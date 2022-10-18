A round-up of action including Cardiff, North East Relays and the various league events across Britain in recent days

Cardiff Cross Challenge, Llandaff Fields, October 15

Men:

1 Edward ZAKAYO SM 1 KEN 26:20

2 Joel AYEKO SM 2 UGA 26:23

3 Rogers KIBET U20M 1 UGA 26:23

4 Emile CAIRESS SM 3 LEEDS 26:39

5 Gizealaw AYANA U20M 2 ETH 26:39

6 Mahamed MAHAMED SM 4 SOTON 27:06

7 Zakariya MAHAMED SM 5 SOTON 27:16

8 Alex GEORGE SM 6 BIRCH 27:37

9 Callum ELSON SM 7 CAMCO 27:49

10 Timothy LEFROY SM 8 BRIW GL 27:50

11 Jack GRAY SM 9 CAMCO 27:54

12 Chakib LACHGAR LATRACHE SM 10 ESP 28:03

13 James KINGSTON SM 11 TONB 28:08

14 Jacob CANN SM 12 NEB 28:28

15 Jeremy DEMPSEY SM 13 SBH 28:31

16 Oscar BELL SM 14 HERPH 28:37

17 Dewi GRIFFITHS SM 15 SWAN GL 28:43

18 Thomas CROCKETT SM 16 WPH 28:44

19 Jack MILLAR SM 17 BRIW GL 28:46

20 Samuel MOAKES SM 18 SAH 29:03

21 Max DAVIS SM 19 BRIW GL 29:05

22 Jayme ROSSITER SM 20 CLONL 29:07

23 Tom WOOD SM 21 ERYRI 29:18

24 Dominic COY SM 22 ILKH GL 29:24

25 Rikki JAMES SM 23 SOTON 29:34

26 Philip WYLIE M40 1 WESTT GL 29:38

27 Matthew WRIGHT SM 24 UNATT GL 29:42

28 Phillip BERNTSEN SM 25 WADAC 29:45

29 Adam BULL SM 26 PONTY GL 29:48

30 Andrew CHAMBERS M35 1 29:57

Senior women:

1 Pamela KOSGEI U20W 1 KEN 20:21

2 Amelia QUIRK SW 1 BRACK 20:34

3 Jess GIBBON SW 2 READ 20:44

4 Elle TWENTYMAN SW 3 TAUNT 20:50

5 Jennifer NESBITT SW 4 PONTY GL 20:57

6 Megan KEITH SW 5 INVNH 20:58

7 Ellie WALLACE SW 6 NSOME GL 21:07

8 Niamh BRIDSON-HUBBARD SW 7 BB 21:10

9 Nancy SCOTT SW 8 AFD 21:28

10 Mary MULHARE SW 9 UNATT 21:32

11 Annabel GUMMOW SW 10 HERPH 21:38

12 Charlotte DANNATT SW 11 CADAC 21:44

13 Kate AVERY SW 12 SHILD 21:47

14 Philippa BOWDEN SW 13 AFD 21:52

15 Emily MOYES SW 14 AFD 22:30

16 Lauren COOPER SW 15 PBBR GL 22:37

17 Olivia KELLY SW 16 COVG 22:38

18 Sophie CRUMLY SW 17 READ 22:54

19 Rosie HAMILTON-JAMES SW 18 WESTH GL 22:55

20 Alaw BEYNON-THOMAS SW 19 CROUP GL 22:59

21 Katrina ENTWISTLE SW 20 BRIW GL 23:07

22 Donna MORRIS W35 1 BUILT GL 23:29

23 Kate ROBERTS SW 21 SWAN 23:36

24 Lauren NICHOLS SW 22 BEDC 24:12

25 Laura TUITE SW 23 CLONL 24:12

26 Emma HOWSHAM SW 24 READ 24:34

27 Ewelina CIESIELSKA W35 2 PBBR GL 25:00

28 Meghan O’KEEFFE SW 25 CLONL 25:06

29 Katie HUGHES SW 26 AFD 25:07

30 Rachel SEE SW 27 CHECH 25:09

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Shotover, Oxford, October 15

Chiltern Harriers, who won the overall league title last winter, carried on where they left off then with an opening match win over Milton Keynes on the tough Shotover course, Martin Duff reports.

However, their top senior man, Richard Slade had to concede to Bedford & County’s Harry Brodie over two laps of the up and down two-lapper. Bedford also had the next two home in Ben Davies and Craig Emmerson but, in a close senior men’s team race, lost out to Milton Keynes and Chiltern, as just 19 points separated the top three.

Chiltern took the top two spots in the under-17 men’s race through Tom Redmond and Archie Pinder and it was the same story in the under-15 boys’ event as Alex Hughes and Daniel Munn scored for the overall winners.

There was a surprise in the senior women’s event as Elle Roche, well beaten into third by many-time winner Pippa Woolven in this event last October reversed the standings and did so by more than 150 metres, However, it was Woolven’s Wycombe Phoenix who annexed the senior team plaudits.

Maddie Hughes added to her two league victories earlier this year and the English National and English Schools sixth-placer won her for Chiltern Harriers by 20 seconds, from Sophie Jacobs.

One of the most comprehensive victories of the day went to Banbury’s Isla McGowan in the under-15 girls’ event in a rare example of a division two runner heading the top flight athletes. After posting the equal fastest lap in the English National Road Relays the previous weekend, the Banbury runner was overlooked at the medal presentation but was promised the medal would be forwarded to her when engraved. Here, victory was hers by more than a minute.

Another Chiltern individual and team win came in the under-13 girls’ race as Kara Gorman, the English National fifth placer, came out on top and built on her four wins in the league last winter.

Overall (8.9km):

1 H Brodie (Bed C) 28:09; 2 R Slade (Chilt) 28:36; 3 B Davies (Bed C) 29:14; 4 C Emmerson (Bed C) 29:18; 5 W Brown (Chilt) 29:19; 6 G Brown (Chilt) 29:22; 7 O Conway (Rad, U20) 29:33; 8 S Winters (Bed C) 29:40; 9 M Seddon (Brack) 29:44; 10 M Marshall (Oxf C) 29:56; 11 J Noblett (Lut) 30:10; 12 A Headley (Bed C) 30:29; 13 P Mizon (Bed C) 30:38; 14 D Clark (Wyc P) 30:46; 15 E Forsythe (Mil K) 30:48; 16 J Winship (Brack, U20) 30:51; 17 M Caddell (Wyc P) 30:52; 18 M Innocenti (Tring, M40) 30:54; 19 J Pocock (Mil K) 30:55; 20 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 30:56; 21 S Tuttle (Mil K) 30:59; 22 J Tuttle (Mil K, M35) 31:12; 23 J Palmer (Chilt, U20) 31:26; 24 A Aldred (Chilt, U20) 31:41; 25 K Nicholson (Mil K, U20) 31:47; 26 B Mead (L Buzz) 31:50; 27 M Dicks (Mil K) 31:51; 28 J Darcy (Mil K, U20) 32:01; 29 W Gardner (Read) 32:03; 30 S Aris (Dav) 32:06; 31 M Greener (MKDP) 32:14; 32 K Lindars (VoA) 32:18; 33 N Hughes (Chilt, M50) 32:21; 34 J Haynes (Oxf C) 32:22; 35 M Wade (Tring) 32:25; 36 L Peterson (Chilt, U20) 32:28; 37 T Dobra (Head) 32:31; 38 J Cumberland (Rad, U20) 32:34; 39 R Henderson (Wyc P) 32:35; 40 T Dixon (Chilt, M40) 32:37; 41 H Pettingell (Thame) 32:46; 42 D Childs (Wyc P, M35) 32:47; 43 J Pennell (St Alb S) 32:49; 44 I Wood (Mil K, M35) 32:58; 45 J Marlow (Dac, M40) 33:03; 46 J Keane (Ampt, M35) 33:07; 47 G Prysbet (Mil K) 33:09; 48 R Patel (Wyc P) 33:10; 49 S Horton (Bed C, M40) 33:12; 50 A Pavey (Tring, M40) 33:19

M40: 6 C Palmer (Bed C) 33:43; 7 C Littlejohn (Ampt) 33:54; 8 R Bedlow (Tring) 33:55; 9 C Filer (Wyc P) 34:02; 10 T Inchley (L Buzz) 34:53

