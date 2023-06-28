Inaugural victories for pair at Serpentine 5km plus plenty of midweek relay action in our UK endurance running round-up

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF MONTH 5km, June 23

James Hurrell, who ran a PB 2:28:48 in the London Marathon this year, gained his first win in the event at the sixth attempt, with a clear 15:35 victory.

Rosie Vallance won the women’s race by 400 metres as she improved her previous best over 5km of 18:53 from the April race to a surprising 18:01.

World masters champion Sue McDonald was second just ahead of fellow W55 Anna Critchlow.

Men: 1 J Hurrell (Lon H, M35) 15:35; 2 B Short (Craw, M35) 15:55; 3 N Besson (Serp, M40) 16:03

M50: 1 D Gillett (S Lon) 17:06

M65: 1 D Pitt (Serp) 20:15

M70: 1 J Lockspeiser (Serp) 22:09

Women: 1 R Vallance (TVH) 18:01; 2 S McDonald (S Lon, W55) 19:38; 3 A Critchlow (W4, W55) 19:41

W55: 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 20:44; 4 P Major (S Lon) 21:55

W60: 1 S Davies (B&W) 22:03

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 24:33

LINDLEY 10km, Lindley, June 25

Overall: 1 M Pierson (Stad R, M35) 34:09; 2 S Courtney (Stad R, M40) 34:44; 3 H Johnson (Hal) 34:57



Women: 1 S Cumber (Hal, W50) 41:03; 2 L Foreman (Camb H) 42:28; 3 M Beever (Stainl, W40) 43:00

ABBEY 10km, Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, June 25

Overall: 1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 32:24; 2 A Jakeman (March) 34:03; 3 J Orrell (Hunts) 34:43

Women: 1 L Mapp (Hunts) 36:41; 2 A Stewart (Hunts, W40) 41:08; 3 J Colley (C&C, U20) 41:19

BRACKNELL SAM 10km, Berkshire, June 24

Overall: 1 I Plumb (Brack F) 35:36; 2 N Twomey (Rane) 36:49; 3 S Bennison (Brack F) 37:54

Women: 1 E Gosling (Brack F, W35) 42:29; 2 C Millar (Fleet) 43:24; 3 C Godwin (W40) 50:20

RUTLAND 10km, June 24

Overall: 1 J Harrison 33:48; 2 R Whittaker (Granth, M40) 36:27; 3 J Woodward 36:34

Women: 1 E Brown (Rutland, W35) 41:58; 2 E Wakelin (W45) 43:23; 3 N Woodman (W40) 43:32

W50: 1 S Williams 44:20

NDRC & RUN FOREST SUMMER SERIES 5km, Chesterfield, June 23



Overall: 1 C Bell (N Der) 16:01; 2 M Blair (Mat, M45) 16:28; 3 D McLaughlin (N Der, M40) 17:10

M60: 1 T Clayton 19:06

Women: 1 C Whysall (Mans, U13) 19:04; 2 L Such (Hallam, W45) 19:32

PARK HALL 5km, Oswestry, June 23



Overall: 1 C Rogers (Wrex) 15:48; 2 J Bowie (Shrews, M40) 15:58; 3 P Jones (Shrews, M50) 16:27

M65: 1 A Clarke (Osw) 19:25

Women: 1 C Hunter (Osw) 19:00; 2 J Cook (Shrews, W50) 19:04

W60: 1 S Hancock (Osw) 23:51

W65: 1 C Wyn-Jones (Dees) 25:26

SPRINGFIELD STRIDERS FRIDAY NIGHT 5, Pleshey, June 23



Overall: 1 D Williamson (Col H) 25:04; 2 O Randall (S’end) 25:18; 3 P Coates (Brain, M35) 25:29; 4 A Mussett (Col H, M50) 25:41; 5 S Boxall (S’end) 25:59; 6 P Molyneux (Spring S, M40) 25:59



M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 27:40

M50: 2 M Waine (Ampt) 27:46

M65: 1 J Haynes (Bish S) 31:24; 2 M Austin (With RC) 32:48

M70: 1 D Butler (B’cay) 32:02; 2 A Catton (Ilf) 37:26



Women: 1 R Vickers (Col H, W35) 29:13; 2 L Callan (Col H) 29:31; 3 R Wild (Col H) 29:51

SALE SIZZLER 5km, Manchester, June 22

Overall: 1 T Charles (Chorlton, M35) 15:11; 2 R Moore (Vale R) 15:26; 3 M Clark (Bury) 15:29



