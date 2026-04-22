Beijing Changping ready for a World Cup double header

WMRA mountain running series heads to China this weekend for the second race of 2026.

The 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup moves to Beijing Changping, China, this weekend for one of the most spectacular stops of the season, with two races set beneath the Great Wall and across the mountain trails of the Yanshan range.

Following the season opener in Portugal, the circuit now heads to Asia for the second and third races of the campaign, where the World’s top mountain running athletes will face two incredibly unique race courses on the April 25-26.

The weekend begins on Saturday April 25 with the Uphill Race, a sharp and explosive 3.5km course at Juyongguan Great Wall, featuring more than 500 metres of ascent. It is a pure climbing contest where power, timing and commitment will be decisive. The race will be contested as a time trial format, with each athlete starting individually at 10-second intervals, adding an extra tactical layer to the battle against both the clock and the climb.

On Sunday April 26 attention then turns to the Classic Up & Down Race category sponsored by Turismo Centro de Portugal. An 18km challenge with 1284 metres of ascent and descent, starting and finishing at Haizi Bridge and passing through the remarkable surroundings of the Silver Mountain Pagoda Forest. With technical trails and fast-running sections, it will test all of the mountain running skills of the athletes who will need to adapt to the ever changing terrain throughout the race course.

MEN’S FIELD: FORM, DEPTH AND EARLY-SEASON MOMENTUM

The men’s races are headed by Michael Selelo Saoli KEN (Run2together On Trail), who opened his World Cup campaign with victory at the São Brás Cross in Portugal. Close behind him in the opening round was Andrew Douglas GBR (Westerlands), whose runner-up finish there confirmed his strong early-season form.

They are joined by other leading contenders including Paul Machoka KEN (Atletica Saluzzo), one of the highest-ranked athletes on the start list, Zhang Sheng, who leads Chinese hopes on home soil, Isacco Costa ITA (La Sportiva), Alexandre Ricard CAN and Tyler McCandless USA , adding further depth, experience and attacking quality to a highly competitive field.

Yet the battle for the podium is unlikely to be limited to the established favourites. A number of Chinese and wider Asian athletes will also look to use local knowledge, crowd support and home momentum to challenge for the leading positions across the weekend.

WOMEN’S FIELD: WORLD-CLASS QUALITY

The women’s competition features outstanding depth, led by Joyce Muthoni Njeru KEN (Nnormal), one of the sport’s most accomplished international athletes and a consistent performer whenever she races.

Also lining up are Maude Mathys SUI (Asics), Camilla Magliano ITA (Kailas Fuga), Alice Gaggi ITA (Brooks), Courtney Coppinger USA (Brooks) and Sara Wilhoit GBR (Rab), adding quality, experience and international depth in the women’s field. Between them, they bring proven climbing strength, technical ability, racing intelligence and the composure required for major international competition.

The women’s races should not be viewed only through its headline names. A strong group of Chinese and Asian contenders will also be eager to make their mark on home soil, inspired by local support and the opportunity to challenge for leading positions on one of the biggest stages of the season.

BEIJING CHANGPING: A GLOBAL STAGE FOR MOUNTAIN RUNNING

More than 2000 participants are expected across the event week, underlining both the scale of the Beijing Changping stage and the growing worldwide reach of the World Cup. The venues combine elite racing with some of the most iconic backdrops in the World, linking mountain running with the cultural heritage of the Great Wall and the landscapes of northern Beijing.

From Portugal to China, the 2026 WMRA World Cup is already gathering pace. This weekend, its next chapter will be written in Beijing Changping.

Stay tuned to WMRA channels for live coverage and updates as the winners of the first race are decided.