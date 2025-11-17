Jacob Cann stars at Birmingham XC League

Cross-country round-up includes news from various county leagues across the UK.

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 1, Leamington, Warwickshire, November 15

In a change to recently established practice, all three divisions of the men’s league descended on Newbold Comyn, a venue that has hosted the Midland championships in recent years.

They were joined by both the first and second divisions of the Midland Women’s League.

Western Tempo appeared to be dominating in the men’s team stakes early on but, as the race unfolded, they just lost out to Birmingham University but still filled the first three slots overall.

It was Jacob Cann, fastest in the Mansfield relays two weeks earlier, who led them home. Western Tempo’s Peter Molloy and Dom James followed but it was Birmingham University’s Dan Fisher, who led the students home, in fourth place, to snatch the team honours.

Further back, Phil Wylie eased the Western Tempo loss by placing first Master.

The Division 2 match was dominated by Loughborough’s students who had their six scorers in the first eight positions.

Men: 1 J Cann (W Tempo) 31:22; 2 P Molloy (W Tempo) 31:27; 3 D James (W Tempo) 31:37; 4 D Fisher (Birm U) 31:39; 5 F Ward (R&N) 31:39; 6 J Stolberg (BRAT) 31:46

M40: 1 P Wylie (W Tempo) 32:56; 2 T Beasley (BRAT) 33:10; 3 E Banks (Bir) 33:17

U20: 1 A Burgess (Bir) 32:30

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 67; 2 W Tempo 69; 3 Birchfield 158; 4 BRAT 275; 5 Warwick U 300; 6 Stoke 323

B TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 170

M40 TEAM: 1 BRAT 53; 2 Tipton 59; 3 W Tempo 61

B TEAM: 1 BRAT 53

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 1, Match 1, Leamington, Warwickshire, November 15

Men: 1 D Thompson (Lough, U20) 32;47; 2 S Kerfoot (Lough) 33:14; 3 B Westmorland-Alexander (Lough, U20) 33:42

M40: 1 R Green (CLC) 35:39

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 24; 2 Worcester 146; 3 Stratford 173

B TEAM: 1 Loughborough 125

M40 TEAM: 1 CLC 20

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 1, Leamington, Warwickshire, November 15

Men: 1 M Scarsbrook (Tam) 34:17; 2 C Rimmer (Tel, M40) 34:49; 3 J Drakeford (Nun, M40) 34:55

TEAM: 1 Telford 55; 2 Tamworth 75; 3 Nuneaton 142

B TEAM: 1 Telford 288

M40 TEAM: 1 Telford 36

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 2, Oxford, November 15

The up and down Shotover course at Horspath, adjacent to the Mini Car Factory, was again pressed into service and recent heavy rains made the course quite muddy in parts.

Chiltern Harriers again came out on top in the overall match but it was the students from Oxford University, who used the event as a trial for the upcoming Varsity Match against rivals Cambridge who came out ahead in the men’s race.

This is also their home course and they were led home by Tom Wood who comfortably headed Milton Keynes Distance project’s Alex Green and had six runners in the top eight senior men to finish.

In the senior women’s event, Rebecca Murray notched up her ninth win in this league in recent years with a comfortable margin over Oxford University’s Hannah Andrejczuk as the students put seven women in the top dozen home.

The younger age groups saw Elliott Langley-Aybar, the English National cross-country under-15 fourth placer, again won the under-15 race from Bicester’s Leo Blyton as Tom Ford was a repeat under-17 winner.

Men: 1 T Wood (Oxf U) 29:58; 2 A Green (Mk Dist) 30:21; 3 C Parker (Oxf U) 30:27; 4 H Brodie (Bed C) 30:29; 5 J Johnson (Oxf U) 30:48; 6 A Poulston (Oxf , U20) 31:01

M40: 1 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri) 33:15

M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 35:10

M60: 1 O Byrne (B’brook) 40:59

U20: 2 M Kotrys (Bed C) 31:05; 3 T Beale (Bed C) 31:06

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2304; 2 Chiltern 2168; 3 Oxford C 2048

M40 TEAM: 1 Wycombe Phoenix 778

U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 727

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Oxford U 1061

M40 TEAM: 1 Silson 342

U20 TEAM: 1 Oxf U 382

U17: 1 T Ford (Chilt) 18:43; 2 O Weddell (Bed C) 18:49; 3 D Leigh (Wyc P) 18:56

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 166; 2 Wycombe 139; 3 Mil K 138