M45: 1 M Swensson (Penny L) 16:29

M50: 1 D Bennett (Roch H) 16:48; 2 S Doyle (Vale R) 17:12

M55: 1 D Almond (Blackburn Harriers & AC) 17:39

M60: 1 C Bishop (Warr) 18:19; 2 J Rose (Holm) 19:02

M70: 1 P Pickwell (Alt) 21:58

U17: 1 G Noble (Sale) 16:05; 2 S Wilson (Traff) 16:26

U15: 1 F Goddard (Sale) 16:05



Women: 1 A Howarth (Vale R) 17:19; 2 T Rogers (Buck) 17:54; 3 F Griffiths (Traff, U17) 18:02



W50: 1 A Chinoy (Sale) 19:59; 2 E Crowe (Cheshire Dragons) 20:08; 3 J Moss (Sandb) 20:49.

W60: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 21:42; 2 A Vesey (Alt) 23:44

W65: 1 H Todd (Stock H) 25:33

W70: 1 A Oldham (E Ches) 23:48

U17: 1 F Griffiths (Traff) 18:02

CHIPPENHAM LONGEST DAY 10km, Wiltshire, June 21

Overall:

1 R Farley (Bitt) 33:37; 2 C Chessell (Swin, M40) 34:28; 3 P Daniels (Calne, M40) 35:04

M60: 1 S Burgess 38:39

Women:

1 B Francis (T Bath) 39:36; 2 J White (Marl, W40) 40:37; 3 D Oughton (Marl, W40) 43:48

W65: 1 A Lewis (Durs) 49:47

ST ALBANS SUMMER SOLSTICE 10km, June 21

Both Matthew Cooper and Kate Rennie enjoyed easy victories on a very hot evening.

Men: 1 M Cooper (M40) 33:43; 2 J James 34:30; 3 S Greenstein (U20) 34:35

Women: 1 K Rennie 37:44; 2 C Brooks (W35) 38:45; 3 N Cobb 38:51

DULWICH RUNNERS’ MIDSUMMER RELAY, Dulwich, London, June 21

Kent AC came out on top but it was Dale Seddon, for a mixed team, who came home ahead on the opening 1.04-long leg, with a 4:43 clocking, before Rob Sesemann and then Jake Simmonds saw them home, Martin Duff reports.

The mixed Candy Racing outfit threw in Dale’s sister Hayley Seddon on their second stage with a 5:47 time as Fred Bungay anchored for the hosts to see them home second, ahead of the mixed threesome.

Kent made it a double by taking the women-only section as Bryony Proctor led them off, with a 5:35, before handing over to 59-year-old Clare Elms, who posted a 5:44 split. Alexa Parker secured the win, after a fastest women’s lap of 5:23.

They had trailed Herne Hill’s Sarah Grover (5:28) on the opener with Parker’s final leg run taking them to victory by over 20 seconds.

Overall (3×1.04M):

1 Kent 14:28 (O Buck 4;54, R Sesemann 4:48, J Simmons 4:47): 2 Dulwich R14:49 (R Armstrong 4:52, A Bond 5:02, F Bungay 4:55); 3 Candy Racing mx 15:14 (D Seddon 4:43, H Seddon (W) 4:47, M Wood 4:45); 4 Kent B 15:17; 5 L City 15:26; 6 S London 15:34

Fastest: D Seddon 4:43; D Cyprien (S Lon) 4:44; Wood 4:45

Women (3×1.04M):

1 Kent 16:42 (B Proctor 15:35, C Elms 5:44, A Parker 5:23); 2 Herne H 17:04 (S Grover 5:28, H Keenan 5:44, H Edwards 5:52); 3 Kent B 18:15 (I Cousland 6:03, A White 6:02, N Sabanci 6:10); 4 Kent C 19:06; 5 Dulwich R 19:27; 6 Kent D 19:57

Fastest: Parker 5:23; Grover 5:28; Proctor 5:35

Mixed (3×1.04M): 2 Crack East 16:22; 3 Petts Wood 16:54

95 teams finished

LISBURN 10km, Lisburn, June 21

Overall:

1 B Mckeown (Anna) 32:49; 2 E Osman (Anna) 32:58; 3 G Lyons (NBH, M45) 33:00



Women:

1 E Mitchell (C’liffe) 36:06; 2 A Gardiner (E Down, U17) 37:12; 3 E Crawford (NBH, W50) 38:20

LISBURN HALF-MARATHON, Lisburn, June 21

Overall (HM):

1 O Carleton (Anna, M35) 72:17; 2 J Hamilton (Ballym R) 74:21; 3 A Tees (Bel R&F, M40) 76:25



Women:

1 N Adams (L’kenny, W45) 80:38; 2 G McCrory (Stpl, W40) 81:49; 3 N Marrs (Glens, W40) 89:03

DAM FLASK RELAYS, including South Yorkshire Championships, June 20

Hallamshire Harriers dominated in a race which reached its entry limit of 200 teams, all but two of whom finished.

