 UK Ch 4:12.91

3 Worlds 3:55.28 (4:01.78)

1 Comm G 4:02.75

1 Eur Ch 4:01.08 (4:06.40)

2 Brussels 3:56.86

4 DLF-Zürich 4:02.31

4. Freweyni Hailu ETH

12.2.01 (2y, 5)

3:56.94, 3:58.18, 3:59.97, 4:01.28, 4:01.73

3 Karlsruhe 4:02.66i

3 Torun 4:02.50i

3 Madrid 4:03.38i

7 Pre 3:59.97

2 Rabat 3:58.18

4 Worlds 4:01.28 (4:02.28, 4:04.85)

3 Brussels 3:56.94

3 DLF-Zürich 4:01.73

5. Ciara Mageean IRL

9.5.93 (1y, -)

3:56.63, 4:01.68, 4:02.56, 4:03.03, 4:04.14

4 Birmingham 4:05.70

4 Rome 4:05.44

2 Comm G 4:04.14

2 Eur Ch 4:02.56 (4:03.03)

1 Brussels 3:56.63

2 DLF-Zürich 4:01.68

6. Deribe Welteji ETH

13.5.02 (1y, -)

3:56.91, 3:57.82, 3:59.19, 3:59.48, 4:01.50A

4 ETH Ch 4:13.0A

1 Nairobi 4:01.50A

1 Ostrava 3:59.19

1 Montreuil 3:59.48

1 Skol-Chorzów 3:56.91

4 Brussels 3:57.82

4 DLF-Zürich 4:01.79

5 Eugene 4:01.16

7. Hirut Meshesha ETH

10.1.01 (1y, -)

3:57.30, 4:00.51, 4:00.93; 4:03.79; 4:02.14i, 4:02.22i

2 Karlsruhe 4:02.14i

3 Liévin 4:27.19

5 Torun 4:03.22i

2 Madrid 4:02.22

2 World Ind 4:03.29i

1 Rabat 3:57.30

1 Rome 4:03.79

12 Worlds 4:05.86 (4:04.05)

3 Skol-Chorzów 4:00.93

4 Monaco 4:00.51

10 DLF-Zürich 4:06.28

8. Heather MacLean USA

21.8.95 (1y, -)

3:58.76, 3:58.89, 4:01.38, 4:02.90, 4:04.53

7 New York 4:28.05Mi

2 Staten Island 4:12.19i

1 US Ch 4:06.09i

7 World Ind 4:06.38i

5 US Ch 4:06.40

4 Skol-Chorzów 4:01.38

2 Monaco 3:58.89

1 NACAC 4:04.53

5 Brussels 3:58.76

7 DLF-Zürich 4:02.90

9. Sofia Ennaoui POL

30.8.95 (1y, -)

4:01.39, 4:01.43, 4:02.73, 4:03.52, 4:03.59

8 Ostrava 4:03.93

1 POL Ch 4:30.22

5 Worlds 4:01.43 (4:03.52, 4:05.17)

5 Skol-Chorzów 4:01.39

3 Eur Ch 4:03.59 (4:02.73)

10. Sinclaire Johnson USA

13.4.98 (1y, -)

3:58.85, 4:01.63, 4:02.87, 4:03.33, 4:03.39

2 San Juan C 4:03.33

4 Pre 3:58.85

1 US Ch 4:03.29

6 Worlds 4:01.63 (4:04.51)

9 Monaco 4:02.87

14 Brussels 4:10.29

Uneaten Kipyegon had the three fastest times at 1500m. Very tricky after the top places.

5000 METRES

1. Gudaf Tsegay ETH

23.1.97 (2y, 3)

1 Samorín 14:31.91

2 Oslo 14:26.69

1 Worlds 14:46.29 (14:52.64)

3 DLF-Zürich 14:32.11x

2. Beatrice Chebet KEN

5.3.00 (1y. -)

2 Nairobi 16/4 15:33.15A

1 KEN Ch 15:30.15A

1 African Ch 15:00.82

2 KEN Trials 15:07.23A

2 Worlds 14:46.75 (14:43.34)

1 Comm G 14:38.21

1 Berlin 14:44.25

1 DLF-Zürich 14:31.03x

3. Dawit Seyaum ETH

27.7.96 (1y, -)

1 Birmingham 14:47.55

1 Oslo 14:25.84

3 Worlds 14:47.36 (14:53.06)

4. Ejgayehu Taye ETH

10.02.00 (2y, 5)

1 Pre 14:12.98

4 DLF-Zürich 14:32.15x

5. Margaret Kipkemboi KEN

9.2.93 (5y, 8)

3 KEN Trials 15:10.34A

4 Worlds 14:47.71 (14:53.45)

2 DLF-Zürich 14:31.52x

6. Letesenbet Gidey ETH

20.3.98 (5y, 2)

2 Pre 14:24.59

3 Oslo 14:26.92

5 Worlds 14:47.98 (14:52.27)

7. Sifan Hassan NED

(1.1).93 (6y, 1)

1 Portland 15:13.41

6 Worlds 14:48.12 (14:52.89)

5 DLF-Zürich 14:37.05

8. Karoline Grøvdal NOR

14.6.90 (1y, -)

4 Birmingham 14:51.38

4 Oslo 14:31.07

8 Worlds 14:57.62 (14:53.07)

dnf Eur Ch

9. Alicia Monson USA

13.5.98 (1y, -)

5 Oslo 14:31.11

6 DLF-Zürich 14:37.22x

10. Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER

18.2.97 (3y, -)

8 Oslo 14:37.94

8h1 Worlds 15:17.78

1 Eur Ch 14:50.47

Taye ran easily the fastest time but was 4th at the DL final in her only other 5000m; the panel voted her 3rd-6th and the top two three were the World medallists. Also split on Gidey v Kipkemboi. Eilish McColgan and Elise Cranny were close for a ranking. Note, ‘x’ above indicates the 560.2m track in Zürich.

10,000 METRES

1. Letesenbet Gidey ETH

20.3.98 (3y, 2)

2 Hengelo 30:44.27

1 Worlds 30:09.94

2. Hellen Obiri KEN

13.12.89 (3y, 5)

1 KEN Trials 31:41.98

2 Worlds 30:10.02

3. Margaret Kipkemboi KEN

9.2.93 (1y, -)

1 Nairobi 31:51.7A

4 Hengelo 30:45.00

3 KEN Trials 31:50.22A

3 Worlds 30:10.07

4. Eilish McColgan GBR

25.11.90 (1y, -)

1 Hengelo 30:19.02

10 Worlds 30:34.60

1 Comm G 30:48.60

2 Eur Ch 30:41.05

5. Sifan Hassan NED

(1.1).93 (4y, 1)

4 Worlds 30:10.56

6. Ejgayehu Taye ETH

10.02.00 (1y, -)

3 Hengelo 30:44.68

6 Worlds 30:12.45

7. Yasemin Can TUR

11.12.96 (2y, -)

1 Eur Cup 31:20.18

1 ISG 32:34.33A irref

1 Eur Ch 30:32.57

8. Bosena Mulate ETH

21.11.01 (1y, -)

4 ETH Ch 32:19.2A

5 Hengelo 30:47.55

8 Worlds 30:17.77

9. Rahel Daniel ERI

16.11.01 (1y, -)

1 ERI Ch 32:46.8A

9 Hengelo 30:59.75

5 Worlds 30:12.15

10. Caroline Kipkirui KAZ

26.5.94 (1y, -)

13 Hengelo 31:13.18

7 Worlds 30:17.64

The six fastest times came at the World Championships. Biggest problems were for 7th to 9th and whether Kipkirui or Karissa Schweizer for 10th.

MARATHON

1. Ruth Chepngetich KEN

8.8.94 (4y, -)

1 Nagoya 2:17:18

dnf Worlds

1 Chicago 2:14:18

2. Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH

3.8.99 (1y, -)

1 Hamburg 2:17:23

1 London 2:17:26

3. Gotytom Gebreslase ETH

15.1.95 (1y, -)

4 Tokyo 2:18:18

1 Worlds 2:18:11

3 New York 2:23:39

4. Judith Jeptum Korir KEN

17.4.88 (1y, -)

1 Paris 2:19:48

2 Worlds 2:18:20

4 London 2:18:43

5. Amane Beriso ETH

13.10.91 (1y, -)

1 Valencia 2:14:58

6. Tigist Assefa ETH

28.3.94 (1y, -)

7 Riyadh 2:34:01

1 Berlin 2:15:37

7. Brigid Kosgei KEN

20.2.94 (6y, 2)

1 Tokyo 2:16:02

8. Lonah Salpeter ISR

12.12.88 (3y, 8)

2 Nagoya 2:18:45

3 Worlds 2:20:18

2 New York 2:23:30

9. Letesenbet Gidey ETH

20.3.98 (1y, -)

2 Valencia 2:16:49

10. Almaz Ayana ETH

21.11.91 (1y, -)

1 Amsterdam 2:17:20

The top two both had two big wins, but despite her non-finish at the Worlds, Chepngetich, who just missed the world record, takes top spot. Alemu Megertu was another ranking possible.

