Who are the top male athletes last year based on times, heights and distances, positions in major events and win-loss records against fellow competitors?

The international selection panel for our annual world merit rankings comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Peter Matthews & Stuart Mazdon (UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks, writes Peter Matthews.

This was an extraordinary year with so many major championships as well as most of the Diamond League fixtures. China was still greatly affected by Covid and their athletes were mostly restricted to the World Championships with only limited events at home. We have not included BLR and RUS athletes in the top tens, and as they cannot compete in international competition it is very dfficult to rate them, but when have very strong series of marks we have included them in footnotes (with possible rankings in brackets).

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2021 top-ten rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2022 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

100 METRES

1. Fred Kerley USA

7.5.95 (2y, 1)

9.76, 9.77, 9.79, 9.83, 9.86, 9.92

1 Coral Gables 9.99

2 Nairobi 9.92A

2 Pre 9.98

1 Rome 9.92

1 US Ch 9.77 (9.76, 9.83)

1 Worlds 9.86 (9.79, 10.02)

2. Marvin Bracy USA

7.5.95 (2y, 7)

9.85, 9.86, 9.88, 9.93, 9.97, 9.97; 9.80w, 9.91w

1h1 Ponce 10.11

1 Montverde 9.80w (9.91w)

3 New York 10.03

2 US Ch 9.85 (9.86, 10.09)

2 Worlds 9.88 (9.93, 10.05)

2 Skol-Chorzów 10.00

1 Székesfehérvár 9.97

1 Luzern 10.17

2 Padua 10.13

1 Zagreb 9.97

3. Trayvon Bromell USA

10.7.95 (5y, 5)

9.81, 9.88, 9.88, 9.89, 9.92, 9.93; 9.75w

1 Jacksonville 9.75w

1 Ponce 9.92 (10.06)

dq fs Birmingham

1 Pre 9.93

3 US Ch 9.88 (9.81)

3 Worlds 9.88 (9.89, 9.97)

1 Skol-Chorzów 9.95

2 Székesfehérvár 10.01

1 DLF-Zürich 9.94

4. Oblique Seville JAM

16.3.01 (1y, -)

9.86, 9.88, 9.90, 9.92, 9.93, 9.97

1 Kingston 2/4 10.06

2 Miami 10.10w

1 Kingston 7/5 10.00

2 JAM Ch 9.88 (9.92, 9.98)

4 Worlds 9.97 (9.90, 9.83)

5. Yohan Blake JAM

26.12.89 (8y, -)

9.85, 9.93, 9.96, 9.98, 9.98, 10.03

4 Kingston 2/4 10.25

4 Devonshire 10.45

2 Kingston 23/4 10.11

dns Ponce (10.29)

2 Birmingham 10.18

2 Ostrava 10.05

1 Hengelo 10.11

1 JAM Ch 9.85 (9.93, 9.98)

4s1 Worlds 10.12 (10.04)

5 Skol-Chorzów 10.13

4 Székesfehérvár 10.03

1 Leverkusen 9.96 (9.98)

2 DLF-Zürich 10.05

6. Christian Coleman USA

6.3.96 (3y. -)

9.87, 9.92, 10.01, 10.04, 10.05, 10.08

1 Tokyo 10.09

3 Pre 10.04

1 New York 9.92

dns US Ch (9.87, 10.08)

6 Worlds 10.01 (10.05, 10.08)

4 Skol-Chorzów 10.13

6 Székesfehérvár 10.17

7. Ferdinand Omanyala KEN

2.1.96 (2y, 9)

9.85A, 9.98A, 10.00A, 10.02, 10.02, 10.03A; 9.83w

1 Nairobi 4/3 10.00A (10.09A, 10.04Aw)

1 Potchefstroom 10.11A

1 Germiston 9.98A

1 KEN Ch 10.03A

1 Nairobi 9.85A

1 Grosseto 10.11

1 African 9.83w (10.05, 10.07w)

2 Dessau 10.14

1 KEN Trials 10.03A

5s3 Worlds 10.14 (10.10)

1 Comm 10.02 (10.02, 10.07)

2 Luzern 10.18

2 Berlin 10.11

3 Zagreb 10.19

2 Bellinzona 10.05

8. Aaron Brown CAN

27.5.92 (4y, 8)

10.06, 10.06, 10.06, 10.07, 10.07; 9.87w, 9.91w, 9.98w

5 Devonshire 10.53

7 Walnut 10.14w

3 Clermont 10.09 (9.98w)

1 Birmingham 10.13

2 Montverde 9.91w (9.87w)

1 CAN Ch 10.61 (10.07)

8 Worlds 10.07 (10.06, 10.06)

2B Luzern 10.29

1 Padua 10.13

3 DLF-Zürich 10.06

9. Ackeem Blake JAM

21.1.02 (1y, -)

9.92, 9.93, 9.95, 9.98, 9.99, 10.00

2 Coral Gables 10.17

1 Kingston 26/3 10.13

5 Kingston 2/4 10.26

1 KIngston 23/4 10.08

2h2 Ponce 10.10

1 Nashville 9.92 (10.08)

2 New York 9.95

3 JAM Ch 9.93 (9.99, 10.01)

4s2 Worlds 10.19 (10.15)

3 Skol-Chorzów 10.00

5 Székesfehérvár 10.05

1 NACAC 9.98

3 Luzern 10.22

3 Padua 10.17

4 Bellinzona 10.09

10. Akani Simbine RSA

21.9.93 (7y, 6)

9.97, 10.01, 10.02, 10.06, 10.07, 10.07,, 9.93w

1 J’burg 10.18Aw

2 Germiston 10.11A

1 RSA Ch 10.31

4 Ostrava 10.06

2 African Ch 9.93w (10.09w)

3 Oslo 10.09

1 Stockholm 10.02

5 Worlds 10.01 (9.97, 10.07)

2 Comm.G 10.13 (10.07)

4 DLF-Zürich 10.07

5 Bellinzona 10.21

While it was close for no 1 in 2021, this year Kerley was clear – World champion and with the three best times.

200 METRES

1. Noah Lyles USA

18.7.97 (6y, 1)

19.31, 19.46, 19.52, 19.56, 19.61, 19.62

1 Clermont 19.86

1 Doha 19.72w

1 New York 19.61

1 US Ch 19.67 (19.81, 19.95)

1 Worlds 19.31 (19.62, 19.98)

1 Monaco 19.46

1 Lausanne 19.56

1 DLF-Zürich 19.52

2. Erriyon Knighton USA

29.1.04 (2y, 4)

19.49, 19.69, 19.77, 19.80, 19.84, 19.88

1 Baton Rouge 19.49

2 US Ch 19.69 (19.97, 20.08)

3 Worlds 19.80 (19.77, 20.01w)

1 Székesfehérvár 19.88

2 Monaco 19.84

6 Lausanne 20.13

1 Brussels 20.07

4 DLF-Zürich 20.20

3. Kenny Bednarek USA

14.10.98 (3y, 2)

19.77, 19.84, 19.87, 20.01, 20.06. 20.10

1 Rabat 20.21

1 Rome 20.01

4 US Ch 19.87 (20.06, 20.10)

2 Worlds 19.77 (19.84, 20.35)

8 Székesfehérvár 30.81

5 DLF-Zürich 20.20

4. Alexander Ogando DOM

3.5.00 (1y. -)

19.91, 19.93, 20.01, 20.02, 20.02, 20.03; 19.99w

1 Irvine 20.07

1 S.Domingo 20.54

1 Ib.Am Ch 20.27

1 Samorín 20.25

2 Paris 20.03

5 Worlds 19.93 (19.91, 20.01)

3 Székesfehérvár 20.38

4 Monaco 20.02

4 Lausanne 20.09

2 Brussels 20.18

3 DLF-Zürich 20.02

5. Fred Kerley USA

7.5.95 (2y, 5)

19.80, 19.83, 20.04, 20.09, 20.17, 20.29; 19.75w

1 Tampa 20.04

1 Walnut 19.80

2 Doha 19.75w

3 US Ch 19.83 (20.09, 20.29)

6s1 Worlds 20.68 (20.17)

6. Michael Norman USA

3.12.97 (3y, -)

19.76, 19.83, 19.95

2 Walnut 19.83

3 Monaco 19.95

2 Lausanne 19.76

7. Jereem Richards TTO

29.1.89 (4y, 10)

19.80, 19.83, 19.86, 19.95, 20.06, 20.08

2 Devonshire 20.86

1 Gainesville 20.12

3 Doha 20.15w

1 TTO Ch 19.83 (20.20)

6 Worlds 20.08 (19.86)

1 Comm G 19.80

3 Lausanne 19.95

4 Brussels 20.27

7 DLF-Zürich 20.56

8. Joe Fahnbulleh LBR

12.10.98 (2y, 6)

19.83, 19.84, 19.92, 19.92, 20.07, 20.10; 19.85w

3B Lubbock 21.22i

3 SEC 21.02i (20.93i)

1 Florida R 20.22

2 Baton Rouge 19.92

2 SEC 20.13 (20.39)

1 NCAA 19.83 (20.10, 20.23, 19.85w)

4 Worlds 19.84 (19.92, 20.12)

7 Monaco 20.46

7 Lausanne 20.33

6 Brussels 20.60

1 Zagreb 20.07

9. Aaron Brown CAN

27.5.92 (4y, 8)

20.02, 20.03, 20.10, 20.18, 20.22, 20.23; 20.05Aw, 20.15w

1 Nairobi 20.05Aw

5 Doha 20.18w

1 Montverde 20.15w

1 CAN Ch 20.03

7 Worlds 20.18 (20.10)

2 Székesfehérvár 20.24

5 Monaco 20.23

3 Brussels 20.22

2 DLF-Zürich 20.02

10. Josephus Lyles USA

22.7.98 (2y, -)

19.93, 20.03, 20.04, 20.13, 20.18, 20.20

4 Staten Island 20.84i

2 Clermont 20.20

1 Nashville 20.03

5 US Ch 19.93 (20.04, 20.13)

6 Monaco 20.26

3 NACAC 20.18 (20.29)

Lyles had a great unbeaten season with 7 of the top 9 times and all 12 sub-20. He is top for the fourth time, while Knighton with his third world U20 record still has another year as U20. Norman hard to rank with just three (fast) races

400 METRES

1. Michael Norman USA

3.12.97 (4y, 4)

43.56. 43.60. 44.11, 44.28, 44.29, 44.30

1 Tokyo 44.62

1 Pre 43.60

1 US Ch 43.56 (44.28, 44.72)

1 Worlds 44.29 (44.30)

1 Skol-Chorzów 44.11

2. Kirani James GRN

1.9.92 (11y, 3)

44.02, 44.26, 44.38, 44.48, 44.54, 44.55

1 Devonshire 45.63

1 Ponce 44.70

2 Pre 44.02

1 Rome 44.54

1 Oslo 44.78

2 Worlds 44.48 (44.74, 45.29)

2 Skol-Chorzów 44.55

1 DLF-Zürich 44.26

2 Beliinzona 44.38

3. Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR

26.10.94 (3y, -)

44.35, 44.38, 44.53, 44.61, 44.66, 44.81

1 Gainesville 44.82

3 Baton Rouge 23/4 44.61

1 Birmingham 45.32

3 Pre 44.35

1 UK 44.92

3 Worlds 44.66 (44.38)

2 Comm G 44.81

1 Eur Ch 44.53 (44.98)

4. Champion Allison USA

5.11.98 (1y, -)

43.70, 44.29, 44.41, 44.71, 44.74, 44.77

1C Fayetteville 45.92i

1 SEC 45.04i

dnf NCAAi

3 Baton Rouge 30/4 45.16

1 SEC 44.74 (45.25)

2 NCAA 44.41 (44.29, 45.03)

2 US Ch 43.70 (44.89)

4 Worlds 44.77 (44.71)

5 Skol-Chorzów 45.35

6 Székesfehérvár 46.04

5. Wayde van Niekerk RSA

15.7.92 (6y, 1)

44.33. 44.39, 44.58. 44.75, 44.87, 45.18

1 Marietta 44.58

5 Worlds 44.97 (44.75, 45.18)

2 Luzern 45.19

1B DLF-Zürich 44.39

1 Bellinzona 44.33

6. Bryce Deadmon USA

26.4.97 (2y, 7)