The winners split up their squads in the men’s race to ensure some competition at the sharp end and Matt Craig from their B-team led the first three-and-a-half-mile leg home with an 18:01 split.

His time was then trumped by their A squad as Tommy Power, the Sheffield Half-marathon winner, ran the event’s fastest split with a 17:37 clocking on stage two as they went on to win comfortably.

Hallamshire also took the women’s three-stage race after Phillipa Williams gave them an opening lap lead, with a 19:45 split that was later trumped by team mate Lauren McNeil. The Northern and English National cross-country fourth placer’s 19:05 on the anchor was the women’s sections fastest.

In the age group races, Caroline Wheelhouse the British Masters W65 cross-country champion, stood out with the fastest over-55 women’s time of 26:39.

Men (4×3.507M): 1 Hallamshire 71:48 (R Smith 18:39, T Power 17:27, L Griffin 18:01, T Antcliff 18:00); 2 Hallam B 72:27 (M Craig 18:01, B Sharrock 18:51, C Bell 17:36, J Bartlett 17:57); 3 Hallam C 73:55; 4 Barns 75:48 (G Cooke 18:56, G Briscoe 19:00, S Burke 19:24, S Hinchcliffe 18:26); 5 Roth 77:06 (B Burton 18:21, J Mellor 19:04, A Johnson 19:34, G Sampson 20:05); 6 Sheff RC 77:20 (S Millns 19:05, A Francis 19:54, J Shaw 19:30, D Orr 18:50)7 Dron 78:13; 8 Sheff RC (M40) 78:36; 9 H&R 78:42; 10 Steel 78:44

Fastest: Power 17:27; Bell 17:36; Bartlett 17:57

M40 (4×3.507M): 1 Sheffield RC 78:36 (S Canning 19:47, T Hall 20:07, R Casey 19:21, K Swainson 19:20); 2 Hillesbro & Rivelin 80:30; 3 Doncaster 84:14

Fastest: Swainson 19:20; Casey 19:21; A Davey (Hills&R) 19:33

M50 (4×3.507M): 1 Hallamshire 86:00 (D King 20:56, J Hartley 21:14, J Slate 22:37, M Nolan 21:11); 2 Hillsboro & Rivelin 86:21; 3 Barnsley 87:52

Fastest: King 20:56; Nolan/D Palmer (Hills&R) 21:11

M60 (3×3.507M): 1 Steel C 71:35 (JN Turner 23:13, P Brown 26:19, C Ireland 22:01; 2 Totley 81:09; 3 Penistone 83:32

Fastest: Ireland 22:01; Turner 23:13; G Podmore (Sheff RC) 24:44

Women (3×3.507M): 1 Hallamshire 60:00 (P Williams 19:45, E Pannone 21:09, L McNeil 19:05); 2 Rotherham 64:09 (N Hatswell 21:23, S Lowery 21:47, E Mcleod 20:59); 3 Steel 65:53 (F Roberts 22:20, G Allen 21:54, C Brock 31:38); 4 Totley 66:49 (W35) (L Allen 21:43, C Biercamp 22:20, J Applegate 22:45); 5 Steel B 68:00 (S Evans 22:28, S Young-Alls 22:13, H Mainprize 23:19); 6 H&R 68:33 (L Lacey 21:49, J Bonilla-Allard 24:06, J Cartmell 68:33; 7 Totley (W45) 69:00; 8 H&R B 70:01; 9 Steel C 70:03; 10 Hallam B 70:29

Fastest: McNeil 19:05; Williams 19;45; McLeod 20:59

W35: 1 Totley 66:49 (L Allen 21:43, C Biercamp 22:20, J Applegate 22:45); 2 Totley B 71:38; 3 Hillsboro & Rivelin 72:33

Fastest: Allen 21:43; Biercamp 22;20; Applegate 22:45

W45 (3×3.507M): 1 Totley 69:00 (C Kay 23:18, F Kesteven 22:38, S Harrison 23:03); 2 Hillsboro & Rivelin 73:36; 3 Totley 75:28

Fastest: Kesteven 22:38; Harrison 23:03; N Neville (Hills &R) 23:06

W55 (3×3.507M): 1 Steel C 88:05 (M Taylor 28:04, C Beattie 31:45, K Clark 28:15); 2 Barnsley 92:48; 3 Doncaster 94:36