M45: 1 G Pepaj (Redway) 33:56; 2 I Grimshaw (L Buzz) 33:57; 3 P Davis (Lut) 34:09; 4 J Repper (Chilt) 34:29; 5 M Clarke (Mil K) 34:37; 6 D Lloyd (Wyc P) 34:39; 7 J James (Buck&St) 35:37; 8 M Healey (Head) 35:42; 9 D Olima (Dac) 35:47; 10 M Linden (Gade V) 35:59

M50: 2 P Gilbert (Wyc P) 33:58; 3 F Campbell (Head) 34:04; 4 E Wilson (Bed C) 34:35; 5 J Bell (L Buzz) 35:18; 6 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri) 35:33; 7 N Turner (Chilt) 35:39; 8 S Ingham (Wat) 35:53; 9 J Roberts (Gade V) 36:20; 10 A Gray (Thame) 36:24

M55: 1 A Blair (Bed C) 35:47; 2 J Darcy (Buck&St) 36:13; 3 S Townsend (Dac) 36:27; 4 K Lowies (Head) 36:48; 5 A Darbyshire (Head) 38:16; 6 O Byrne (Bear RC) 38:26

M60: 1 P Allen (Tring) 37:52; 2 A Jackson (QPH) 38:52; 3 J Woods (Buck&St) 40:03; 4 C Braybrook (St Alb S) 40:05; 5 K Woods (Oln) 40:48

M65: 1 P Gregory (VoA) 36:26; 2 T Jones (VoA) 39:05; 3 A Jones (Hazlemere) 40:15; 4 B Green (Oxf C) 41:18; 5 C Cohen (Tring) 43:48

M70: 1 T Brawn (Chilt) 53:24

M75: 1 B O’Connor (QPH) 67:14

U20: 9 E Maxwell (VoA) 33:21; 10 M Stevens (Brack) 34:11

Overall (5.6km):

1 E Roche (Mil K, W) 20:17; 2 P Woolven (Wyc P, W) 20:55; 3 C Firth (WSEH, W35) 21:21; 4 L Bromilow (Mil K, W35) 21:41; 5 A Cook (Wyc P, W40) 21:54; 6 H Wardley (Chilt, W) 22:10; 7 E Butcher (High, W) 22:13; 8 R Cooke (Buck&St, W50) 22:22; 9 R Frake (Oxf C, W) 22:24; 10 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 22:31; 11 L Glasson (Head, W) 22:38; 12 I King (Mil K, U20W) 22:43; 13 C Bentley (Wat, W) 22:45; 14 M Phair (Wyc P, W) 22:50; 15 P Lowe (Dac, W) 22:52; 16 H Timmis (Gade V, W) 22:56; 17 C Shelley (Tring, W45) 22:56; 18 F Ryde (L Buzz Tri, W) 22:58; 19 M Betmead (Bed C, W) 23:13; 20 K Royals (Chilt, W) 23:16; 21 H Rayden (St Alb S, W) 23:18; 22 M Lloyd (Unatt, W) 23:27; 23 C Hallissey (Dac, W35) 23:50; 24 T Woods (Head, W) 23:53; 25 R Fawcett (L Buzz, W45) 24:00; 26 F Kelleher (Chilt, W) 24:02; 27 K Warren (Dac, W) 24:06; 28 B Fawcett (Dac, W35) 24:09; 29 M Steer (St Alb, W) 24:14; 30 L Seach (St Alb S, W) 24:15; 31 F Molossi-Murphy (W’boro, W) 24:20; 32 L Goddard (Head, W) 24:21; 33 S Hayward (Hazlemere, W45) 24:39; 34 T Reason (Gade V, W45) 24:42; 35 L Ambrose (Head, W) 24:43; 36 E Pughe (Thame, W) 24:49; 37 F Watkins (Chilt, W) 24:51; 38 S Quantrill (Chilt, W45) 25:02; 39 R Bullock (Thame, W) 25:16; 40 L Jones (St Alb S, W) 25:17; 41 D Yabsley (Redway, U20W) 25:23; 42 S Bailey (QPH, W50) 25:25; 43 K Stewart (Buck&St, W35) 25:25; 44 C Holloway (Chilt, W55) 25:31; 45 J Hammond (Sils, W50) 25:32; 46 L Hendry (Rad, W35) 25:34; 47 E Bates (N’pton, W) 25:40; 48 S Kaye (Buck&St, W40) 25:43; 49 L Kemp (W’boro, W40) 25:46; 50 L Hembury (Tring, W65) 25:47

W40: 4 N Walton (Ampt) 25:49; 5 L O’Keeffe (Tring) 26:03; 6 R Iannone (VoA) 26:18

W45: 6 T Passey (Chilt) 26:37; 7 Y Morris (Head) 26:54; 8 S Sullivan (Dac) 27:46

W50: 4 A Askey (Chilt) 25:53; 5 D Morris (Buck&St) 27:30; 6 C McDonnell (Gade V) 28:25

W55: 2 R Kelling (Banb) 27:59; 3 J Jones (LonelyGoat) 28:56; 4 M Attree (St Alb S) 29:08; 5 N Pittam (Bear RC) 29:30; 6 S Frewin (Tring) 29:34; 7 A James (Head) 29:37; 8 M Kempson (Chilt) 29:46

W60: 1 C Feely (SNH) 28:43; 2 J Smith (Buck&St) 32:21; 3 L Francis (Hazlemere) 34:30

W65: 2 J Lawson (Hazlemere) 30:54; 3 D Sandover (L Buzz Tri) 32:01; 4 G Hueter (Oxf C) 32:11; 5 J Duvall (Head) 32:31

U20: 3 S Thomas (Wyc P) 25:48; 4 E Watson (Chilt) 33:51

U17 men (5.6km):

1 T Redmond (Chilt, U17) 18:16; 2 A Pinder (Chilt, U17) 18:39; 3 H Kentish (Mil K, U17) 18:45; 4 C Jones (Brack, U17) 18:55; 5 E Supple (Bed C, U17) 19:12; 6 A Finch (Chilt, U17) 19:14; 7 S Bennetts (Chilt, U17) 19:17; 8 N Hammett (MKDP, U17) 19:22; 9 F Cushing (N’pton, U17) 19:38; 10 J Gospel (Dav, U17) 19:43

U15 (3.85km):

1 A Hughes (Chilt, U15) 12:32; 2 E Lewis (Oxf C, U15) 12:51; 3 J Orchard (Dav, U15) 13:00; 4 D Munn (Chilt, U15) 13:03; 5 T Roberts (Banb, U15) 13:07; 6 T Styles (Rad, U15) 13:15; 7 H Scott (Bed C, U15) 13:19; 8 A Bamford (N’pton, U15) 13:20; 9 A Murray (SNH, U15) 13:21; 10 H Cann (Oxf C, U15) 13:26

U13 (2.9km):

1 J Smith (Mil K, U13) 9:37; 2 B Lucas (Brack, U13) 10:05; 3 T Ford (Chilt, U13) 10:12; 4 G Ayers (Dac, U13) 10:17; 5 O McDonald (Dac, U13) 10:17; 6 M Bunn (MKDP, U13) 10:23; 7 L Oliver (Dac, U13) 10:25; 8 P Bansaghi (St Alb S, U13) 10:33; 9 S Nixon-Gagg (Abing, U13) 10:34; 10 C Quantrill (Chilt, U13) 10:36

U11 boys (1.5km):

1 C Treloar(St Alb) 5:07; 2 A Nixon-Gagg (Abing) 5:10; 3 R Gray (Banb) 5:11; 4 J Mcnaught (St Alb S) 5:12; 5 L Dolan (VoA) 5:14

U17 women (5km):

1 M Hughes (Chilt, U17W) 18:20; 2 S Jacobs (MKDP, U17W) 18:40; 3 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17W) 19:01; 4 F Baxter (Chilt, U17W) 19:13; 5 M Pearce (Mil K, U17W) 19:28; 6 M Freeland (Mil K, U17W) 19:37; 7 S McGrath (St Alb, U20W) 19:39; 8 A Manson (SNH, U17W) 19:41; 9 I Chesterton (Bed C, U20W) 19:56; 10 I Frost (Dac, U17W) 19:58

U15 girls (3.85km):

1 I McGowan (Banb, U15W) 12:58; 2 M Fieldsend (Brack, U15W) 14:10; 3 E Ford (Chilt, U15W) 14:29; 4 L Farr (Bed C, U15W) 14:31; 5 M Sichova (Brack, U15W) 14:37; 6 F Salmon (Oxf C, U15W) 14:45; 7 E Davies (Brack, U15W) 14:46; 8 L Jessop-Tranter (Chilt, U15W) 14:46; 9 S Chapman (Mil K, U15W) 14:49; 10 L Denne (Banb, U15W) 14:55

