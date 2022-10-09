Southern clubs take senior titles at Sutton Park on a day that also sees a teenage titles up for grabs

Autumnal sunshine and mild weather greeted the clubs from the three areas to the home of English road relay running on Saturday (October 8).

The senior titles at these English Road Running Association (ERRA) Autumn Relays went to Aldershot (men) and Tonbridge (women) as the South of England also provided the fastest laps in both races.

Jack Rowe posted the equal sixth best time on the course and Amelia Quirk’s effort for the women has been beaten only by Paula Radcliffe.

Among the young athletes’ races there were six different clubs taking home the gold medals.

AFD take men’s six-stage title

Aldershot’s winning time was nearly a minute slower than their record-breaking effort from last year but their time is still the third best ever and they were never out of the top three during a dominating display of relay running.

The team led after the second leg as Will Barnicoat threw in a 16:50 split that stood up as the second-best time of the day. He said: “I had a pretty good leg and did the job.”

This followed Josh Grace’s third spot on the opener behind stage winner Jonathan Escalante-Phillips for Cambridge & Coleridge. Sandwiched between them was Tonbridge’s Ben Cole.

A third best of the day of 16:53 from Phil Sesemann took Leeds ahead of Aldershot’s Ricky Harvie mid-race and he then pronounced himself happy with his run after his 2:12:10 in the London Marathon six days earlier.

The eventual winners lost further ground on leg four as Ben Bradley could not match the pace of Cambridge’s James Teagle and Leeds City’s Ed Bovingdon.

Cambridge then extended their advantage as Callum Elson took Leeds City’s Richard Allen further away from Aldershot’s Sam Eglen on the penultimate lap. Of taking the lead just before the turn on the dog-leg: Elson said: “I was hoping I would get my speed back after the turn,” which he did to lead by 20 seconds.

It was then down to Rowe on the final 5847m trip to secure victory. The cognoscenti were saying that if Rowe went off too fast he would not make up the 53-second deficit but a steadier first effort should see him home and so it proved.

He said: “I felt I had it but had to go off steady. My Garmin said I ran the first mile in 4:47 but the third mile was 4:23. It’s good to get back-to-back wins and fastest laps.”

So victory and the fastest lap again went to Rowe and Aldershot. His time was a few seconds down on his 2021 effort but his club were home by five seconds as Leeds and Cambridge filled the minor placings with the rest, led by a Shaftesbury team who were either in fourth or fifth for the entire race, more than a minute down.

Selection for the men’s event was again based on the first 25 clubs in each of the areas with the official South of England championship and the alternative Aldershot relays being awarded eight slots each, with the balance being decided on the following teams’ merits. In the event, all of the extra slots went to clubs from the non-official race.

This meant that there were just six from the official Southern championship race and 22 from the alternative Rushmoor event taking the chance to race here.

Tonbridge earn four-stage female crown

Unlike in the men’s race, all of the medal winning clubs started steadily and came through and this left Lincoln Wellington, who led at the half-distance, just outside the medals.

Eventual winners Tonbridge were 108 seconds off of the head of the field on the opener, as Abbie Donnelly brought Lincoln home in 14:00 – a time that was to hold as the second best of the afternoon.

Phoebe Barker gained 20 places for Tonbridge on stage two with a 14:20 split that was then bettered by clubmates Nicole Taylor and Lucy Reid to give the Kent club victory by 11 seconds over Salford.

Stage two had seen Sophie Wallis slightly increase Lincoln’s lead to the half-distance, but Anna Bracegirdle had gained seven slots for Salford to second. Jess Judd was doing even better with a 26-place gain to take Blackburn up to third with the third best time of the day at 14:02.

Eleanor Bolton then gave Salford a narrow lead on the penultimate leg, saying that she took the lead “at the last hill,” but India Barwell kept Lincoln very close as Taylor’s 14:08 was gaining eight places for Tonbridge, who were now just 22 seconds from the lead.

It was then all down to Reid, who duly delivered with a 14:10 timing as Salford took second and Aldershot moved up to third thanks to Philippa Bowden.

It was behind, though, that the spectacular action occurred. Gemma Steel, who was faster than her race-best effort in the Midland event, noted that Amelia Quirk really flew past her. The Bracknell runner gained nine places to seventh for her club and her 13:38 was easily the best effort of the race but, more than that, it was the second-best time in the 32-year history of the women’s race here.

Paula Radcliffe’s 13:26 had been set on a slightly longer but different loop in 1993, so Quirk’s 13:38 is actually a record for this exact distance here, beating Steph Twell’s 13:41 from 2007.

Quirk, who plans to race in the Cardiff Cross challenge on Saturday (Oct 15), said: “It was good as we were mixed in with the men.”

Of her fast time, she added: “They didn’t have the shoes back then.”

Young athletes battle for honours in Sutton Park

The most spectacular effort came in the under-15 boys’ race where Surrey club Sutton & District defied all of the odds with a well-deserved victory.

The young athletes’ races always have their fair share of thrills and spills and so it proved. Some runners are injured thereafter and cannot continue as one Tipton lass found out, but Sutton & District’s Ethan Newell also fell and, when he finally got up, was “dead last”.

He said of the runners that trampled past him “were holding me down”. Despite grazes to both shoulders and both knees, Newell fought back.

Not to be put off by his fall, he steadily clawed his way through the field of 75 starters to a creditable sixth and just 20 seconds down on race leader Archie Parker of Keighley & Craven.

Owen Ulfig was then taking Wolverhampton & Bilston to the lead, mid-race, with a race fastest split of 11:55. The time was just two seconds slower than Adam Hickey’s 2003 under-15 boys’ record. Elliott Manning then gained two places for Sutton, on stage two, but lost time on the lead.

It was now down to last leg runner Alex Lennon, the English Schools 1500m champion, to make up 55 seconds for victory. He did just that with a second-race-best-effort of 11:57 as Wolves held on for second ahead of last winter’s unbeaten under-13 runner Jake Meyburgh who gained five places to third for Windsor with a 12:05.

There was also a story in the under-15 girls’ race, when first leg winner Isla McGowan of Banbury was missed out from comment at the prize giving despite running the equal fastest leg of 13:15, just ahead of Shaikira King’s 13:20 for Wreake & Soar Valley. McGowan said: “I took the lead going up the last hill and she was with me all of the way.”

King too was in the wars after getting tripped at the start. However, she escaped the cuts and bruises evident in others.

These two were well clear of the rest led by Vale Royal’s Eva Jha before Aldershot’s Katie Pye matched McGowan’s time mid-race, to give her club the lead.

Violet Rudkin kept Wreake a close second before Imogen Saunders gave them a comfortable win over Emmiline Orbell’s Aldershot. Isabella Waugh came through to give Rotherham bronze medals.

At the presentation Pye was given the medal as McGowan’s mother pleaded for recognition. It was a genuine mistake from the announcer and a second fastest lap medal will be forwarded to her daughter in due course.

Winners Cambridge & Coleridge and second placed Rotherham traded places in the under-17 men’s event. It was Rotherham’s Zak Ferguson who got home first on the opening leg, with the race’s second-best split of 11:38, before Liam Conway and fastest of all Isaac Morris, with 11:36, completed the job for the East Anglian outfit.

Morris said: “I had a stress fracture six months ago and I felt a bit rusty in the hot weather but, once I hit one-and-a-half kilometres, I felt so good. But our win is all down to the two younger boys.”

Morpeth went from ninth to third on the last leg thanks to William de Vere-Owen’s 11:48.

Exeter came from behind to win the under-17 women’s race after being nearly a minute down on Phoebe Gill’s 12:56 opener for St Albans. She said: “I felt really good and the course was nice and shaded but it’s my first run here since my under-13 days.”

Isla Bryson moved Exeter up to seventh mid-race, as Zoe Gilbody put Wreake & Soar Valley ahead of Wolves and Windsor.