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 38

U15: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 12:21; 2 L Blyton (Bic) 12:34; 3 F Williams (Bed C) 12:40

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 263; 2 St Albans 258; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 229

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 49

U13: 1 J Potter (Mil K) 9:50; 2 A Small (VoA) 9:51; 3 O Gardner (VoA) 9:58

TEAM: 1 Milton K 282; 2 Vale of Aylesbury 279; 3 Dacorum 262

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 52

Overall Men’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2914

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Silson 631

Women: 1 R Murray (Bed C) 20:47; 2 H Andrejczuk (Oxf U) 21:32; 3 S Omerod (St Alb, W35) 21:34; 4 A Schwarze-Chintapatla (Oxf U) 21:57; 5 B Rawlinson (Oxf U) 21:58; 6 L Danobrega (Bed C, U20) 21:59

W45: 1 B Whitfield (Chilt) 22:11

W50: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 24:03

W55: 1 S Bailey (QPH) 25:39

W65: 1 J Lawson (Hazle) 30:25

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 875; 2 Oxford C 832; 3 Chiltern 828

W35 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 553

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford U 430

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 242

U20/U17: 1 I Bennetts (Northampton, U17) 17:49; 2 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 17:50; 3 O Geary (Mil K, U17) 18:02

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Milton K 151; 2 Oxford C 148; 3 Chiltern 140

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Banbury 20

U15: 1 Z Tate (Wyc P) 14:03; 2 E McGinley (Wat) 14:15; 3 M Peasgood (VoA) 14:23

Div 1 TEAM: 1 VoA 175; 2 Chiltern 174; 3 Watford 172

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36

U13: 1 E Baker Brack) 10:29; 2 O Willson (Chilt) 10:35; 3 Y Maddox (Mil K) 10:47

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 235; 2 Chiltern 211; 3 Watford 203

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 38

Overall Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 Chiltern 4142; 2 Bedford & C 3889; 3 Milton K 34:30

D2 TEAM: 1 Oxford Uni 1491

EASTERN CHAMPIONSHIPS, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, November 15

As has been the case in these parts recently, it was Brentwood Beagles girls Summer Smith and Madison Kindler who stood out in the youngest age groups.

Men: 1 O Rees (Ips P) 37:41; 2 G Roberts (C&C) 38:14; 3 J Wilson (Sax) 38:20

M40: 1 S Bacon (NNBR) 38:28

M50: 1 C Mower (St Ed) 44:02

TEAM: 1 Cambridge & Coleridge 19; 2 Peterboro & NV 22; 3 Newmarket J 35

M60: 1 S Le Mare (Los) 22:12

TEAM: 1 C&C 15

U20: 1 L Dyer (Vas) 24:00; 2 C Peck (Ips J) 24:10; 3 A Blackburn (St Ed) 24:18

TEAM: 1 Basildon 14; 2 C&C 27

U17: 1 F McClennan (C&C) 17:19; 2 S McDonald (C&C) 17:19; 3 A Jeffrey (St Ed) 17:26

TEAM: 1 C&C 7N Norfolk 42; 3 P’boro & NV 43

U15: 1 N Griffith (Ips J) 11:43; 2 H Doran (G Yar) 11:45; 3 T Coleman (C&C) 11:50

TEAM: 1 C&C 16; 2 G Yarmouth 37; 3 P’boro & NV 50

U13: 1 A Reddish (Hunts) 9:26; 2 C Holland (Waveney) 9:29; 3 A Cornes-Oliff (C&C) 9:30

TEAM: 1 C&C 16; 2 Norwich 34; 3St Edmunds Pacers 70

Women: 1 D Glover (Fram) 19:07; 2 G Burrell (Bas) 19:29; 3 L Mapp (Hunts) 21:43

W45: 1 H Butler (St Neots) 22:19; 2 J Watkinson (Wym) 22:06

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 28; 2 C&C 37; 3 Newmarket J 49

U20: 1 R Dickety (Norw) 21:31; 2 V Valentine (St Ed) 21:48; 3 A Mears (N Norf) 21:50

U17: 1 A Shipton (Chelm) 19:58; 2 Z Morley (B’wood) 20:27; 3 D Backler-Kugler (Bas) 20:45

TEAM: 1 Brentwood Beagles 16; 2 C&C 25

U15: 1 S Smith (B’wood) 12:10; 2 H Woodley (B’wood) 12:24; 3 S Bickerstaff (B’wood) 13:00

TEAM: 1 Brentwood Beagles 6; 2 St Edmunds Pacers 19; 3 C&C 40

U13: 1 M Kindler (B’wood) 9:41; 2 S Davies (B’wood) 9:51; 3 L Esterhuysen (B’wood) 9:52

TEAM: 1 Brentwood Beagles 6; 2 West Suffolk 36; 3 Huntingdon 40

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 2, Aldershot, November 15

The league returned to a Hampshire County location after its venture into Dorset last month and the military town played host.