U13 women (3km):

1 K Gorman (Chilt, U13W) 10:26; 2 I Bennetts (N’pton, U13W) 10:42; 3 M Davis (Chilt, U13W) 11:03; 4 G Tongue (St Alb, U13W) 11:09; 5 C Campbell (Oxf C, U13W) 11:12; 6 A Lorimer (Oxf C, U13W) 11:14; 7 C Huepfl (Abing, U13W) 11:18; 8 N Clarke (Chilt, U13W) 11:24; 9 E McGinley (Wat, U13W) 11:28; 10 S Kentish (Oxf C, U13W) 11:38

U11 girls (1.5km):

1 H Lucas (Brack) 5:45; 2 Z Tate (Wyc P) 5:46; 3 T Kentish (Oxf C) 5:47; 4 N Gray (Mil K) 5:59; 5 S Roughton (Chilt) 6:00

Men Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Milton K 2069; 2 Chiltern 2057; 3 Bedford & County 2050; 4 Wycombe P 1870; 5 Head RR 1683; 6 Tring RC 1585

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 728; 2 Tring RC 704; 3 Bed C 696

U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 631; 2 Mil K 421; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 191

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 623; 2 Oxford C 617; 3 QPH 580

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 326; 2 QPH 260; 3 On Run Aylesbury 219

U20 TEAM: 1 Radley 208; 2 Bracknell 201

U17:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 114; 2 Northampton 75; 3 Mil K 49

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 37; 2 Luton 34; 3 Bicester 32

U15

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 163; 2 Bed C 135; 3 Northampton 122

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 73; 2 Radley 57; 3 Bracknell 48

U13 TEAM

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 173; 2 Mil K 156; 3 St Albans 156

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 43; 2 Oxf C 34; 3 Radley 30

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2507; 2 Mil K 2339; 3 Bed C 2273; 4 Wyc P 2072; 5 Head RR 1683; 6 L Buzz 1668

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 736; 2 Bucks & Stowe 623; 3 QPH 580

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 676; 2 Chiltern 643; 3 Dacorum 598; 4 St Albans 569; 5 Mil K 548; 6 Head RR 543

W35 TEAM: 1 Tring 375; 2 Chiltern 371; 3 Dacorum 362; 4 Gade V 325; 5 Mil K 301; 6 L Buzz 297

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 219; 2 Thame 177; 3 Hazlemere 133

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 180; 2 Silson 118; 3 Hazlemere 116

U20/U17

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 107; 2 Mil K 89; 3 Dacorum 84; 4 Bed C 73; 5 Wyc P 68; 6 Northampton 64

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36; 2 S&NH 18; 3 Banbury 12

U15

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 203; 2 Milton K 193; 3 Bed C 119; 4 Dacorum 112; 5 VoA 83; 6 Watford 68

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 62; 2 Oxf C 52; 3 Banbury 47

U13

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 191; 2 St Albans 170; 3 Mil K 148; 4 Bed C 123; 5 VoA 98; 6 Northampton 94

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 72; 2 S&NH 59; 3 Bracknell 26

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1144; 2 Mil K 978; 3 St Albans 848; 4 Wyc P 798; 5 Dacorum 794; 6 Watford 565

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 239; 2 Bucks & Stowe 221; 3 Thame 177

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 2651; 2 Mil K 3317; 3 Wyc P 2870; 4 Bed C 2738; 5 Dac & T 2332; 6 Head RR 2226

Div 2: 1 Ampt & Fl 718; 2 Northampton 708; 3 Gade V 701; 4 Bucks & Stowe 573; 5 Bracknell 513; 6 Thame 495

U11 Combined D1 & 2

Boys TEAM: 1 St Albans 156; 2 Chiltern 135; 3 Oxford C 113

Girls TEAM: 1 Mil K 104; 2 Oxford C 101; 3 St Albans 96

Kent Cross Country League, Swanley Park, Swanley, October 15

Corey De’ath, a mainstay of Tonbridge’s highly successful cross-country and relay teams, ran a strong last lap to overhaul team-mate Ben Murphy.

England 800m champion Murphy who improved to 1:47.17 this summer, looked to be on for a clear victory on the early twisting laps of Swanley Park but De’ath proved the strongest on the last lap.

Another member of Tonbridge’s winning National 12-stage team, Stephen Strange gave them a clean sweep as they won the team event easily.

Leading the rest was Dean Lacy. The Cambridge Harrier, a many-time Kent Championships and Kent League winner, is now aged 37 and had his best run for many years after a very gentle start.

Angus Harrington, 1:48.58 for 800m this summer and the Inter-Varsity match 400m and 800m winner completed the top five.

Last week, Nicole Taylor helped Tonbridge to a surprise National Relays victory and her she had a clear 200 metre victory over overall National Masters cross-country winner Andrea Clement.

Holly Dixon, sixth in the British Inter Counties, completed a high quality top three and after being a key component of Cambridge Harriers win in the South of England four and six-stage relays his year, she led her club to a narrow win on countback over Tonbridge in the three to score event with Blackheath a further point back in third.

Chloe Sharp, the South of England steeplechase champion, who has now switched to Blackheath and Bromley, was fourth and made the difference in Blackheath narrowly winning the six to score event from Cambridge and Tonbridge.

Senior men (7800m)

1 Corey De’ath Tonbridge AC 24:28 SM

2 Benjamin Murphy Tonbridge AC 24:41 SM

3 Stephen Strange Tonbridge AC 24:52 SM

4 Dean Lacy (M35) Cambridge Harriers 25:01 SM

5 Angus Harrington Blackheath and Bromley H AC 25:19 SM

6 Ben Tyler Medway and Maidstone AC 25:33 SM

7 Teweldebrhan Menges Medway and Maidstone AC 25:37 SM

8 Liam White Tunbridge Wells Harriers 25:38 SM

9 Edward Coutts (U20M) Tonbridge AC 25:41 U20M

10 Chris Loudon (M35) Cambridge Harriers 25:52 SM

11 Tom Collins (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 25:59 SM

12 Oliver Weston Invicta East Kent AC 26:02 SM

13 Cameron Chambers Tonbridge AC 26:02 SM

14 Micah Evans (M40) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 26:06 M40

15 Jamie Walsh Medway and Maidstone AC 26:12 SM

16 Ted Higgins Bexley AC 26:17 SM

17 Mouctar Barry Central Park Athletics 26:18 SM

18 Miles Brown (U20M) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 26:26 U20M

19 Jordan Chambers Tonbridge AC 26:29 SM

20 Jack Higgins Bexley AC 26:29 SM

21 Anthony Webb (M45) Medway and Maidstone AC 26:36 M40

22 James Macdonald (M40) Cambridge Harriers 26:42 M40

23 Isaac Arnott (U20M) Tonbridge AC 26:51 U20M

24 Alex Cameron Dartford Harriers AC 26:59 SM

25 Aiden Gorham Ashford and District RC 27:02 SM

26 Angus Currie (U20M) Tonbridge AC 27:03 U20M

27 Tom Brooke Cambridge Harriers 27:07 SM

28 Oliver Waymark Tunbridge Wells Harriers 27:18 SM

29 Calum Laing Tonbridge AC 27:19 SM

30 Christopher Humphreys (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 27:20 SM

TEAM: 1 Ton 15; 2 M&M 39; 3 Camb H 63; 4 B&B 69; 5 Tun W 123; 6 Dartford 147

12 to SCORE: 1 Ton 286; 2 M&M 389; 3 B&B 536

Women (7.8km):