3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE

1. Norah Tanui (Jeruto) KAZ

2.10.95 (5y, 1)

8:53.02, 8:57.97, 9:01.54, 9:04.95A, 9.16.62

1 Nairobi 7/5 9:04.95A

1 Pre 8:57.97

1 KAZ Ch 9:16.62

1 Worlds 8:53.02 (9:01.54)

2. Werkwuha Getachew ETH

7.12.95 (1y, -)

8:54.61, 9:03.44, 9:03.57, 9:06.19, 9:07.81

1 ETH Ch 9:41.8A

5 Pre 9:07.81

1 African Ch 9:36.81

2 Worlds 8:54.61 (9:11.25)

1 Monaco 9:06.19

2 Brussels 9:03.44

1 DLF-Zürich 9:03.57

3. Winfred Yavi BRN

31.12.99 (4y, 5)

8:56.55, 8:58.71, 9:01.31, 9:04.47, 9:08.03

1 Gulf Ch 9:23.11

2 Pre 8:58.71

1 Paris 8:56.55

1 ISG 9:34.57 irreg

4 Worlds 9:01.31 (9:17.32)

3 Brussels 9:08.03

2 DLF-Zürich 9:04.47

4. Mekides Abebe ETH

29.7.01 (2y, 4)

8:56.08, 9:03.26, 9:11.09, 9:14.83, 9:43.8A

2 ETH Ch 9:43.8A

3 Pre 9:03.26

3 Paris 9:11.09

3 Worlds 8:56.08 (9:14.83)

5. Luiza Gega ALB

5.11.88 (1y, -)

9:10.04, 9:11.31, 9:14.29, 9:14.41, 9:14.91

1 Manchester 9:20.79

2 Hengelo 9:15.48

1 MedG 9:14.29

5 Worlds 9:10.04 (9:14.91)

7 Brussels 9:14.41

1 Eur Ch 9:11.31

6. Jackline Chepkoech KEN

3.10.03 (1y, -)

9:02.43, 9:09.72, 9:11.06, 9:15.68, 9:15.97

1 KEN Ch 9:26.12A

5 Nairobi 9:26.55A

7 Pre 9:15.97

6h1 Worlds 9:27.50

1 Comm G 9:15.68

5 Monaco 9:09.72

1 Brussels 9:02.43

5 DLF-Zürich 9:11.06

7. Faith Cherotich KEN

16.7.04 (1y, -)

9:06.14, 9:09.63, 9:12.04A, 9:16.14, 9:18.25A

2 Nairobi 7/5 9:12.04A

1 Nairobi 9:18.25A

1 World U20 9:16.14

4 Brussels 9:09.63

3 DLF-Zürich 9:06.14

8. Zerfe Wondemagegn ETH

26.10.02 (1y, 0)

9:06.37, 9:06.63, 9:10.16, 9:27.75, 9:41.37

3 ETH Ch 9:44.9A

2 African Ch 9:41.37

6 Paris 9:27.75

2 Monaco 9:06.63

5 Brussels 9:10.16

4 DLF-Zürich 9:06.37

9. Emma Coburn USA

19.10.90 (8y, 8)

9:07.93, 9:10.63, 9:14.43, 9:15.19, 9:16.49

8 Pre 9:18.19

1 USA Ch 9:10.63

8 Worlds 9:16.49 (9:15.19)

4 Monaco 9:07.93

8 Brussels 9:14.43

7 DLF-Zürich 9:20.00

10. Sembo Alemayehu ETH

24.1.05 (1y, -)

9:09.19, 9:14.10, 9:14.31, 9:18.98, 9:21.10

2 ETH-J 9:59.6A

5 ETH Ch 9:49.0A

4 Nairobi 7/5 9:26.39A

4 Hengelo 9:18.98

2 Paris 9:09.19

5h3 Worlds 9:21.10

2 World U20 9:30.41

6 Brussels 9:14.31

6 DLF-Zürich 9:14.10

As in 2021 Norah Tanui was unbeaten. We split on 9/10 with several others in close contention.

100 METRES HURDLES

1. Tobi Amusan NGR

23.4.97 (4y, 3)

12.12, 12.29, 12.30, 12.40, 12.41, 12.45; 12.06w, 12.40w

1 Lubbock 12.58w

4 Walnut 12.61 (12.57w)

7 Drake R 13.08

2 Doha 12.44w

2 Pre 12.58

2 Bydgoszcz 12.80 (12.93)

1 African Ch 12.57w (12.63w)

1 Turku 12.57 (12.76)

3 Paris 12.41

1 NGR Ch 12.54 (12.67)

2 Stockholm 12.50

1 Sotteville12.82

1 Worlds 12.06w (12.12, 12.40)

1 Comm G 12.30 (12.40w)

2 Lausanne 12.45

1 Berlin 12.45

1 DLF-Zürich 12.29

2. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR

21.8.96 (3y, 2)

12.27, 12.32, 12.34, 12.34, 12.37, 12.39; 12.23w, 12.27w

1 Devonshire 12.67

1 Gainesville 12.39 (12.53)

dnf Drake R

2 Ponce 12.52

1 Pre 12.45

1 Ostrava 12.56

1 Kuso-Chorzów 12.43

1 Rome 12.37

1 Stockholm 12.46

3 Worlds 12.23w (12.32, 12.52)

1 Skol-Chorzów 12.34 (12.51)

1 Székesfehérvár 12.27w

1 Lausanne 12.34

2 Luzern 12.86

1 Brussels 12.27

4 DLF-Zürich 12.49

1 Bellinzona 12.72

3. Kendra Harrison USA

18.9.92 (7y, 2)

12.27, 12.34, 12.37, 12.40, 12.40, 12.47; 12.32w

1 Texas R 12.32w

2 Walnut 12.56 (12.42w)

1 Tokyo 12.76

1 Doha 12.43w

8 Pre 12.78

1 USA Ch 12.34 (12.40, 12.47)

dq Worlds (12.27, 12.60)

2 Skol-Chorzów 12.37 (12.64)

2 Székesfehérvár 12.49w

6 Lausanne 12.59

3 Brussels 12.40

8 DLF-Zürich 13.02

4. Britany Anderson JAM

31.1.01 (2y, 6)

12.31, 12.42, 12.44, 12.45, 12.50, 12.51; 12.23w, 12.44w

2 Jacksonville 30/4 12.68

2 Doha 12.44w

1 Jacksonville 21/5 12.59

1 Hengelo 12.51

2 Rome 12.50

2 Turku 12.59 (12.67)

1 JAM Ch 12.53 (12.45)

2 Worlds 12.23w (12.31, 12.59)

5 Lausanne 12.59

4 Brussels 12.44

3 DLF-Zürich 12.42

5. Alia Armstrong USA

28.12.00 (1y, -)

12.43, 12.47, 12.48, 12.51, 12.55; 12.31w, 12.33w, 12.46w

1 Texas R 12.33w

2 Gainesville 3/4 12.61 (12.80)

1 Baton Rouge 12.55w/12.72

1 Westwood 12.79

1 SEC 12.46w (12.87)

1 NCAA 12.57 (12.55, 12.74)

3 USA Ch 12.47 (12.51, 12.68)

4 Worlds 12.31w (12.43, 12.48)

6. Alaysha Johnson USA

20.7.96 (1y, -)

12.35, 12.40, 12.41, 12.43, 12.50, 12.59; 12.50w

9 Baton Rouge 17.79

1 Houston 12.50w

1 Ponce 12.50

1 Nashville 12.59

1 New York 12.40

2 USA Ch 12.35 (12.41, 12.60)

dq h4 Worlds

1 Memphis 12.43

dnf h1 Skol-Chorzów

4 Székesfehérvár 12.62w

1 NACAC 12.62 (12.68)

7. Tia Jones USA

8.9.00 (1y, -)

12.38, 12.40, 12.47, 12.49, 12.52, 12.53

1 Coral Gables 12.90

3 Walnut 12.59 (12.65w)

1 Drake R 12.84

5 Ponce 12.77

1 Bydgoszcz 12.79

4 Hengelo 12.71

2 New York 12.53

5 USA Ch 12.59 (12.57, 12.59)

8 Stockholm 12.98

1 Marietta 12.57

2 Memphis 12.52

3 Skol-Chorzów 12.49 (12.68)

3 Lausanne 12.47

1 Luzern 12.78

2 Brussels 12.38

2 Berlin 12.58

2 DLF-Zürich 12.40

8. Tonea Marshall USA

17.12.98 (1y, -)

12.46, 12.55, 12.60, 12.66, 12.67, 12.70; 12.36w, 12.45w, 12.56w, 12.57w

3 Texas R 12.45w

1 Waco 12.56w/12.36w

1 Walnut 12.46 (12.57w)

2 Drake R 12.85

2 Jacksonville 21/5 12.76

3 Pre 12.66

1 Montreuil 12.96

3 Hengelo 12.70

4 USA Ch 12.55 (12.60, 12.67)

3 Marietta 12.74

4 Memphis 12.77

5 Skol-Chorzów 12.70

4 NACAC 12.75 (12.75)

3 Luzern 13.04

1 Padua 12.93

1 Zagreb 12.74

9. Cindy Sember GBR

5.8.94 (3y, 8)

12.50, 12.59, 12.62, 12.63, 12.66; 12.38w, 12.56w, 12.60w

4 Texas R 12.72w

5 Walnut 12.63 (12.60w)

5 Drake R 13.03

1 Fayetteville12.70

5 Jacksonville 21/5 12.89

4 Pre 12.69

3 Paris12.73

1 UK Ch 12.56w (12.64w)

2 Marietta 12.66

5 Worlds 12.38w (12.50, 12.67)

3 Comm G 12.59 (12.67w)

8 Eur Ch 13.16 (12.62)

4 Luzern 13.06

10. Nia Ali USA

31.1.01 (6y, 6)

12.49, 12.53, 12.59, 12.59, 12.59, 12.67; 12.59w

1 Coral Gables 12.59w

2 Gainesville 12.59 (12.81)

6 Jacksonville 21/5 13.02

7 Pre 12.77

3 Ostrava 12.69

2 Hengelo 12.69

3 Rome 12.71

3 Stockholm 12.53

dq USA Ch (12.49, 12.59)

dq h1 Worlds

7 Skol-Chorzów 12.76 (12.78)

3 Székesfehérvár 12.60w

4 Lausanne 12.59

5 Luzern 13.09

6 DLF-Zürich 12.67

2 Bellinzona 12.80

The world record and wins at her four major events gave Amusan top ranking, although she was 3-3 v Camacho-Quinn, who ran even more fast times. Jones finished very well but was beaten 4-1 by Johnson earlier.