44.47, 44.54, 44.68, 44.76, 44.81, 44.95

3 Walnut 45.13

1 Waco 44.81

4 Ponce 45.79

2 Birmingham 45.51

8 Pre 45.35

5 US Ch 44.54 (44.95, 45.31)

3 Skol-Chorzów 44.68

3 NACAC 45.06

1 Luzern 45.11

1 Padua 44.76

2 DLF-Zürich 44.47

7. Vernon Norwood USA

10.4.92 (1y, -)

44.35, 44.59, 44.66, 44.66, 44.81, 44.96

2 New York 46.45i

2 Staten Island 46.06i

2 Baton Rouge 23/4, 44.59

4 Birmingham 45.53

4 Pre 44.66

1 Hengelo 45.28

2 Rome 44.81

4 US Ch 44.35 (45.02, 45.34)

4 Skol-Chorzów 45.20

1 Székesfehérvár 44.96

3 DLF-Zürich 44.66

8. Steven Gardiner BAH

12.9.95 (6y, 1)

44.21, 44.22, 45.22

1 Baton Rouge 23/4 44.22

1 Paris 44.21

1 BAH Ch 45.22

9. Elijah Godwin USA

1.7.99 (1y, -)

44.34, 44.50, 44.66, 44.81, 45.35, 45.42; 45.38i

2B Fayetteville 46.48i

1 Clemson 45.38i

1h7 SEC 46.72i

3h4 NCAAi 47.18i

1B Tallahassee 46.34

3 Gainesville 45.47

1 Atlanta 46.09

1 Athens GA 45.70

2 SEC 44.81 (45.68)

3 NCAA 44.50 (45.35, 45.47)

3 US Ch 44.34 (44.66, 45.42)

10. Jonathan Jones BAR

6.2.99 (1y, -)

44.43, 44.78, 44.79, 44.85, 44.89, 44.93

2 Albuquerque 46.10Ai

1 College Station 45.07

1 Walnut 45.30

1 Baton Rouge 30/4 44.79

1 Big 12 44.43

4 NCAA 44.93 (44.85, 44.97)

8 Worlds 46.13 (44.78)

3 Comm G 44.89

5 Zürich 45.35

Not ranked – 3-year drugs ban. Randolph Ross USA

1.1.01 (1y, 6)

44.13, 44.23, 44.43, 44.61; DQ: 44.17, 44.36

1C Fayetteville 45.92i

1 Clemson 45.37i/44.83i

1 NCAA 44.62i (45.44i)

1 Gainesville 45.15

1 Drake R 44.95

1 High PoInt 44.61

1 NCAA 44.13 (44.23, 44.43)

dq (3) US Ch 44.17 (44.36)

The unbeaten Norman is top and van Niekerk ranks for the first time since 1st in 2015-17. Gardiner, with just three races, is hard to rank.

800 METRES

1. Emmanuel Korir KEN

15.6.95 (5y, 1)

1:43.26, 1:43.71, 1:44.12, 1:45.38, 1:45.71

6 Montreuil 1:46.29

8 Rabat 1:46.93

5 Stockholm 1:45.85

1 Sotteviille 1:48.17

1 Worlds 1:43.71 (1:45.38)

1 Skol-Chorzów 1:45.77

3 Brussels 1:44.12

1 DLF-Zürich 1:43.26

2. Djamel Sedjati ALG

3.5.99 (1y, -)

1:43.69, 1:44.05, 1:44.12, 1:44.14, 1:44.52

1 Lyon 1:46.59i

1 Algiers 1:46.59i

1 Sadabell 1:46.28i

3h3 World Ind 1:49.22i

1 Décines-Ch 1:44.05

1 Strasbourg 1:43.69

1 Med G 1:44.52

2 Worlds 1:44.14 (1:45.44)

2 Brussels 1:44.12

3. Marco Arop CAN

20.9.98 (3y, 3

1:43.38, 1:43.61, 1:44.28, 1:44.39, 1:44.48

1 New York 1:46.66i

8 World Ind 1:47.58i

3 Doha 1:49.51

1 Birmingham 1:45.41

1 CAN Ch 1:44.39

1 Edmonton 1:43.61

3 Worlds 1:44.28 (1:44.56, 1:45.12)

5 Brussels 1:44.48

2 DLF-Zürich 1:43.38

4. Jake Wightman GBR

11.7.94 (2y, -)

1:43.65, 1:44.10, 1:44.91, 1:45.94, 1:46.39

1 San Juan C 1:46.44

4 Birmingham 1:46.39

2 Eur Ch 1:44.91 (1:45.94)

1 Brussels 1:43.65

3 DLF-Zürich 1:44.20

5. Emmanuel Wanyonyi KEN

1.8.04 (1y, 4)

1:44.01A, 1:44.15, 1:44.54, 1:45.01A, 1:45.42

1 Nairobi 5/3 1:45.56A

1 Nairobi 1:45.01A

1 Ostrava 1:44.15

1 Rabat 1:45.47

2 KEN Trials 1:44.01A

4 Worlds 1:44.54 (1:45.42)

6. Slimane Moula ALG

25.2.99 (1y, -)

1:44.19, 1:44.60, 1:44.72, 1:44.85, 1:44.89

1 Algiers 1:45.86

1 Montgeron 1:44.72

2 Ostrava 1:44.19

2 Montreuil 1:45.66

1 African Ch 1:45.59

1 Stockholm 1:44.60

5 Worlds 1:44.85 (1:44.89, 1:44.90)

7. Wycliffe Kinyamal KEN

30.11.89 (4y, 4)

1:43.54A, 1:44.47, 1:44.49, 1:45.08, 1:45.11A

1 Nairobi 16/4 1:45.11A

8 KEN Ch 1:50 61A

6 Birmingham 1:46.64

1 KEN Trials 1:43.54A

8 Worlds 1:47.07 (1:45.08, 1:45.49)

1 Comm G 1:47.52

6 Brussels 1:44.49

4 DLF-Zürich 1:44.47

8. Mariano García ESP

25.9.97 (1y, -)

1:44.85, 1:44.86, 1:45.74, 1:46.04; 1:45.12i, 1:45.82i

2 Manchester 1:49.24i

1 Staten Island 1:45.12i

1 Liévin 1:46.29i

2 ESP Ch 1:49.34i

2 Madrid 1:45.82i

1 World Ind 1:46.20i

10 Birmingham 1:48.77

11 Rabat 1:48.48

5 Madrid 1:46.37

3 ESP Ch 1:46.04

6s2 Worlds 1:46.70 (1:45.74)

1 Eur Ch 1:44.85

7 Brussels 1:44.86

9. Peter Bol AUS

22.2.94 (2y, 6)

1:44.00, 1:44.26, 1:45.50, 1:45.51, 1:45.58

1 Adelaide 1:47.14

1 Sydney 1:46.03

1 AUS Ch 1:48.78

1 Brisbane 1:46.12

2 Doha 1:49.35

9 Birmingham 1:47.59

2 Paris 1:44.00

1 Heusden 1:44.26

7 Worlds 1:45.51 (1:45.50, 1:45.58)

2 Comm G 1:47.66

10. Benjamin Robert FRA

9.4.98 (1y, -)

1:43.75, 1:44.53, 1:45.11, 1:45.12, 1:45.25

1B Liévin 1:47.30i

1 FRA Ind Ch 1:46.89i

2 Montgeron 1:45.19

2 Birmingham 1:46.22

1 Reims 1:46.06

3 Toulouse 1:45.28

3 Montreuil 1:45.58

2 Kuso-Chorzów 1:44.53

1 Paris 1:43.75

1 FRA Ch 1:48.58

2 Stockholm 1:45.11

4s3 Worlds 1:45.67 (1:45.94)

5 Eur Ch 1:45.42

11 Brussels 1:47.94

8 DLF-Zürich 1:48.11

Korir displayed moderate form but then won those that really matter. Panel split between Wightman and Wanyonyi for 4/5. Max Burgin and Gabriel Tual just miss ranking.

1500 METRES

1. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

19.9.00 (5y, 1)

3:29.02, 3:29.05, 3:29.47, 3:46.46M/3:31.08, 3:49.76M; 3:30.60i

1 Liévin 3:30.60i

2 World Ind 3:33.02i

1 Pre 3:49.76M/3:34.19

1 Oslo 3:46.46M/3:31.08

2 Worlds 3:29.47 (3:35.12)

1 Eur Ch 3:32.76

1 Lausanne 3:29.05

1 DLF-Zürich 3:29.02

2. Jake Wightman GBR

11.7.94 (3y, -)

3:29.23, 3:30.53, 3:32.62, 3:50.30M/3:33.21, 3:34.48

1 Rabat 3:32.62

3 Oslo 3:50.30M/3:33.21

1 UK Ch 3:40.26

1 Worlds 3:29.23 (3:34.48, 3:35.31)

3 Comm G 3:30.53

3. Timothy Cheruiyot KEN

20.11.95 (7y, 2)

3:30.21, 3:30.27, 3:30.69, 3:32.91, 3:50.77M

6 KEN Ch 3:37.81A

2 Doha 3:36.16

3 Pre 3:50.77M/3:35.17

2 Nairobi 3:34.59A

6 Worlds 3:30.69 (3:36.41)

2 Comm G 3:30.21

7 Lausanne 3:32.91

2 DLF-Zürich 3:30.27

4. Abel Kipsang KEN

22.11.96 (2y, 4)

3:29.93, 3:30.82, 3:31.01A, 3:31.21, 3:31.36

4 Metz 3:36.23i

1 Birmingham 3:34.57i

3 World Ind 3:33.36i

1 Nairobi 15/4 3:36.28A

1 KEN Ch 3:36.17A

1 Nairobi 3:31.01A

1 Doha 3:35.70

1 Birmingham 3:35.15

4 Pre 3:50.87M/3:35.20

1 African Ch 3:36.57

1 KEN Trials 3:34.55A

7 Worlds 3:31.21 (3:33.68)

4 Comm G 3:30.82

2 Lausanne 3:29.93

4 DLF-Zürich 3:31.36

5. Oliver Hoare AUS

29.1.97 (2y, 6)

3:30.12, 3:30.59, 3:47.48M/ 3:31.71, 3:50.65M/ 3:35.54; 3:50.83Mi. 3:34.36i

2 New York 3:50.83Mi/3:35.51i

2 San Juan C 3:36.54

5 World Ind 3:34.36

1 AUS Ch 3:40.79

3 Birmingham 3:35.76

2 Pre 3:50.65M/3:35.35

2 Oslo 3:47.48M/3:31.71

10s1 Worlds 3:38.36

1 Comm G 3:30.12

12 Lausanne 3:37.81

3 DLF- Zürich 3:30.59

6. Mohamed Katir ESP

17.2.98 (2y, 7)

3:29.90, 3:34.45, 3:34.95, 3:35.62, 3:35.85

2 Birmingham 3:35.62

7 Rabat 3:34.95

dnf Oslo

2 ESP Ch 3:35.85

3 Worlds 3:29.90 (3:34.45)

7. Mario García ESP

29.6.99 (1y, -)

3:30.20, 3:32.71, 3:34.88, 3:35.43, 3:35.52

6 New York 3:57.98Mi

2 Oxford MS 3:40.27

1 SEC 3:36.91

2 NCAA 3:45.69

2 Castellón 3:36.08

1 ESP Ch 3:35.52

4 Worlds 3:30.20 (3:35.43)

3 Eur Ch 3:34.88

6 Lausanne 3:32.71

8. Josh Kerr GBR

8.10.97 (2y. 5)

3:30.60, 3:31.85, 3:32.28, 3:35.72, 3:35.92; 3:48.87Mi/3:32.86, 3:52.27Mi/3:35.48

2 New York 3:52.27Mi/3:35.48

1 Boston 3:48.87Mi/3:32.86

5 Birmingham 3:35.92

3 UK Ch 3:40.63

5 Worlds 3:30.60 (3:36.92)

12 Comm G 3:35.72

4 Lausanne 3:32.28

6 DLF-Zürich 3:31.85

9. Stewart McSweyn AUS

1.6.95 (2y, 3)

3:30.18, 3:31.45, 3:33.24, 3:34.91, 3:35.07

11 Doha 3:48.67

14 Birmingham 3:44.14

9 Worlds 3:33.24 (3:34.91, 3:35.07)

3 Lausanne 3:30.18

5 DLF-Zürich 3:31.45

10. Jake Heyward GBR

26.4.99 (1y, -)

3:31.08, 3:33.54. 3:34.27, 3:34.44, 3:34.99

1 Seattle 3:53.25Mi

3 San Juan C 3:38,55

7 Eugene 3:51.99./3:36.34

2 Rabat 3:33.54

4 UK Ch 3:40.66

5 Comm G 3:31.08

2 Eur Ch 3:34.44

9 Lausanne 3:34.99

9 DLF-Zürich 3:34.26

Ingebrigtsen ran the fastest times, won six times and was 2nd twice at 1500m/1 mile. Taddese Lemi is next.