1 Nicole Taylor Tonbridge AC 27:01 SW

2 Andrea Clement (W35) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 27:50 W35

3 Holly Dixon Cambridge Harriers 28:42 SW

4 Chloe Sharp Blackheath and Bromley H AC 29:51 SW

5 Anna Weston Invicta East Kent AC 30:12 SW

6 Lucy Marlow (W35) Cambridge Harriers 31:10 W35

7 Harriet Woolley Tonbridge AC 31:11 SW

8 Renata McDonnell (W45) Deal Tri 31:15 W45

9 Mia Hawkins Medway Tri 31:15 SW

10 Lucy Foreman Cambridge Harriers 31:20 SW

11 Nichola Evans (W35) Tonbridge AC 31:23 W35

12 Polly Pitcairn-Knowles Tonbridge AC 31:30 SW

13 Amy Seager South Kent Harriers 31:33 SW

14 Amy Leach Blackheath and Bromley H AC 31:43 SW

15 Jessica Keene Blackheath and Bromley H AC 32:10 SW

16 Charlotte Johnston Maidstone Harriers 32:14 SW

17 Katie Sanders (W40) Cambridge Harriers 32:21 W35

18 Ashley Pearson (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 32:31 W45

19 Emily Nash Tunbridge Wells Harriers 32:34 SW

20 Cathy Gill Tunbridge Wells Harriers 32:47 SW

21 Amelie Karlsson Tunbridge Wells Harriers 32:59 SW

22 Hope Stenning Beckenham Running Club 33:09 SW

23 Georgia Huddleston Cambridge Harriers 33:13 SW

24 Nicola Goodwin (W40) Folkestone Running Club 33:28 W35

25 Aurelia Osborne (W45) Beckenham Running Club 33:35 W45

26 Charlotte Warren (W35) Tonbridge AC 34:10 W35

27 Laura Bestow (W35) Sevenoaks AC 34:21 W35

28 Natalie Long Swale Combined AC 34:26 SW

29 Elizabeth Brookes (W40) Central Park Athletics 34:35 W35

30 Hayley Newman Cambridge Harriers 34:41 SW

TEAM: 1 Camb H 9; 2 Tonbridge 19; 3 B&B 20; 4 Tun W 60; 5 Beckenham 84; 6 Maidstone 94

6 to score: 1 B&B 85; 2 Camb H 89; 3 Tonbridge 95

Manchester League, Wythenshawe, October 15

Kate Moulds took her strong road form onto the country over the 8km distance, Stephen Green reports.

The Vale Royal athlete was always to the fore of an early lead group that included Lucy Armitage of Sale and Salford W40 Laura Lombard.

Moulds went clear on the first lap on the back fields on the first of two large laps and was able to enjoy a clear margin of victory, 50 seconds ahead of Lombard. Armitage held on for third and first under-20, ahead of Bethany Reid.

Sale continued their dominance streak to take the team win, with Wilmslow Runners in second.

Callum Rawlinson had Nicholas Barry and Joe Mercer for company over the men’s 10km course, in a large group on the first of three large laps including the traditional twisty woods.

The Salford Harrier was able to make light work of the fast and flat playing fields, to come home around 150m ahead of Sale’s Barry, with Mercer returning his best league run to date another 80m in arrears.

Rawlinson led Salford to a narrow team win, just two points to the good from Chorlton Runners.

Ethan Brady-Jones ran strongly to edge Sam Gilson for the under-20 win.

Men:

1 Callum Rowlinson Salford Harriers & AC 31:56

2 Nicholas Barry Sale Harriers Manchester 32:24

3 Joe Mercer Horwich R M I Harriers 32:41

4 Steven Curley M40 1 Chorlton Runners 32:49

5 Ryan Worland Salford Harriers & AC 32:55

6 Ethan Brady-Jones U20 1 Wirral Ac 33:14

7 Sam Gilson U20 2 Rotherham Harriers And AC 33:25

8 Joseph Hudak East Cheshire Harriers & Tames 33:30

9 Will Beauchamp Salford Harriers & AC 33:31

10 Luke Foley Horwich R M I Harriers 33:33

11 Harry Sinclair Trafford Athletic Club 33:38

12 Gavin Browne East Cheshire Harriers & Tames 33:38

13 Dean Hughes M40 2 Chorlton Runners 33:50

14 Joseph Godwood Sale Harriers Manchester 33:51

15 Peter Speake M45 1 Wilmslow Running Club 33:53

16 Tamim Alkuwari Liverpool Harriers & AC 33:58

17 David Norman M40 3 Altrincham & District AC 34:02

18 James Savage M40 4 Chorlton Runners 34:05

19 Richard Coen M40 5 Wilmslow Running Club 34:15

20 Callum Broadbent U20 3 University Of Manchester 34:21

21 Matthew Shaw M40 6 Chorlton Runners 34:22

22 Isaac Battye U20 4 Horwich R M I Harriers 34:25

23 Bruno Lima M40 7 Salford Harriers & AC 34:36

24 Joseph Farrelly U20 5 Manchester Harriers & AC 34:37

25 Alex Bradford Sale Harriers Manchester 34:42

26 Matthew Devlin Chorlton Runners 34:44

27 Ciaran Ferris Stockport Harriers & Ac 34:45

28 Stephen Lunn Trafford Athletic Club 34:48

29 Sam Aspinwall Sale Harriers Manchester 34:57

30 Louis Hudson U20 6 University Of Manchester 35:01

Women: 8km:

1 Kate Moulds Vale Royal Ac 30:49

2 Laura Lombard L40 1 Salford Harriers & AC 31:34

3 Lucy Armitage L20 1 Sale Harriers Manchester 31:49

4 Bethany Reid L20 2 Manchester Metropolitan Uni 31:55

5 Beatrice Cordingley Sale Harriers Manchester 32:02

6 K Fitzpatrick L35 1 Chorlton Runners 32:22

7 Nicola Reece L40 2 Wilmslow Running Club 32:39

8 Keira Brady-Jones L20 3 Wirral Ac 32:49

9 Diane McVey L45 1 Wilmslow Running Club 32:59

10 Rebecca Jackson Wilmslow Running Club 33:00

11 Claire Andrew L40 3 Warrington A C 33:12

12 Chloe Elliott L35 2 Salford Metropolitan AC 33:14

13 Grace Tobin L20 4 Liverpool Harriers & AC 33:15

14 Samantha Jones L35 3 Bramhall Runners 33:16

15 Georgia Armitage Total Run Training 33:18

16 Sarah Hudak Trafford Athletic Club 33:26

17 Emma Lally Manchester Triathlon Club 33:29

18 Laura Barber Sale Harriers Manchester 33:36

19 Marta Cosp Chorlton Runners 33:48

20 F Gilham Levenshulme Runners 33:50

21 Heather Hughes Sale Harriers Manchester 34:03

22 Katie Reynolds Salford Harriers & AC 34:10

23 Sarah Saxton L35 4 Sale Harriers Manchester 34:13

24 Philippa Cameron L50 1 Altrincham & District AC 34:20

25 Michelle Vaughan L50 2 East Cheshire Harriers & Tames 34:22

26 Lora Blann L40 4 Altrincham & District AC 34:43

27 Jenny Clarke Chorlton Runners 34:53

28 Belinda Brennan L45 2 Bramhall Runners 34:56

29 Rachel Brown Chorlton Runners 34:59

30 Anne Chinoy L45 3 Sale Harriers Manchester 35:05

START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Claybury Park, Woodford, October 15

William Broom, just 21 years old, led Highgate Harriers to individual and team victory (12 in 42), Alastair Aitken reports.

Earlier this year Broom had been at Loughborough and coached by Sonia and Chris McGeorge but recently has been studying at Kings College in London.

The races at Claybury were in mild conditions except, for a few short showers on the undulating course.

In the men’s race early on the leaders together were Robel Bahelbi, Seyfu Jamaal, and Broom, Pete Chambers and Charlie Stockings were behind that.

Going into the last lap and down the hill Broom, who has run a 3:45.71 for 1500m this summer, was starting to go clear with Bahelbi running in a good second position, 30m ahead of Jamaal but later in the final lap Jamaal, caught him and relegated Bahelbi to third.

Ethan Primett was the first under-20 in sixth place, following his many wins in the younger age group Met League races. The oldest in the field was 74 year-old Roger Green, who was 345th of the 359 finishers in 34:36.

The women’s race created a great battle.

The Metropolitan League champion of last season Beth Hawling and Liz Janes, the previous year’s league winner, who back in 2006 won the English National cross country.

After two of the three laps they were running side by side, till Hawling, who was ninth in the English National and third in the Southern, put the pressure on but Janes, was only eight seconds adrift at the finish.

Kelly Clarke was the first W40 in eighth place (32:06).

The oldest competitor was 82-year-old Angela Duncan who brought in the field of 153, over the tough course in 60:51.

The League team race is wide open as Victoria Park and Tower Hamlets lead from London Heathside, who may be stronger next time and Serpentine RC.

The under-17 and under-15 men’s race, was won by 16-year-old George Ward, who went into the lead on the second lap. He has run a 1:55.68 for 800m and made the English Schools Final.

Fairly fresh to the sport was 12-year-old James Branch who won the Under 13’s race and he went into the lead on the second lap.

He is a keen footballer having had trials with Arsenal and Tottenham and plays for Cheshunt FC.