400 METRES HURDLES

1. Sydney McLaughlin USA

7.8.99 (5y, 1)

50.68, 51.41, 51.61, 51.68, 52.17, 52.90

1 Nashville 51.61

1 USA Ch 51.41 (52.90, 54.11)

1 Worlds 50.68 (52.17, 53.95)

1 Székesfehérvár 51.68

2. Femke Bol NED

23.2.00 (3y, 3)

52.27, 52.27, 52.61, 52.67, 52.84, 52.95

1 Hengelo 53.94

1 Rome 53.02

1 Oslo 52.61

1 Stockholm 52.27

2 Worlds 52.27 (52.84, 53.90)

1 Eur Ch 52.67 (53.73}

1 Lausanne 52.95

1 DLF-Zürich 53.03

3. Dalilah Muhammad USA

7.2.90 (7y, 2)

53.13, 53.28, 53.83, 53.84, 53.88, 54.54

1 Drake R 53.88

1 Birmingham 54.54

3 Worlds 53.13 (53.28, 54.45)

7 Lausanne 56.03

1 Luzern 54.57

1 Padua 53.84

4 DLF-Zürich 53.83

4. Janieve Russell JAM

14.11.93 (7y, 6)

53.52, 53.63, 53.77, 53.92, 54.09, 54.14

1 Kingston 2/4 56.40

3 Devonshire 56.56

6 Drake R 56.62

1 Ponce 54.09

7 Birmingham 56.21

2 Rome 54.18

1 JAM Ch 53.63 (55.04)

3s1 Worlds 54.66 (54.52)

1 CommG 54.14

2 Székesfehérvár 54.14

2 Monaco 53.52

2 NACAC 54.87

2 Lausanne 53.92

2 Luzern 55.25

3 DLF-Zürich 53.77

3 Zagreb 55.04

5. Britton Wilson USA

13.11.00 (1y, -)

53.08, 53.72, 53.75, 53.86, 54.02, 54.23

1 Texas R 54.37

dnf Walnut

2 Baton Rouge 56.63

1 Fayetteville 55.41

1 SEC 53.75 (54.23)

1 NCAA 53.86 (54.72, 54.87)

2 USA Ch 53.08 (55.32)

5 Worlds 54.02 (53.72, 54.54)

6. Rushell Clayton JAM

18.10.92 (2y, -)

53.33, 53.63, 53.75, 53.89, 53.90, 54.20

2 Devonshire 55.89

3 Ponce 54.90

5 Rome 54.80

3 JAM Ch 54.20 (54.67)

2 Stockholm 53.90

6 Worlds 54.36 (53.63, 54.99)

4 Comm G 54.67 (54.93)

3 Székesfehérvár 54.45

1 Monaco 53.33

dnf Lausanne

1 Rovereto 53.75

5 DLF-Zürich 54.25

1 Zagreb 53.89

7. Gianna Woodruff PAN

18.11.93 (2y. 8)

53.69, 53.72, 54.13, 54.35, 54.60, 54.63

2 Walnut 54.60

2 Drake R 54.88

5 Birmingham 55.43

3 Nashville 54.63

1 New York 54.35

2h2 JAM Ch 55.71

1 Valdupar 55.32

7 Worlds 54.75 (53.69)

4 Székesfehérvár 55.73

3 Monaco 54.13

5 Lausanne 54.97

3 Rovereto 55.12

3 Padua 55.09

2 DLF-Zürich 53.72

4 Zagreb 55.14

8. Shamier Little USA

20.3.95 (7y, 4)

53.61, 53.76, 53.92, 54.77, 55.49, 55.50

1B Texas R 56.77

5 Drake R 56.00

2 Fayetteville 55.49

3 USA Ch 53.92 (55.50, 55.60)

4 Worlds 53.76 (53.61, 54.77)

9. Shiann Salmon JAM

31.3.99 (1y, -)

53.82, 54.10, 54.16. 54.22, 54.43, 54.47

1 Devonshire 55.35

3 Walnut 54.64

2 Ponce 54.43

1 Jacksonville 56.06

3 New York 55.28

2 JAM Ch 53.82 (54.10)

3s3 Worlds 54.16 (54.91)

2 Comm G 54.47 (55.39)

1 NACAC 54.22

10. Andrenette Knight JAM

19.11.96 (1y, -)

53.39, 53.85, 53.95, 54.33, 54.39, 54.55

1 Walnut 54.39

4 Drake R 55.67

2 Jacksonville 56.44

2 Nashville 53.39

dnf JAM Ch (54.55)

1 Marietta 53.85

3 Lausanne 54.33

dnf Rovereto

McLaughlin had the five fastest times of the year, including two world records, while Bol ran all her 11 races under 54 sec and finished well clear of all in her seven wins. The next best Europeans were Ukrainians Viktoriya Tkachuk and Anna Ryzhykova.

HIGH JUMP

1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR

19.9.01 (4y, 2)

2.05, 2.03, 2.03, 2.02, 2.02i

3 Hustopece 1.92i

2 B.Bystrica 1.96i

1 World Ind Ch 2.02i

1 Pre 2.00

1 Rabat 1.96

1 Paris 2.01

1 Brno 2.03

5 Stockholm 1.89

2 Worlds 2.02 (1.93)

2 Skol-Chorzów 1.92

1 Eur Ch 1.95

1 Brussels 2.05

1 DLF-Zürich 2.03

2. Eleanor Patterson AUS

22.5.96 (3y, 6

2.02, 2.00i, 1.99i, 1.97i, 1.96

1 Canberra 1.85

1 B.Bystrica 1.99i

1 Birmingham 1.97i

1 Madrid 1.96i

2 World Ind Ch 2.00i

1 Stockholm 1.96

1 Worlds 2.02 (1.93)

2 Comm G 1.92

3 Brussels 1.94

1 Bühl 1.95

2 Brussels 1.94

1 Bellinzona 1.91

3. Iryna Herashchenko UKR

10.3.95 (3y, 4)

2.00, 1.98, 1.97, 1.94, 1.93, 1.93

1 Sumy 1.89i

4 Hustopece 1.92i

2 Kyiv 1.89i

7 Banská B 1.93i

5 World Ind Ch 1.92i

1 Grosseto 1.90

4 Pre 1.90

2 Rabat 1.93

5 Turku 1.92

2 Paris 1.98

2 Brno 1.97

2 Opole 1.90

3 Stockholm 1.93

4 Worlds 2.00 (1.93)

6 Skol-Chorzów 1.88

5 Eur Ch 1.93

6 Brussels 1.91

2 DLF-Zürich 1.94

4. Nicola Olyslagers AUS

28.12.96 (3y, 3)

1.96, 1.96, 1.95, 1.94, 1.94, 1.94

1 AUS Ch 1.94

5= Pre 1.90

3 Rabat 1.93

1 Turku 1.96

3= Paris 1.95

5= Worlds 1.96 (1.93)

dns Comm G (1.81)

3 Brussels 1.94

3 DLF-Zürich 1.94

5. Nadezhda Dubovitskaya KAZ

12.3.98 (1y. -)

1.98i, 1.96, 1.96i, 1.93, 1.93

1 Ust-Kamenogorsk 1.89i/1.88i

1 KAZ Ind Ch 1.96i

3 World Ind Ch 1.98i

3 Pre 1.93

4 Rabat 1.93

4 Stockholm 1.93

8 Worlds 1.96 (1.93)

7 Skol-Chorzów 1.88

4 DLF-Zürich 1.91

6 Bellinzona 1.88

6. Lamara Distin JAM

3.3.00 (1y, -)

1.97, 1.96, 1.95, 1.95, 1.95, 1.93

1 Fayetteville 1.86i

1 College Sta. 1.88i

2 Lubbock 1.85i

1 Albuquerque 1.92Ai

1 SEC 1.91i

1 NCAA 1.92i

1 Texas R 1.96

2/1 College Station 1.93/1.97

1 Gainesville 1.89

1 Waco 1.93

1 SEC 1.95

1 NCAA 1.95

3 JAM Ch 1.85

9 Worlds 1.93 (1.90)

1 Comm G 1.95

7. Marija Vukovic MNE

21.1.92 (2y, 9)

1.96i, 1.95, 1.95, 1.95, 1.95,

3 Karlsruhe 1.88i

2 Hustopece 1.95i

3 B.Bystrica 1.96i

2 Pireás 1.87i

3 Madrid 1.87i

2 Balkan Ch 1,90i

1 Belgrade 1.90i

4 World Ind Ch 1.95i

1 Athens 1/5 1.90

1 Argostóli 1.93

1 Kalamáta 1.95

5 Athens 1.88

1 Filothei 1.95

9 Rabat 1.80

5 Paris 1.95

1 Med G 1.92

dnq 14 Worlds 1.90

4= Skol-Chorzów 1.88

2 Eur Ch 1.95

5 Brussels 1.91

8. Elena Vallortigara ITA

21.9.91 (2y, -)

2.00, 1.98, 1.94, 1.93, 1.92

1 ITA Ind Ch 1.92i

1 Siena 1.91i

6= World Ind Ch 1.92i

1 Arezzo 1.92

3 Grosseto 1.85

5= Pre 1.90

6 Rabat 1.90

2 Turku 1.94

8 Paris 1.88

1 ITA Ch 1.98

6 Stockholm 1.89

3 Worlds 2.00 (1.93)

4= Skol-Chorzów 1.88

9= Eur Ch 1.86

7 Brussels 1.88

5 DLF-Zürich 1.91

2 Bellinzona 1.91

9. Safina Sadullayeva UZB

4.3.98 (2y. 10)