Southampton’s Thomas Aspin moved up from fifth in the October match to head Aldershot’s juniors Luca Hamlen and William Smith in the senior men’s race but it was the latter who again won the team race.

Jess Gibbon usually puts in a racing appearance at this time of year and here, it was no exception as the Inter-County and English National winner followed up a Park Run two weeks earlier with her first serious outing since the end of March. This resulted in a near one minute victory over Winchester Running Club’s Helen Hall.

Aldershot’s Kitty Scott, who was fastest under-17 in the Mansfield relays, opted for the senior women’s race and finished a close third here.

In the under-15 girls’ event, Naomi Walmsley was a repeat winner for Aldershot.

Men: 1 T Aspin (Soton) 33:27; 2 L Hamblin (AFD, U20) 33;31; 3 W Smith (AFD, U20) 33:37; 4 L Stone (AFD) 33:42; 5 R James (Soton) 33:53; 6 C Hudson (Soton U) 34:01

M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 34:06

M50: 1 A Rennie (Read) 36:49

U20: 3 J Pearce (AFD) 34:11

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Aldershot F&D 41; 2 Soton 58; 3 Soton U 90

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 122

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Camberley 265

M40 TEAM: 1 Reading 67; 2 Winchester RC 26; 3 AFD 37

U17: 1 H Tekeste (Soton) 20:20; 2 C Wilson (Win RC) 20:26; 3 O Knipe (Ports) 20:33

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 16; 2 Soton 17; 3 AFD 30

U15: 1 T Cobley (Poole) 13:16; 2 L De Giovani ((Ports) 13:20; 3 R Austin (B’mth) 13:32

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 14; 2 AFD 32; 3 Soton 54

U13: 1 E Shawcross-Campbell (Win & D) 10:43; 2 S Bryce (AFD) 11:03; 3 A Reed (AFD) 11:16

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 14; 2 AFD 15; 3 Soton 29

Women: 1 J Gibbon (Read) 21:31; 2 H Hall (Win RC) 22:16; 3 K Scott (AFD, U17) 22:25; 4 I Edwards (BMH, U20) 23:20; 5 O Garcia-Davis (AFD, U20) 23:31; 6 A Lane (Win RC) 23:38

W40: 1 E Willmers (Win RC) 23:53

W50: 1 A Bayliss (Salis) 26:43

W60: 1 J Austin (B’mth) 31:15

U20: 4 A Lawrence (Bmth) 23:41

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 16; 2 AFD 17; 3 Bournemouth 46

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 10; 2 Soton 38; 3 Winchester & D 50

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 9

U17: 1 S Wood (Salis) 15:02; 2 A Spiers (BMH) 15:15A Klidjian (Ports) 15:20

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 21; 2 BMH 24; 3 Winchester RC 28

U15: 1 N Walmsley (AFD) 14:57; 2 F Klepacz (Ports) 15:03; 3 H Saunders (BMH) 15:19

TEAM: 1 AFD 11; 2 Portsmouth 27; 3 BMH 33

U13: 1 A Coombes (Poole) 11:45; 2 E Jones (AFD) 11:49; 3 K O’Neill (AFD) 11:55

TEAM: 1 AFD 10; Portsmouth 35; 3 Soton 39

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 2, Bexley, November 15

Regular venue Danson Park played host and local runner Alex Richards came out ahead of the Tonbridge pair of James Crombie and Will Beeston in the men’s race, who led their club to a win in the team standings.

The outstanding under-17 runner this winter has been Blackheath’s Joseph Scanes and the Mansfield Relay’s fastest repeated his win in the October Kent league with another success.

In the younger age groups, Emery Aldridge posted another under-15 boys’ victory.