It was then all down to Under-17 national record-holder Innes Fitzgerald on the anchor leg. The leading clubs said that they feared the Exeter runner and their worries were born out as she took her club to a more than comfortable victory with the fastest stage time of 12:08. This was a phenomenal 30 seconds better than Jess Judd’s 2010 course record.

The day had started with the under-13 boys’ event and it was race favourites Wolverhampton & Bilston, who took victory thanks to Fred Jones’ mid-race fastest lap of 12:22 and they wound up a minute clear of Herne Hill. Jones’ time was the second best ever under-13 effort, bettered only by Meyburgh’s 12:16 from last year.

First stage winner Noel Homer ran 12:27 for Birchfield, the third best age group time here, but he was the only runner from his club. Fourth in the English National, he said: “There was a tiny bit of wind but I felt really good.”

The under-13 girls’ event followed closely behind the boys and saw a victory for Aldershot, who became the only club with two titles on the day as their winning time of 42:38 was a course record. Birtley and Chelmsford took the minor medals.

The winners had to work hard for their victory as they were nearly a minute down on Jasmine Christmas’ 13:38 for Cambridge & Coleridge on stage one, ahead of Windsor’s Zoe Allan’s 13:43. “She was with me until the last corner,” said Christmas of her rival.

Christmas’ time was the second best-ever under-13 mark behind Naomi Speake’s 13:36 from 2006.

It soon turned round as Kitty Scott gave Aldershot a solid mid-race lead with a third best time of 14:00 before Matilda Robertson completed the job.

Men (6×5.847km): 1 Aldershot F&D 1:43:37 (J Grace (3) 17:15, W Barnicoat (1) 16:50, R Harvie (2) 17:35, B Bradley (3) 17:37, S Eglen (3) 17:41, J Rowe (1) 16:39); 2 Leeds 1:43:42 (J Dickinson (8) 17:20, D Mullarkey (3) 17:11, P Sesemann (1) 16:53, E Bovingdon (2) 17:36, R Allen (2) 17:25, G Rush (2) 17:17); 3 Cambridge & C 1:44:04 (E (1) 17:08, T Keen (2) 17:21, J Gray (3) 17:13, J Teagle (1) 17:16, C Elson (1) 17:07, S Anthony (3) 17:59); 4 Shaftesbury B 1:45:16 (J Dempsey (5) 17:17, D Evans (4) 17:24, H McLuckie (4) 17:11, K Imroth (5) 18:02, K Clements (4) 17:19, T Butler (4) 18:03); 5 Tonbridge 1:45:28 (B Cole (2) 17:13, A Kinloch (8) 17:45, B Murphy (6) 17:47, J Kingston (4) 17:06, C De’ath (5) 17:58, K Reilly (5) 17:39); 6 Notts 1:45:31 (M Tkue (40) 18:09, M Campion (23) 17:33, C Smith (12) 17:33, A Watson (8) 17:26, S Moakes (6) 17:34, F Hessian (6) 17:16); 7 Bedford & C 1:46:18 (H Brodie (16) 17:35, D Jarvis (11) 17:43, M Bergin (10) 17:50, D Deed (11) 17:52, S Winters (8) 17:55, B Alcock (7) 17:23); 8 Bristol & W 1:46:33 (J Millar (11) 17:29, D Studley (15) 18:01, T Lefroy (7) 17:17, M Davis (10) 17:59, J Thewlis (10) 18:20, K Taylor (8) 17:27); 9 Hercules W 1:47:06 (C Eastaugh (24) 17:51, J Cornish (10) 17:23, A Penney (9) 17:39, T Jervis (7) 17:45, D Cliffe (7) 17:57, E Mallett (9) 18:31); 10 Highgate 1:47:08 (S Ghafari (18) 17:37, T Fawden (28) 18:19, A Lepretre (11) 17:16, P Chambers (12) 17:49, F Grierson (11) 18:13, R Bahelbi (10) 17:54); 11 Newham & EB 1:47:32 (J Cann (17) 17:36, C Brisley (5) 17:18, N Potter (5) 17:46, E Sumskis (6) 17:56, F O’Brien (9) 18:26, T Wallis (11) 18:30); 12 Morpeth 1:47:37 (F Brodie (14) 17:34, S Hancox (17) 18:00, W Cork (13) 17:43, C Avery (9) 17:29, C Marshall (12) 18:29, M Briggs (12) 18:22); 13 BRAT 1:48:14 (D Robinson (61) 18:51, A Peacock (47) 17:54, J Stolberg (34) 18:17, J Tuffin (22) 17:45, J McGraw (17) 17:54, C Davis (13) 17:33); 14 Hallamshire 1:48:15 (C Bell (22) 17:47, C Milnes (19) 17:49, T Power (16) 18:03, J Crickmore (17) 18:31, J Mccrae (14) 18:22, E Brown (14) 17:43); 15 C&C B 1:48:57 (N Shreeve (9) 17:24, T Bridger (22) 18:16, A Melloy (15) 17:49, I Rothwell (15) 18:38, J Dunce (16) 18:32, B Mccawley (15) 18:18); 16 Blackburn 1:49:12 (D Bebbington (19) 17:39, L Betts (24) 18:09, D Holman (30) 19:03, J Birmingham (25) 18:12, B Fish (21) 18:04, C Davidson (16) 18:05); 17 Bedford & C B 1:49:38 (E Blythman (33) 17:59, B Davies (30) 18:01, J Eves (20) 18:02, J Minter (19) 18:25, C Emmerson (15) 18:09, J Strange (17) 19:02); 18 Guildford & G 1:49:47 (T Foster (32) 17:58, D Wallis (18) 17:36, G Dollner (26) 18:56, A Coley-Maud (13) 17:19, M McDaniel (13) 18:36, J Harvey (18) 19:22); 19 W Tempo 1:49:52 (C Jones (39) 18:08, D James (9) 16:59, L Davis (17) 18:33, D Wight (18) 18:34, M Brunnock (19) 18:51, J Harper (19) 18:47); 20 TVH 1:50:07 (D Mulryan (6) 17:18, M Cameron (14) 18:08, J Rowe (14) 18:01, C Thomas (14) 18:26, N Faulkner (20) 19:14, C Kissane Wood (20) 19:00); 21 Leeds B 1:50:08 (J Ashcroft (53) 18:33, M Grieve (35) 17:46, J Woodcock-Shaw (27) 18:19, M Salter (24) 18:21, A Bellew (25) 18:41, M Abshir (21) 18:28); 22 Salford 1:50:13 (K Darcy (47) 18:19, C Richards (16) 17:12, A Benson (23) 18:41, C Livesey (21) 18:33, R Smyk (23) 18:48, R Worland (22) 18:40); 23 Bristol & W B 1:50:23 (O Jones (28) 17:53, J Moody (29) 18:04, A Stokes (24) 18:28, A Watt (28) 18:49, B Westhenry (26) 18:45, J Bancroft (23) 18:24); 24 Brighton & H 1:50:28 (J Turner (41) 18:10, I Crowe-Wright (13) 17:13, T Tarragano (8) 17:24, C Halsey (16) 19:21, T Eames (24) 19:28, C Dunn (24) 18:52); 25 Rotherham 1:50:31 (J Massingham (13) 17:33, L Milburn (20) 18:04, S Gilson (19) 18:20, E Morton (20) 18:37, E Smales (18) 18:12, J Wragg (25) 19:45); 26 York 1:51:03 (A McMillan (4) 17:16, J Tucker (21) 18:22, A Botterill (21) 18:29, M Bolland-Cage (29) 19:13, T Shaw (27) 18:49, T Stratton (26) 18:54); 27 Coventry G 1:51:28 (M Clisham (12) 17:30, S Hudspith (12) 17:52, W Fuller (22) 18:47, J McLeod (26) 18:56, P Clisham (22) 18:16, H Speed (27) 20:07); 28 Kent 1:51:32 (C Dockerill (48) 18:20, R Sesemann (37) 18:03, J Simmonds (33) 18:38, J Boustead (33) 19:05, C Busaileh (32) 18:50, D Pettitt (28) 18:36); 29 Ealing S&M 1:51:48 (E Ahmed (31) 17:57, J Fielding (31) 18:06, M Hashi (28) 18:46, K Tung (31) 18:54, J Morley (33) 19:34, J Taylor-Caldwell (29) 18:31); 30 Norwich 1:51:55 (W Mahoney (38) 18:07, R Andrews (34) 18:04, J Price (43) 19:33, D Adams (35) 18:33, H Jonas (30) 18:36, J Ocal (30) 19:02); 31 Tonbridge 1:52:03 (N Marsh (29) 17:54, I Arnott (49) 18:59, C Chambers (40) 18:43, J Bryant (36) 18:49, J Chambers (40) 19:34, J Goodge (31) 18:04); 32 Birchfield 1:52:12 (E Banks (34) 18:01, D Swain (50) 18:58, J Vaughan (37) 18:25, O Corea (40) 19:08, M Walk (36) 18:55, J Heathcock (32) 18:45); 33 Hercules B 1:52:14 (F Slemeck (36) 18:05, J Stockings (42) 18:22, F Johnson (29) 18:23, A Walton (30) 18:43, H Silverstein (28) 19:08, H Harrod (33) 19:33); 34 Swindon 1:52:21 (B Lines (60) 18:50, S Byrne (46) 17:55, L Byrne (46) 19:16, M Woodward (41) 18:44, I Mould (39) 19:05, E Pierce (34) 18:31); 35 Belgrave 1:52:26 (S Gardner (50) 18:28, S Gebreselassie (43) 18:05, N Wilson (41) 19:04, J Scott (38) 18:51, J Neville (37) 19:01, C McNally (35) 18:57); 36 Rugby & N 1:52:37 (J Lay (15) 17:34, A Wright (26) 18:18, A McDonnell (25) 18:34, F Ward (32) 19:22, D Birtwistle (35) 19:36, M Hill (36) 19:13); 37 Gateshead 1:52:44 (J Blevins (26) 17:51, C Johnson (6) 17:04, D Alexander (18) 18:50, D Richardson (23) 19:04, P Grimoldby (31) 20:06, J Cripwell (37) 19:49); 38 Dulwich 1:52:45 (E Chuck (44) 18:15, A Wilson (52) 18:48, S O’Neill (49) 19:10, R Armstrong (49) 19:15, J Hallsworth (44) 18:58, J Ramm (38) 18:19); 39 AFD B 1:52:46 (A Pointon (23) 17:50, A Saji (25) 18:02, F Cross (42) 19:50, C Charleston (34) 18:29, J Boswell (34) 19:10, G Morris (39) 19:25); 40 Hallamshire B 1:52:49 (B Houghton (37) 18:06, D Lewis (40) 18:19, C Battersby (48) 19:46, T Antcliff (48) 19:11, J Hall (41) 18:43, M Fuller (40) 18:44); 41 N Somerset 1:52:50 (M Howard (35) 18:04, S Gentry (48) 18:42, J Gentry (36) 18:37, W Cheek (43) 19:38, O Lock (38) 18:45, B Hamblin (41) 19:04); 42 Mansfield 1:53:19 (K Watson (45) 18:16, A Hampson (41) 18:10, D Nugent (44) 19:18, C Kilburn (44) 19:30, J Boam (47) 19:37, D Bagley (42) 18:28); 43 Derby 1:53:35 (D Haymes (21) 17:45, J Mitchell (56) 19:41, G Cummings (50) 19:00, J Booth (50) 19:12, D Narborough (45) 19:00, J Dakin (43) 18:57); 44 VP&TH 1:53:55 (A Millbery (46) 18:17, J Bibbings (45) 18:25, J Hotham (39) 18:50, G Divall (42) 19:24, J Cornuaud (43) 19:21, N Sharp (44) 19:38); 45 Tipton 1:54:03 (L Vine (10) 17:27, T Bentley (54) 19:42, J Smith (45) 18:45, M Banks (46) 19:24, T Acha (48) 19:39, J Read (45) 19:06); 46 Vale R1:54:32 (M Rowlinson (64) 19:04, M McCormack (57) 18:43, H Dexter (54) 18:54, J Wilson (45) 18:35, J Brown (49) 19:46, A Doyle (46) 19:30); 47 Notts B 1:54:37 (M Williams (56) 18:36, J Perkins (58) 19:22, P Clark (59) 19:37, T Hartley (53) 19:03, S King (52) 19:27, G Phillips (47) 18:32); 48 Halifax 1:55:29 (T Hodgson (43) 18:11, M Wharton (39) 18:14, B Crowther (47) 19:45, A Franklin (52) 20:10, E Wheelwright (50) 18:48, W Smith (48) 20:21); 49 Telford 1:55:45 (D Galloway (55) 18:35, J Egleston (53) 18:32, D Gillett (38) 18:21, J Cole (37) 18:58, P O’brien (46) 20:16, J Mensah (49) 21:03); 50 W Tempo 1:55:51 (H James (52) 18:32, D Aubrey (59) 19:31, D Owen (52) 18:34, T Radley (51) 19:37, J Parker (53) 19:57, L Carroll (50) 19:40); 51 Salford B 1:56:02; 52 Liverpool PS 1:56:08; 53 Sunderland 1:56:34; 54 Liverpool 1:56:47; 55 Herne H 1:57:03; 56 Newark 1:57:04; 57 Leamington 1:57:07; 58 Chelmsford 1:57:44; 59 Swindon B 1:58:38; 60 Westbury 1:59:29; 61 Tipton B 1:59:35; 62 Rossendale 1:59:38; 63 T Bath 1:59:43; 64 BRAT B 1:59:47; 65 Valley St 2:00:00; 66 Birtley 2:00:19; 67 Bromsgrove & R 2:00:31; 68 Blackburn B 2:01:55; 69 Trafford 2:02:17; 70 Bury 2:02:37