5000 METRES

1. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

19.9.00 (3y, 1)

1 San Juan C 13:02.03

1 Worlds 13:09.24 (13:13.92)

1 Eur Ch 13:21.13

2. Jacob Krop KEN

4.6.01 (1y, -)

1 Nairobi 13:12.19A

2 Rome 12:46.79

2 KEN Trial 13:29.20A

2 Worlds 13:09.98 (13:13.30)

3 Comm G 13:08.48

1 Brussels 12:45.71

dnf Zürich

3. Grant Fisher USA

22.4.97 (1y, -)

1 Boston 12:53.73i

1 US Ch 13:03.86

6 Worlds 13:11.65 (13:24.44)

2 Brussels 12:46.96

3 Zürich 13:00.56x

4. Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli KEN 29.9.98 (4y, 5)

1 Rome 12:46.33

1 KEN Trial 13:28.76A

7 Worlds 13:11.97 (13:24.56)

2 Comm G 13:08.19

3 Brussels 12:50.97

1 Zürich 12:59.05x

5. Yomif Kejelcha ETH

1.8.97 (8y, -)

4 ETH Ch 13:45.2A

3 Rome 12:52.10

8 Worlds 13:12.09 (13:14.87)

dnf Brussels dnf Zürich

6. Mohammed Ahmed CAN

5.1.91 (7y, 3)

2 Boston 12:56.87i

4 Pre 13:07.85

5 Rome 12:55.84

5 Worlds 13:10.46 (13:15.17)

7. Dominic Lobalu SSD

16.8.98 (1y, -)

4 Brussels 12:52.15

2 Zürich 12:59.40x

8. Selemon Barega ETH

20.1.00 (5y, -)

3 Pre 13:07.30

4 Rome 12:54.87

1 Paris 12:56.19

12 Worlds 13:19.62 (13:24.44)

7 Zürich 13:13.16x

9. Berihu Aregawi ETH

28.2.01 (3y, -)

1 Pre 12:50:05

3 Zürich 13:03.18x

10. Telahun Haile ETH

1.8.97 (1y, -)

2 ETH Ch 13:45.2A

6 Rome 12:57.18

1 Oslo 13:03.51

7h1 Worlds 13:24.77

4 Zürich 13:02.21x

Ingebrigtsen is only 19th on the world list with 13:02.03 but he took World and European titles; two panelists only ranked him 4th with Krop top. Little between those ranked 5-10 and Oscar Chelimo. Jacob Kiplimo won the Commonwealth title in his one 5000m race. Note, ‘x’ above indicates the 560.2m track in Zürich.

10,000 METRES

1. Joshua Cheptegei UGA

12.9.96 (7y, 2

1 Worlds 27:27.43

2. Jacob Kiplimo UGA

14.11.00 (3y, 3)

3 Worlds 27:27.97

1 Comm G 27:09.19

3. Grant Fisher USA

22.4.97 (2y, 9)

1 San Juan C 26:33.84

2 US Ch 28:28.81

4 Worlds 27:28.14

4. Stanley Waithaka KEN

9.4.00 (2y, -)

2 KEN Trials 27:34.01A

2 Worlds 27:27.90

1 Gifu 27:19.86

10 Yokohama 28:16.15

5. Selemon Barega ETH

20.1.00 (3y, 1

1 Hengelo 26:44.73

5 Worlds 27:28.39

6. Mohammed Ahmed CAN

5.1.91 (5y, 10)

2 San Juan C 26:34.14

6 Worlds 27:30.27

7. Berihu Aregawi ETH

28.2.01 (2y, 4)

3 Hengelo 26:46.13

7 Worlds 27:31.00

8. Daniel Mateiko KEN

4,.8.98 (1y, -)

3 KEN Trials 27:34.62A

8 Worlds 27:33.57

9. Tadese Worku ETH

20.1.02 (1y, -)

1 ETH Ch 28:12.0A

2 Hengelo 26:45.91

14 Worlds 27:51.25

10. Richard Yator KEN

15.4.98 (3y, -)

1 Kobe 27:39.79

9 KEN Trials 28:46.90A

2 Gifu 27:19.92

1 Yokohama 26:54.76

A very difficult event to rank! Cheptegei’s 27:27.53 in his only 10,000m race was 43rd on the world list, but this was a fine win for the World title ahead of most of the world’s best. Yomij Kejelcha ran 26:49.39 in his one race (4th Hengelo).

MARATHON

1. Eliud Kipchoge KEN

5.11.84 (8y, 1)

1 Tokyo 2:02:40

1 Berlin 2:01:09

2. Amos Kipruto KEN

16.9.92 (2y, -)

2 Tokyo 2:03:13

1 London 2:04:39

3. Tamirat Tola ETH

11.8.91 (4y. 6)

3 Tokyo 2:04:14

1 Worlds 2:05:36

4 Valencia 2:03:40

4. Kelvin Kiptum KEN

2.12.99 (1y, -)

1 Valencia 2:01:53

5. Benson Kipruto KEN

17.3.91 (1y, -)

3 Boston 2:07:27 dh

1 Chicago 2:04:24

6. Seifu Tura ETH

17.6.97 (2y. 4)

2 Paris 2:05:10

6 Worlds 2:07:17

2 Chicago 2:04:49

7. Gerald Geay TAN

17.6.97 (1y, -)

4 Boston 2:07:53 dh

7 Worlds 2:07:31

2 Valencia 2:03:00

8. Leul Gebrselassie ETH

20.9.93 (3y. 7)

2 Rotterdam 2:04:56

2 London 2:05:12

9. Mosinet Geremew ETH

12.2.92 (4y, 10)

dnf Tokyo

1 Seoul 2:04:43

2 Worlds 2:06:44

10. Bashir Abdi BEL

10.2.89 (3y, 2)

4 Rotterdam 2:05:23

3 Worlds 2:06:48

3 London 2:05:19

Marathon ranking is always difficult, but there was a fair degree of consensus this year, The major problem being Evans Chebet who won the two US majors but lacked the fast times of rivals in other races.

3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE

1. Soufiane El Bakkali MAR

7.1.96 (7y, 1)

7:58.28, 8:02.45, 8:07.67, 8:09.66, 8:16.65

1 Doha 8:09.66

1 Rabat 7:58.28

1 Worlds 8:25.13 (8:16.65)

1 Lausanne 8:02.45

1 DLF-Zürich 8:07.67

2. Lamecha Girma ETH

26.11.00 (3y, 2)

7:58.68, 7:59.23, 7:59.24, 8:09.67, 8:19.64

2 Doha 8:09.67

1 Ostrava 7:58.68

2 Rabat 7:59.24

1 Rome 7:59.23

2 Worlds 8:26.01 (8:19.64)

3. Abraham Kibiwot KEN

6.4.96 (6y, 4)

8:06.73, 8:08.61, 8:11.15, 8:15.69, 8:16.40

1 Nairobi 16/4 8:24.30A

1 KEN Ch 8:21.34A

1 Nairobi 7/5 8:21.92A

3 Doha 8:16.40

9 Rabat 8:18.78

2 Rome 8:06.73

2 KEN Trials 8:17.79A

5 Worlds 8:28.95 (8:17.04)

1 Comm G 8:11.15

6 Lausanne 8:15.69

3 DLF-Zürich 8:08.61

4. Getnet Wale ETH

16.7.00 (4y, 5)

8:06.74, 8:08.56, 8:16.41, 8:17.49, 8:26.68

7 Doha 8:26.68

3 Rome 8:06.74

4 Worlds 8:28.68 (8:17.49)

7 Lausanne 8:16.41

2 DLF-Zürich 8:08.56

5. Hailemariyam Amare ETH

21.2.98 (2y, 6)

8:06.29, 8:07.70, 8:12.07, 8:18.34, 8:53.2A

1 ETH Ch 8:24.6A

2 Ostrava 8:07.70

3 Rabat 8:06.29

1 African Ch 8:27.38

10 Worlds 8:31.54 (8:18.34)

2 Lausanne 8:12.07

8 DLF-Zürich 8:24.49

6. Conseslus Kipruto KEN

8.12.94 (9y, -)

8:08.76, 8:12.47, 8:18.21A, 8:20.12, 8:27.92

5 KEN Ch 8:32.24A

5 Nairobi 8:32.76A

4 Rabat 8:12.47

4 Rome 8:08.76

3 KEN Trials 8:18.21A

3 Worlds 8:27.92 (8:20.12)

6 Comm G 8:34.96

7. Hillary Bor USA

22.11.89 (3y, -)

8:12.19, 8:13.12, 8:15.76, 8:17.82, 8:20.18

4 Doha 8:17.82

6 Rabat 8:13.12

8 Rome 8:12.19

1 USA Ch 8:15.76 (8:24.42)

8 Worlds 8:29.77 (8:20.18)

8. Av1nash Sable IND

13.9.94 (1y, -)

8:11.20, 8:12.48, 8:16.21, 8:18.75, 8:25.82

1 Thiruvananthapuram 8:16.21

4 Walnut 8:25.82

5 Rabat 8:12.48

11 Worlds 8:31.75 (8:18.75)

2 Comm G 8:11.20

9. Amos Serem KEN

28.8.02 (1y, -0)

8:09.93, 8:13.93, 8:15.64, 8:16.83, 8:17.03A

1 Nairobi 4/2 8:33.64A

1 Nairobi 5/3 8:31.32A

4 KEN Ch 8:31.98A

7 Nairobi 7/5 8:45.37A

5 Rome 8:09.93

1 KEN Trials 8:17.03A

3 Comm G 8:16.83

5 Lausanne 8:13.93

6 DLF-Zürich 8:15.64

10, Leonard Bett KEN

3.11.00 (4y, 7)

8:12.08, 8:12.34, 8:13.21, 8:16.94, 8:20.43A

1h2 KEN Ch 8:28.99A

5 Doha 8:21.64

9 Rome 8:12.34

15 Worlds 8:36.74 (8:16.94)

3 Lausanne 8:12.08

The unbeaten El Bakkali was top for the fourth successive year from Girma who lost only to him and ran three of the four sub-8 minute times.