1.97A, 1.96, 1.93, 1.93i, 1.92

5 Hustopece 1.92i

4 Mondeville 1.89i

4 B.Bystrica 1.93i

6= World Ind Ch 1.92i

2 Montreuil 1.86

1 Rehlingen 1.88

1 UZB Ch 1.89

3 Brno 1.90

5= Worlds 1.96 (1.93)

1 Skol-Chorzów 1.92

1 ISG 1.97A

4 Brussels 1.91

1 Pápa 1.90

3 Bellinzona 1.88

10. Vashti Cunningham USA

18.1.98 (7y, 5)

1.98i, 1.96, 1.96, 1.93, 1.93

1 Louisville 1.98i

1 USA Ind Ch 1.91i

1 Walnut 1.96/1.90

1 Drake R 1.90

1 San Juan C 1.96

2 Pre 1.93

1 USA Ch 1.93

dnq 18= Worlds 1.86

1 NACAC 1.92

nr (3) Mariya Lasitskene RUS

14.1.93 (9y, 1)

2.01, 2.00, 1.95, 1.94, 1.94

6 B.Bystrica 1.93i

2 Birmingham 1.91i

3 RUS Ind Ch 1.91i

1 Sochi 1.94

1/3/1 Moscow 1.91/1.85/1.91

1 RUS Cuo 1.94

1 Yerino 1.95

1 RUS Ch 2.00

1 Bryansk 1.88

1 Spartakiad 2.01

Despite the problems faced by Ukrainian athletes, Mahuchikh had a splendid year with the top three marks and World title. Panellists were split on places 5-7. Angelina Topic, 16 in July, with 1.96, 1.95 and four 1.93s, narrowly missed ranking.

POLE VAULT

1. Sandi Morris USA

8.7.92 (8y, 5)

4.85, 4.82, 4.81, 4.80i, 4.80i

1 New York 4.75i

1 Louisville 4.71i

1 Blacksburg 4.65i

1 USA Ind Ch 4.80i

1 World Ind 4.80i

1 Ponce 4.72

1 Birmingham 4.73

1 Rabat 4.65

1 Rome 4.81

1 USA Ch 4.82

1 Marietta 4.65

2 Worlds 4.85

2 Monaco 4.66

2 DLF-Zürich 4.76

2. Katie Nageotte USA

13.6.91 (6y, 1)

4.85. 4.80i, 4.75i, 4.75i, 4.65

1 Reno 4.60Ai

3 New York 4.35i

3 Liévin 4.80i

1 USA Ind Ch 4.75i

2 World Ind 4.75i

7 Birmingham 4.30

nh Rabat

4= Rome 4.60

3 USA Ch 4.65

4 Marietta 4.55

1 Worlds 4.85

3. Nina Kennedy AUS

5.4.97 (2y, 8)

4.81, 4.80, 4.70, 4.70, 4.66

1 Perth 4.70/4.60

1 AUS Ch 4.35

1 Sydney 4.40

2 Rabat 4.65

1 Turku 4.65

5 Marietta 4.55

3 Worlds 4.80

1 Comm G 4.60

1 Monaco 4.66

2 Lausanne 4.70

1 DLF-Zürich 4.81

4. Tina Sutej SLO

7.11.88 (4y, 6)

4.80i, 4.75, 4.75i, 4.75i, 4.72

1 Novo Mesto 4.60i

1 Zagreb 4.67i

2 Ostrava 4.61i

1 Val-de-Reuil 4.70i

4= Liévin 4.65i

3 Cl-Ferrand 4.75i

1 Zagreb 4.60i

1 Rouen 4.80i

3 World Ind 4.75i

2= Birmingham 4.65

1 Ostrava 4.65

5= Rabat 4.45

4= Rome 4.60

1 SLO Ch 4.72

4 Worlds 4.70

7= Monaco 4.36

3 Eur Ch 4.75

1 Jockgrim 4.71

2 Luzern 4.30

1 Lausanne 4.70

3 DLF-Zürich 4.61

1 Zagreb 4.61

1 Ljubljana 4.60i

5. Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE

4.2.90 (8y, 4)

4.75, 4.70, 4.66. 4.65, 4.65

3 Texas R 4.65

8 Walnut 4.40

2 Ponce 4.62

2= Birmingham 4.65

1 Athens 4.64

3 Rabat 4.55

6 Rome 4.50

5 Worlds 4.70

3 Monaco 4.66

2 Eur Ch 4.75

5= Lausanne 4.50

5= DLF-Zürich 4.51

6. Wilma Murto FIN

11.6.98 (1y, -)

4.85, 4.61, 4.61, 4.60, 4.60

1 Tampere 4.40i

7 Nevers 4.43i

2 Turku 4.50

1 Kuortane 4.60i

5 Täby 4.36

1 Somero 4.30

6= Worlds 4.60

2 FIN Ch 4.30

1 Eur Ch 4.85

2 Jockgrim 4.61

2 Luzern 4.30

3 Lausanne 4.60

5 DLF-Zürich 4.61

1 Beckum 4.60

7. Roberta Bruni ITA

8.3.94 (1y, -)

4.72, 4.71, 4.66, 4.61, 4.60

7 Val-de-Reuil 4.25i

9 Liévin 4.20i

2 ITA Ch 4.31i

11 World Ind 4.30i

1 Rieti 4.40/4.40/4.60

4 Grosseto 4.32

1 L’Aquila 4.50

2= Rome 4.60

1 Innsbruck 4.66

1 Barletta 4.71

1 ITA Ch 4.55

dnq 16= Worlds 4.35

4 Monaco 4.51

7= Eur Ch 4.55

4 Lausanne 4.60

1 Rovereto 4.72

4 DLF-Zürich 4.61

1 Brescia 4.50

8. Angelica Moser SUI

9.10.97 (1y, -)

4.66i, 4.65i, 4.61, 4.60, 4.60

1 Bordeaux 4.52i

9 Nevers 4.33i

5= Tourcoing 4.44i

1 Magglingen 4.60i

4 Val-de-Reuil 4.45i

4= Cl-Ferrand 4.45i

1 SUI Ind Ch 4.65i

2 Rouen 4.66i

4= World Ind 4.60i

1 Basel 4.55

nh Rome

nh Geneva

1 Bern 4.40

1 SUI Ch 4.50

2 Chaux-de-Fonds 4.40

8 Worlds 4.60

2 Frauenkampen 4.60

7= Monaco 4.36

4 Eur Ch 4.55

5= Lausanne 4.50

3= Luzern 4.15

7 DLF-Zürich 4.51

1 Schaan 4.61

9. Bridget Williams USA

18.3.96 (1y, -)

4.70, 4.70i, 4.65, 4.65i, 4.60

2 Blacksburg 4.42i/4.48i/4.65i

3 US Ind Ch 4.70i

1 Texas R 4.70

3 Walnut 4.50

2 Columbia SC 4.43

3 Ponce 4.52

2 Nashville 4.35

7 USA Ch 4.50

3 Marietta 4.65

1 Memphis 4.60

3 Jockgrim 4.51

1 Mannheim 4.56

3= Luzern 4.15

10. Emily Grove USA

22.5.93 (1y, -)

4.75, 4.70, 4.62, 4.60, 4.60

2 New York 4.45i

6 US Ind Ch 4.50i

2 Texas R 4.70

4= Walnut 4.40

1 Vermillion 4.62/4.43

5 Ponce 4.32

5= Birmingham 4.45

1 Chula Vista 4.75

5 USA Ch 4.60

2 Täby 4.51

1 Tomblaine 4.60

2 Memphis 4.50

2 NACAC 4.40

nr (1) Anzhelika Sidorova RUS

28.6.91 (9y, 2)

4.91, 4.87i, 4.86, 4.86i, 4.85i

1 Moscow 4.80i/4.86i

1 Liévin 4.85i

1 C-Ferrand 4.87i

1 Moscow 4.70/4.86/4.80

2 RUS Cup 4.65

1 RUS Ch 4.91

1 Kuts 4.70

1 Spartakiad 4.70

nr (6) Polina Knoroz RUS

20.7.99 (2y, 9)

4.81i, 4.70, 4.70, 4.65, 4.65

4 Chelyabinsk 4.25i

2/1/2 Moscow 4.65i/4.60i/4.65i

7 Liévin 4.55i

2 Cl-Ferrand 4.81i

1 RUS Ind Ch 4.65i

1/2/2 Moscow 4.50/4.70/4.60

3 Tver 4.35

1 RUS Cup 4.70

2 RUS Ch 4.65

2 Spartakiad 4.65

nr (9) Irina Zhuk BLR

26.1.93 (2y, 7)

4.80i, 4.77i, 4.71i, 4.70i, 4.60i

1 Nevers 4.60i

1 Ostrava 4.71i

1 Tourcoing 4.77i

2 Val-de-Reuil 4.70i

2 Liévin 4.80i

4 C-Ferrand 4.45i

1 BLR Ind Ch 4.55i

1 Minsk 4.50

1 Brest 4.55

Competing only in Russia, Sidorova had the best marks so can claim to be the world best, but one cannot easily compare her with international rivals. Morris was the only other woman to exceed 4.80 more than twice. Panel split for 8/9.