Fastest: J Rowe (AFD) 16:39; W Barnicoat (AFD) 16:50; P Sesemann (Leeds) 16:53; D James (W Tempo) 16:59; C Johnson (Gate) 17:04; J Kingston (Ton) 17:06

U17 men (3×2.88km): 1 Cambridge & C 35:16 (E Taylor (2) 11:43, L Conway (1) 11:57, I Morris (1) 11:36); 2 Rotherham 35:57 (Z Ferguson (1) 11:38, J Hughes (2) 12:11, S Hughes (2) 12:08); 3 Morpeth 36:13 (R Davies (9) 12:07, B Marr (8) 12:18, W de Vere-Owen (3) 11:48); 4 S London 36:15 (C Norman (7) 11:59, M Pickering (4) 12:03, C Chilton (4) 12:13); 5 AFD B 36:44 (J Pearce (5) 11:54, D Shattock (3) 12:06, T Spencer (5) 12:44); 6 Salford 36:48 (E Nation (8) 12:04, M Russell (9) 12:24, M Lowrey (6) 12:20); 7 Liverpool 37:00 (L McCay (4) 11:48, J Redmond (5) 12:25, M Webster (7) 12:47); 8 St Edmund P 37:05 (T Taylor (25) 12:26, B Peck (7) 11:54, J Trangmar (8) 12:45); 9 AFD A 37:12 (O Smith (19) 12:18, A Bishop (16) 13:01, J Dargan (9) 11:53); 10 V Royal 37:12 (I Leydon (16) 12:16, T Taylor (14) 12:47, R Price (10) 12:09); 11 Chiltern 37:18 (A Pinder (12) 12:13, T Redmond (10) 12:15, I Jessop-Tranter (11) 12:50); 12 Cambridge & C B 37:27 (M Morgan (21) 12:19, G Christmas (11) 12:25, I Morgan (12) 12:43); 13 Norwich 37:34 (T Bongaerts (15) 12:16, H Smith (12) 12:44, Z Dunne (13) 12:34); 14 Herne H 37:38 (R Bebbington (23) 12:22, K Sriskandarajah (15) 12:44, M Alimi (14) 12:32); 15 WSEH 37:50 (O Denson (37) 12:50, J Mingoia (18) 12:32, G Thomas (15) 12:28); 16 Wreake & SV 37:54 (M Bloxham (17) 12:17, D Vanaardt (6) 11:57, J Matthews (16) 13:40); 17 Rugby & N 37:54 (L Starr (10) 12:11, M Collins (13) 12:51, A Tilt (17) 12:52); 18 Tonbridge 37:59 (J Sharpe (40) 12:56, T Claridge (19) 12:32, G Hopkins (18) 12:31); 19 Swindon 38:14 (J Burns (46) 13:08, T Cinnamond (30) 12:49, F Hart (19) 12:17); 20 Derby 38:24 (E Busfield (6) 11:57, E Cameron (17) 13:24, L Powell (20) 13:03); 21 Woodford G&EL 38:34 (J Geller (22) 12:20, N Wright (20) 13:11, C Richardson (21) 13:03); 22 Lincoln W 38:38 (E Barnes-Heath (56) 13:28, H Samkin (36) 12:47, T Carpenter (22) 12:23); 23 Worcester 38:46 (A Wilson-Spence (18) 12:17, J Bunyan (22) 13:17, L Burnage (23) 13:12); 24 Bristol & W 38:48 (I Bradley (20) 12:18, V Bakrania (21) 13:16, O Robertson-Kurd (24) 13:14); 25 Peterborough & NV 38:53 (T Ash (48) 13:11, F Bowling (42) 13:22, S Beedell (25) 12:20); 26 Wirral 39:04 (L Hatton (34) 12:44, J Bernhemparter (25) 13:03, J Heap (26) 13:17); 27 Banbury 39:05 (R Snelson (36) 12:48, A McLaren-Dobbie (32) 13:20, R Brooks (27) 12:57); 28 BRAT 39:06 (M Hill (45) 13:06, W Walker (35) 13:05, G Astbury (28) 12:55); 29 Herne H B 39:12 (A Jack (30) 12:36, S Maloney (34) 13:34, F Whitelock (29) 13:02); 30 Rotherham B 39:18 (J Orr (42) 13:00, G Ellis (41) 13:29, L Parker (30) 12:49); 31 Shaftesbury B 39:20 (G Stubbs (3) 11:45, S Blake (44) 14:58, J Marks (31) 12:37); 32 Chiltern B 39:24 (L Doran (32) 12:40, M Evans (23) 12:59, A Finch (32) 13:45); 33 St Albans 39:32 (A McDonald (31) 12:38, T Bailey (28) 13:12, G Metcalfe (33) 13:42); 34 Tipton 39:33 (T Lucas (35) 12:46, S Avery (24) 12:59, K Fellows (34) 13:48); 35 WSEH B 39:33 (C Welch (44) 13:04, S Colley (29) 12:49, D Bavazzano (35) 13:40); 36 Salford B 39:35 (A Simons (13) 12:14, H Peacocke (31) 13:49, F Kehoe (36) 13:32); 37 N Somerset 39:38 (S Holloway (14) 12:16, H Cooksley (27) 13:33, P Hipkiss (37) 13:49); 38 Norwich B 39:50 (J Machin (47) 13:10, S Yellop (47) 13:35, D Conway (38) 13:05); 39 Liverpool B 39:56 (B Taylor (27) 12:30, J Evans (45) 14:14, R Croasdale (39) 13:12); 40 Solihull & SH 40:02 (T Dainty (33) 12:42, D Wort (26) 13:06, T Maidment (40) 14:14); 41 Portsmouth 40:11; 42 Bedford & C 40:21; 43 Tonbridge B 40:38; 44 Chiltern C 40:56; 45 Birchfield 40:57; 46 Abingdon 40:59; 47 Swindon 41:01; 48 Shaftesbury B 41:03; 49 RSC 41:43; 50 Tipton Harriers ‘B’ 41:43

Fastest: I Morris (C&C) 11:36; Z Ferguson (Roth) 11:38; E Taylor (C&C) 11:43; G Stubbs (SB) 11:45; O De Vere (Morp)/O Mocay (Liv) 11:48

U15 boys (3×2.88km): 1 Sutton & D 37:34 (E Newell (6) 12:46, E Manning (4) 12:51, A Lennon (1) 11:57); 2 Wolverhampton & B 37:45 (O Davis (7) 12:47, O Ulfig (1) 11:55, S Thursfield (2) 13:03); 3 WSEH 38:08 (G Branston (16) 13:07, S Toqeer (8) 12:56, J Meyburgh (3) 12:05); 4 Keighley & C 38:38 (A Peaker (1) 12:26, Z Jardine (6) 13:27, G (4) 12:45); 5 Blackburn 38:41 (O Gill (4) 12:44, S Aspey (3) 12:47, M Smith (5) 13:10); 6 Salford 38:47 (J Barber (20) 13:10, E Grime (2) 12:14, B Burton (6) 13:23); 7 N Somerset 38:56 (B Collins (2) 12:34, S Leaney (5) 13:14, J Finch (7) 13:08); 8 Birchfield 38:59 (C Cunliffe (14) 13:02, J Bradley (10) 13:19, O Cresswell (8) 12:38); 9 Blackheath & B 39:32 (L Elmqvist (12) 12:59, J Hill (13) 13:36, J Scanes (9) 12:57); 10 Bromsgrove & R 39:39 (S Hembry (9) 12:52, W Hembry (12) 13:38, G Wagstaff (10) 13:09); 11 Chiltern 39:42 (A Hughes (3) 12:41, D Munn (7) 13:13, J Holdsworth (11) 13:48); 12 Sale 39:44 (F Goddard (10) 12:55, A Fraser (9) 13:15, J O’Brien (12) 13:34); 13 Liverpool 39:51 (M Taylor (18) 13:08, T Byrne (19) 13:43, R Malone (13) 13:00); 14 AFD 39:55 (M Hibbins (17) 13:08, R Herd (11) 13:18, A Rattray (14) 13:29); 15 Telford 39:55 (S Bagshaw (19) 13:10, T Scott (20) 13:50, P Harrison (15) 12:55); 16 Wreake & SV39:56 (L Paddison (40) 13:39, J Llewellyn (16) 13:03, J Tyrrell (16) 13:14); 17 Tonbridge 40:14 (C Prendergast (32) 13:23, T Bawtree (14) 13:13, F Fujimori (17) 13:38); 18 Norwich 40:19 (W Percival (25) 13:16, H Ashton (22) 13:48, M Rose-Brown (18) 13:15); 19 Reading 40:21 (E Hily (54) 14:17, M Gillas (26) 13:00, J Titmas (19) 13:04); 20 St Edmund P 40:23 (S Melero (24) 13:15, M Jeffery (15) 13:27, S Blackwell (20) 13:41); 21 Cambridge & C 40:30 (K Molloy (34) 13:28, S Wright (23) 13:37, G Jennings (21) 13:25); 22 Herne H 40:34 (A Atkinson (41) 13:41, A Wilson (18) 13:06, F Hake (22) 13:47); 23 Cambridge & C B 41:03 (O Villis (42) 13:47, A Johnson (21) 13:15, E Jennings (23) 14:01); 24 Swindon 41:20 (A Molina-Vazquez (13) 12:59, A Virgilio (32) 14:29, A Widdows (24) 13:52); 25 Charnwood 41:23 (J Adkin (21) 13:11, H Beetham-Grainger (25) 14:05, J Norman (25) 14:07); 26 Rotherham 41:36 (R Hughes (59) 14:31, M Bacon (46) 13:56, J Parker (26) 13:09); 27 Bedford & C B 41:38 (O Wilson (33) 13:25, I Mitchell (30) 13:57, I Raddan (27) 14:16); 28 Bedford & C A 41:41 (T Beale (43) 13:48, H Scott (35) 13:51, S Bosher (28) 14:02); 29 Shaftesbur 41:57 (A Phillips (28) 13:19, E Phillips (17) 13:24, T Cadwallader (29) 15:14); 30 WSEH B 41:59 (T Mingret (38) 13:33, J McSharry (24) 13:41, O Bedford (30) 14:45); 31 Cheltenham 42:07 (S Wilson (22) 13:11, H Knight (60) 16:13, D Martin (31) 12:43); 32 WG&EL 42:08 (H Stockill (45) 13:55, L Norden (33) 13:35, J Ssempiira (32) 14:38); 33 Herne H B 42:12 (W Wilson (30) 13:22, J McLennan (31) 14:04, D Gillies (33) 14:46); 34 Kettering 42:17 (D Ransom (36) 13:30, F Brooker (42) 14:49, Z Scott (34) 13:58); 35 Wolverhampton & B B 42:23 (J Stockton (27) 13:18, J Burdish (29) 14:04, K Carrington (35) 15:01); 36 Birchfield B 42:26 (A Bolding (39) 13:33, S Swain (38) 14:15, D Wood (36) 14:38); 37 Wreake & SV B 42:28 (J Neece (56) 14:20, K Gilbody (43) 14:00, A Clarke (37) 14:08); 38 Stoke 42:35 (A Elliott (5) 12:45, M Cook (41) 15:32, M Loton (38) 14:18); 39 Tonbridge B 42:38 (S Smialowski (50) 14:09, J Petrie (44) 14:12, W Bachelor (39) 14:17); 40 Bristol & W 42:46 (B Colclough (37) 13:33, M McKinstry (37) 14:14, J Cooke (40) 14:59); 41 Sale B 42:47; 42 Derby 43:01; 43 AFD B 43:05; 44 Burton 43:07; 45 Liverpool B 43:16; 46 St Edmund P B 43:19; 47 Cambridge & C C 43:25; 48 Halesowen 43:30; 49 Wreake & SV C 43:32; 50 Vale R 43:37