The combined under-17 and under-15 women’s race was won by 14-year-old Lyra Macdonald who went into the lead on the final lap with Abigail Reid the runner up.

Men

TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 1284; 2 Highgate 1132; 3 London H 920; 4 Harrow 872; 5 WG&EL 817; 6 TVH 674; 7 Highgate B 521; 8 Hillingdon 474; 9 Ealing S&M 421; 10 VP&TH B 306

D2: 1 Ealing E 702; 2 L Front 657; 3 Barnet 416; 4 Trent P 394; 5 Eton M 389; 6 Herts P 335

D3: 1 L Front B 355; 2 L Front C 231; 3 TVH B 203

M40

D1: 1 L Front 133; 2 VP&TH 128; 3 Trent P 126; 4 Lon H 91; 5 Highgate 85; 6 Harrow 70

D2: 1 Ealing E 157; 2 Eton M 132; 3 Barnet 123; 4 Shaftesbury 87; 5 L Front 67; 6 Ealing E B 63

D3: 1 Met P 41; 2 L Front B 40; 3 Barnet B 36

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 WG&EL 279; 2 Herts P 22; 3 Shaftesbury 243; 4 Trent P 233; 5 St Mary’s 227; 6 Lon H 225

U13 TEAM: 1 WG&EL 157; 2 Shaftesbury 142; 3 Trent P 106; 4 Lon H 96; 5 Herts P 95; 6 WG&EL 93

U11 TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 125; 2 VP&TH 104; 3 Herts P 81

Women

TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 316; 2 Lon H 309; 3 VP&TH B 248; 4 TVH 204; 5 Serpentine 203; 6 Highgate 200; 7 Hillingdon 182; 8 WG&EL 167; 9 Ealing E 109; 10 Trent P 101

D2: 1 Herts P 230; 2 Harrow 190; 3 VP&TH 162; 4 Barnet 152; 5 Eton M 146; 6 L Front 67

D3: 1 Mornington 40; 2 Met P 34; 3 Serpentine B 32

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 105; 2 Highgate 80; 3 Hillingdon 67; 4 Barnet 57; 5 Trent P 51; 6 VP&TH 45

D2: 1 Eton M 29; 2 L Front 16; 3 Goodgym 8

D3: 1 Harrow 15

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 VP&TH 171; 2 WG&EL 155; 3 TVH 141; 4 Barnet 137; 5 Harrow 90; 6 Herts P 87

U13 TEAM: 1 WG&EL 151; 2 Trent P 143; 3 Lon H 135; 4 Shaftesbury 127; 5 VP&TH 103; 6 Barnet 89

U11 TEAM: 1 WG&EL96; 2 ESM 77; 3 Harrow 68

Howard Williams Trophy

Seniors: 1 VP&TH 46; 2 Lon H 43; 3 Highgate 41

Juniors: 1 WG&EL 104; 2 Shaftesbury 92; 3 VP&TH 85.5

NORTH EAST COUNTIES RELAYS, Thornley, October 15

Houghton took the senior men’s race after first man off Chris Coulson produced a lap time of 10:40 that was never subsequently headed, Martin Duff reports.

They also added the women’s event but Gateshead’s Shona Haston ran out fastest and their Brendon Pye, the English Schools steeplechase champion, was quickest in the under-17 men’s event.

The junior women’s race saw North Shields Poly come from behind after Charlotte Dillon had opened for eventual third placers Durham with what turned out to be comfortably the fastest junior women’s lap.

The Northern 3000m silver medallist clocked 8:36 for the approximate 2.5km lap, fully 35 seconds better than second fastest Macy Kelly.

Men (4x2M):

1 Houghton 44:50 (C Coulson 10:40, J Evans 11:22, L Dover 11;46, L Pickering 11:02); 2 Sunderland 45:03 (S Jackson 11:01, C Gunn 11:15, C Auld 11:44, S Rankin 11:03); 3 Gateshead 45:29 (S Hansen 11:25, J Douglas 11:15, A Bailey 11:52, D Alexander 10:57; 4 Elvet 45:39; 5 Tyne Br 45:41; 6 Heaton 49:11

Fastest: Coulson 10:40; T Charlton (Tyne Br) 10:53; Alexander 10:57

M40 (3x2M):

1 Tyne Br 33:48 (D Wright 11:35, K Richardson 11:07, P Turnbull 11:06); 2 Elvet 34:44 (M Mason 11:29, D Milligan 11:40, M Littlewood 11:35); 3 Sunderland 35:04 (S Potts 11:13, S Gordon 12:12, C Jackson 11:39); 4 Blyth 36:25; 5 Wallsend 36:44; 6 S Shields 37:10

Fastest: R Bateson (Blyth) 10:51; R Jarman (S Shield) 10:59; Turnbull 11:06

U20 (3x3km): 1 Morpeth 31:18 (R Robson 10:38, M Walton 10:17, P Smallcombe 10:23); 2 Durham 34:09

Fastest: Walton 10:17

U17 (3×2.5km):

1 Morpeth 23:19 (J Close 7:58, E Kelso 7:36, B Marr 7:45); 2 Morpeth B 24:00 (L Roche 7:53, E Mavir 8:29, R Davies 7:38); 3 Durham 24:20 (S Mason 8:18, A Wilkinson 8:07, E Stokes 7:55); 4 Houghton 24:59; 5 Elswick 26:06; 6 Gosforth 28:45)

Fastest: B Pye (Hought) 7:15; Kelso 7:36; R Davies 7:38

U15 (3×2.5km):

1 Morpeth 24:52 (S Craske 9:24, O Tomlinson 7:52, O Calvert 7:36); 2 NSP 25:39 (D Watson 7:57, E Farley 8:54, O Makepeace 8:48); 3 Darlington 26:50 (O Ovens 8:25, D L’Anson 8:57, W Croslegh 9:28); 4 Durham 27:12; 5 Blaydon 27:13; 6 Gosforth 28:34

Fastest: Calvert 7:36; Tomlinson 7:52; Watson 7:57

U13 (3x3km):

1 Darlington 27:19 (R Steel 8:27, J L’Anson 9:41, M Foster 9:11); 2 Gosforth 27:37 (G Ponton 8:58, W Handyside 9:43, C Adlam 8:54); 3 NSP 29:18 (J Sturman 9:27, C Johnstone 9:48, L Cummings 10:03); 4 Elswick 30:18; 5 Blyth 31:13

Fastest: Steel 8:27; Adlam 8:54; N Surtees-Brown (Elsw) 8:56

Women (3x2M):

1 Houghton 38:03 (E Hardie 12:07, D Coulson 13:36, A Pigford 12:20); 2 Gateshead 38:11 (S Haston 11:52, L James 13:59, G Manford 12:20); 3 S Shields 42:17 (F Dembele 14:00, F Carter 13:47, M Douglas 14:30); 4 Sunderland 42:34; 5 Wallsend 43:04; 6 Gosforth 43:47

Fastest: S Haston (Gate) 11:52; Hardie 12:07; Manford/Pigford 12:20

W35 (3x2M):

1 NSP 40:24 (B Coleman 14:01, A Smith 13:48, C Harlow 12:35); 2 Elswick 41:54 (F Smith 14:11, A Banner 14:12, J Brown 13:31); 3 Morpeth 42:06 (K Kirby 14:32, J Vermass 14:25, G Floyd 13:09); 4 S Shields 45:27; 5 Sunderland 48:23; 6 Durham 50:46

Fastest: Harlow 12:35; Floyd 13:09; Brown 13:31

U20/U17 Women (3×2.5km):

1 NSP 29:11 (M Diddie 9:41, Z Atkinson 9:46, M Sillence 9:44); 2 Gosforth 29:16 (E Ashman 9:31, H Wightman 9:49, A Lewis 9:56); 3 Durham 29:48 (C Dillon 8:36, S Portwine 11:28, M Newham 9:44); 4 Darlington 30:49; 5 Jarrow & H 31:46; 6 Gosforth 32:42

Fastest: Dillon 8:36; M Kelly (Darl) 9:11; E Ashman (Gosf) 9:41

U15 (3×2.5km):

1 Darlington 28:02 (Z Jones 9:01, F Talman 9:22, S Tarn 9:39); 2 NSP 30:01 (D Tullis 9:37, I Yates 10:32, H Atkinson 9:52); 3 Morpeth 31:40 (M Potrac 10:11, M Roche 10:43, C Marshall 10:46); 4 Elswick 33:43; 5 NSP B 36:13

Fastest: Jones 9:01; Talman 9:22; Tullis 9:37

U13 (3×2.5km):

1 NSP 31:42 (L McColl 9:54, A Murphy 11:38, P Coleman 10:10); 2 Houghton 32:03 (K Pye 9:46, H Robison 10:51, M Taylor 11:26); 3 Gosforth 32:10 (M Handyside 10:24, E Lowery 11:23, M Gumbrill 10:23); 4 Elswick 32:35; 5 Darlington 33:12; 6 NSP 37:10

Fastest: E Tomlinson (Morp) 9:43; Pye 9:46; McColl 9:54

SURREY LEAGUE Division 1, Effingham, October 15

Andy Coley-Maud, the 2018 English National runner-up, won on his home course at Effingham and led his Guildford and Godalming to an easy win by over 100 points.