LONG JUMP

1. Malaika Mihambo GER

3.2.94 (8y, 1)

7.12, 7.09, 7.03, 6.99, 6.96i

3 Berlin 6.66i

1 Düsseldorf 6.96i

1 GER Ind Ch 6.81i

1 Birmingham 7.09

1 Dessau 6.49

1 Weinheim 6.66

1 Hengelo 6.65

2 Rome 6.79

1 GER Ch 6.85

5 Stockholm 6.72

1 Worlds 7.12 (6.84)

2 Eur Ch 7.03 (6.99)

1 Berlin 6.92

4 DLF-Zürich 6.52

2. Ivana Vuleta SRB

10.5.90 (8y, 4)

7.06, 7.06i, 6.97, 6.88i, 6.85i

1 SRB Ind Ch 6.85i

3 Birmingham 6.51i

1 Belgrade 6.88i

1 World Ind 7.06i

5 Birmingham 6.54

5 Pre 6.40

1 Balkan Ch 6.83w

6 Stockholm 6.66

7 Worlds 6.84 (6.65)

1 Eur Ch 7.06 (6.67)

1 DLF-Zürich 6.97

3. Ese Brume NGR

20.1.96 (6y, 3)

7.08w, 7.02, 7.00, 6.92, 6.90w

2 World Ind 6.85i

1 Baton Rouge 7.08w/6.75

3 Drake R 6.58

1 Ponce 6.90w/6.78

1 Tucson 6.72

2 Pre 6.82

1 Bern 6.92

1 NGR Ch 6.89

7 Stockholm 6.57

1 Sotteville 6.66w/6.65

2 Worlds 7.02 (6.82)

1 Comm G 7.00 (6.81)

3 Rovereto 6.53

1 Brussels 6.83

2 Berlin 6.78

4. Quanesha Burks USA

15.3.95 (3y, -)

7.06w, 6.88, 6.88w, 6.86, 6.77

2 New York 6.54i

2 Staten Island 6.55i

9 Liévin 6.23i

1 USA Ind Ch 6.55i

5 World Ind 6.77i

1 Devonshire 6.77w

2 Baton Rouge 6.88w/6.75

7 Drake R 6.42w

2 Ponce 6.65

4 Pre 6.70w/6.66

2 Hengelo 6.53

3 Rome 6.77

1 USA Ch 7.06w/6.67

4 Worlds 6.88 (6.86)

1 NACAC 6.75

2 Brussels 6.54

5 Berlin 6.65

3 DLF-Zürich 6.65

3 Schaan 6.55

5. Brooke Buschkuehl AUS

12.7.93 (6y, 10

7.13, 6.95, 6.87, 6.84w/6.63, 6.76, 6.61

1 Mackay 6.61w

1 Manchester 6.44

6 Hengelo 6.13

2 Sollentuna 6.61

2 Chula Vista 7.13

5 Worlds 6.87 (6.76)

2 Comm G 6.95 (6.84w/6.63)

6. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR

18.7.95 (4y, 6)

6.87, 6.86, 6.85, 6.82, 6.81

nj Liévin

nj Birmingham i

6 World Ind 6.73i

2 Birmingham 6.66

1 Rome 6.85

1 Innsbruck 6.86

2 Stockholm 6.76

8 Worlds 6.82 (6.81)

4 Eur Ch 6.76 (6.87)

nj Berlin

6 DLF-Zürich 6.50

7. Khaddi Sagnia SWE

20.4.94 (3y, 7)

6.95, 6.87w, 6.78, 6.74, 6.70i

1 Berlin 6.66i

8 Dortmund 6.03i

1 Birmingham 6.70i

1 Torun 6.70i

1 SWE Ind Ch 6.69i

12 World Ind 6.42i

7 Birmingham 6.46

1 Pre 6.95

6 Rome 6.66

1 Uppsala 6.61

3 Stockholm 6.74

6 Worlds 6.87w/6.69 (6.78)

2 SWE Ch 6.57w/6.53

6 Eur Ch 6.61 (6.59)

2 DLF-Zürich 6.55

8. Lorraine Ugen GBR

22.8.91 (5y, -)

6.82i, 6.81, 6.79, 6.79w/6.69, 6.75i. 6.71i

2 Clemson 6.62i

1 Staten Island 6.71i

5 Birmingham 6.38i

1 UK Ind Ch 6.75i

1 Madrid 6.67i

3 World Ind 6.82i

7 Ponce 6.41w

3 Birmingham 6.65

nj Pre

2 Powder Springs 6.65

1 UK Ch 6.79w/6.69

1 Stockholm 6.81

10 Worlds 6.53 (6.68)

5 Comm G 6.60 (6.79)

7 DLF-Zürich 6.38

9. Tara Davis USA

20.5.99 (2y, 5)

7.24w/7.03, 6.84i, 6.73, 6.60w/6.58, 6.59i

1 New Tork 6.59i

1 Fayetteville 6.84i

2 Walnut 6.60w/6.58

3 Pre 6.73

nj USA Ch

1 Chula Vista 7.24w/7.03

10. Jazmin Sawyers GBR

21.5.94 (4y, 9)

6.84, 6.80, 6.80w, 6.73, 6.69

5 New York 6.17i

5 Staten Island 6.34i

6 Birmingham 6.28i

3 Torun 6.46i

3 UK Ind Ch 6.42i

5 Belgrade 6.45i

1 Clermont 6.32/6.68

4 Birmingham 6.60

5 Hengelo 6.31

7 Rome 6.61

2 UK Ch 6.67w/6.62

8 Stockholm 6.39

9 Worlds 6.62 (6.68)

4 Comm G 6.84 (6.80w)

3 Eur Ch 6.80 (6.60)

2 Rovereto 6.73

3 Berlin 6.69

5 Schaan 6.41

Mihambo retained top ranking and was ahead on win-loss against her closest rivals, 3-2 v Vuleta, 3-0 v Brume. Leticia Melo jumped 6.89 for World bronze but her next best was 6.64.

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Yulimar Rojas VEN

21.10.95 (6y, 1)

15.74i, 15.47, 15.41i, 15.31, 15.28, 15.01

1 Madrid 15.41i

1 World Ind 15.74i

1 La Nucia 14.83

1 Worlds 15.47 (14.72)

1 Monaco 15.01

1 Lausanne 15.31

1 DLF-Zurich 15.28

2. Shanieka Ricketts JAM

2.2.92 (7y, 2)

14.94, 14.91, 14.89, 14.85, 14.82w. 14.72

1 Kingston 13.94/14.27/13.95

1 Devonshire 14.15

1 Doha 14.82w

2 Rabat 14.43

1 Turku 14.35

1 Kourtane 14.52

1 JAM Ch 14.27

2 Worlds 14.89 (14.45)

1 Comm G 14.94

2 Monaco 14.91

2 Lausanne 14.64

1 Padua 14.72

3 DLF-Zurich 14.85

3. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR

|18.7.95 (1y, -)

15.02, 14.96, 14.74i, 14.73w, 14.59, 14.54

1 Sumy 14.34i

2 World Ind 14.74i

2 Doha 14.73w

11 Worlds 13.91 (14.54)

4 Monaco 14.59

1 Eur Ch 15.02 (14.36)

3 Lausanne 14.31

2 DLF-Zürich 14.96

4. Tori Franklin USA

7.10.92 (3y, -)

14.86, 14.75, 14.72, 14.59, 14.36. 14.34

1 Ann Arbor 13.69i

1 New York 13.96i

2 Chicago 13,84i

2 USA Ind Ch 13.78i

13 World Ind 13.89i

1 Athens 14.34

3 Turku 14.05

2 USA Ch 14.59

3 Worlds 14.72 (14.36)

3 Monaco 14.86

5 Lausanne 14.21

4 DLF-Zürich 14.75

5. Thea LaFond DMA

5.4.94 (2y, 9)

14.71w/14.50, 14.62Ai, 14.56, 14.56, 14.53, 14.53i

1 Albuquerque 14.62Ai

1 Virginia Beach 14.02i

1 Lubbock 14.36i

1 Chicago 14.34i

2 Paris 14.12i

4 World Ind 14.53i

1/2 São Paulo 14.35/13.83

3 Doha 14.46w

1 Savona 14.53

1 Rabat 14.46

9 Turku 13.61

1 Kuortane 14.19

2 Orimattila 14.03

5 Worlds 14.56 (14.39)

2 Comm G 14.39

6 Monaco 14.45

1 NACAC 14.49

9 Lausanne 13.85

1 Padua 14.71w/14.50

5 DLF-Zurich 14.56

6. Keturah Orji USA

5.3.96 (6y, 8)

14.79, 14.76, 14.56, 14.53w, 14.49w, 14.42i

1 USA Ind Ch 14.28i

7 World Ind 14.42i

1 Walnut 14.53w & 14.28

1 Chula Vista 14.76

2 Walnut 14.38

1 USA Ch 14.79

6 Worlds 14.49w/14.06 (14.37)

5 Monaco 14.56

2 NACAC 14.32

7. Leyanis Pérez CUB

6.2.96 (4y, 4)

14.70, 14.58, 14.53, 14.47i, 14.37, 14.30

1 Miramas 14.47i

2 Mondeville 14.15i

11 World Ind 13.99i

1 Ibero-Am Ch 14.58

6 Rabat 14.20

2 Barrientos 14.30

4 Worlds 14.70 (14.30)

7 Monaco 14.37

3 Padua 14.53

8. Patrícia Mamona POR

21.11.88 (6y, 3

14.45, 14.42i, 14.41, 14.40w, 14.35, 14.32

2 Miramas 14.17i

3 Mondeville 14.13i

1 POR Ind Ch 14.12i

1 Paris 14.15i

6 World Ind 14.42i

6 Doha 14.40w

4 Rabat 14.35

5 Madrid 14.21

8 Worlds 14.29w/14.25 (14.32)

1 Leiria 14.04

8 Monaco 14.23

5 Eur Ch 14.41 (14.45)

4 Lausanne 14.22

6 DLF-Zurich 14.24

9. Kimberley Williams JAM

3.11.88 (10y, 7)

14.62i, 14.32i, 14.30i, 14.29, 14.28w, 14.27

1 Clemson 14.32i

1 Fayetteville 14.30i

3 World Ind 14.62i

1 Clermont 13.93w/13;87

7 Doha 14.28w

3 JAM Ch 13.28

7 Worlds 14.29 (14.27)

4 Comm G 14.25

6 Lausanne 14.12

1 Leverkusen 13.92

10. Kristiina Mäkelä FIN

20.11.92 (2y, -)

14.64, 14.50w/14.47, 14.48, 14.41w/14.24, 14.18, 14.14

2 FIN Ind Ch 13.75i

9 World Ind 14.14i

1 Forbach 14.14

5 Turku 13.93

1 Orimattila 14.12

1 Lempäälä 14.50w/14.47

9 Worlds 14.18 (14.48)

1 FIN Ch 14.41w/14.24

2 Eur Ch 14.64 (14.11)

7 Lausanne 13.99

2 v SWE 13.72

Rojas had six performances over 15m, with a marvellous world record indoors. Ricketts was clearly best of the rest.