Men: 1 A Richards (Bex) 25:34; 2 J Crombie (Ton) 26:00; 3 W Beeston (Ton) 26:34; 4 J O’Hara (Bex) 26:36; 5 T Lockhart (Ton) 27:06; 6 B Tyler (M&M) 27:11

M45: 1 D Kendall (Camb H) 27:26

M50: 1 E Fraser (Ton) 27:46

M55: 1 O Van Zyl (Sev) 31:41

M60: 1 G Saker (Ton) 32:09

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 53; 2 Cambridge H 101; 3 Medway & M 106

Overall M70: 1 P McAuliffe (M&M) 24:48; 2 S Hallpike (S’oaks) 24:51

U20/U17: 1 J Scanes (B&B, U17) 16:27; 2 F Gibson (M&M, U17) 16:39; 3 H Kelk (Inv EK) 16:52

TEAM: 1 B&B 21; 2 Tonbridge 38; 3 M&M 59

U15: 1 J Lee (B&B) 14:27; 2 S Watson (Cent P) 14:31; 3 S Mottram (Ton) 14:32

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 21; 2 Ashford 42; 3 B&B 42

U13: 1 E Aldridge (B&B) 10:53; 2 Z Evans (B&B) 10:59; 3 O Moore (Dart) 11:11

TEAM: 1 B&B 20; 2 Tonbridge 75; 3 Central P 76

Women: no race this time

Overall W65: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 26:51; 2 S Richardson (Tun W) 28:39

U20/U17: 1 T Day (Dart, U17) 19:44; 2 A Matthews (M&M) 19:57; 3 K Dervish (B&B) 20:23

U17: 2 A White (Dart) 20:26; 3 M Cummins (Camb H) 20:50

U20 TEAM: 1 Dartford 27; 2 Tonbridge 33; 3 M&M 36

U15: 1 C Foster (Camb H) 15:43; 2 F Hitchins (Medway Tri) 15:08; 3 P Hutchins (Ton) 16:18

TEAM: 1 B&B 26; 2 Tonbridge 40; 3 Camb H 67

U13: 1 J Stephens (B&B) 12:32; 2 L Junginger (B&B) 12:44; 3 O Luckhurst (Dar) 12:44

TEAM: 1 B&B 15; 2 Tonbridge 48

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 1, Leamington, Warwickshire, November 15

Both of the two Women’s League’s divisions joined in with the Birmingham (men’s) League for their opener and it was Megan Marchant, the winner of the three rounds at the end of last winter, who again came out on top.

However, the Western Tempo Pied Piper could not stop second placed Sarah Bourne, leading Loughborough’s students to a convincing team victory.

Women: 1 M Marchant (W Tempo) 22:55; 2 S Bourne (Lough, U20) 23:00; 3 J Emerson (Cov G) 23:10; 4 H Blundy (Birm U) 23:15; 5 C Muzio (Lough) 23:27; 6 E Muzio (Lough) 23:30

W40: 1 N Hepke (Hales) 24:52

W45: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke) 25:42

W55: 1 J Rockliffe (W Tempo) 25:49

TEAM: 1 Loughborough U

DIVISION 2, Match 1, Leamington, Warwickshire, November 15

The second flight joined in with the division one match for this fixture and it was Northbrook’s Natasha White, second in the final match of last winter, who was first home.

Women: 1 N White (N’brook, W40) 24:545; 2 A Wheelhouse (S&SH) 25:54; 3 L McLaren (Tam, U20) 25:30

W45: 1 A Deavy N’brook) 25:31; 2 J Evans (Knowle & D) 25:50

START FITNESS MET LEAGUE, Match 2, Horsenden Hill, Perivale, November 11

Men: 1 T Butler (SB) 23:09; 2 G Withers (VP&TH) 23:29; 3 R Poolman (High) 23:41; 4 V Weerakkoddy (WG&EL) 23:50; 5 T Frith (WG&EL) 24:07; 6 P Chambers (High) 24:07

M40: 1 J Evans (Herts P) 24:25

M45: 1 C Bruce (Trent P) 26:21

M55: 1 J Cooper (Harrow) 27:49

M60: 1 R Rigby (SB) 29:41

M65: 1 C Finnill (Harr) 31:01

U20: 1 A O’Gorman (SB) 25:20

TEAM: 1 Highgate 1903; 2 VP&TH 1854; 3 WG&EL 1575; 4 London Heathside 1496; 5 Highgate B 1331; 6 Hillingdon 1144

M40 TEAM: 1 VP&TH) 1449; 2 Trent P 439; 3 Eton Manor 351

U17/U15: 1 C Nicolson (Lon H, U15) 14:41; 2 D Lewis (Hill) 14:45; 3 K Hussein (VP&TH) 14:45; 4 H Stockhill (WG&EL) 15:06; 5 O Eaton (WG&EL) 15:11; 6 R Greenwood (Trent P, U15) 15:12