Henry Hart led the first small lap but ultimately it was another Belgravian Ian Crowe-Wright who was making his debut for the club who proved Coley-Maud’s greatest challenger.

The Brighton and Hove first-claimer who improved his mile PB to 3:57.96 this summer eventually had to give way to Coley-Maud’s greater stamina in his first cross-country race since 2019.

Another track star and second claimer but this time representing Guildford, Seb Anthony, took third.

Anthony ran 1:47.54 for 800m this summer and was also light of cross-country form made the most of what was a largely very fast, albeit bumpy course that was well short of the usual five miles.

Gary Laybourne, who ran a PB 2:21:07 at London where he was first Vet in the open race, was also the leading Vet here though his South London team struggled and are currently in a relegation position along with Croydon.

South London did have one notable scorer though as Stuart Major achieved a record 90th score in the league, having achieved his first back in 1988.

Fred Slemeck in sixth led Hercules Wimbledon’s team in and they finished second on the day and won the B team award while Belgrave were third team.

Dulwich, whose all previous outings in Division one, have ended with last place and relegation, did much better here and led by British Masters champion Ed Chuck in eighth, finished fourth of the nine teams.

Overall (7.4km):

1 Andy Coley-Maud M35 G&G 23:05

2 Ian Crowe-Wright (2C) BEL 23:14

3 Sebastian Anthony (2C) G&G 23:43

4 Gary Laybourne M40 SLH 23:57

5 Henry Hart BEL 24:08

6 Fred Slemeck H/W 24:12

7 James Hancock CRO 24:14

8 Edward Chuck M35 DUL 24:16

9 Sam Bramwell HHH 24:18

10 Tom Foster G&G 24:19

11 Charlie Eastaugh H/W 24:26

12 Brandon Dewar HHH 24:28

13 Neil Ibata THH 24:33

14 Johnny Van Deventer G&G 24:36

15 Dan Wallis G&G 24:38

16 Adam Hudson U20 CRO 24:39

17 Finn Johnson H/W 24:48

18 John Sanderson G&G 24:51

19 James Lyne SLH 24:52

20 Nick Impey M40 DUL 24:55

Men Div 1 TEAM (10 to score): 1 Guildford & G 202; 2 Hercules W 304; 3 Belgrave 353; 4 Dulwich R418; 5 Thames H&H 481; 6 Kent 505; 7 Herne H 571; 8 S London 617; 9 Croydon 644

B TEAM: 1 Hercules W 144; 2 Belgrave 183; 3 G&G 360; 4 Dulw R 395; 5 Kent 404; 6 Herne H 486

U17-U15 race

English Schools 1500m champion Alex Lennon showed significant form as the under-15 easily beat all the under-17s led by Samuel Stapley though it was Herne Hill who won the team event.

1 Alex Lennon U15 S&D 14:02

2 Samuel Stapley U17 REI 14:14

3 Tim Adler U17 E&E 14:17

4 Euan Willis U17 REI 14:21

5 George Pittwood U17 WAL 14:22

6 Sam Rolaston U17 REI 14:27

7 Harry Bell U17 HHH 14:32

8 Robin Bebbington U17 HHH 14:34

9 Joseph Hunt U17 HOL 14:36

10 Mori Alimi U17 HHH 14:39

U17/U15 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Herne H 263; 2 Sutton & D 261; 3 Reigate P 254; 4 Holland Sp 227; 5 Hercules W 216; 6 Epsom & Ewell 214

U13 race

Caspian Holmes led Herne Hill to another team win with a narrow individual win over Sam Dyson.

U13:

1 140 Caspian Holmes U13 HHH 12:04

2 93 Sam Dyson U13 H/W 12:08

3 135 Edward Cunniffe U13 HHH 12:12

4 257 Fynn Jenkin U13 SLH 12:17

5 3008 Samuel Tsolo U13 E&E 12:23

6 161 Zacchaeus Kelman U13 HHH 12:27

7 328 Jacob Bowyer U13 WOK 12:29

8 91 Harry Allen U13 H/W 12:30

9 243 Josh Emmerson U13 REI 12:33

10 258 Wilfred Hughes U13 SLH 12:35

U13 TEAM: 1 Herne H 169; 2 Hercules W 159; 3 Epsom & E 149; 4 Reigate P 96; 5 Woking 78; 6 Optima (S London) 69

Surrey Ladies League, Effingham, October 15

Olympic athlete Katie Snowden, a superb fourth in the European 1500m this summer, ran her first cross-country race for four years – a Surrey League win at Nonsuch Park – with an overwhelming victory on a very short Effingham course which was well under 5km.

Leading throughout she showed her current endurance levels are high with a impressive 50 second margin given the short distance over Thames Hare and Hounds’ Ruby Woolfe who led her team to a one point victory over Snowden’s Herne Hill.

Amelia Petitt came through strongly for third and led Kent to a third on the day.

Snowden, who was pleased with her performance, said she is likely to run some more cross-country this winter before switching to some indoor racing as the World outdoors are quite late in the season.

Women:

1 Katie Snowden HHH 16:47

2 Ruby Woolfe THH 17:37

3 Amelia Pettitt (2C) KEN 17:43

4 Suzie Monk G&G 17:50

5 Georgie Bruinvels (2C) SLH 18:06

6 Katie Bingle (2C) G&G 18:16

7 Bethanie Murray THH 18:25

8 Eliza Hawthorn STR 18:30

9 Helen Record C/C 18:33

10 Lisa Bailey W40 STR 18:45

11 Lauren Major (2C) THH 18:49

12 Serena Carter THH 18:50

13 Katie Rowland SEN KEN 18:53

14 Evie Warren (2C) U20 G&G 18:55

15 Lea Adamson BEL 18:57

16 Alexa Parker KEN 18:59

17 Sarah Grover HHH 19:01

18 Jennifer Nandi HHH 19:04

19 Gabriel Reynolds W40 HHH 19:06

20 Lucy Elms KEN 19:08

Women Div 1:

TEAM (5 to score): 1 THH 76; 2 Herne H 77; 3 Kent 90; 4 Belgrave 118; 5 Stragglers 156; 6 Ranelagh 175; 7 Guildford & G 184; 8 Belgrave B 210; 9 Clapham 224; 10 Herne H B 233; 11 S London 238; 12 Epsom & E 330; 13 Kent B 332; 14 THH B 352; 15 L City 408

U17 TEAM: 1 Epsom & E 41; 2 Hercules W 45; 3 Herne H 49; 4 Dorking MV 80; 5 G&G 87; 6 Hercules W B 97

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 18; 2 Woking 54; 3 Hercules W 58; 4 E&E 68; 5 Herne H B 70; 6 Hercules W B 99

U13 TEAM: 1 Herne H 30; 2 HW 35; Woking 66; 4 Belgrave 82; 5 G&G 84; 6 E&E 83

SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Reigate, October 15

Reigate’s Priory Park hosted the three minor men’s divisions along with the women’s second flight match, Martin Duff reports.

With their traditional relays scheduled for the same course on November 5, there were no worries about not leaving the ground in good condition as the going here was good.

Duncan Woolmer, the British Masters 10,000m bronze medallist, led home the 444 runners of the combined men’s Division 2, 3 and 4 race, as Walton team mate Craig Jarman was a close second.

It was Clapham Chasers who came out on top in the team stakes as they sought to improve on their poor showing last winter and they were led home by third and fourth placers Rue Yong Soh and Matthew Dickinson.

One notable performance further down the field came from Tadworth’s David Williamson who achieved his 79th consecutive scoring performance, six days after running the Chicago Marathon.

The women’s division 2 match was, this winter, totally separated from their Division 1 sisters and Phoebe Law was a run-away winner as second placed Megan Chapple was nearly a minute down as 211 second flight women completed the course.