SHOT

1. Chase Ealey USA

20.7.94 (4y, 10)

20.51, 20.49, 20.48, 20.38, 20.21i, 20.19

2 Manchester 18.49i

2 King’s Lynn 17.80i

1 Reykjavik 19.21i

1 Växjö 19.20i

2 USA Ind Ch 19.10i

2 World Ind 20.21i

1 Harrow 18.74

1 Doha 19.51

1 Halle 19.76

1 Hengelo 19.98

1 Oslo 20.13

1 USA Ch 20.51

1 Stockholm 20.48

1 Worlds 20.49 (18.96)

1 Skol-Chorzów 20.38

1 York 20.08

1 DLF-Zürich 20.19

2. Gong Lijiao CHN

24.1.89 (16y, 1)

1 Shijianzuang 18.40

2 Worlds 20.39 (19.51)

3. Jessica Schilder NED

19.3.99 (1y, -)

20.24, 19.84, 19.77, 19.72i, 19.68, 19.48i

3 Kladno 18.43i

7 Nehvizdy 16.92i

1 Apeldoorn 18.49i/19.26i/ 19.72i

1 NED Ind Ch 19.35i

2 Eur Throws 18.89

3 World Ind 19.48i

8 Doha 18.28

4 Hengelo 19.17

1 Kladno 19.19

2 Oslo 19.46

1 NED Ch 19.68

4 Stockholm 19.07

3 Worlds 19.77 (19.16)

2 Skol-Chorzów 19.84

1 Eur Ch 20.24 (18.95)

4 DLF-Zürich 19.06

1 Assendelft 18.06

4. Sarah Mitton CAN

20.6.96 (1y, -)

20.33, 20.15, 19.99, 19.90, 19.77, 19.58

5 Manchester 17.88i

5 Kladno 18.14i

2 Nehvizdy 18.65i

1 New York 19.16i

1 Toronto 18.45i

1 Long Beach 18.85

1 Fullerton 18.41

7 World Ind 19.02i

1 Devonshire 19.58

1/2 Tucson 19.09/19.47

1 London ON 19.37

3 Hengelo 19.24

1 Sollentuna 19.57

6 Oslo 18.98

1 CAN Ch 20.33

2 Stockholm 19.90

1 Edmonton 19.99

4 Worlds 19.77 (19.38)

1 Comm G 19.03 (18.24)

3 Skol-Chorzów 19.44

1 NACAC 20.15

2 DLF-Zürich 19.56

5. Auriol Dongmo POR

3.8.90 (3y, 3)

20.43i, 19.90i, 19.82, 19.68, 19.68, 19.62

1 Pombal 19.29i/19.61/19.38i

1 POR Ind Ch 19.90i

1 Eur Throws 19.68

1 Liévin 19.18i

1 World Ind 20.43i

2 Halle 19.09

2 Hengelo 19.68

3 Oslo 19.43

1 POR Ch 19.00

3 Stockholm 19.30

5 Worlds 19.62 (19.38)

1 Maia 18.98

1 Leoira 18.65

5 Skol-Chorzów 19.27

2 Eur Ch 19.82 (19.32)

3 DLF-Zürich 19.46

6. Song Jiayuan CHN

15.9.97 (2y, 7)

20.38, 20.20, 19.57, 19.38, 19.08

1 Beijing 19.38

1 Shanghai 20.20/20.38

6 Worlds 19.57 (19.08)

7. Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM

11.11.92 (5y, -)

19.53, 19.13, 19.12i, 19.09, 19.04, 19.04

1 Blacksburg 18.55i

1 Clemson 18.80i

6 World Ind 19.12i

1 Walnut 18.92

1 Columbia SC 18.72

5 Doha 18.72

1 Tucson 19.53

2 New York 18.40

4 Oslo 19.04

1 JAM Ch 18.79

5 Stockholm 18.77

10 Worlds 18.29 (19.09)

2 Comm G 18.98 (18.42)

6 Skol-Chorzów 19.13

5 DLF-Zürich 19.04

8. Fanny Roos SWE

2.1.95 (4y, 6)

19.42, 19.22i, 19.10, 18.99, 18.99, 18.95i

3 Manchester 18.48i

1 Kladno 18.74i

4 Nehvizdy 18.44i

1 Uppsala 18.86i

1 Sätra 18.55i

1 SWE Ind Ch 18.95i

3 Eur Throws 18.64

4 World Ind 19.22i

1 La Jolla 18.99

4 Walnut 18.28

4 Doha 18.85

1 Jonköping 19.10

3 Halle 18.72

5 Hengelo 18.57

2 Sollentuna 18.40

5 Oslo 18.99

1g EST Ch 18.93

1 Bottnaryd 18.75

7 Stockholm 18.34

1 Karlstad 18.59

11 Worlds 18.27 (18.72)

4 Skol-Chorzów 19.42

1 SWE Ch 18.47

4 Eur Ch 18.55

1 Helsingborg 18.76

1 v FIN 18.38

6 DLF-Zürich 18.37

9. Maggie Ewen USA

23.9.94 (4y, 5)

19.79i, 19.32, 19.15i, 19.03i, 18.96, 18.79

1 Grand Forks 18.73i

1 Fargo 19.03i

1 USA Ind Ch 19.79i

5 World Ind 19.15i

2 Doha 19.32

5 Tucson 18.50

7 Oslo 18.22

5 USA Ch 18.79

9 Worlds 18.64 (18.96)

7 Skol-Chorzów 18.50

10. Jessica Woodard USA

4.2.95 (1y, -)

19.40, 19.08, 18.82, 18.77, 18.76, 18.70i

1 Phoenix 18.14

1 Albuquerque 18.48i

3 USA Ind Ch 18.70i

1 Tempe 17.99

2 Walnut 18.77

3/2 São Paulo 17.98/17.94

2/4 Tucson 18.30/18.54

1 Montreal 18.03

1 Guelph 17.65

3 USA Ch 19.40

8 Worlds 18.67 (19.08)

1 Memphis 18.76

2 NACAC 18.82

Unbeaten outdoors, Ealey was top, but there was the dilemma of how to rank Gong, who competed just twice due to the Chinese lock-downs. The panel split between ranking her 2nd or 5th, but my casting vote was for 2nd on the grounds that at the World Champs she had five throws over the best of the bronze medallist. Adelaide Aquilla just misses.

DISCUS

1. Valarie Allman USA

23.2.95 (4y, 1)

71.46, 70.06, 69.46, 68.68, 68.36, 68.35

1 San Antonio 68.13

1 La Jolla 71.46

1 Walnut 69.46

1 Birmingham 67.85

1 Pre 68.35

2 Oslo 65.91

1 Paris 68.68

1 USA Ch 66.92

3 Worlds 68.30 (68.36)

1 Berlin 70.06

1 DLF-Zürich 67.77

2 Zagreb 67.55

2. Sandra Perkovic CRO

21.6.90 (12y, 3)

68.46, 68.45, 68.19, 67.95, 67.31, 67.26

1 CRO-w 64.47

1 Split 66.16

2 Birmingham 67.26

2 Pre 65.50

2 Paris 68.19

2 Worlds 68.45 (64.23)

1 Eur Ch 67.95 (65.94)

2 DLF-Zürich 67.31

1 Zagreb 68.46

3. Feng Bin CHN

3.4.94 (6y, -)

69.12, 66.00, 64.01

1 Beijing 66.00

1 Worlds 69.12 (64.01)

4. Kristin Pudenz GER

9.2.93 (4y, 4)

67.87, 67.19, 66.94, 66.69, 66.11, 65.20

1 Copenhagen 61.61

1 Halle 66.11

3 Pre 62.58

1 Neubrandenburg 66.69

1 Schönebeck 66.94

3 Oslo 63.31

3 Paris 64.39

1 GER Ch 67.10

11 Worlds 59.97 (64.39)

2 Eur Ch 67.87 (64.25)

2 Berlin 65.20

4 DLF-Zürich 64.15

6 Zagreb 59.15

5. Jorinde van Klinken NED

2.2.00 (2y. 6)

65.66, 64.97. 64.75, 64.43, 63.72, 63.55

1 Tempe 62.38/63.72

2 Walnut 63.38

1 Tucson 64.75

1 Pac 12 60.87

1 NCAA 62.16 (63.55)

4 Worlds 64.97 (65.66)

4 Eur Ch 64.43 (62.18)

6. Claudine Vita GER

19.9.96 (4y, 10)

65.20, 64.98, 64.60, 64.24, 64.04, 63.51

1 Limassol 61.70

3 Halle 61.43

3 Thum 61.95

3 Neubrandenburg 62.33

3 Schönebeck 64.04

4 Oslo 61.57

6 Paris 62.60

1 Neubrandenburg 22/6 64.60

4 GER Ch 63.36

5 Worlds 64.24 (64.98)

3 Eur Ch 65.20 (63.51)

5 Berlin 62.70

5 DLF-Zürich 61.34

4 Zagreb 62.66

7. Liliana Cá POR

5.11.86 (2y, 5)