110 METRES HURDLES

1. Grant Holloway USA

19.11.97 (5y, 1)

12.99, 13.01, 13.02, 13.03, 13.03, 13.05

1 Baton Rouge 13.34

1 Richmond 13.70

2 New York 13.06

1s1 US Ch 13.03 (13.11)

1 Worlds 13.03 (13.01, 13.14)

2 Székesfehérvár 13.12

1 Monaco 12.99

3 Lausanne 13.11

1 Berlin 13.05

1 DLF-Zürich 13.02

1 Zagreb 13.19

2. Trey Cunningham USA

26.8.98 (1y, -)

13.00, 13.03, 13.07, 13.07, 13.08, 13.08

1 Gainesville 13.38 (13.22)

1 J’ville 30/4 13.10 (13.15)

1 ACC 13.16 (13.13)

1 NCAA 13.00 (13.07, 13.21, 13.21)

2 US Ch 13.08 (13.09, 13.13)

2 Worlds 13.08 (13.07, 13.28)

2 Monaco 13.03

2 Lausanne 13.10

1 Padua 13.21

5 DLF-Zürich 13.30

3. Devon Allen USA

12.12.94 (6y, 2)

12.84, 13.09, 13.11, 13.12, 13.14, 13.17; 13.07w

1 Walnut 13.35

1 Annapolis 13.12

1 Penn R 13.11

2 Ponce 13.20

1 Jacksonville 31/5 13.17

1 New York 12.84

1 Oslo 13.22

1 Paris 13.16 (13.20)

3 USA Ch 13.09 (13.14, 13.27)

dq Worlds (13.09w)

4. Rasheed Broadbell JAM

13.8.00 (1y, -)

12.99. 13.06, 13.08, 13.12, 13.16, 13.20

2 Kingston 23/4 13.31

1 Kingston 21/5 13.36

2 JAM Ch 13.20 (13.29)

3s2 Worlds 13.27 (13.36)

1 Comm G 13.08 (13.16)

1 Székesfehérvár 13.12

1 Lausanne 12.99

1 Luzern 13.36

2 DLF-Zürich 13.06

5. Hansle Parchment JAM

17.6.90 (8y, 4)

13.08, 13.09, 13.13, 13.14, 13.15, 13.17; 13.02w

1 Kingston 23/4 13.20

1 Drake R 13.47

1 Ponce 13.15

1 Birmingham 13.09

1 JAM Ch 13.14 (13.24)

dns Worlds (13.17, 13.02w)

dns Comm G (13.33)

3 Monaco 13.08

4 Lausanne 13.13

4 Luzern 13.54

3 DLF-Zürich 13.26

6. Asier Martínez ESP

22.4.00 (2y, 10)

13.14, 13.17, 13.25, 13.26, 13.29, 13.29; 13.15w

3 Birmingham 13.32

1 La Nucia 13.47

2 Oslo 13.30

7 Paris 13.69 (13.30)

1 ESP Ch 13.15w (13.29)

3 Worlds 13.17 (13.26, 13.37)

1 Eur Ch 13.14 (13.25)

4 DLF-Zürich 13.29

7. Daniel Roberts USA

13.4.98 (3y, 6)

13.03, 13.13, 13.17, 13.18, 13.20, 13.25

1 Waco 13.43w

6 Walnut 13.73

3 Jacksonville 13.36

5 Montreuil 13.59

6 Hengelo 13.40

3 New York 13.17

1 USA Ch 13.03 (13.17, 13.28)

dq h3 Worlds

3 Székesfehérvár 13.13

4 Monaco 13.20

6 Luzern 13.67

3 Berlin 13.25

8. Freddie Crittenden USA

3.8.94 (3y, -)

13.00, 13.07, 13.14, 13.17, 13.22, 13.39

1 Chula Vista 13.43

1 Nashville 13.31

5 USA Ch 13.14 (13.32, 13.35)

3 Memphis 13.30 (13.17)

1 NACAC 13.00

5 Luzern 13.56

1 Budapest 13.22

2 Berlin 13.07

3 Pápa 13.99

2 Zagreb 13.31

2-2 v Britt

9. Jamal Britt USA

28.12.98 (1y, -)

13.08, 13.09, 13.18, 13.22, 13.22, 13.26

1 Azusa 13.51

2 Walnut 13.44

2 Drake R 13.53

3 Ponce 13.30

1 Bydgoszcz 13.25

4 New York 13.22

4 USA Ch 13.09 (13.25, 13.33)

1 Edmonton 13.22

4 Memphis 13.31 (13.27)

7 Székesfehérvár 15.73

2 NACAC 13.08

3 Luzern 13.54

1 Padua 13.27

1 Bellinzona 13.18

10. Rafael Pereira BRA

8.4.97 (1y, -)

13.17, 13.23, 13.25, 13.25, 13.27, 13.28

1/4 São Paulo 13.27/13.39

1 Savona 13.36

1 Ibero-Am Ch 13.47

3 Montreuil 13.48

1 Kuso-Chorzów 13.28

3 Oslo 13.37

2 Paris 13.25 (13.25)

1 BRA Ch 13.17

4s1 Worlds 13.46 (13.23)

4 Székesfehérvár 13.34

5 Lausanne 13.49

5B Luzern 13.74

5 Berlin 13.43

9 DLF-Zürich 13.73

3 Bellinzona 13.41

Holloway was top ranked for the third time with Cunningham a clear second. Eric Edwards and Josh Zeller were close to ranking.

400 METRES HURDLES

1. Alison dos Santos BRA

3.6.00 (3y, 3)

46.29, 46.80, 46.98, 47.23, 47.24, 47.26

1 Drake R 48.41

1 Doha 47.24

1 Pre 47.23

1 Oslo 47.26

1 Stockholm 46.80

1 Worlds 46.29 (47.85)

1 Skol-Chorzów 47.80

1 Brussels 47.54

1 DLF-Zürich 46.98

1 Bellinzona 47.61

2. Rai Benjamin USA

27.7.97 (4y, 2)

46.89, 47.04. 47.49, 47.93, 48.41, 48.44

1 Tokyo 48.60

2 Doha 47.49

1 USA Ch 47.04 (47.93, 48.41)

2 Worlds 46.89 (48.44, 49.06)

3. Trevor Bassitt USA

26.2.98 (4y, 2)

47.39, 47.47, 48.17, 48.38, 48.82. 48.98

1 Ashland 49.74

1 Walnut 49.15

1 NCAA-II 48.98

1 Montreal 49.84

1 Guelph 48.82

2 USA Ch 47.47 (48.38, 49.07)

3 Worlds 47.39 (48.17, 49.17)

4. Karsten Warholm NOR

28.2.96 (6y, 1)

47.12, 47.24, 48.00, 48.38, 48.42, 49.34

dnf Rabat

7 Worlds 48.42 (48.00, 49.24)

1 Eur Ch 47.12 (48.38)

1 Berlin 47.22

5. Khallifah Rosser USA

13.7.97 (1y, -)

47.59, 47.65. 47.68, 47.76, 47.88, 47.88

2 Walnut 49.22

1 Waco 48.26

3 Drake R 49.49

1 S.Domingo 48.45

2 Pre 48.10

1 Bydgoszcz 48.23

1 Rabat 48.25

3 USA Ch 47.65 (48.34)

5 Worlds 47.88 (48.34. 48.62)

2 Skol-Chorzów 48.30

2 NACAC 47.59 (49.18)

1 Lausanne 47.68

2 Brussels 47.88

2 DLF-Zürich 47.76

7 Zagreb 52.13

6. Wilfred Happio FRA

22.9.98 (1y, -)

47.41, 48.14, 48.56, 48.57, 48.61, 48.66

1 Grenoble 49.99

1 Forbach 49.45

3 Montreuil 49.11

3 Rabat 49.27

2 Sollentuna 49.73

2 Turku 49.12

3 Oslo 49.01

1 FRA Ch 48.57

4 Worlds 47.41 (48.14, 9.60)

3 Skol-Chorzów 48.74

2 Eur Ch 48.56 (48.89)

2 Lausanne 48.66

4 Brussels 48.61

4 DLF-Zürich 48.72

2 Belinzona 49.06

7. Rasmus Mägi EST

4.5.92 (5y, 7)

47.82, 48.40, 48.51, 48.66, 48.73, 48.77

5 Pre 48.66

2 Rabat 48.73

1 Turku 47.82

2 Oslo 48.51

4 Stockholm 48.77

8 Worlds 48.92 (48.40, 48.78)

8. Kyron McMaster IVB

3.1.97 (5y, 4)

47.34, 48.58, 48.93, 49.77, 49.78, 49.93

4 Doha 49.93

3 Stockholm 48.58

dns s1 Worlds (49.98)

1 Comm G 48.93 (49.78)

1 NACAC 47.34 (49.77)

9. C.J.Allen USA

14.2.95 (1y, -)

48.17, 48.21, 48.23, 48.28, 48.75, 48.76

1 Atlanta 49.19

1 Cleveland 49.13

1 Jacksonville 49.05

6 Pre 48.76

1 Nashville 49.39

4 USA Ch 48.17 (48.75)

2 Stockholm 48.28

1 Karlstad 49.36

6 Skol-Chorzów 49.01

3 NACAC 48.23 (48.76)

dq (lane) Brussels (47.88)

3 DLF-Zürich 48.21

1 Zagreb 49.10

10. Ludvy Vaillant FRA

15.3.95 (3y, -)

48.26, 48.52, 48.79, 48.83, 48.94, 49.07

4 Huelva 49.56 irreg

1 Montreuil 49.10

6 Rabat 49.74

5 Geneva 50.05

2 FRA Ch 49.74

2 MedG 48.73

4 Eur Ch 48.79 (48.82)

3 Lausanne 48.94

2 Rovereto 49.07

2 Berlin 48.26

2 Zagreb 49.21

Dos Santos won all ten races, mostly by big margins. Warholm struggled to return from injury but ended with two big wins and the panel were split between him and Rosser for 4/5. Vaillant just got 10th from Quincy Hall and Jaheel Hyde.

HIGH JUMP

1. Woo Sang-hyeok KOR

23.4.96 (2y. 8)

2.36i, 2.35, 2.35i, 2.34i, 2.33

5 Nehvizdy 2.23i

1 Hustopece 2.36

1 B.Bystrica 2.35i

1 World Ind 2.34i

1 Daegu 2.30

1 Naju 2.32

1 Doha 2.33

1 Yecheon 2.30

2 Worlds 2.35

8= Lausanne 2.15

2. Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT

24.6.91 (12y, 3)

2.37, 2.30, 2.30, 2.28, 2.24, 2.16

2 Doha 2.30

1= Gulf Ch 2.15

1 Worlds 2.37 (2.28)

1 Monaco 2.30

2 Lausanne 2.24

6 DLF-Zürich 2.16

3. Gianmarco Tamberi ITA

1.6.92 (5y, 1)

2.34, 2.33, 2.31i, 2.30, 2.30

3 World Ind 2.31i

7 Doha 2.20

2 Birmingham 2.25

6= Trieste 2.15

1 Ostrava 2.30

3 Rome 2.24

1 ITA Ch 2.23

4 Worlds 2.33 (2.28)

1 Székesfehérvár 2.24

8 Monaco 2.20

1 Eur Ch 2.30

5 Lausanne 2.20

1 DLF-Zürich 2.34

4. JuVaughn Harrison USA

30.4.99 (2y, 6)

2.34, 2.32i, 2.30, 2.28, 2.28i

3 Nehvizdy 2.23i

2 Hustopece 2.32i

3 B.Bystrica 2.28i

1 USA Ch Ind 2.28i

5= Doha 2.20

1 Rome 2.27

2 US Ch 2.30

9 Worlds 2.27 (2.28)

4 Monaco 2.25

3 Lausanne 2.24

2 DLF-Zürich 2.34

5. Andrey Protsenko UKR

20.5.88 (8y, 8)

2.33, 2.30i, 2.28, 2.27. 2.26

1 Udine 27/1 2.20i

4 Hustopece 2.30i

1 Lódz 2.25i

4= B.Bystrica 2.25i

2 Rehlingen 2.21

4= Rome 2.24

3 Opole 2.22

1 Liège 2.26

3 Worlds 2.33 (2.28)

1 Leiria 2.15

3 Székesfehérvár 2.18

5= Monaco 2.20

3 Eur Ch 2.27

1 Lausanne 2.24

4 DLF-Zürich 2.24

6. Django Lovett CAN

6.7.92 (2y. 10)

2.28, 2.28, 2.27, 2.27, 2.25, 2.25

1 Baton Rouge 2.24

3 Doha 2.27

1 Birmingham 2.28

8 Rome 2.15

1 CAN Ch 2.20

6= Worlds 2.27 (2.28)

5= Monaco 2.20

1= NACAC 2.25

6 Lausanne 2.20

3 DLF-Zürich 2.27

7. Tomohiro Shinno JPN

12.8.96 (2y, -)

2.30, 2.30, 2.28, 2 27, 2.27, 2.27

1 JPN Ind Ch 2.24l

1 Fukuoka 2.25

1 Fukoroi 2.27

2 Tokyo 2.25

1 Kitakyushu 2.30

1 JPN Ch 2.30

3= Madrid 2.23

8 Worlds 2.27 (2.28)

1 Hiratsuka 2.24

1 Rovereto 2.27

4 Gifu 2.18

4 Niigata 2.19

8. Hamish Kerr NZL

17.8.96 (1y. -)

2.31i, 2.30, 2.28, 2.25, 2.251 Wanganui 2.28

1 Auckland 2.30

1 NZL Ch 2.15

3= World Ind 2.31i

4 Doha 2.24

6= Birmingham 2.18

1 Oce Ch 2.24

dnq 14 Worlds 2.25

1 Comm G 2.25

3 Monaco 2.25

4 Lausanne 2.22

3 Rovereto 2.22

5 DLF-Zürich 2.21

9. Luis Zayas CUB

7.6.97 (3y..-)

2.30i, 2.28, 2.27, 2.25, 2.25,

3 Udine 2/2 2.20i

3 Hustopece 2.30i

4= B.Bystrica 2.25i

1 Brno 2.23i

1 Havana 2.25/2.20

nh Barrientos

6= Worlds 2.27 (2.28)

1= NACAC 2.25

10. Shelby McEwen USA

6.4.96 (1y, -)

2.33, 2.30, 2.28, 2.22. 2.22, 2.20

5= Doha 2.20

4 Birmingham 2.22

1 USA Ch 2.33

5 Worlds 2.30 (2.28)

5= Monaco 2.20

8= Lausanne 2.15

nh Rovereto 2.28

nr (6) Ilya Ivanyuk RUS

9.3.93 (4y, 5). 2.34, 2.31i, 2.31, 2.30, 2.29i, 2.29i

1 Chelyabinsk 2.28i

1 Moscow 23/1 2.23i

1 Udine 2/2 2.29i

5 Husopece 2.28i

2 B.Bystrica 2.31i

1 RUS Ind Ch 2.28i

3 Bryansk 2.23i

1 Moscow 7/6 2.34

1 Moscow 13/6 2.23

1 RUS Cup 2.30

1 Yerono 2.26

1 RUS Ch 2.28

2 Irbit 2.28

1g BLR Ch 2.31

4= Spartakiad 2.23

Although Barshim took the World title, Woo had easly the best set of marks. Quite a gap after the top five and close between the next men. The Russian Ivanyuk is not ranked, but if he was would be an easy choice for 6th, with Danil Lysenko another contender.