Fastest: O Ulfig (W&B) 11:55; A Lennon (S&D) 11:57; J Merburgh (WSEH) 12:05; E Grime (Salf) 12:14; A Peaker (K&C) 12:26; B Collins (N Som) 12:34

U13 boys (3×2.88km): 1 Wolverhampton & Bn 39:45 (W Hughes (14) 14:12, F Jones (1) 12:22, S Ball (1) 13:11); 2 Herne H 40:45 (E Cunniffe (3) 13:32, Z Kelman (3) 14:04, C Holmes (2) 13:09); 3 AFD 41:24 (J Procopakis (11) 13:57, D Orbell (2) 13:27, B Rivero-Stevenet (3) 14:00); 4 Wirral 42:00 (J Hatton (15) 14:13, M Harty (10) 14:24, M Phelan (4) 13:23); 5 Cambridge & C 42:21 (N Lemanski (20) 14:36, H Pearson (7) 13:46, H Cantell (5) 13:59); 6 Charnwood 42:22 (O Lockton (5) 13:35, M Muddle (4) 14:01, H Fletcher (6) 14:46); 7 Wreake & SV 42:27 (F Sharpe (17) 14:24, B Moore (15) 14:46, K James (7) 13:17); 8 Bristol & W 42:40 (H McKee (21) 14:38, O Squire (12) 14:14, E Sparey (8) 13:48); 9 WSEH 43:00 (W Hapgood (10) 13:54, A Charles (13) 14:58, G Hilliar (9) 14:08); 10 Cheltenham 43:06 (O Wilson (28) 14:55, J Pennell (20) 14:54, P Paul (10) 13:17); 11 Keighley & C 43:23 (G Marsh (2) 13:32, O Timbers (11) 15:16, W Oakden (11) 14:35); 12 Chiltern 43:45 (T Ford (9) 13:46, C Quantrill (5) 14:33, J McCall (12) 15:26); 13 Shaftesbury 43:55 (C Hilton (6) 13:36, L Shaw (16) 15:40, E Pascal (13) 14:39); 14 Tonbridge 44:03 (C Warren (4) 13:34, O Cowling (14) 15:21, O Lester (14) 15:08); 15 Burton 44:17 (M Fletcher (24) 14:43, E Withnall (6) 13:37, D Kolodziej (15) 15:57); 16 Rotherham 44:38 (L Johnson (18) 14:29, S Johnson (17) 15:06, H Orr (16) 15:03); 17 Portsmouth 44:39 (J Klepacz (30) 15:01, L Degiovanni (22) 14:54, O Knipe (17) 14:44); 18 Notts 44:56 (W Reddish (8) 13:42, H Tonks (19) 16:03, J Groves (18) 15:11); 19 Blackheath & B 44:58 (J Shaw (53) 16:14, K Farrell (27) 14:35, H Collins-Smith (19) 14:09); 20 Sale 45:04 (D Oakes (12) 14:08, C McManus (18) 15:28, K Stafford (20) 15:28); 21 Stratford 45:07 (J Ledgard (25) 14:47, S Plumb (25) 15:55, A Cooper (21) 14:25); 22 BRAT 45:10 (J Taylor (19) 14:33, O Knight (9) 13:59, S Horton (22) 16:38); 23 Rotherham B 45:14 (B Hughes (16) 14:15, R Hughes (21) 15:37, R Welton-Seymour (23) 15:22); 24 Reading 45:18 (D Wisinski (41) 15:37, H Hunter (31) 15:25, S Weeks (24) 14:16); 25 WG&EL 45:38 (T Newson (47) 15:57, D Arnold (30) 15:01, S Reid (25) 14:40); 26 Bristol & W B 45:39 (E Buscemi (29) 15:00, M Rodolfi (26) 15:46, F Rogers (26) 14:53); 27 N Somerset 45:52 (E Meacock (22) 14:38, J Jeston (8) 13:47, J Hatherall (27) 17:27); 28 Liverpool 46:06 (S Wheatcroft (45) 15:51, P Herring (28) 15:03, M Midgley (28) 15:12); 29 Wolverhampton & B B 46:09 (W Bassford (23) 14:40, I Danbury (29) 16:16, H Dornan (29) 15:13); 30 Wirral B 46:10 (F Marsden (31) 15:02, H Cullen (34) 16:15, N Glascott-Tull (30) 14:53); 31 Abingdon 46:14; 32 Kettering 46:16; 33 Liverpool B 46:52; 34 Norwich 46:54; 35 Salford 46:55; 36 Chiltern B 46:56; 37 WG&EL B 47:36; 38 Lincoln W 48:06; 39 Bedford & C 48:29; 40 Bromsgrove & R 48:42

Fastest: F Jones (W&B) 12:22; N Homer (Bir) 12:27; C Holmes (Herne H) 13:09; S Ball (W&B) 13:14; K James (Wreake)/P Paul (Chelt) 13:17