65.21, 63.99, 63.67, 63.62, 63.37, 63.34

1 Lisbon 58.68/60.12

1 Faro 62.47

3 POR-w 60.05

1 Leiria 58.53/62.30

3 E.Throws 60.74

1 Montgeron 59.90

6 Birmingham 58.34

4 Pre 61.74

3 Montreuil 61.41

5 Oslo 61.49

8 Paris 61.73

1 POR Ch 61.76

2 Med G 63.62

1 Chula Vista 63.10

6 Worlds 63.99 (61.41)

5 Eur Ch 63.67 (65.21)

2 Leverkusen 60.76

4 Berlin 63.37

3 DLF-Zürich 63.34

8. Yaimé Pérez CUB

29.5.91 (10y, 2)

65.32, 64.45, 64.02, 63.30, 63.16. 63.07

1 Havana 58.19/64.02

1 Ibero-Am Ch 62.06

1 Montreuil 64.45

1 La Nucia 63.16

1 Barrientos 63.30

7 Worlds 63.07 (65.32)

9. Shanice Craft GER

15.5.93 (3y, -)

65.10, 64.64, 64.55, 64.36, 64.20, 63.28

1 Halle 15/1 58.72

2 Kiembaum 60.91

2 Halle 63.28

1 Thum 63.01

2 Neubrandenburg 65.10

1 Rehlingen 60.33

1 Magdeburg 64.20

4 Paris 63.14

2 GER Ch 64.64

9 Worlds 62.35 (64.55)

7 Eur Ch 62.78 (62.64)

1 Leverkusen 63.00

3 Berlin 64.36

10. Laulauga Tausaga USA

22.5,.95 (1y, -)

64.49, 64.21. 63.59, 63.18, 62.86. 62.85

1 Long Beach 56.84/60.39

1 Fullerton 61.95/64.21

3 Chula Vista 7/4 59.75

3 La Jolla 60.20

3 Walnut 61.62

1/5 São Paulo 62.14/57.15

3 Birmingham 60.80

5 Pre 61.45

1 Chula Vista 11/6 62.86

5 Paris 62.79

2 USA Ch 64.49

12 Worlds 56.47 (62.85)

1 NACAC 63.18

6 DLF-Zürich 58.90

3 Zagreb 63.59

Allman was over 65.90 in all her competitions and beat Perkovic 4-3. As with the shot, we had a problem with the World champion Feng, but her big throw was not backed by such an overwhelming series. We split on Pérez v Craft.

HAMMER

1. Brooke Andersen USA

23.8.95 (3y, 5)

79.02. 78.96, 77.96, 77.75, 77.26, 77.19

1 Tempe 77.26

1 Walnut 76.76

1/2 Tucson 79.02/77.75

1 Bowling Green 77.19

1 USA Ch 77.96

1 Worlds 78.96 (74.37)

1 Skol-Chorzów 75.76

1 Székesfehérvár 74.84

2 NACAC 68.66

2. Camryn Rogers CAN

9.6.99 (2y. 8)

77.67, 76.46, 75.73, 75.52, 75.33, 74.80

1 Stanford 74.18/72.46

1 Berkeley 74.80

1 Walnut 75.73

1 Stanford 72.46

1 Pac 12 73.71

1 NCAA 77.67 (76.46)

1 CAN Ch 75.33

2 Worlds 75.52 (73.67)

1 Comm G 74.08

3. Janee’ Kassanavoid USA

19.1.95 (1y, )

78.00, 76.82, 76.04, 75.37, 74.89, 74.86

3 Walnut 73.76

1 Lawrence 71.53

2 Nairobi 76.82

1 Tucson 78.00

1 Burnaby 75.37

2 USA Ch 76.04

3 Worlds 74.86 (74.47)

2 Skol-Chorzów 74.89

2 Székesfehérvár 72.58

1 NACAC 71.51

4. Anita Wlodarczyk POL

8.8.85 (14y, 1)

78.06, 75.76, 74.13, 73.08

1 Antalya 73.08

1 Nairobi 78.06

1 Bydgoszcz 74.13

1 Kuso-Chorzów 75.76

5. Sara Fantini ITA

16.9.97 (1y, -)

75.77, 74.86, 74.38, 73.40, 73.18, 72.61

1 Faeenza 69.46

1 Modena 72.61

1 ITA-w 68.18

3 Eur Throws 69.60

1 Cassino 70.42

1 Lucca 74.38

1 Trnava 74.86

4 Turku 71.36

1 Madrid 75.77

1 ITA Ch 71.57

4 Worlds 73.18 (72.38)

1 Vicenza 71.38

3 Eur Ch 71.58 (73.40)

1 Brescia 66.42

6. Bianca Ghelber ROU

1.6.90 (5y, 9)

73.15. 72.72, 72.26, 72.00, 71.38. 71.27

1 ROU-w Ch 65.44

9 Eur Throws 67.40

3 Nairobi 70.71

4 Bydgoszcz 71.38

6 Turku 69.21

1 Copenhagen 69.69

2 Paris 71.15

1 ROU Ch 73.15

6 Worlds 72.26 (72.00)

4 Skol-Chorzów 69.65

4 Székesfehérvár 69.65

1 Eur Ch 72.72 (71.27)

1 Brescia 66.42

7. Hanna Skydan AZE

14.5.92 (5y, -)

74.57, 73.23, 73.19, 73.11, 70.93, 70.88

2 Bydgoszcz 73.19

3 Trnava 73.23

2 Turku 73.11

11 Worlds 69.01 (70.93)

1 ISG 70.23

4 Eur Ch 70.88 (74.57)

8. Krista Tervo FIN

16.12.02 (2y. -)

74.40, 74.34, 73.83, 72.73, 71.85, 71.46

7 Eur Throws 68.56

1 Leiria 74.40

1 Kankaanpää 71.46

1 Sommero 71.85

1 Lahti 68.65

9 Bydgoszcz 67.91

1 Espoo 72.73

1 Turku 74.34

4 Paris 68.49

3 Kaustinen 68.03

10 Worlds 69.04 (73.83)

2 FIN Ch 68.98

8 Eur Ch 67.85 (67.80

2 v SWE 69.24

9. Silja Kosonen FIN

16.12.02 (1y. -)

72.22, 72.15, 71.84, 70.81, 70.10, 70.08

1 FIN-w Ch 68.84

5 Eur Throws 68.96

2 Leiria 69.26

2 Kankaanpää 69.08

2/1 Sommero 71.84/72.22

7 Bydgoszcz 69.08

6 Kuso-Chorzów 69.95

5 Turku 70.10

1 Kaustinen 70.08

7 Worlds 70.81 (72.15)

1 FIN Ch 69.78

5 Eur Ch 69.45 (68.25

3 v SWE 68.92

10. Annette Echikunwoke USA

29.7.96 (1y. -)

73.76, 73.67, 72.91, 72.72, 72.62, 72.60

1 Cincinnati 71.59

1 Knoxville 71.22

1 Gainesville 72.72

1 Columbus 71.51

1/4 Tuscon 73.67/72.62

5 Bydgoszcz 69.87

4 Kuso-Chorzów 71.25

4 Trnava 72.91

3 USA Ch 73.76

12 Worlds 68.12 (72.60)

Andersen had the two best performances and won the World title.

JAVELIN

1. Kelsey-Lee Barber AUS

21.1.91 (5y, 5)

66.91, 64.50, 64.43, 63.72, 61.40, 61.27

2 Melbourne 60.31

2 Brisbane 56.66

3 Tokyo 61.00

3 Oce Ch 60.63

5 Paris 60.60

1 Edmonton 61.40

1 Worlds 66.91 (61.27)

1 Comm G 64.43

1 Monaco 64.50

4 Brussels 61.07

2 DLF-Zürich 63.72

2. Kara Winger USA

9.3.96 (4y, -)

68.11, 64.98, 64.68, 64.26, 64.05, 63.75

1 Walnut 63.29

1/1 Tucson 63.23/63.75

2 Burnaby 63.08

1 Victoria 61.08

1 USA Ch 64.26

3 E.Stroudsburg 60.08

2 Worlds 64.05 (61.30)

4 Skol-Chorzów 61.75

4 Monaco 60.95

1 NACAC 64.68

3 Luzern 57.30

1 Brussels 68.11

1 DLF-Zürich 64.98

3. Haruka Kitaguchi JPN

16.3.98 (2y, – )

65.68, 65.10, 64.32, 63.93, 63.56, 63.45

1 Setaguchi 59.63

1 Osaka 61.20

1 Tokyo 63.93

1 Tsukuba 62.80

1 JPN Ch 62.25

1 Kladno 61.97

1 Paris 63.13

1 Linz 60.42

3 Worlds 63.27 (64.32)

1 Skol-Chorzów 65.10

2 Monaco 62.37

2 Brussels 63.45

3 DLF-Zürich 63.56

1 Domazlice 59.23

1 Niigata 62.57

1 Utsonomiya 65.68

4. Mackenzie Little AUS

22.13.96 (1y, -)

64.27, 63.22, 63.18, 62.79, 62.09. 61.76

1 Sydney 56.56

1 Melbourne 61.13

1 AUS Ch 62.09

1 Brisbane 62.79

1 Gold Coast 58.70

1 Oceanie Ch 63.18

4 Paris 61.23

5 Worlds 63.22 (59.06)

2 Comm G 64.27

3 Monaco 61.76

5. Elína Tzénggo GRE

2.9.02 (2y, -)

65.81, 65.40, 62.09, 61.72, 61.66, 61.37

1 Iraáklio 61.37

4 Eur Throws 54.28

1 Thessaloníki 62.09

1 Trípoli 58.18

2 Kalamáta 60.43

1 Ostrava 65.40

10 Kladno 50.58

7 Paris 58.16

1 GRE Ch 59.95

dnq 20 Worlds 57.12

5 Skol-Chorzów 61.72

2 Székesfehérvár 61.66

1 Eur Ch 65.81 (61.28)

6 Brussels 59.98

6. Adriana Vilagos SRB

2.1.94 (1y, -)