POLE VAULT

1. Armand Duplantis SWE

10.11.99 (6y, 1 )

6.21, 6.20i, 6.19i, 6.16, 6.10

1 Karlsruhe 6.02i

1 Berlin 6.03i

1 Uppsala 6.04i

1 Birmingham 6.05i

1 Belgrade 6.19i

1 World Ind 6.20i

1 Doha 6.02i

1 Pre 5.91

1 Hengelo 6.01

1 Oslo 6.02

1 Uppsala 5.61

1 Stockholm 6.16

1 Worlds 6.21 (5.75)

1 Skol-Chorzów 6.10

1 Székesfehérvár 5.80

1 Eur Ch 6.06 (5.65)

1 Lausanne 6.10

2 Brussels 5.81

1 DLF-Zürich 6.07

2. Chris Nilsen USA

13.1.98 (5y, 2)

6.05i, 6.02i, 6.00, 5.94, 5.93

2 Reno 5.81Ai

1 Tourcoing 6.02i

1 Uppsala 5.92i

1 Metz 5.91i

1 Liévin 5.91i

1 USA Ind Ch 5.91i

1 Rouen 6.05i

1 Paris 5.88i

3 World Ind 5.90i

1 Vermillion 6.00

4 Doha 5.71i

1 Tucson 5.80

2 Pre 5.81

1 Bydgoszcz 5.80

1 Kuso-Chorzów 5.92

1 USA Ch 5.70

2 Stockholm 5.93

1 Sotteville 5.87

2 Worlds 5.94 (5.75)

2 Memphis 5.61

5 Skol-Chorzów 5.53

5 Székesfehérvár 5.45

2 Jockgrimm 5.71

2 Lausanne 5.80

3 Brussels 5.71

3 DLF-Zürich 5.81

2 Bellinzona 5.71

2 Toulouse 5.81

3. Ernest John Obiena PHI

17.11.95 (3y, 7)

5.94, 5.92, 5.91i, 5.91, 5.86

4 Berlin 5.70i

8 Uppsala 5.70i

1 Lódz 5.81i

1 Liévin 5.61i

1 Torun 5.81i

2 Rouen 5.91i

1 S.Asian G 5.46

1 L’Aquila 5.85

1 Täby 5.92

6 Stockholm 5.73

1 Hechlingen 5.80

3 Worlds 5.94 (5.75)

3 Skol-Chorzów 5.73

4 Székesfehérvár 5.45

1 Jockgrimm 5.81

3 Lausanne 5.80

1 Leverkusen 5.81

2 St, Wendel 5.86

1 Brussels 5.91

2 Berlin 5.81

1 Schaan 5.71

1 Bellinzona 5.81

4. Thiago Braz da Silva BRA

16.12.93 (8y, 8)

5.95i, 5.93, 5.91i, 5.87, 5.82

6= Uppsala 5.60i

2 Lódz 5.71i

2 Liévin 5.81i

2 Birmingham 5.81i

3 Torun 5.71i

3 Rouen 5.91i

2 World Ind 5.95i

6 Oslo 5.60

8= Paris 5.50

2 Täby 5.82

3 Stockholm 5.93

5. K.C. Lightfoot USA

11.11.99 (3y, 4)

5.95i, 5.92i, 5.92i, 5.91Ai, 5.89i, 5.86i

1 Reno 5.91Ai

2 Karlsruhe 5.89i

2 Berlin 5.92i

3 Uppsala 5.92i

1 Dortmund 5.95i

2 USA Ind Ch 5.86i

10= World Ind 5.60i

6 Drake R 5.40

2 Doha 5.71

4 Pre 5.71

5= USA Ch 5.60

5 Memphis 5.31

6. Renaud Lavillenie FRA

18.9.86 (14y, 5)

5.87, 5.83, 5.81. 5.81, 5.81,2 Tourcoing 5.81i

8 C-Ferrand 5.51i

6 FRA Ind Ch 5.66i

10 Rouen 5.51i

6 Doha 5.61i

7 Pre 5.41

2 Kuso-Chorzów 5.81

2 Oslo 5.60

2 Paris 5.80

2 FRA Ch 5.75

5 Stockholm 5.83

5= Worlds 5.87 (5.75)

nh Skol-Chorzów

2 Székesfehérvár 5.70

7 Eur Ch 5.65

8 Lausanne 5.40

6 Brussels 5.61

4 DLF-Zürich 5.81

3= Bellinzona 5.71

1 Toulouse 5.81

4-3 v Braz da Silva

7. Bo Kanda Lita Baehre GER

16.4.95 (2y, -)

5.90, 5.87, 5.85. 5.84. 5.81i

2 Leverkusen 5.51i

6 Karlsruhe 5.71i

5 Berlin 5.70i

2 Dortmund 5.72i

1 Düsseldorf 5.81i

1 Leverkusen 5.80

2 Dessau 5.70

3 Rehlingen 5.70

3 Merzig 5.70

1 Hof 5.72

1 GER Ch 5.90

1 Rottach 5.84

7 Worlds 5.87 (5.75

3 Leuven 5.62

2 Eur Ch 5.85 (5.65)

3= Jockgrim 5.71

4 Leverkusen 5.73

8. Pål Haugen Lillefosse NOR

4.6.01 (1y, -)

5.86, 5.85. 5.83, 5.83i, 5.81i

1 Bergen 5.51i/5.65i

1 Salhus 5.71i

1 Sollentuna 5.75i

1 NOR Ind Ch 5.70i

5/1 Uppsala 5.83i/5.81i

8 Düsseldorf 5.51i

10 World Ind Ch 5.60i

1 Bergen 5.66/5.85

3 Kuso-Chorzów 5.81

3 Oslo 5.80

1 NOR Ch 5.86

4 Stockholm 5.83

9 Worlds 5.80 (5.75

3 Eur Ch 5.75 (5.65)

nh Brussels

9. Sondre Guttormsen NOR

1.6.99 (1y, -)

5.86, 5.82i, 5.81, 5.80, 5.80

2 Princeton 5.35i

5 Reno 5.71Ai

2 Annapolis 5.45i

2 New York 5.75i

1 Fayyetteville 5.82i

1 Ivy League 5.46i

1 NCAA 5.75i

8 World Ind Ch 5.75i

1 Texas R 5.75

1 Princeton 5.63i

1 Ivy League 5.72

3 Pre 5.81i

2 Oslo 5.80

2 NOR Ch 5.66

7= Stockholm 5.63

10 Worlds 5.70 (5.75

6 Eur Ch 5.75 (5.65)

7 Jockgrim 5.41

4 Lausanne 5.80

5 Leverkusen 5.73

7 Brussels 5.41

2 DLF-Zürich 5.86

10. Menno Vloon NED

11.5.94 (2y, 10)

5.91i, 5.88, 5.87i, 5.86i, 5.82

1 Bordeaux 5.74i

1 Nevers 5.86i

6 Tourcoing 5.74i

6= Uppsala 5.70ii

3 Liévin 5.81i

1 Cl-Ferrand 5.87i

4 Torun 5.71i

1 NED Ind Ch 5.91i

9 Rouen 5.61i

5= World Ind 5.75i

9= Doha 5.41i

11 Bydgoszcz 5.35

9 Hengelo 5.30

2 Merzig 5.80

1 Ingolstadt 5.75

2 Hof 5.62

nh Worlds (5.75)

1 Leuven 5.82

nh Eur Ch (5.65)

2 St.Wendel 5.81

1 Berlin 5.88

1 Aachen 5.72

1 Dessau 5.83

7 Toulouse 5.31

Duplantis had a record 15 competitions at 6m or higher including world records indoors and out, and Nilsen had the other three 6m+ performances. Most thought Lightfoot had done enough indoors to rate 5th, but close between him, Lita Baehre and Lavillenie. Ben Broeders, Kartis Marschall and Oleg Zernikel were close.

LONG JUMP

1. Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE

18.3.98 (5y, 1)

8.55i, 8.52, 8.42, 8.36, 8.32

2 Ostrava 8.15i

1 Metz 8.22i

1 GRE Ind Ch 8.20i

1 Belgrade 8.25i

1 World Ind 8.55i (8.25i)

1 Athens 1/5 8.05

1 Limassol 8.28

1 Argostóli 8.36

1 Kalamáta 8.22

1 Rabat 8.27

1 Oslo 8.10

1 GRE Ch 8.32w/8.24

1 Stockholm 8.31

2 Worlds 8.32 (8.03)

1 Skol-Chorzów 8.13

2 Monaco 8.31

1 Eur Ch 8.52

3 Luzern 7.94

1 DLF-Zürich 8.42

2. Simon Ehammer SUI

7.2.00 (1y, -)

8.45, 8.31, 8.30, 8.26i, 8.22i

1 Frankfurt 7.68i

1H Aubière 8.26i

1 SUI Ind Ch 8.22i

2H World Indoor 8.04i

1D Ratingen 8.30

1D Götzis 8.45

2 Rabat 8.13

1 Innsbruck 8.12

3 Oslo 7.95

1 SUI Ch 7.81

3 Worlds 8.16 (8.09)

1D Eur Ch 8.31

1 Luzern 8.00

5 DLF-Zürich 7.93

3. Maykel D. Massó CUB

8.5.99 (4y, 6)

8.35, 8.15, 8.14, 8.09, 8.08

2 Metz 7.80ii

nj World Ind

2 Ibero-Am 8.03

1 Ostrava 8.14

3 Rabat 8.08

1 Barrientos 7.96

4 Worlds 8.15 (7.93)

3 Skol-Chorzów 8.09

1 Monaco 8.35

3 DLF-Zürich 8.05

4. Marquis Dendy USA

17.11.92 (4y, -)

8.41w, 8.31, 8.27i, 8.18, 8.16

1 New York 8.10i

2 USA Ind Ch 8.14i

3 World Ind 8.27i

1 Baton Rouge 8.04

1 Tucson 8.10w/8.04

1 Chula Vista 8.41w

10 USA Ch 7.87

6 Worlds 8.02 (8.16)

4 Skol-Chorzów 8.09

3 Monaco 8.31

3 Padua 7.90

2 DLF-Zürich 8.18

5. Thobias Montler SWE

15.2.96 (4y, 5)

8.38i, 8.27, 8.23i, 8.21i, 8.10

1 Karlsruhe 8.02i

1 Ostrava 8.21i

1 Uppsala 7.93i

1 Kalmar 7.97i

1 SWE Ind Ch 8.06i

2 Belgrade 8.23i

2 World Ind 8.38i

2 Kalamáta 8.10

2 Athens 8.27

4 Ostrava 7.89

4 Rabat 8.04

1 Sollentuna 7.95w

2 Oslo 8.05

2 Stockholm 7.98

11 Worlds 7.81 (8.09)

1 Gothenburg 7.93

1 SWE Ch 7.96

5 Monaco 7.95

2 Eur Ch 8.06 (8.06)

1 v FIN 7.75

4 DLF-Zürich 8.01

6. Wang Jianan CHN

27.8.96 (4y, -)