Women (4×4.315km): 1 Tonbridge 58:26 (L Thompson (31) 15:48, P Barker (11) 14:20, N Taylor (3) 14:08, L Reid (1) 14:10); 2 Salford 58:37 (H Smith (9) 14:47, A Bracegirdle (2) 14:27, E Bolton (1) 14:40, S Bent (2) 14:43); 3 AFD 59:09 (K Bingle (14) 15:03, M Jordanlee (7) 14:58, K Estlea (4) 14:44, P Bowden (3) 14:24); 4 Lincoln W 59:19 (A Donnelly (1) 14:00, S Wallis (1) 14:26, I Barwell (2) 15:33, R Harrison (4) 15:20); 5 Leeds 59:23 (G Malir (6) 14:37, K Ballantyne (12) 15:32, E Bell (6) 14:57, J Walsh (5) 14:17); 6 Vale R 60:01 (S Dufour-Jackson (16) 15:10, T McCormick (6) 14:44, A Pettitt (5) 15:07, H Weedall (6) 15:00); 7 Bracknell 60:10 (L Ambridge (48) 16:28, E Carey (23) 14:43, A Wills (17) 15:24, A Quirk (7) 13:35); 8 Charnwood 60:25 (M Atkinson (12) 14:52, J Potter (10) 15:15, E Taylor (11) 15:56, G Steel (8) 14:22); 9 Birchfield 60:37 (B Gunn (5) 14:32, N Collier (15) 15:54, C Baldwin (14) 15:57, L Partridge (9) 14:14); 10 Bristol & W60:51 (N Bretherton (18) 15:11, M Hornung (16) 15:15, K Entwistle (9) 15:24, C Baker (10) 15:01); 11 AFD B60:57 (E Moyes (19) 15:13, L Hall (14) 15:06, M Jordan-Lee (10) 15:32, N Brown (11) 15:06); 12 Blackheath & B 61:42 (N Bridson-Hubbard (4) 14:21, H Clark (8) 15:43, C Sharp (7) 15:29, M Smith (12) 16:09); 13 Hallamshire 61:44 (L McNeil (2) 14:06, L Robertson (4) 15:40, C Allen (8) 16:02, N Squires (13) 15:56); 14 Norwich 61:51 (H Reynolds (20) 15:14, M Gadsby (5) 14:33, S Peach (13) 16:33, G Buchanan (14) 15:31); 15 Highgate 62:03 (N Griffith (7) 14:43, E Donald (24) 16:32, K Thornton (25) 16:05, H Viner (15) 14:43); 16 Blackburn 62:04 (A Stratton (29) 15:43, J Judd (3) 14:02, A Davies (12) 16:28, E Charnley (16) 15:51); 17 Belgrave 62:05 (S Astin (3) 14:12, O McGinley (9) 15:54, O Papaioannou (16) 16:25, A Sharp (17) 15:34); 18 Liverpool 62:35 (A O’Brien (22) 15:20, F O’Hare (22) 15:49, K Miller (22) 16:00, J Morgan (18) 15:26); 19 WTempo.62:38 (A Bullingham (43) 16:18, R Brown (29) 15:19, J Matthews (18) 14:59, H Jenkins (19) 16:02); 20 Rotherham 62:47 (Z Knappy (23) 15:23, E Mcleod (26) 15:59, S Cowper (24) 15:55, M Taylor (20) 15:30); 21 Salford B 62:56 (S Mason (26) 15:33, T Brockley-Langford (19) 14:56, L Lombard (15) 15:58, S Carroll (21) 16:29); 22 TVH63:03 (A Mundell (35) 15:59, K Olding (30) 15:44, T Barlow (23) 15:28, C Buckley (22) 15:52); 23 WSEH 63:10 (J Ridley (15) 15:04, C Firth (18) 15:25, J Hatch (19) 16:10, K Manek (23) 16:31); 24 Thames H&H 63:35 (R Woolfe (10) 14:49, B Murray (13) 15:23, F Hayward (26) 17:21, E Fennelly (24) 16:02); 25 Guildford & G63:40 (S Monk (13) 14:57, H Knights (25) 16:22, N Maini (27) 16:34, C Crossman (25) 15:47); 26 Sale 63:54 (M Davies (11) 14:50, L Armitage (17) 15:37, A Edgson (20) 16:23, L Cooke (26) 17:04); 27 Abingdon 64:06 (O Martin (28) 15:42, F Bunn (28) 15:52, C Ridewood (28) 16:26, C Parker (27) 16:06); 28 Kent 64:15 (K Rowland (39) 16:08, S Hanley (35) 16:15, C Elms (30) 16:19, A Parker (28) 15:33); 29 Salford C 65:03 (L Crawford (32) 15:49, K Reynolds (38) 16:53, P Carcas (31) 16:15, A Beaman (29) 16:06); 30 Kettering 65:13 (A Bates (8) 14:46, E Albery (27) 16:43, D Locker (29) 16:52, E Williams (30) 16:52); 31 Liverpool 65:50 (N Donnelly (41) 16:11, A Oliver (39) 16:33, G Tobin (35) 16:49, I Elliott (31) 16:17); 32 Herne H 65:53 (J Wedmore (38) 16:06, J Nandi (33) 16:08, C Kenyon (37) 17:43, S Grover (32) 15:56); 33 Cambridge & C 65:56 (R Hair (36) 16:00, R Sharpe (36) 16:29, S Reid (33) 16:46, L Brown (33) 16:41); 34 Wolverhampton & B 66:33 (B Tabor (40) 16:09, S Thomas (49) 17:36, M Mastrolonardo (39) 16:20, I Cotham (34) 16:28); 35 Derby 66:53 (R Miller (50) 16:30, B Hudson (41) 16:33, V Costa (41) 17:09, A Ita (35) 16:41); 36 Hallamshire B 66:54 (N Birch (47) 16:25, J Evans (40) 16:20, H Whitelam (42) 17:49, C Slack (36) 16:20); 37 Cheltenham 67:08 (K Dee (21) 15:17, C Thornley (20) 15:21, A Garton (32) 18:22, J Wilkie (37) 18:08); 38 Belgrave B ^7:19 (F Maddocks (60) 17:20, N Beadle (46) 16:12, S Riceman (40) 16:40, C Cooper (38) 17:07); 39 Vale R B 67:21 (I Ashcroft (37) 16:02, E Bushill (37) 16:33, A Begbie (38) 17:24, H Carrington (39) 17:22); 40 Rothwell 67:56 (E Hardy (54) 16:43, l Robbsde (53) 17:28, L Thornton (45) 16:46, S Tolkin (40) 16:59); 41 St Albans 67:57 (L Tse (53) 16:36, N Gallagher (52) 17:22, H Rayden (51) 17:20, S McGrath (41) 16:39); 42 Birchfield R8:05 (A Taylor (51) 16:31, F Vickers (45) 16:59, r Jansenvan (43) 17:13, A Kibble (42) 17:22); 43 AFD C 68:09 (R Horton (44) 16:22, L Gent (31) 15:34, K Stevens (36) 17:38, E Boswell (43) 18:35); 44 Cambridge & C B 68:18 (M Wood (42) 16:17, F Haines (50) 17:32, I Mastrolonardo (47) 17:19, P Keen (44) 17:10); 45 Bristol & W B 68:42 (H Pollak (46) 16:24, A Nicholls (44) 17:04, A Ford (49) 17:46, C Buckeridge (45) 17:28); 46 Nuneaton 68:47 (K Spencer (58) 17:04, O Bailey (47) 16:29, E Negus (44) 17:24, E Fowler (46) 17:50); 47 Wreake & SV 68:48 (R Cullen (61) 17:31, R Timlock (60) 17:23, K Addy (53) 16:35, A Pizzorno (47) 17:19); 48 Bromsgrove & R 68:58 (B Sykes (24) 15:29, F Stanyard (32) 16:41, N Newton (34) 17:09, S Fox (48) 19:39); 49 T Bath 69:20 (A Gascoigne (17) 15:11, K Kabala (43) 18:12, E Treby (50) 17:53, C Oshea (49) 18:04); 50 Charnwood B 69:50 (A Seager (57) 17:00, L Smith (56) 17:29, E Smith (46) 16:31, N Egginton (50) 18:50); 51 Rugby & N 69:58; 52 R Sutton C 70:36; 53 Portsmouth 70:44; 54 Notts 70:56; 55 Tipton 71:17; 56 Knowle & D 72:01; 57 Birchfield 72:41; 58 Stroud 72:59; 59 Bed C 73:06; 60 TVH B 73:48; 61 Mansfield 74:20; 52 Sale 74:34; 63 Tipton B 74:47; 64 Oxf C 76:46; 65 R&N B 77:25; 66 RSC B 77:40; 67 Banbury 80:21; 68 Holmfirth 81:09; 69 Knowle & D B 81:34; 70 Stroud B 82:35