Law, the 2018 English National and Inter-Counties winner, took time out during the pandemic, only returning this year with modest performances in the National Athletics League.

Her Kingston & Polytechnic Harriers could, however, only finish sixth behind team winners Wimbledon Windmilers, who narrowly headed meeting hosts Reigate Priory.

Men TEAM Div 2: 1 Clapham 253; 2 Ranelagh 326; 3 Reigate P 394; 4 Epsom & E 413; 5 Stragglers 479; 6 DMV 479; 7 Wimbledon W 501; 8 Fulham 617; 9 Walton 633

B TEAM: 1 Clapham 138; 2 Ranelagh 270; 3 Reigate B 270; 4 DMV 392; 5 Stragglers 441; 6 Wimb W 479

Women Div 2 TEAM: 1 Wimbledon W 107; 2 Reigate P 116; 3 Windrush 158; 4 SoC 168; 5 Tri Surrey 187; 6 Kingston & P 218; 7 Woking 225; 8 DMV 230; 9 Sutt R 287; 10 Reigate P B 303

Div 3 and 4 (men)

TEAM Div 3: 1 Holland Sp 182; 2 Kingston & P 315; 3 Woking 331; 4 L City 376; 5 Striders Croydon 376; 6 W4H 563; 7 Barnes 596; 8 26.2RRC 674; 9 Sutton R 682

B TEAM: 1 L City 140; 2 SoC 334; 3 Holland Sp 254; 4 Barnes 540; 5 W4H 549; 6 Sutt R 559

TEAM Div 4: 1 Tadworth 258; 2 Tri Surrey 404; 3 Ful-on-Tri 463; 4 Dulwich Pk 551; 5 Lingfield 553; 6 Horley 627

B TEAM: 1 Tadworth 57

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Goodwood, West Sussex, October 15

The downs adjacent to the famous horse racing course played host to a second fixture in two weeks and it was Ross Skelton who took the men’s honours, Martin Duff reports.

After periods with Hastings and Brighton Phoenix Ross now turns out for the relatively new outfit Hy Runners and here won comfortably over two laps of the mixed open grassland and forest course.

With six in the top 16, Brighton & Hove City again took the men’s team race.

In the age group races, Finlay Goodman, who was second in the Schools international, back in March, had a comfortable under-15 victory over Brighton club mate Thomas Matthews as they also took the team on the day.

Last winter Eastbourne Rovers and Team Bodyworks competed as a combo but, this season are competing against each other and, in the under-13 boys’ race, Eastbourne were best team, with Bodyworks in fourth.

The race was won by Fin Lumber-Fry, who was fastest here two weeks earlier in the Sussex relays.

Crawley dominated the women’s race with Amelia Cox heading top under-17 Stephania Shaw, with Francesca Clayton a close third. There were six runners under the age of 20 in the top eight, only separated by fifth-placed Darja Knotcover-Hanley and the evergreen 53-year-old Julie Briggs in sixth.

After only starting running back in February, Molly Smithers took the under-15 girls race for hosts Chichester Runners ahead of the more experienced Rihanon Daniels, who was ninth best under-15 in the ERRA road relays.

Katherine Haslip, the Inter-Counties under-13 gold medallist, continued where she left off last winter with another league victory and led Brighton to another team win.

Men

TEAM

Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Brighton & H 56; 2 Lewes 126; 3 Phoenix 195; 4 Crawley 214; 5 Haywards Heath 220; 6 Hy R 224; 7 Arena 290; 8 Hastings 762

Div 2 (4 to score): 1 Worthing 147; 2 Lewes B 172; 3 Chichester R 193; 4 B&H B 201; 5 Saints & S 239; 6 Phoenix B 288

M40 TEAM: 1 B&H 10; 2 Hay H 20; 3 Lewes 32; 4 Phoenix 39; 5 Saints & S 59; 6 Hay H B 61

U17 TEAM: 1 Crawley 22; 2 B&H 24; 3 Phoenix 26; 4 Worthing 36; 5 B&H B 51; 6 Chich R 66

U15 TEAM: 1 B&H 7; 2 Bodyworks 14; 3 Crawley 36; 4 B&H B 41; 5 Horsham BS 58; 6 Chich R 58

U13 TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 10; 2 B&H 16; 3 Chich R 35; 4 Bodyworks 37; 5 Lewes 48; 6 B&H B 74

Women:

TEAM

Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Crawley 18; 2 Lewes 53; 3 Phoenix 60; 4 B&H 65; 5 Eastbourne 82; 6 Chich R 94

Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Chich R 76; 2 Crawley 92; 3 Lewes 98

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Chich R 24; 2 Lewes 27; 3 Hay H 53; 4 Lewes B 68; 5 Hy R 79; 6 B&H 81

U17 TEAM: 1 Crawley 14; 2 Eastbourne 20; 3 B&H 31; 4 Phoenix 36; 5 Lewes 45; 6 B&H B 64

U15 TEAM: 1 Crawley 17; 2 Eastbourne 25; 3 Chich R 25; 4 Lewes34; 5 B&H 36; 6 Worthing 48

U13 TEAM: 1 B&H 18; 2 Crawley 20; 3 Hy R 26; 4 Bodyworks 53;l 5 B&H B 56; 6 Eastbourne 67

West Midlands Young Athletes Cross Country League, October 16

Under 17 men

1 16:28 Ash Burgess Birchfield H

2 16:45 Alex Adams Stratford upon Avon

3 16:46 James Neilson Wolverhampton & Bilston

4 16:54 Louis Starr Rugby & Northampton

5 17:00 William Pridden Bromsgrove & Redditch

6 17:06 Malachy Collins Rugby & Northampton

7 17:08 Arthur Tilt Rugby & Northampton

8 17:18 Thomas Brinkley Rugby & Northampton

9 17:19 Thomas Dainty Solihull & Small Heath

10 17:23 Tom Lucas Tipton H

Under 17 Women

1 14:32 Isobelle Jones Wolverhampton & Bilston

2 15:43 Stefi Honkowicz Tamworth

3 15:48 Scarlett Williams Wolverhampton & Bilston

4 15:57 Madeleine Jacks Rugby & Northampton

5 15:59 Maisie-Joy Spriggs Stratford upon Avon

6 16:00 Josie Mawdsley Bromsgrove & Redditch

7 16:00 Niamh Hillard Stratford upon Avon AC

8 16:12 Lottie McLaren Tamworth

9 16:17 Sophie Banks Tipton H

10 16:30 Hannah Dale Bromsgrove & Redditch

England Masters International Trial, Derby, October 15

Juliet Potter won the women’s event and Adam Stokes won the men’s race in this special event to select a team for England to compete in next month’s International in Dublin.

Usually the team is selected by committee but this time runners could guarantee an international spot by finishing first three (first four in the younger male age groups) with a final spot available for those who couldn’t make it in most events but two in the younger men’s age groups.

The mixture of a clash with league competition throughout the country, the high cost in doing the Dublin trip, plus no internationals since 2019 and the fact that now England Athletics has greatly increased the opportunity of competing for England in what are very low key events but at a much less cost on the road, means numbers were poor in some age groups.

In the W55, there was just a single finisher which means Jacqui Hanmer gained a surprise team spot but will be joined by three athletes who did not compete.

Juliet Potter, the former Midlands Champion and a regular top 10 placer in the English National won the overall women’s race from fellow W40 Jane Hodgson with third across the line, the leading W35 Roanna Vickers.

Christine Lathwell narrowly won the W45 race from British Masters champion and multi International winner Claire Martin.

Cleo Perry won the W50 event while a regular England team member Monica Williamson was first W60.

Sue Haslam (W65), Hong Kong Olympian and London age-group winner Yuko Gordon (W70) and multi world record-setter Angela Copson (W70) also won their age groups and should lead strong England teams in Ireland.

The women’s race also incorporated the M65 plus men’s events and that was very competitive and won by British Masters champion Kevin Newman.

Stan Owen, a former team regular and British champion in 2019 could only finish sixth in the age group such was the quality.

Dave Oxland dominated the M70 age group while Malcolm Weir impressed in the M75s.

Stokes had his first major win as he led a M35 clean-sweep of the top three places.

Joe Smith and Britain’s top ranked Master 800m (1:50.24) and 1500m (3:49.21) runner of 2022, and second all-time at 800m, David Proctor completed the overall podium.

Robert Warner, went one better than he did in the British Masters M40 Championships, to lead home the M40s from Rob Elmore.