8.36, 8.07i, 7.98, 7.67

1 Nanjing 8.07i

3 Marietta 7.67

1 Worlds 8.36 (7.98)

7. Murali Sreeshankar IND

27.3.99 (1y, -)

8.36, 8.31, 8.23, 8.17, 8.09

1 Th’puram 21/3 8.17

7 World Ind 7.92i

2 Fed Cup 8.36 (8.09)

6 Athens 8.31

1 Haniá 7.95w

1 Chennai 8.23

7 Worlds 7.96 (8.00)

2 Comm G 8.08 (8.05w)

6 Monaco 7.94

2 IND NG 7.93

8. Steffin McCarter USA

19.1.97 (2y. 8)

8.15, 8.10i, 8.09, 8.04, 7.94

2 Clemson 8.10i

1 Lubbock 7.83i

2 New York 7.94i

nj Fayetteville i

2 USA Ch 8.15

1 Lignano 7.85

5 Worlds 8.04

2 Skol-Chorzów 8.09

10 Monaco 7.82

9. Eusebio Cáceres ESP

10.9.91 (4y, 9)

8.15, 8.13, 8.10, 8.05, 8.03

5 Karlsruhe 7.80i

7 Metz 7.54i

1 ESP Ind Ch 7.97i

1 Ibero-Am Ch 8.05

1 Salamanca 8.13

2 Castellón 8.15

1 ESP Ch 8.10

8 Worlds 7.93 (8.03)

1 Gothenburg 7.93

4 Eur Ch 7.98 (7.93)

10. Jarrion Lawson USA

6.5.94 (3y, -)

8.22w, 8.19i, 8.19i, 8.02, 8.01i

4 Fayetteville 11/2 8.01i

1 USA Ind Ch 8.19i

4 World Ind Ch 8.19i

1 Fayetteville 8.02

2 Chula Vista 8.22w

Although he was pipped at the last for the World title, by Wang, Tentóglou was very clearly top man, winning 15 of his 19 competitions. Many contenders were highly inconsistent. Jeswin Aldrin had big jumps and was 2-2 v Sreeshankar but not so good outside India.

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Andy Díaz ex-CUB

25.12.95 (5y, 6)

17.70, 17.68, 17.67, 17.65, 17.64, 17.53

1 Arezzo 16.36

1 Grosseto 17.64

1 Lucca 17.33

2 Paris 17.65

1g ITA Ch 17.68

1 San Vendemiano 16.92

1 Skol-Chorzów 17.53

1 Lausanne 17.67

1 DLF-Zürich 17.70

1 Palermo 16.06

2. Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR

30.6.93 (9y, 1)

17.95, 17.63, 17.50, 17.49, 17.46i, 17.36

1 Pombal 16.57i

2 World Ind 17.46i

2 Montreuil 17.18

3 Paris 17.49

1 Worlds 17.95 (17.16)

1 Leiria 16.62

2 Skol-Chorzów 17.29

1 Eur Ch 17.50 (17.36)

2 DLF-Zürich 17.63

3. Jordan Díaz ESP

23.2.01 (4y, -)

17.93w/17.87, 17.76, 17.66, 17.64. 17.60, 17.44

1 Madrid 12/2 16.37i

1 ESP U23 Ind 17.27i

1 Andújar 17.30

1 La Nucia 17.76

1 Paris 17.66

1 ESP Ch 17.93w/17,87

1 Granollers 17.64

3 Lausanne 17.44

3 DLF-Zürich 17.60

4. Fabrice Zango BUR

25.6.93 (4y, 2)

17.55, 17.43, 17.40, 17.34w, 17.25. 17.15

1 Amens 16.54i

2 Andújar 17.09

1 African Ch 17.34w

4 Paris 17.25

2 Worlds 17.55 (17.15)

5 Skol-Chorzów 16.42

4 Lausanne 17.07

2 Brussels 17.40

4 DLF-Zürich 17.43

1 Zagreb 17.07

5. Lázaro Martínez CUB

3.11.97 (2y, -)

17.64i, 17.50, 17.49, 17.30, 17.30, 17.21i

1 Liévin 17.21i

1 Madrid 17.12i

1 World Ind 17.64i

1 Ibero-Am Ch 17.30

1 Montreuil 17.30

1 Barrientos 16.97

nj Worlds (17.06)

7 Skol-Chorzów 16.16

2 Lausanne 17.50

1 Brussels 17.49

6 DLF-Zürich 16.75

6. Zhu Yaming CHN

4.5.94 (2y, 3)

17.31, 17.25, 17.22, 17.08, 16.80, 16.76

3 Grosseto 16.80

1 Athens 17.22

6 Paris 16.76

3 Worlds 17.31 (17.08)

3 Skol-Chorzów 17.25

7 Brussels 16.39

7. Andrea Dallavalle ITA

31.10.99 (1y, -)

17.28, 17.25, 17.25, 17.04, 16.86, 16.83

1 Grosseto 17.25

1 (2) ITA Ch 17.28

5 Med G 16.44

4 Worlds 17.25 (16.86)

2 Eur Ch 17.04 (16.83)

8. Donald Scott USA

23.2.92 (4y, 7)

17.21i, 17.14, 17.07, 16.89, 16.88, 16.88i

1 Ann Arbor 16.76i/16.66i

1 Staten Island 16.68i

1 USA Ind 16.88i

3 World Ind 17.21i

1 Gainesville 16.60

1 Ponce 16.88

1 S.Domingo 16.13

1 New York 16.81

1 USA Ch 17.07

6 Worlds 17.14 (16.84)

4 Skol-Chorzów 16.44

6 Lausanne 16.81

1 Rovereto 16.89

5 Brussels 16.56

9. Chiebuka Ihemeje ITA

9.1..98 (1y, -)

17.20, 17.17w/17.03, 17.13, 17.03, 17.00w, 16.90

2 Fayetteville 15.85i

1 Chicago 16.69i

1 NCAA Ind 16.83i

1 Walnut 17.00w/16.64

1 Pac 12 16.71

2 NCAAA 17.03 (16.90)

3 ITA Ch 16.81

5 Worlds 17.17w/17.03 (17.13)

9 Eur Ch 16.55 (17.20)

10. Almir dos Santos BRA

4.9.93 (2y, -)

17.10, 17.04, 17.00, 16.90, 16.90, 16.87

2 S.American Ind 16.59Ai

1 São Paulo 17.04

2 Ponce 16.77

4 Ibero-Am Ch 16.59

1 Lisbon 17.00

1 Turku 16.81

1 BRA Ch 16.90

7 Worlds 16.87 (16.71)

5 Lausanne 16.84

3 Brussels 16.81

5 DLF-Zürich 17.10

Pichardo was among the World Athletics top ten contenders over all events, but despite his Worlds triumph was beaten 3-0 by Andy Díaz, who, like the other ex-Cuban Jordan Díaz, was not yet eligible to compete in Eugene.

SHOT

1. Ryan Crouser USA

18.12.92 (8y, 1)

23.12, 23.02, 22.94, 22.75, 22.74. 22.51i

1 New York no distance

1 USA Ind Ch 22.51i

2 World Ind 22.44i

1 Drake R 21.63

1 Ponce 22.75

1 Pre 23.02

1 USA Ch 23.12

1 Worlds 22.94 (22.28)

2 Lausanne 22.05

1 Luzern 22.08

2 DLF-Zürich 22.74

1 Zagreb 22.19

2 Bellinzona 22.00

2. Joe Kovacs USA

28.6.89 (8y, 2)

23.23, 22.89, 22.89, 22.87, 22.65. 22.61

1 Nashville 22.46

2 Pre 22.49

1 Ostrava 22.25

2 Bydgoszcz 21.76

2 Kuso-Chorzów 22.00

1 Rome 21.85

2 USA Ch 22.87

2 Worlds 22.89 (21.50)

1 Memphis 21.88

1 Skol-Chorzów 21.79

1 Székesfehérvár 22.89

1 Lausanne 22.65

1 Brussels 22.61

1 DLF-Zürich 23.23

2 Zagreb 21.97

1 Bellinzona 22.19

3. Tom Walsh NZL

1.3.92 (9y, 3)

22.31, 22.31i, 22.26, 22.08, 21.96, 21.93

1 Wanganui 20.76

1 Wellington 21.03

1 Auckland 21.26

1 Christchurch 20.71

1 NZL Ch 21.55

3 World Ind 22.31i

1 Tucson 21.60

3 Pre 21.96

2 Ostrava 21.68

1 Bydgoszcz 21.80

1 Kuso-Chorzów 22.31

1 Marietta 21.69

4 Worlds 22.08 (21.44)

1 Comm G 22.26

2 Skol-Chorzów 21.70

2 Székesfehérvár 21.93

5 Lausanne 21.30

2 Luzern 21.21

2 Brussels 21.60

3 DLF-Zürich 21.90

4 Zagreb 21.32

4. Darlan Romani BRA

9.4.91 (4y, 6)

22.53i, 21.92, 21.77, 21.71i, 21.70, 21.45

1 Bragança P 20.06

1 S.Am Ind 21.71i

1 World Ind 22.53i

1 São Paulo 21.77/21.38

1 Ibero-Am Ch 21.70

3 Bydgoszcz 21.45

4 Rome 21.15

5 Worlds 21.92 (20.98)

1 Rio do Sul 19.61

5. Josh Awotunde USA

12.6.95 (2y, 8)

22.29, 21.74i, 21.73. 21.70i, 21.63, 21.53i

4 New York no distance

1 Louisville 21.53i

2 USA Ind Ch 21.74i

5 World Ind 21.70i

2 Walnut 21.63

3 USA Ch 21.51

3 Worlds 22.29 (21.18)

3 Skol-Chorzów 21.35

5 Székesfehérvár 21.28

6 Lausanne 21.22

6 Rovereto 19.70

8 Brussels 20.69

3 Padua 20.98

3 Zagreb 21.73

4 Bellinzona 20.97

6. Jacko Gill NZL

20.12.94 (2y, -)

21.90, 21.70, 21.58, 21.55. 21.51, 21.40

2 NZL Ch 21.21

1 Takapura 21.18

1 Auckland 21.58

7 Worlds 21.40 (21.24)

2 Comm G 21.90

4 Székesfehérvár 21.55

3 Lausanne 21.70

3 Brussels 21.32

4 DLF-Zürich 21.51

7. Filip Mihaljevic CRO

31.7.94 (3y, 5)

21.88, 21.84i, 21.83i, 21.83i, 21.82, 21.43

1 Torun 21.84i

2 Madrid 21.83i

4 World Ind 21.83i

2 Bialystok 20.97

3 Ostrava 20.89

6 Bydgoszcz 20.90

4 Kuso-Chorzów 21.11

2 Rome 21.18

1 CRO Ch 21.05

6 Worlds 21.82 (21.17)

1 Eur Ch 21.88 (20.30)

8 Lausanne 20.91

4 Brussels 21.13

5 DLF-Zürich 21.43

7 Zagreb 21.09

8. Adrian Piperi USA

10.2.99 (1y, -)

21.58i, 21.54, 21.53, 21.52, 21.52, 21.45i

1 Clemson 20.71i/21.44i

1 Lubbock 20.99i

1 Albuquerque 21.45i

1 Big 12 21.40i

2 NCAA 21.58i

1 Texas R 21.54

1 Coll. Station 21.53

3 Walnut 21.52

1 Baton Rouge 21.21

1 Big 12 21.28

1 NCAA 21.52 (20.74)

4 USA Ch 21.43

8 Worlds 20.93 (21.03)

2 Memphis 21.37

2 NACAC 20.76

6 Brussels 20.88

5 Padua 20.45

9. Armin Sinancevic SRB

14.8.96 (2y, 4)

21.82, 21.65, 21.55, 21.39, 21.29, 21.27

1 Bar 21.04

1 Slovenska B 20.99

1 SRB Ch 20.74

7 Bydgoszcz 20.76

5 Rome 20.96

1 SRB Ch 21.00

1 Med G 21.29

1 Nova Varos 21.55

2 Eur Ch 21.39 (21.82)

4 Lausanne 21.65

7 Brussels 20.84

8 Zagreb 21.04

3 Bellinzona 21.27

10. Zane Weir ITA

7.9.95 (2y, 9)

21.99, 21.67i, 21.65, 21.50i, 21.40i, 21.07

1 Paarl 20.78

1 Pietermaritzburg 21.65

2 Lódz 21.02i

4 Torun 21.50i

2 ITA Ind Ch 20.87i

3 Madrid 21.40i

1 Eur Throws 21.99

6 World Ind 21.67i

2 Savona 21.05

1 Grosseto 21.07

5 Pre 20.92

6 Ostrava 20.43

The great rivalry between Crouser and Kovacs continued with the former ahead 4-3 on win-loss, including the Worlds. Kovacs (8), Crouser (7) and Romani (1) had the 16 perform-ances over 22.40. The panel were split for 6/7 and for 8/9, Konrad Bukowiecki did not carry his excellent indoor form into the outdoor season.