63.52, 63.00, 62.76, 62.01, 60.94, 60.72

1 Eur Throw-23 60.72

1/1 Sremska M 58.12/62.76

1 Split 60.72

4 Offenburg 60.94

3 Ostrava 59.80

1 Balkan Ch 60.51

1 SRB Ch 60.00

1 Med G 60.22

1 SRB U20 Ch 60.13

1 World U20 63.52

2 Eur Ch 62.01

3 Brussels 63.00

3 Zagreb 60.17

1 Novi Sad 59.01

1 Vac 57.20

7. Liu Shiying CHN

24.9.93 (6y, 3)

63.86, 63.25

4 Worlds 63.25 (63.86)

8. Lina Muze LAT

4.12.92 (2y, -)

62.88, 62.56, 61.68, 61.26, 60.77, 60.54

1 Eur Throws 58.12

2 Tokyo 61.68

2 Offenburg 62.88

1 Taisi 60.77

1 Ventspils 60.31

2 Paris 62.56

2 LAT Ch 55.65

6 Worlds 61.26

6 Skol-Chorzów 58.82

5 Monaco 60.54

7 Eur Ch 58.11

9 Brussels 57.46

4 DLF-Zürich 60.35

9. Christin Hussong GER

17.3.94 (6y, 2)

64.87, 63.29, 62.33, 62.28, 61.94

1 Offenburg 63.29

1 Halle 62.33

1 Eisenstadt 64.87

1 Rehlingen 62.28

1 Zweibrücken 61.94

10. Liveta Jasiunaite LTU

26/7.9 (1y, -)

63.80, 62.09, 61.85, 61.79, 60.43, 59.80

1 Palanga 58.01/57.10

2 Halle 60.43

4 Prague 58.74

2 Leiden 58.50

3 Paris 62.09

1 LTU Ch 58.43

10 Worlds 58.97 (63.80)

3 Skol-Chorzów 61.79

7 Monaco 59.47

6 Eur Ch 58.95 (61.85)

7 Brussels 57.73

6 DLF-Zürich 67.73

4 Zagreb 59.80

nr (4) Tatyana Kholodovich BLR 21.6.91 (6y, -)

66.19, 65.70, 64.79, 64.06, 63.66, 62.25

1 BLR-w 65.70

1/1/1 Brest 62.25/64.06/66.19

1/2/1 Minsk 59.04/60.33/63.66

1 BLR Ch 64.79

This was the event with easily the most difficult decision for top ranking, and the panel split berween Barber and Winger, who were 2-2 on win-loss and shared World and DL titles. I put Barber on top for her World gold. Hussong was unbeaten but did not compete after mid-June due to injury.

HEPTATHLON

1. Nafissatou Thiam BEL

19.8.94 (7y, 1)

1 Worlds 6947

1 Eur Ch 6628

2. Anouk Vetter NED

4.2.93 (5y, 2)

1 Götzis 6693

2 Worlds 6867

dnf Eur Ch

3. Anna Hall USA

23.3.01 (1y, -)

1 Texas R 6412

1 USA Ch 6458

1 NCAA 6385

3 Worlds 6755

4. Adrianna Sulek POL

4.3.99 (1y, -)

2 Bydgoszcz 6290

2 Götzis 6429

1 POL Ch 6423

4 Worlds 6672

2 Eur Ch 6532

5. Noor Vidts BEL

30.5.96 (2y. 8)

dnf Arona

5 Worlds 6559

4 Eur Ch 6467

6. Annik Kälin SUI

27.4.00 (1y, -)

1 Grosseto 6398

4 Götzis 6301

6 Worlds 6464

3 Eur Ch 6515

7. Emma Oosterwegel NED

29.6.98 (2y, 5)

5 Götzis 6265

7 Worlds 6440

dnf Eur Ch

1= Talence 6233

8. Katarina Johnson-Thompson GBR

9.1.93 (7y, -)

7 Götzis 6174

8 Worlds 6222

1 Comm G 6377

9. Xénia Kriszán HUN

13.1.93 (5y, 6)

dnf HUN Ch

dnf Worlds

5 Eur Ch 6372

10. Carolin Schäfer GER

5..2.91 (9y, 0)

2 Ratingen 6170

6 Eur Ch 6223

Thiam is top ranked for the fifth time. Vanessa Grimm was 3rd at Götzis with 6323 – her only heptathlon – and Jade O’Dowda was close.

20 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Kimberley García PER

19.10.93 (4y, -)

2 S.American Ch 1:32:00

3 World Team 1:32:27

1 Rio Maior 1:32:42

2 La Coruña 1:28:38

1 Worlds 1:26:58

2. Katarzyna Zdzieblo POL

28.11.96 (1y, -)

1 POL Ch 1:30:11

2 Worlds 1:27:31

2 Eur Ch 1:29:20

3. Qieyang Shenjie CHN

11.11.90 (6y, 5)

1 La Coruña 1:27:50

3 Worlds 1:27:56

4. Jemima Montag AUS

15.2.98 (2y, 10)

1 OCE Ch 1:27:27

1 Melbourne 1:32:32

dnf La Coruña

4 Worlds 1:28:17

5. Ma Zhenxia CHN

19.10.93 (1y, -)

2 Nanjing 1:28:03

1 World Team 1:30:22

1 Huangshan 1:28:20

10 Worlds 1:30:39

6. Yang Jiayu CHN

18.2.96 (5y, 2)

1 Nanjing 1:27:14

2 World Team 1:31:54

7. Nanako Fujii JPN

7.5.99 (1y.-)

5 World Team 1:33:16

1 Wajima 1:29:29

6 Worlds 1:29:01

8. Liu Hong CHN

12,5,87 (13y, 4)

5 Worlds 1:29:00

9. Alegna González MEX

2.1.99 (2y, 8)

1 Coatzacoalcos 1:31:38

4 World Team 1:32:45

dnf Podebrady

1 MEX Ch 1:35:56A

7 Worlds 1:29:40

10. Antigóni Drisbióti GRE

21.3.84 (0y, -)

6 World Team 1:34:54

dnf GRE Ch

1 Eur Ch 1:29:03

nr (7) Elvira Khasanova-Chepareva RUS 10.1.00 (2y, -)

1 RUS-w Ch 1:26:42

3 RUS Ch 1:29:30

1 Spartakiad 1:26:12

nr. Reykhan Kagramova RUS

1.6.57 (1y, -)

4 RUS-w Ch 1:29:45

1 RUS Ch 1:27:35

2 Spartakiad 1:28:31

The World Championships nicely settles the top four places and then Ma and Yang, the World Team 1-2, come next. As with the men the Russian walkers had fast times but very difficult to compare.

35 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Kimberley García PER

19.10.93 (1y, -)

2 Dudince 2:43:19

1 Worlds 2:39:16

2. Katarzyna Zdzieblo POL

28.11.96 (1y, -)

3 World Team 2:51:48

1 POL Ch 2:49:37

2 Worlds 2:40:03

3. Qieyang Shenjie CHN

11.11.90 (1y, -)

1 Dudince 2:43:06

3 Worlds 2:40:37

4. Antigóni Drisbióti GRE

21.3.84 (1y, -)

1 GRE Ch 2:47:48

4 Worlds 2:41:58

1 Eur Ch 2:47:00

5. Raquel González ESP

16.11.89 (1y, -)

11 World Team 3:02:44

5 Worlds 2:42:27

2 Eur Ch 2:49:10

6. Li Maocuo CHN

11.11.90 (at 50k: 2y, -)

2 Nanjing 2:46:12

2 World Team 2:50:26

3 Dudince 2:45:46

7 Worlds 2:44:28

7. Laura García-Caro ESP

16.4.95 (1y, -)

2 ESP Ch 2:48:05

4 World Team 2:52:10

6 Worlds 2:42:45

8. Viviane Lyra BRA

29.7.93 (1y, -)

2 BRA Ch 3:11:45

6 S.American Ch 3:00:51

4 Dudince 2:49:12

8 Worlds 2:45:02

1 SAmG 2:59:57

9. Gloria Morejón ECU

30.5.00 (1y, -)

1 World Team 2:48:43

16 Worlds 2:54:51

10. Serena Sonoda JPN

10.9.96 (1y, -)

1 JPN Ch 2:45:48

9 Worlds 2:45:09

1 Takahata 2:49:09

nr (4) Margarita Nikiforova RUS

19.8.98 (at 50kW: 1y)

1 RUS-w Ch 2:41:28

1 RUS Ch 2:38:49

1 Spartakiad 2:37:46

Uniquely the three medallists were the same in both walks and García completed the double. The two fastest times were by Nikiforova and María Pérez (only one race, 2:39:16 at Spanish Champs), who did not meet the top women.

Athletics International – Athletes of the Year

Women: 1. Sydney McLaughlin USA, 2. Yulimar Rojas VEN, 3. Tobi Amusan NGR, 4. Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM, 5. Faith Kipyegon KEN, 6. Shericka Jackson JAM, 7. Kimberley García PER, 8. Norah Jeruto Tanui KAZ, 9. Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH, 10. Athing Mu USA.

The first two seem very obvious to me, and yet, showing the diversity of opinions amongst enthusiasts, three did not support Sydney McLaughlin as we had two votes for Fraser-Pryce as No.1 and one for Amusan. Amazingly one of those voters put McLaughlin only 8th! It was quite close for 3-4-5, before Jackson was a clear sixth, and it was also tight for the last two places with much support for Ruth Chepngetich and Femke Bol, followed by Chase Ealey and Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

The above statistics are produced by Athletics International, which is published at least 35 times a year and costs £75 or US $100 or 90 euros for an annual subscription. Contact [email protected] for more info.