Juliet Potter, Lee Gratton and Angela Copson also enjoy victories at veterans’ championships in Corwen in Wales on Saturday

Juliet Potter led home the race for female masters and over-65 men, whereas Lee Gratton won the event for the young male masters categories by more than a minute, Martin Duff reports.

Over a tough course, especially the first field that was rutted with tractor tyre treads and energy sapping slightly soggy fields and a water jump, Potter ran out a relatively narrow winner over fellow W40 Rebecca Luxton and Jessica Franklyn as top W45 Jess Sanzo was fourth.

There was a noticeable lack of women’s entries from the youngest W35 age group as back in sixth spot Lucy Elliott, who has set W55 road bests over 5km and 10km in recent years headed Kate Ramsey by well over a minute in her age group.

Elliott said: “I couldn’t keep up with the leading group so ended up very much running on my own. It was my first cross-country race this season (because of club issues) and my first race in my new club colours of Winchester Running Club.”

With the course out in the country Elliott added: “Some of the runners were met by a huge herd of deer as they reached the far end of the course.”

Well behind, Angela Copson, who has 14 age group victories in the British & Irish Masters International, was top W75.

For the men, Gratton, who won the men Masters International M35 title last November, was a comfortable winner over top M45 Grant Bailey as another M35 Ben Robinson took third overall ahead of second M45 Mike Burrett.

In fifth spot was top M55 Paul Ward, who had previously won two masters M50 titles.

Men 35-64, 10km): 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 28:04; 2 G Bailey (E Kilb, M45) 29:24; 3 B Robinson (B&W) 29:28; 4 M Burrett (Leeds, M45) 30:35; 5 P Ward (Telf, M55) 30:52; 6 D Norman (Alt, M45) 30:55

M40: 1 A Grenfell (Ross) 31:06; 2 J Cunningham (Herne H) 31:14

M50: 1 H Evans (P Bryn) 31:10; 2 J Prest (Traff) 32:32

M55: 1 S Cairns (HBT) 31:22; 2 F Rafferty (S’port W) 31:59

M60: 1 M Whyatt (Eyri) 32:43; 2 P Knight (Mid M) 33:41

M65+ (8km): 1 M Eustace (C&S) 26:24; 2 L Johnson (N Belf) 26:41; 3 3 C Feachan (Cambus) 26:42; 4 P Merrison (Sund) 26:44

M70: 1 N Owen (Prest’tn) 30:44; 2 M Quinn (Sheff RC) 33:05

M75: 1 J Exley (Oxf C) 33:20

M80: 1 E Davies (Rhed) 34:48

Women: 1 J Potter (Charn, W40) 26:14; 2 R Luxton (Chelt, W40) 27:25; 3 J Franklin (Newb, W40) 26:33; 4 J Sanzo (B&W, W45) 26:40; 5 J Henderson (Denb, W45) 27:16

W45: 3 C Martin (Telf) 28:38

W50: 1 R Coupe (Telf) 29:29; 2 S Parkinson (Win RC) 29:33; 3 N Shipp (Osw) 29:37

W55: 1 L Elliott (Win RC) 27:32; 2 K Ramsey (Charn) 29:11

W60: 1 M Williamson (Leam) 29:19; 2 C Wood (Arena) 31:20

W65: 1 D Gibbs (York A) 33:19

W70: 1 S Haslam (Scarb) 33:35

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 39:13