Paul Featherstone, who according to Power of 10 did not race at all between 2019 and 2021, was first M45, a place up on World Masters Half-marathon champion Simon Baines who won the M50 title by just under a minute.

Andrew Leach, the British M55 champion and the International winner the last time it was contested in 2019 was a predictable winner of his age group with long time rival Ben Reynolds, a former world masters 5000m champion about 200 metres back in second.

Steve Watmough, new to the M60s this year and coming off a pair of fourths in the World Championships, was a clear winner of his age group from former BMAF M50 champion John Convery.

Women & M65+:

1 Juliet POTTER W40 1 MMAC 23:20

2 Jane HODGSON W40 2 NEMAA 23:45

3 Roanna VICKERS W35 1 SCVAC 24:15

4 Rebecca LUXTON W40 3 EMAC 24:20

5 Christine LATHWELL W45 1 EMAC 24:25

6 Claire MARTIN W45 2 MMAC 24:31

7 Zoe DOYLE W40 4 VAC 24:50

8 Anna HUGHES-DAVIES W40 5 SWVAC 25:07

9 Sarah Jane MURPHY W45 3 NMAC 25:11

10 Catherine CHARLTON W40 6 MMAC 25:36

11 Cleo PERRY W50 1 SWVAC 25:41

12 Christine DOVER W40 7 NMAC 25:48

13 Kevin NEWMAN M65 1 NMAC 25:50

14 Sharon DIXON W50 2 NMAC 25:51

15 Liza BRADSHAW W35 2 MMAC 25:53

16 Judith NUTT W45 4 NEMAA 25:56

17 Jonathan HAYNES M65 2 EMAC 25:57

18 David BEDWELL M65 3 MMAC 26:00

19 David BUTLER M65 4 EMAC 26:03

20 Maria COOK W45 5 NMAC 26:06

21 Anna CRITCHLOW W50 3 VAC 26:10

22 Mandy VERNON W50 4 MMAC 26:17

23 Monica WILLIAMSON W60 1 MMAC 26:19

24 Alexis DODD W35 3 NEMAA 26:25

25 Joanne GALLAGHER W45 6 SWVAC 26:30

26 Alexandra BAIRD W40 8 VAC 26:31

27 Martin LUDFORD M65 5 MMAC 26:33

28 Julie BACKLEY W50 5 VAC 26:40

29 Rachael FAIRCLOUGH W35 4 NMAC 26:55

30 David GILL M60 NMAC 26:59

31 Carole PAGE W60 2 NEMAA 27:02

32 Stanley OWEN M65 6 NMAC 27:03

33 Desmond GIBBONS M65 7 MMAC 27:20

34 Sue CORDINGLEY W60 3 NMAC 27:23

35 Robert PEARSON M65 8 NMAC 27:41

36 Fiona JEFFRIES W50 6 NEMAA 27:48

37 David OXLAND M70 1 MMAC 27:53

38 Lucy GRANT W35 5 MMAC 28:09

39 Helen SMITH W50 7 NMAC 28:24

40 Fiona USHER W60 4 NMAC 28:35

41 William HAINING M65 9 EMAC 29:06

42 Deborah GILMAN W50 8 MMAC 29:08

43 Desmond MICHAEL M70 2 SCVAC 29:22

44 Sue HASLAM W65 1 NMAC 29:29

45 Malcolm WEIR M75 1 MMAC 29:36

46 Heather ROBINSON W60 5 NEMAA 29:42

47 Don POWELL M70 3 SCVAC 29:45

48 Peter GILES M75 2 VAC 29:57

49 Ray POYNTER M65 10 MMAC 30:06

50 Mick CASEY M75 3 NMAC 30:10

51 Alan DAGLISH M70 4 EMAC 30:15

52 David JAMES M70 5 MMAC 30:20

53 Jacquie HANMER W55 1 MMAC 30:28

54 Anna GARNIER W65 2 VAC 30:30

55 Sharon FOX W50 9 MMAC 30:36

56 Michael MOORHOUSE M70 6 NMAC 30:37

57 Louise ALLEN W50 10 NEMAA 30:54

58 Penelope BARBER W60 6 MMAC 31:26

59 Yuko GORDON W70 1 EMAC 31:30

60 Dorothy KESTERTON W70 2 NMAC 31:36

61 Steve HILLMAN M65 11 MMAC 31:40

62 Michael MANN M70 7 VAC 32:12

63 Richard BLOOM M75 4 VAC 32:30

64 Geoff NEWTON M75 5 SCVAC 32:48

65 Sara Anne ELLEN W65 3 EMAC 33:02

66 Lorraine DAGLISH W65 4 EMAC 33:26

67 Christine BEXTON W60 7 MMAC 33:35

68 Linda NEW W60 8 MMAC 34:10

69 Michael EDWARDS M75 6 MMAC 34:24

70 Kate WILLIAMS W60 9 MMAC 34:45

71 Angela COPSON W75 1 MMAC 34:56

72 Kevin DILLON M65 12 NMAC 36:01

73 Michael JOHNSON M80 1 VAC 36:05

74 Mike BARNES M80 2 NMAC 38:54

75 Pauline RICH W75 2 VAC 39:07

76 Maddy COLLINGE W70 3 MMAC 40:50

Men (M35-M60):

1 Adam STOKES M35 1 SWVAC 36:33

2 Joe SMITH M35 2 MMAC 36:46

3 David PROCTOR M35 3 NMAC 37:16

4 Robert WARNER M40 1 EMAC 37:20

5 Daniel BRADLEY M35 4 SCVAC 37:25

6 Rob ELMORE M40 2 EMAC 37:32

7 Paul FEATHERSTONE M45 1 MMAC 38:01

8 Simon BAINES M50 1 VAC 38:07

9 John KETTLE M45 2 VAC 38:15

10 Daniel WATT M35 5 MMAC 38:25

11 Neil PHILLIPS M40 3 VAC 38:27

12 Andy BOND M45 3 VAC 38:36

13 Phillip TEDD M45 4 NMAC 38:40

14 Ben PAVIOUR M45 5 VAC 38:48

15 James SCOTT-BUCCLEUCH M40 4 NMAC 39:00

16 Simon COOMBES M50 2 EMAC 39:03

17 Gary WALLACE M40 5 NEMAA 39:04

18 Andrew LEACH M55 1 EMAC 39:25

19 Michael BARKER M40 6 NEMAA 39:30

20 Alex GIBBINS M45 6 SCVAC 39:31

21 James HUNTER M40 7 MMAC 39:54

22 Alasdair TATHAM M50 3 NEMAA 40:02

23 Mick HILL M45 7 NMAC 40:03

24 Ben REYNOLDS M55 2 VAC 40:07

25 Scott WILLIAMS M35 6 EMAC 40:21

26 Simon WRIGHT M55 3 NMAC 40:40

27 John CLIFFORD M50 4 NEMAA 40:46

28 Stephen WATMOUGH M60 1 NMAC 40:57

29 Andrew CARTWRIGHT M45 8 NMAC 41:20

30 Scott GREEN M40 8 MMAC 41:24

31 Rich WAYMAN M45 9 MMAC 41:26

32 Craig PEARSON M40 9 MMAC 41:40

33 Andrew TAPLIN M55 4 MMAC 41:45

34 Sean FENWICK M50 5 MMAC 41:51

35 John CONVERY M60 2 NMAC 42:05

36 David OGDEN M60 3 VAC 42:11

37 Mark CURSONS M60 4 VAC 42:13

38 Tim SHANKER M55 5 NMAC 42:44

39 Darren CORNEILLE M40 10 SCVAC 42:46

40 Chris COOKE M60 5 EMAC 42:49

41 Matthew STONE M60 6 VAC 43:06

42 Tim CLAYTON M55 6 MMAC 43:23

43 Darren HANDS M55 7 MMAC 43:27

44 Peter KNIGHT M60 7 MMAC 43:38

45 Graeme SAKER M60 8 SCVAC 43:39

46 Peter TULLETT M60 9 EMAC 43:42

47 Ben BENSON M60 10 MMAC 44:36

48 Nick LEIGH M45 10 NMAC 44:42

49 Chris IRELAND M60 11 NMAC 44:50

50 Peter MCNALLY M60 12 MMAC 44:53

51 Jed TURNER M60 13 NMAC 46:10

52 Nick LUKE M60 14 MMAC 46:22

53 Simon ALLEN M55 8 NEMAA 48:06

54 Richard HARRIS M45 11 MMAC 48:16

55 Mick FOY M60 15 SCVAC 48:21

56 Charlie PEARCE M45 12 MMAC 51:55