DISCUS

1. Kristjan Ceh SLO

17.2.99 (3y, 2)

71.27, 71.23. 71.13. 70.72, 70.02, 69.91

1 Ptuj 67.27/69.20

1 Split 65.88

1 Eur Throws 66.11

1 Maribor 67.40

1 Birmingham 71.27

1 Slovenska B 68.19

1 Rabat 69.68

1 Rome 70.72

3 Turku 67.76

1 Randvere 68.96

1 Jöhvi 68.76

1 SLO Ch 69.91

1 Stockholm 70.02

1 Worlds 71.13 (68.23)

1 Székesfehérvár 71.23

2 Eur Ch 68.28 (69.06)

1 Ústí 66.94

1 DLF-Zürich 67.10

1 Ljubljana 66.75

1 Zagreb 68.60

2. Mykolas Alekna LTU

18.9.02 (1y, -)

69.81, 69.78, 69.27, 69.00, 68.91, 68.73

1 Stanford 62.63/67.68

1 San Diego 66.70

1 Berkeley 64.97

2 Walnut 66.61

1 Pac 12 68.73

2 NCAA 66.15 (64.87)

1 LTU Ch 69.00

2 Stockholm 69.81

1 Vilnius 67.63

2 Worlds 69.27 (68.91)

1 Eur Ch 69.78 (65.48)

3. Daniel Ståhl SWE

27.8.92 (8y, 1)

71.47, 70.62, 70.29, 69.27, 69.22, 69.11

1 Växjö 67.62i

2 Eur Throws 65.95

1 Chula Vsta 69.11

1 La Jolla 68.44

1 Walnut 67.65

3 Birmingham 65.97

1 Sellfoss 69.27

2 Rabat 67.16

3 Rome 65.87

1 Sollentuna 68.97

1 Turku 70.62

1 Kuortane 66.26

1 Uppsala 71.47

1 Bottnaryd 69.22

3 Stockholm 67.57

1 Karlstad 66.75

4 Worlds 67.10 (65.95)

2 SWE Ch 70.29

3 Székesfehérvár 67.01

5 Eur Ch 66.39 (66.39)

1 Helsingborg 67.72

1 v FIN 65.34

5 DLF-Zürich 65.16

5 Zagreb 64.93

4. Andrius Gudzius LTU

14.2.91 (6y, 3)

69.39, 68.09, 67.55, 67.45, 67.39, 67.37

1 Kaunas 67.28/69.39

1 LTU-w 67.45

2 Birmingham 66.40

4 Rabat 66.53

3 Rome 65.82

2 Turku 68.09

2 LTU Ch 65.21

4 Stockholm 67.37

3 Worlds 67.55 (66.60)

2 Székesfehérvár 67.39

6 Eur Ch 65.40 (66.70)

3 DLF-Zürich 65.28

5. Lukas Weisshaidinger AUT

20.2.92 (7y, 4)

69.11, 68.30, 67.69, 67.16, 66.82, 66.51

1 Schwechat 67.69/62.31

4 Birmingham 65.14

1 St. Pölten 65.98

1 Eisenstadt 69.11

5 Rabat 65.64

2 Rome 68.30

2 Sollentuna 65.71

4 Turku 67.16

1 AUT Ch 65.31

10 Worlds 63.98 (66.51)

1 Andorf 66.82

9 Eur Ch 63.02 (65.48)

2 DLF-Zürich 65.70

6. Sam Mattis USA

19.3.94 (1y, -)

68.69, 67.19, 65.59, 65.24, 65.05, 64.66

6 Chula Vsta 61.20

3 La Jolla 65.05

3 Walnut 63.71

1 Kutztown 61.95/62.43

1 Tucson 64.66/68.69

4 Selfoss 63.62

1 Reykjavik 63.47

6 Rabat 64.17

6 Rome 63.93

3 USA Ch 62.25

5 Stockholm 63.69

11 Worlds 63.19 (65.59)

4 DLF-Zürich 65.24

2 Zagreb 67.19

7. Simon Pettersson SWE

3.1.94 (4y, 5)

70.42, 68.11, 67.12, 67.00, 66.93, 65.94

2 Växjö 65.60i

3 Eur Throws 63.80

3 Chula Vsta 65.02

4 La Jolla 64.21

5 Walnut 62.36

1 Örbyhus 63.86

8 Birmingham 56.82

2 Sellfoss 65.94

9 Rabat 62.34

7 Rome 63.73

3 Sollentuna 62.96

5 Turku 65.14

2 Kuortane 62.92

2 Uppsala 65.58

2 Bottnaryd 62.93

7 Stockholm 63.21

2 Karlstad 63.33

5 Worlds 67.00 (68.11)

2 Söderhamn 62.35

1 SWE Ch 70.42

5 Székesfehérvár 64.08

4 Eur Ch 67.12 (62.39)

2 Helsingborg 65.89

2 v FIN 63.76

1 Uppsala 64.23

3 Zagreb 66.93

1 Karlstad 63.80

8. Matt Denny AUS

2.6.96 (3y, 6)

67.26, 67.07, 66.98, 66.47, 64.81, 64.64

1 Sydney 64.64

1 AUS Ch 62.79

5 Birmingham 64.15

3 Rabat 67.07

8 Rome 63.53

8 Stockholm 62.49

6 Worlds 66.47 (66.98)

1 Comm G 67.26 (64.53)

6 DLF-Zürich 64.81

9. Lawrence Okoye GBR

6.10.91 (3y, 9)

67.14, 66.16, 65.49, 64.99, 64.99, 64.78

1 Winchester 65.49

1 Cardiff 62.64

7 Rabat 63.42

5 Rome 64.72

5 UK Ch 60.32

6 Stockholm 63.34

dnq 13 Worlds 63.57

2 Comm G 64.99 (63.79)

3 Eur Ch 67.14 (62.56)

1 Szczecin 66.16

1 York 64.78

2 Moulton 61.38

4 Zagreb 64.99

10. Alex Rose SAM

17.11.91 (1y. -)

66.67, 65.68, 65.67. 65.57, 65.38, 65.09

2 Chula Vsta 65.67

2 La Jolla 65.68

1 Grand Rapids 66.67

1 Allendale 65.38/63.92/65.09

8 Rabat 63.25

8 Worlds 65.57 (64.14)

4 Comm G 64.56 (63.20)

After three years at the top, Ståhl was passed by 23 year-old Ceh and 19 year-old Alekna, Ceh had a great year winning 19 times and with six of the top ten performances (five over 70m). Close for 6/7.

HAMMER

1. Wojciech Nowicki POL

22.2.89 (8y, 1)

82.00, 81.58, 81.43, 81.25, 81.03, 80.90

1 Naiobi 81.43A

3 Suwalki 72.94

2 Forbach 79.90

1 Bydgoszcz 80.28

1 Kuso-Chorzów 81.58

1 POL Ch 80.90

3 Oslo 78.36

1 Paris 81.25

2 Worlds 81.03 (79.22)

2 Skol-Chorzów 79.19

1 Székesfehérvár 79.96

1 Eur Ch 82.00 (78.78)

1 Karpacz 80.75

2. Pawel Fajdek POL

4.6.89 (11y, 2)

81.98, 81.27, 80.56, 80.19, 80.11, 80.09

2 Suwalki 76.92

1 St. Pölten 79.28

2 Bydgoszcz 80.19

3 Kuso-Chorzów 79.62

2 POL Ch 77.13

1 Oslo 80.56

2 Paris 80.11

1 Worlds 81.98 (80.09)

1 Skol-Chorzów 81.27

3 Székesfehérvár 79.15

4 Eur Ch 79.15 (79.76)

3. Bence Halász HUN

4.8.97 (6y, 9)

80.92, 80.15, 79.86, 79.44, 79.29, 79.13

1 Szombathely 77.05/78.29/ 77.96/77.67

1 Eur Throws 76.69

1 Veszprém 76.49

1 Györ 78.72/78.24

3 Bydgoszcz 78.81

4 Kuso-Chorzów 78.88

2 Oslo 79.29

4 Paris 76.32

1 HUN Ch 79.86

5 Worlds 80.15 (79.13)

2 Székesfehérvár 79.44

2 Eur Ch 80.92 (77.72)

1 Budapest 76.93

1 Debrecen 75.46

4. Eivind Henriksen NOR

14.9.90 (5y, 3)

80.87, 80.17, 79.45. 78.48, 78.23, 78.12

4 Eur Throws 75.05

1 Albufeira 76.25

1 Rygg 77.93

5 Bydgoszcz 77.94

7 Kuso-Chorzów 75.67

1 Bergen 77.47

4 Oslo 78.23

1 NOR Ch 80.17

1 Oslo 30/6 77.88

3 Worlds 80.87 (78.12)

4 Skol-Chorzów 78.48

5 Székesfehérvár 74.78

3 Eur Ch 79.45 (77.27)

5. Quentin Bigot FRA

1.12.92 (4y, 6)

80.55, 80.24, 80.14, 78.83, 78.15, 78.12

1 Reims 77.24

1 Forbach 80.14

2 Kuso-Chorzów 80.55

3 Paris 78.12

1 FRA Ch 78.15

4 Worlds 80.24 (77.95)

3 Skol-Chorzów 78.83

7 Eur Ch 77.48 (77.22)

6. Rudy Winkler USA

6.12.94 (3y, 5)

79.11, 79.06, 78.99, 78.61, 78.51, 78.33

1 Walnut 79.11

1 Univ. Park 77.24

1 Tucson 78.51

2 Bowling Green 79.06

2 USA Ch 78.33

6 Worlds 78.99 (78.61)

1 NACAC 78.29

1 Luzern 77.78

7. Myhaylo Kokhan UKR

22.1.01 (4y, 4)

78.83, 78.48. 78.09, 77.85, 77.80, 77.58

1 Eur Throws-23 74.59

2 Nairobi 77.80A

1 Suwalki 77.25

1 Pontoise 76.30

4 Bydgoszcz 78.09

6 Kuso-Chorzów 76.37

5 Oslo 77.36

5 Paris 74.93

7 Worlds 78.83 (77.58)

5 Eur Ch 78.48 (77.85)

8. Daniel Haugh USA

3.5.95 (2y. 8)

80.18, 79.44. 79.34, 78.10, 77.94. 77.76

1 Knoxville 74.72

nt Walnut

1 Tuscaloosa 77.21

1/3 Tucson 77.76/77.94

1 Bowling Green 79.44

1 USA Ch 80.18

8 Worlds 78.10 (79.34)

2 NACAC 76.38

2 Luzern 74.51

9. Hrístos Frantzeskákis GRE

26.4.00 (2y. -)

78.20, 78.15, 77.95, 77.89, 77.44, 77.19

1/2 Iráklio 77.89/73.96

5 Eur Throws 74.97

3 Nairobi 77.19A

1 Haniá 75.75

6 Bydgoszcz 77.44

5 Kuso-Chorzów 76.15

1 GRE Ch 77.95

9 Worlds 77.04 (76.03)

4 Székesfehérvár 75.40

6 Eur Ch 78.20 (76.33)

10. Nick Miller GBR

1.5.93 (6y, 9)

77.29, 77.13, 76.43, 76.09, 75.61, 73.84

1 Stanford 73.13

5 Tuscon 75.61

1 UK CH 73.84

11 Worlds 73.74 (77.13)

1 Comm G 76.43

8 Eur Ch 77.29 (76.09)

nr (9) Valeriy Pronkin RUS

15.6.94 (3y, 10)

81.12, 79.88, 79.32, 78.91, 78.63, 78.32

2/1/1 Sochi 76.33/81.12/79.88

2 Adler 78.32

1 Cheboksary 76.00

1 Chelyabinsk 78.63

1 RUS Cup 75.41

1 Yerino 79.32

1 RUS Ch 77.37

1 Bryansk 75.41

1 Kuts 78.91

Nowicki had eight performances over 80m and Fajdek six. Next was Bigot with three.