Fastest: A Quirk (Brack) 13:38; A Donnelly (Linc W) 14:00; J Jess (B’burn) 14:02; L Monell (Hallam) 14:06; N Taylor (Ton) 14:08; L Reid (Ton) 14:10

U17 women (3×2.88km): 1 Exeter 40:21 (S Livingstone (13) 13:51, I Bryson (7) 14:22, I Fitzgerald (1) 12:08); 2 WSEH 41:06 (F Ruffels (8) 13:41, E Davey (3) 13:48, R Clutterbuck (2) 13:37); 3 Wreake & SV 41:07 (I Wrightam (15) 14:11, Z Gilbody (1) 12:35, A Fearn (3) 14:21); 4 Wolverhampton & B 41:10 (I Jones (2) 13:08, A Kind (2) 13:51, S Williams (4) 14:11); 5 Rotherham 41:48 (L Harris (12) 13:50, E Thomson (4) 13:41, C Mccloy (5) 14:17); 6 Wells 42:10 (I Courtney (14) 14:05, L Bickerton (14) 14:53, S Nicholls (6) 13:12); 7 Chiltern 43:10 (M Hughes (5) 13:30, F Baxter (6) 14:28, E Shield (7) 15:12); 8 Cambridge & C 43:12 (E Loosley (10) 13:44, L Jones (9) 14:43, I Mansley (8) 14:45); 9 Salford 43:24 (M Caldwell (18) 14:21, S Roiditis (10) 14:14, E Bartalotta (9) 14:49); 10 St Albans 43:35 (P Gill (1) 12:56, P Fisher (12) 15:45, A Hedge (10) 14:54); 11 Blackburn 43:40 (I Holt (7) 13:34, E Taylor (11) 15:05, K Haxton (11) 15:01); 12 WG&EL 43:41 (E Caton (19) 14:24, K Beeton (18) 14:56, A Reid (12) 14:21); 13 Vale R 43:48 (A Gale (26) 14:45, S Harding (17) 14:28, H Smith (13) 14:35); 14 Wreake & SV B 43:52 (R Ashmore (21) 14:28, R Vanaardt (15) 14:32, L Bryan (14) 14:52); 15 Shaftesbury 44:07 (R Vinton (3) 13:19, N McGovern (5) 14:33, M Mairs-Ingram (15) 16:15); 16 Blackheath & B 44:11 (L Whyte (20) 14:26, C Firth (13) 14:28, M Collins-Smith (16) 15:17); 17 WSEH B 44:43 (E Bartlett (27) 14:45, A Murphy (19) 14:48, J Heller (17) 15:10); 18 Notts 44:48 (A Nicholson (24) 14:36, K Gardner (22) 15:21, A Hall (18) 14:51); 19 Chelmsford 44:55 (K Atkinson (29) 14:58, H Watson (16) 14:13, A King (19) 15:44); 20 Norwich 44:57 (G Pegg (22) 14:30, S Barrett (23) 15:36, M Adams (20) 14:51); 21 Charnwood 45:04 (S Dunbobbin (16) 14:18, N Gauhar (26) 15:59, R Newport (21) 14:47); 22 Stroud 45:08 (S Rosewell (4) 13:27, F McFadden (8) 14:59, A Bond (22) 16:42); 23 Stratford 45:09 (M Spriggs (25) 14:44, N Hillard (21) 15:08, O Robinson (23) 15:17); 24 Worcester 45:12 (A Lazenbury (49) 15:56, B Rusby (32) 15:03, L Mico (24) 14:13); 25 AFD 45:16 (A Mead (42) 15:30, L Barlow (24) 14:38, E Symonds (25) 15:08); 26 Liverpool 45:18 (L Bellingham (6) 13:32, P Melia (25) 16:36, B Cole (26) 15:10); 27 Birchfield 45:59 (B Homer (33) 15:11, H MeHager (33) 15:58, E Symes (27) 14:50); 28 Burton 46:00 (M Trueman (23) 14:33, P Barker (27) 15:53, S Bowley (28) 15:34); 29 Rotherham B 46:02 (E Bott (17) 14:20, M Walsh (20) 15:14, M Powell (29) 16:28); 30 Tipton 46:47; 31 Salford B 46:58; 32 Bracknell 47:21; 33 Herne H 47:35; 34 Cambridge & C B 48:00; 35 Stoke 48:16; 36 Bromsgrove & R 48:40; 37 Portsmouth 48:50; 38 Peterborough & NV 48:53; 39 Chiltern B 49:25; 40 Cheltenham 49:44

Fastest: I Fitzgerald (Exe) 12:08; Z Gilbody (Wreake) 12:35; P Gill (St Alb) 12:56; I Jones (W&B) 13:08; S Nicholls (Wells)/13;12; R Vinton (SB) 13:19