Fastest: C Wheelhouse (Donc) 26:39; Taylor 28:04; Clark 28:15

198 teams finished

EMGP WEEDON 10km, Northamptonshire, June 20

Overall: 1 M Scarsbrook (Bir) 32:14; 2 H Arnall R&N) 32:39; 3 D Brewis (Sphinx) 33:32; W Gardner (R&N) 34:03; 5 J Chennell (Harb) 34:04; 6 S Tuttle (Mil K) 34:06

M40: 1 D Ball (R&N) 35:09; 2 A Siggers (R&N) 35:40

M45: 1 S Marks (R&N) 36:53

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 37:26; 2 C Bell (North Tri) 38:12

M55: 1 T Letts (North RR) 38:13

M60: 1 B Whitehead (W’boro) 40:26

M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 44:47

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:17:31; 2 Milton Keynes 2:26:34; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:32:08

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:24:57; 2 Kettering 2:40:25; 3 Wellingborough 2:41:20

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham) 38:12; 2 K Godof (Olney, W45) 40:07; 3 N Martin (W’boro) 41:32

W45: 2 K Sharman (Higham) 42:27

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 43:26

W55: 1 J Hanmer (Harb) 35:49

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 47:31

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 48:35

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 55:51

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Higham 2:04:26; 2 Wellingborough 2:10:50; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:16:36

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2:16:36; 2 Wellingborough 2:33:29; 3 R&N 2:24:16

NEWBURN RIVER RUN, June 20

Morpeth’s Sam Hancox, who made the top 100 in the English National and UK Inter-Counties this winter, had one of his biggest wins to date when he won by 44 seconds from Liam Taylor.

W40 Diane Foster had an even bigger victory in the women’s race.

Men: 1 S Hancox (Morp) 24:49; 2 L Taylor (Sund) 25:33; 3 L McConnell (Birt) 25:59

Women: 1 D Foster (Tyne, W40) 30:11; 2 E Reed (Heat) 31:43; 3 J Spink (Sedge) 32:25

NONSUCH RELAYS, Ewell, Surrey, June 20

There was a close battle for supremacy in the men’s event between Croydon and a scratch squad that included the South London veteran pairing of M50 Stuart Major and M40 Kevin Quinn, Martin Duff reports.

Croydon were well down for most of the race until a final last lap of 8:05 from James Hancock, who improved on his 8:08 from last year, narrowly sealed victory with the fastest overall time for the 1.87-mile-long lap.

Sutton & District’s under-15 squad took the English National Road Relay title back in the spring and they were at it again here with a fine fifth placing out of all of the men’s squads. They were closed in by Alex Lennon, the English Schools junior cross-country silver medallist.

Hosts Epsom & Ewell took the women’s section with an under-20 squad that included two under–17s and one under-15 and then won by just 17 seconds, over an even younger Sutton & District squad.

Under-13 India Kerr was the quickest in the Sutton & District squad with a seventh best women’s time of 10:19.

The fastest women’s lap came from Sarah Palmer who, running for a mixed Ranelagh Harriers squad, posted 9:41 to better Gaby Reynolds’ 9:53 for a Sutton Striders outfit.

Men (4×1.87M): 1 Croydon 35:03 (S Miller 9:27, L Wakeling 8:46, P Symonds 8:45, J Hancock 8:05; 2 Team Real 35:09 (S Major (M50) 9:14, K Quinn (M40) 8:30, D Gaffney 8:36, T Higgs 8:48); 3 S London 35:23 (D Bulbrook 8:52, J Lyne 8:39, A Lyne 8:56, A Ramsier 8:57; 4 Epsom & E U20 35:46; 5 Sutton & D U15) 35:54; 6 Holland Sp 35:55

Fastest: Hancock 8:05; J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 8:13; Quinn 8:30; Gaffney 8:36

U20: A Lennon (S&D, U15) 8:36; G Hannay (E&E) 8:42; T Adler (E&E, U17) 8:46

U15: Lennon 8:36; E Newell (S&D) 9:00; N Hudson (S&D) 9:07

M40 (4×1.87M): 1 Ranelagh 37:14 (D Lawley 9:00, M Herbert 9:36, T Mockett 9:17, G Williams 9:21; 2 E&E 37:17 (N Henderson 9:26, C Ryans 9:17, J Wilson 9:33, D Lipscombe 9:01; 3 S London 39:38