JAVELIN

1. Anderson Peters GRN

21.10.97 (3y, 6)

93.07, 90.75, 90.54. 90.31. 89.91, 88.64

1 St. George’s 78.46

1 GRN Ch 80.70

1 Starkville 84.26

1 Doha 93.07

1 Ostrava 87.88

1 Hengelo 90.75

1 Samorín 85.85

3 Turku 86.60

3 Kuortane 84.85

9 Orimattila 71.94

1 Stockholm 90.31

1 Worlds 90.54 (89.91)

2 Comm G 88.84

2. Neeraj Chopra IND

24.12.97 (3y, 2)

89.94, 89.30, 89.08, 88.44, 88.39, 88.13

2 Turku 89.30

1 Kuortane 86.69

2 Stockholm 89.94

2 Worlds 88.13 (88.39)

1 Lausanne 89.08

1 DLF-Zürich 88.44

3. Jakub Vadlejch CZE

10.10.90 (8y, 3)

90.88, 88.59, 88.09, 87.28, 86.94, 86.68

2 Doha 90.88

3 Dessau 83.39

4 Ostrava 82.38

1 Prague 85.50

6 Turku 83.91

2 CZE Ch 83.72

4 Stockholm 88.59

3 Worlds 88.09 (85.23)

1 Skol-Chorzów 86.68

2 Eur Ch 87.28 (81.81)

2 Lausanne 85.88

2 DLF-Zürich 86.94

4. Julian Weber GER

29.8.94 (5y, 4)

89.54, 89.08, 87.66, 87.28, 86.86, 86.61

3 Doha 86.09

1 Dessau 85.02

3 Ostrava 83.92

2 Hengelo 89.54

5 Turku 84.02

1 GER Ch 86.61

3 Stockholm 89.08

4 Worlds 86.86 (87.28)

2 Skol-Chorzów 84.94

1 Eur Ch 87.66 (80.99)

1 Berlin 84.90

3 DLF-Zürich 83.73

5. Arshad Nadeem PAK

2.1.97 (1y, -)

90.18, 88.55A, 86.16. 81.71

5 Worlds 86.16 (81.71)

1 Comm G 90.18

1 ISG 88.55A

6. Keshorn Walcott TTO

2.4.93 (6y. -)

89.07, 86.64, 85.17, 84.82, 84.69, 84.68

1 Atlanta 84.68

2 Dessau 84.69

2 Ostrava 84.47

3 Hengelo 89.07

4 Turku 84.02

2 Kuortane 86.64

1 TTO Ch 85.17

dnq 16 Worlds 78.87

4 Comm G 82.61

2 NACAC 83.94

4 Lausanne 83.38

1 Luzern 84.82

3 Berlin 79.79

7. Lassi Etelätalo FIN

30.4.88 (1y, -)

86.44, 84.62, 82.70, 82.63, 82.30, 80.17

7 Turku 82.63

2 Orimattila 79.61

6 Worlds 82.70 (80.03)

1 FIN Ch 84.62

3 Eur Ch 86.44 (79.29)

5 Lausanne 80.17

1 v SWE 82.30

8. Oliver Helander FIN

1.1.97 (1y, -)

89.83, 85.46, 82.41, 82.24, 80.36, 76.22

4 Dessau 80.76

1 Turku 89.83

5 Stockholm 85.46

8 Worlds 82.24 (82.41)

7 FIN Ch 76.22

9. Andrian Mardare MDA

20.6.95 (3y, 5)

84.77, 83.69, 82.26, 82.05, 81.96, 80.83

5 Doha 84.77

1 MDA Ch 82.05

4 Hengelo 83.69

8 Stockholm 81.96

7 Worlds 82.26 (80.83)

7 Eur Ch 77.49 (79.79)

10. Curtis Thompson USA

8.2.96 (1y, -)

87.70, 84.23. 83.72, 82.87, 82.39, 82.10

2 Atlanta 76.68

1 Texas R 80.44

1 Knoxville 77.71

3 Auburn 77.13

2 Eugene 22/4 81.73

4/2 Tucson 70.08/81.22

3 Nashville 78.63

1 Burnaby 78.34

1 Victoria 80.85

2 USA Ch 80.49

1 E.Stroudsburg 87.70

11 Worlds 78.39 (81.73)

3 Skol-Chorzów 82.39

1 NACAC Ch 84.23

3 Lausanne 83.72

3 Luzern 82.87

7 Berlin 74.97

4 DLF-Zürich 82.10

nr (9) Aleksey Kotkovets BLR

7.6.98 (2y, 8)

87.53, 87.48, 84.53, 84.36, 82.81, 82.63

1 BLR-W Ch 87.53

1 Brest 87.48/82.63

1 Minsk 80.92/82.81/81.74

1 BLR Cup 84.36

1 BLR Ch 79.43

Peters had four of the six performances over 90m. Genki Dean beat Thompson 2-0 but his best was only 82.34. Vetter, the top man in 2020-21, had just one competition (85.64 in Offenburg).

DECATHLON

1. Kevin Mayer FRA

10.2.92 (8y, 2)

1 Worlds 8816

dnf Eur Ch

2. Damian Warner CAN

4.11.89 (9y, 1)

1 Götzis 8797

dnf Worlds

3. Zach Ziemek USA

23.2.93 (3y, 6)

2 USA Ch 8573

3 Worlds 8676

4. Pierce LePage CAN

22.1.96 (3y, 5)

dnf Götzis

2 Worlds 8701

5. Ayden Owens-Delerme PUR

28.5.00 (1y, -)

1 Walnut 8528

1 NCAA 8457

4 Worlds 8532

6. Lindon Victor GRN

28.2.93 (5y, 10)

2 Götzis 8447

5 Worlds 8474

1 Comm G 8233

1 Talence 8550

7. Niklas Kaul GER

11.2.98 (3y, -)

dnf Ratingen

4 Götzis 8303

6 Worlds 8434

1 Eur Ch 8545

8. Simon Ehammer SUI

7.2.00 (1y, -)

1 Ratingen 8354

3 Götzis 8377

2 Eur Ch 8468

9. Kyle Garland USA

28.5.00 (1y, -)

2 Knoxville 8133

1 USA Ch 8720

3 NCAA 8333

11 Worlds 8133

10. Maicel Uibo EST

27.12.92 (4y, -)

7 Götzis 8067

1 EST Ch 8289

7 Worlds 8425

5 Eur Ch 8234

nr. under suspension – (3) Garrett Scantling USA

19.5.93 (2y, 4)

dq (1) USA Ch 8867

Difficult to determine the top rankings as the top three scorers only finished one decathlon. But then Scantling, with the top score, was suspended, so is not ranked.

20 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Toshikazu Yamanishi JPN

15.2.96 (5y, 3)

1 World Team 1:22:52

1 Worlds 1:19:07

2. Koki Ikeda JPN

3.5.98 (5y, 2)

2 World Team 1:23:19

1 Wajima 1:18:53

2 Worlds 1:19:14

3. Perseus Karlström SWE

2.5.90 (5y, 4)

5 Pamplona 1:22:48

2 Podebrady 1:19:42

3 Worlds 1:19:18

2 Eur Ch 1:19:23

1 SWE Ch 1:30:59

4. Samuel Gathimba KEN

26.10.87 (1y, -)

3 World Team 1:23:52

1 KEN Ch 1:23:18A

1 African Ch 1:22:01

4 Worlds 1:19:25

5. Brian Pintado ECU

29.7.95 (1y, -)

dnf S.American Ch

4 World Team 1:24:35

4 Podebrady 1:19:47

1 Rio Maior 1:21:54

5 La Coruña 1:20:38

5 Worlds 1:19:34

1 S.AmG 1:19:43

3-3 v Bonfim

6. Álvaro Martín ESP

18.6.94 (5y, 6)

1 La Coruña 1:19:58

7 Worlds 1:20:19

1 Eur Ch 1:19:11

7. Caio Bonfim BRA

28.9.90 (4y, -)

2 S.American Ch 1:23:08

1 Podebrady 1:18:54

2 Rio Maior 1:22:26

3 La Coruña 1:20:14

1 BRA Ch 1:21:32.25t

6 Worlds 1:19:51

3 S.AmG 1:21:01

8. Diego García ESP

18.6.94 (3y. 5)

6 (7) ESP Ch 1:22:57

5 World Team 1:24:41

2 La Coruña 1:20:00

16 Worlds 1:23:21

3 Eur Ch 1:19:45

9. Hiroto Jusho JPN

11.1.00 (1y, -)

1 Tokyo 1:21:09

2 JPN Ch 1:20:14

3 Nomi 1:20:42

8 Worlds 1:20:39

10. Luís Alberto Amezcua ESP

10.5.92 (1y, -)

1 Utrera 1:22:32

1 ESP Ch 1:20:29

dnf World Team

5 Podebraby 1:19:58

12 La Coruña 1:21:57

9 Worlds 1:20:44

4 Eur Ch 1:20:00

nr (6) Vasiliy Mizinov RUS

29.12.97 (4y, -)

1 RUS-w Ch 1:17:47

1 RUS Ch 1:18:41

1 Spartakiad 1:20:16

Yamanishi won both World Team and World titles so is a clear top choice. Top Russians recorded fast times but were not only banned from internat-ional competition but did not face any international judges.

35 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Massimo Stano ITA

27.2.92 (1y, 1- 20kW)

1 Dudince 2:29:09

1 Worlds 2:23:14

2. Masatora Kawano JPN

23.10.98 (at 50kW: 2y, 10)

4 World Team 2:37:36

1 JPN Ch 2:26:40

2 Worlds 2:23:15

3. Perseus Karlström SWE

2.5.90 (1y, -)

1 World Team 2:36:14

3 Worlds 2:23:44

dnf Eur Ch

4. Miguel Angel López ESP

3.7.88 (1y, -)

1 ESP Ch 2:27:53

3 World Team 2:37:27

10 Worlds 2:25:58

1 Eur Ch 2:26:49

5. Brian Pintado ECU

29.7.95 (1y, -)

1 Machala 2:32:40

4 Worlds 2:24:37

6. Evan Dunfee CAN

28.9.90 (at 50kW: 4y, 4)

7 World Team 2:38:08

6 Worlds 2:25:02

7. He Xianghong CHN

1.7.98 (1y, – )

1 Nanjing 2:31:05

22 World Team 2:43:44

3 Dudince 2:29:35

5 Worlds 2:24:45

8, Caio Bonfim BRA

28.9.90 (1y, -)

1 BRA Ch 2:33:57

8 World Team 2:38:20

7 Worlds 2:25:14

1 SAmG 2:34:17

9. Álvaro Martín ESP

18.6.94 (1y, -)

2 ESP Ch 2:29:59

2 World Team 2:36:54

10. Tomohiro Noda JPN

18.5.88 (at 50kW: 2y, 10)

3 JPN Ch 2:27:18

9 Worlds 2:25:29

Ranked for the first time as the 35km replaced the 50km walk, The year’s ten best times came at the World Championships and Stano backed his win with one in the big race at Dudince.

Athletics International – Athletes of the Year

Thank you to all who voted. After scoring 10 points for 1st to 1 for 10th, here are the results: Men: 1. Armand Duplantis SWE, 2, Alison dos Santos BRA, 3. Eliud Kipchoge KEN, 4. Noah Lyles USA, 5. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR, 6. Soufiane El Bakkali MAR, 7. Ryan Crouser USA, 8. Kristjan Ceh SLO, 9. Grant Holloway USA, 10. Michael Norman USA

The super-star of world athletics Duplantis was, of course, easily our top man, although three voters put him 2nd or 3rd. Then dos Santos and Kipchoge were very close with a big gap after that to Lyles and Ingebrigtsen, who, in turn were well ahead of 6th. Pedro Pablo Picardo, Anderson Peters and Joe Kovacs also had significant support.

The above statistics are produced by Athletics International, which is published at least 35 times a year and costs £75 or US $100 or 90 euros for an annual subscription. Contact [email protected] for more info.