U15 girls (3×2.88km): 1 Wreake & SV 41:03 (S King (2) 13:20, V Rudkin (2) 14:18, I Saunders (1) 13:25); 2 AFD 41:31 (L Quinn (12) 14:14, K Pye (1) 13:15, E Orbell (2) 14:02); 3 Rotherham 42:42 (K Battle (22) 14:47, G Igoe (8) 14:04, I Waugh (3) 13:51); 4 Herne H 42:44 (O Carroll (8) 14:05, S Jack (5) 14:28, O Wright (4) 14:11); 5 Keighley & C 43:00 (M Bellwood (11) 14:12, I Wright (4) 14:16, L Kirkley (5) 14:32); 6 Liverpool 43:10 (H Cross (4) 13:58, M Carvell (3) 14:21, B Hughes (6) 14:51); 7 Stoke 43:19 (C Lunt (17) 14:29, D Cowden (7) 14:17, T Thursfield (7) 14:33); 8 Portsmouth 43:25 (C Jones (15) 14:23, E Smart (16) 15:08, F East (8) 13:54); 9 Salford 43:29 (S Bartalotta (23) 14:50, J Wright (11) 14:31, D Slattery (9) 14:08); 10 Rotherham B 43:57 (G Turner (5) 14:00, A Sibley (6) 14:43, H Berry (10) 15:14); 11 WG&EL 44:10 (M Sherrin (32) 15:08, B Davies (12) 14:16, N Wynn (11) 14:46); 12 Crawley 44:34 (R Daniels (6) 14:00, K Foss (10) 15:20, A Cox (12) 15:14); 13 Blackheath & B 44:41 (N Mossi (20) 14:40, L Smith (18) 14:58, M Barlow (13) 15:03); 14 Cambridge & C 44:48 (K Shaw (9) 14:08, S Harris (9) 14:52, S Birkwood (14) 15:48); 15 Swindon 44:53 (E Spencer (7) 14:04, C Lainton (15) 15:26, B Ryder (15) 15:23); 16 WSEH 44:55 (A Farley (24) 14:52, S Massie (20) 14:54, A Passos (16) 15:09); 17 Halesowen 45:00 (J Dale (28) 15:01, F Collins (21) 14:46, L Hellingsworth (17) 15:13); 18 St Edmund P 45:16 (B Taylor (25) 14:56, I Moore (13) 14:29, L Hitchcock (18) 15:51); 19 Liverpool B 45:38 (I Doran (27) 15:01, V Teare (23) 15:19, E Fay (19) 15:18); 20 Chiltern 45:46 (O Clarke (44) 15:26, M Nkoane (24) 14:57, E Ford (20) 15:23); 21 Lincoln W 45:55 (I Porter (13) 14:15, F Taylor (42) 17:00, E Whitworth (21) 14:40); 22 AFD B 45:59 (T Waller (50) 15:47, M Jobbins (25) 14:42, M Cruikshanks (22) 15:30); 23 Norwich 46:00 (G Shirley (30) 15:02, C Easter (14) 14:24, A Goddard (23) 16:34); 24 Banbury 46:14 (I McGowan (1) 13:15, L Rands (31) 17:30, L Denne (24) 15:29); 25 Vale R 46:18 (E Jha (3) 13:53, Z Broughton (26) 16:39, E Carney (25) 15:46); 26 Wreake & SV B 46:28 (L Donaghey (34) 15:10, S Wrightam (32) 15:43, R Ashmore (26) 15:35); 27 Herne H B 46:50 (M Minielly (39) 15:16, L Kitto (30) 15:28, M Brennan (27) 16:06); 28 Chiltern B 46:55 (L Jessop-Tranter (48) 15:39, L Wilkinson (37) 15:22, I Martin (28) 15:54); 29 Birchfield 47:00 (K Nee (38) 15:14, C Pearson (41) 16:01, H Saunders (29) 15:45); 30 Cambridge & C B 47:01 (C Hughes (36) 15:12, C McCluskey (39) 15:54, J Hames (30) 15:55); 31 Reading 47:02 (G Langdon (41) 15:22, I Wood (40) 15:52, E James (31) 15:48); 32 Worcester 47:03 (L Tebbett (46) 15:32, E Purves (33) 15:22, E Mico (32) 16:09); 33 Salford B 47:16 (S Nation (18) 14:33, I Backhouse (19) 15:12, I Pattison (33) 17:31); 34 Portsmouth B 47:20 (B North (19) 14:34, K Brydon (34) 16:23, K Reed (34) 16:23); 35 Peterborough & NV 47:34 (F Perkins (57) 16:20, E Walker (35) 14:37, L Gaches (35) 16:37); 36 Tonbridge 47:38 (M Watts (42) 15:24, E Boyd (46) 16:24, C Wright (36) 15:50); 37 N Norfolk 47:40 (R Dickety (14) 14:20, A Mears (22) 15:49, E Edridge (37) 17:31); 38 St Edmund P B 47:47 (E Stewart (40) 15:18, E Torfinn (45) 16:29, A Winstanley (38) 16:00); 39 Blackheath & B B 47:54 (C Gilodi-Johnson (26) 15:00, I Pauling (38) 16:05, J Kelly (39) 16:49); 40 Chelmsford A 48:06 (S Shipton (45) 15:31, L Wilkin (43) 15:48, N Roberts (40) 16:47); 41 Wolverhampton & B 48:09; 42 Bracknell 48:13; 43 Derby 48:13; 44 Rotherham C 48:19; 45 Cheltenham 48:25; 46 AFD C 49:15; 47 Bristol & W 49:22; 48 WG&EL B 49:32; 49 Wreake & SV C 49:47; 50 Westbury 49:52

Fastest: I McGowan (Banb)/K Pye (AFD) 13:15; S King (Wreake) 13:20; I Saunders (Wreake) 13:25; I Waugh (Roth) 13:51; E Jha (Vale R) 13:53

U13 girls (3×2.88km): 1 AFD 42:38 (J Allen (9) 14:32, K Scott (1) 14:00, M Robertson (1) 14:06); 2 Birtley 43:04 (K Graham (5) 14:13, O Murphy (2) 14:37, N Graham (2) 14:14); 3 Chelmsford 43:10 (A Shipton (7) 14:24, A King (3) 14:36, E Harrold (3) 14:10); 4 AFD B 44:33 (K McBride (11) 14:41, N Walmsley (5) 14:46, F Croucher (4) 15:06); 5 Chiltern 45:11 (K Gorman (3) 14:09, E Wildman (10) 16:10, M Davis (5) 14:52); 6 WSEH 45:16 (Z Allan (2) 13:43, E Dias (4) 15:19, Z Davey (6) 16:14); 7 Chelmsford 45:18 (H Harrison (12) 14:42, E Kelly (7) 15:15, F Philipps (7) 15:21); 8 Stoke 45:26 (L Dundas (16) 15:01, Z Bratt (8) 14:56, M Hearson (8) 15:29); 9 Wreake & SV 45:36 (P Langlands (10) 14:34, E Morley (14) 16:14, S Evans (9) 14:48); 10 Liverpool 45:52 (R Murphy (13) 14:44, M McGuirk (9) 15:27, B Kewley (10) 15:41); 11 Portsmouth 46:08 (C Oakley (8) 14:24, A Hendley (11) 15:58, A Thomas (11) 15:46); 12 Cheltenham 46:12 (O Avery (19) 15:15, S Eagland (15) 15:35, E Avery (12) 15:22); 13 Rotherham 46:15 (M Schofield (4) 14:13, E Milbourne (6) 15:44, R Bailey (13) 16:18); 14 Wirral 46:46 (I Pastor (6) 14:13, E Fraser (12) 16:20, H Webster (14) 16:13); 15 AFD C 47:24 (K Dover (22) 15:34, J Smykala (16) 15:31, A Rattray (15) 16:19); 16 WG&EL 47:34 (J Lechevalier (21) 15:26, P Edmondson (29) 17:08, J Hall (16) 15:00); 17 Vale R 48:03 (N Carrington (30) 15:52, E Harvey (25) 16:21, I Ward (17) 15:50); 18 Portsmouth B 48:12 (J Lunn (23) 15:37, F Biggs (21) 16:09, A Klidjian (18) 16:26); 19 Blackheath & B 48:29 (E Debruyn (28) 15:45, S Mossi (18) 15:46, A Ramdeen (19) 16:58); 20 Charnwood 48:33 (F Wheeler (24) 15:38, M Don (17) 15:45, D Green (20) 17:10); 21 Derby 48:35 (A Lincoln (34) 16:15, S Wheeler (28) 16:07, I Powell (21) 16:13); 22 Wreake & SV B 48:36 (E Morley (32) 15:58, E Barfield (32) 16:47, F Castledine (22) 15:51); 23 Tonbridge 48:40 (S Wright (40) 16:29, S Ellis (27) 15:52, A Foley (23) 16:19); 24 Norwich 48:46 (L Heather (15) 14:55, L Goddard (20) 16:50, J Benson (24) 17:01); 25 Liverpool B 48:55 (E Worrall (29) 15:48, M Williams (23) 16:22, F O’Brien (25) 16:45); 26 Cambridge & C B 48:59 (J Christmas (1) 13:38, A Shaw (13) 17:03, C McBrien (26) 18:18); 27 Sale 49:07 (L Richardson (25) 15:40, I Connolly (31) 16:56, C Wetters (27) 16:31); 28 N Somerset 49:24 (H Martineau (18) 15:14, O Leaney (22) 16:47, A Hunter (28) 17:23); 29 Rugby & N 49:54 (E Hutchins-Morant (38) 16:27, M Hutchins-Morant (34) 16:27, C Terrell (29) 17:00); 30 Salford 50:00 (H Byrnes (20) 15:25, E Doyle (24) 16:47, I Hope (30) 17:48); 31 Stoke B 50:21; 32 Wolverhampton & B 50:31; 33 Liverpool C 51:02; 34 Lincoln W 51:26; 35 Bedford & C 51:51; 36 Chiltern B 52:05; 37 Bristol & W 52:16; 38 WG&EL B 52:23; 39 Tipton 53:11; 40 Charnwood B 53:27

Fastest: J Christmas (C&C) 13:38; Z Allan (WSEH) 13:43; K Scott (SGFD) 14:00; N Robertson (AFD) 14:05; K Gorman (Chilt) 14:09; E Harrold (Chelm) 14:10

Positions at end of each stage shown in brackets.