Fastest: Quinn 8:30; Lawley 9:00; Lipscombe 9:01; Major 9:14

Women (4×1.87M): 1 E&E U20 41:54 (A Bloomfield (U17) 10;28, M Laidlaw (U17) 10:24, L Brown (U17) 10:36, S Lomas 10:26); 2 Sutton & D U17 (I Kaur (U13) 10:19, L Gowan 10:46, A Tharmakulasingam (U13) 10:24, G Brough (U15) 10:46); 3 S London W35 42:36 (A James-Welsh 10:17, J Vickers 10:33, N Gentry 11:12, L Connolly 10:35); 4 S London 42:47; 5 E&E U20 B 43:18; 6 S London W35 B 43:24

Fastest: S Palmer (Rane, mx) 9:41; G Reynolds (Sutt St) 9:53; P Oliver (Croy) 10:02

W35: Reynolds 9:53; L Rooney (Coll, W40) 10:15; A James-Welsh (S Lon, W45) 10:17

U17: P Mitchell (E&E) 10:17; Kaur U13) 10:19; Laidlaw 10:24

129 teams finished

HEDDINGTON 5km SERIES, Heddington, June 20

Overall: 1 S Nott (Calne RC) 15:06; 2 M Passmore (Swin, M35) 16:23; 3 B Gregory (Stroud) 16:30



M50: 1 G O’Brien (Swin) 16:59



Women: 1 J Rockliffe (Western Tempo, W50) 18:34; 2 K Oates (Moray) 18:45; 3 E Hines (Swin, W45) 19:26



W65: 1 M Thompson (Devizes) 25:18

YORK AND DISTRICT SUMMER 10km LEAGUE, Bugthorpe, June 20

Overall: 1 J Howe (York PH) 33:34; 2 J Eaton (Tadcaster, M40) 33:50; 3 S Grace (Tadcaster, M40) 35:20



Women: 1 R Mather (Knaves) 37:43; 2 E Baines (Knaves) 39:01; 3 H Hall (Knaves, W45) 41:51

Fell races

AONB NORTH DEVON HALF-MARATHON, Woolacombe, June 25

Overall (13.1M/1355ft):

1 A Kearney 88:45; 2 J Matthews (M55) 89:14; 3 J Stanley (M40) 92:46; 4 M Thies 95:07; 5 M Clark 95:28; 6 W Peek 98:59; 7 I Rathbone (M45) 1:40:46; 8 M Shoots (M55) 1:42:39

M60: N Bolland 1:52:53

M70: P Studd 2:56:33

Women: 1 L Hier (W40) 1:56:44; 2 R Wetten 1:57:369; 3 S Antell 1:59:03; 4 H Foster 1:59:12; 5 C Law 2:00:41

W45: C Atcheson 2:01:09

W50: C King 2:05:21

W60: S White 2:32:13

LAIRIG GHRU, Braemar to Aviemore, June 25

Overall (27M/2100ft): 1 A Chepelin (C’thy) 3:12:51; 2 I Manson (Metro) 3:16:14; 3 M Mosgrove 3:27:47; 4 H Battle (Metro) 3:38:16; 5 J Hardman (Forfar) 3:40:46; 6 C Howorth (S’haven, M40) 3:41:21; 7 N Mosgrove (Metro) 3:43:47; 8 M Young 3:44:58

M50: D Kerridge (Dees R) 3:56:04

M60: A Smith (Dees R) 4:19:16

M70: I Thomson (S’earn) 5:52:04

Women: 1 S Wallis (Dees R) 3:59:36; 2 H Cross (Dees R) 4:08:28; 3 K Coombs (C’thy) 4:12:25; 4 T Hamilton (C’thy) 4:13:07; 5 L Dozier (C’thy) 4:19:36

W40: S Wingrove 4:43:32

W50: J Turner (PHRC) 5:15:55

DRINNAHILLY, Donard, June 23

Overall (3M/1080ft): 1 A Crutchley 22:20; 2 N Goodman (Newc, U20) 22:32; 3 A Tees (BARF, M40) 22:57; 4 E McMullan (Newc, U20) 23:14; 5 L Vallely (Armagh, M40) 23:19; 6 J Mcatee (Mourne) 23:32

M45: M Harte (Newry) 24:04

M50: P Blaney (B’mount) 24:54

M55: S Hoey (Jog Lisb) 25:29

M60: J Brown (BARF) 28:02

M70: P McGuckin 32:49

M75: J Adgey (N Down) 40:56

U16: K Jaidane (Newc) 27:29

Women: 1 M Hell (N Belf) 26:08; 2 K Graham (Lag, U20) 27:41; 3 S O’Kane (Lagan, W55) 27:46; 4 T Cumming (Willow, W40) 28:00

W60: P Shields (Murl) 32:57

W65: M Mackin (Drom) 34:14