U15: 3 M Lamy (VP&TH) 15:15

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 360; 3 VP&TH 354; 3 London H 353

U13: 1 J Maiden (Herts P) 9:14; 2 D Pascal (SB) 9:20; 3 H Richards (WG&EL) 9:29

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 218; 2 Herts P 197; 3 WG&EL 193

Women: 1 R Piggott (Lon H) 28:09; 2 M Bryan (VP&TH) 28:13; 3 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 18:32; 4 K Johnson (High) 28:36; 5 E Divetain (Lon H) 18:37; 6 L Gilbert (WG&EL) 28:47

W40: 1 J Hinton (Lon H) 30:34

W45: 1 H Wilkin son (Ealing E) 29:55

W50: 1 L Faherty (High) 32:58

W55: 1 S Swinhoe (Lon H) 31:58; 2 L Cendrowicz (High) 34:12

W60: 1 K O’Rourke (Hill) 37:23

U20: 1 L MacDonald (VP&TH) 29:53

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 460; 3 London Heathside 432; 3 VP&TH B 383; 4 Highgate 321; 5 Lon H B 271; 6 ESM 239

W35 TEAM: 1 VP&TH 205; 2 ESM 189; 3 Trent P 171

U17/U15: 1 A Nichol (TVH) 17:09; 2 J Engerbretsen (SB, U15) 18:14; 3 C Naylor (Herts P, U15) 18:26; 4 L Gundry (Lon H) 18:42; 5 J Falkowska ((Trent P, U15) 18:43; 6 A Kirk (Lon H) 18:46

TEAM: 1 Barnet 21-; 2 Lon H 208; 3 Harrow 184

U13: 1L Graham (St Mary’s) 10:22; 2 E Broadfoot (St Mary’s) 10:31; 3 E Valorie (VP&TH) 10:36

TEAM: 1 WG&EL) 154 ; 2 VP&TH 124; 3 Shaftesbury 114

SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 1A, Beckenham, Kent

The top flight divisions in both the men’s and women’s sections again combined in a match alongside the young athletes at this now popular venue and saw many athletes who might have a go in the upcoming Euro Trials in action.

Jack Kavanagh extended his unbeaten streak in the league to six races, after he won all of his division two races last winter and also took the October division one match.

He took the win from from Thames Hare & Hounds second claimer Jack Miller and Dylan Evans, who led Belgrave Harriers to a men’s team win over Kent AC – competing on their home patch.

It was all change at the front of the senior women’s race as Lucy Jones and Molly Smith were first and second across the line to lead their Herne Hill club to a team win over first match winners Belgrave Harriers.

Opening fixture individual winner, Hercules Wimbledon’s Ruby Carter, then headed Sophie Tooley to keep out a Belgrave quartet.

The younger age groups saw Herne Hill’s Caspian Holmes again win the combined under-17 and under-15 race, as guest Izzy Wheeler triumphed in the under-17 women’s event.

Men: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 20:28; 2 J Millar (THH) 20:58; 3 D Evans (Belg) 21:11; 4 I Barnes (THH) 21:24; 5 A Howard (THH) 21:28; 6 J Collier (Kent) 21:30; 7 J Martin (THH) 21:31; 8 J English (Kent) 21:32; 9 J Hoad (THH) 21:34; 10 H Hayman (S Lon, U20) 21:38

M40: 1 D Gaffney (S Lon) 23:31; 2 J McMullan (THH) 23:34

M45: 1 N Torry (Kent) 21:55; 2 K Quinn (S Lon) 22:39

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 24:07; 2 N Chisholm (THH) 24:18; 3 A Bond (Dulw R) 24:50

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 26:36; 2 G Holcroft (G&G) 27:16

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 26:05

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 28:13

M70: 1 P Sanderson (G&G) 23:06

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 284; 2 Kent 329; 3 Thames H&H 378; 4 Hercules W 411; 5 Herne H 429; 6 G&G 450

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 56

U17/U15: 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 8:20; 2 T Holland (S&D) 8:22; 3 S McGeorge (S&D) 8:24; 4 M Barckham (Herne H); 5 J Dormer (Wok) 8:29; 6 J Bowyer (Wok) 8:32

U15: E Roberts (K&P) 13:32; 3 A Roberts (K&P) 13:33

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Herne H 388; 2 Sutton & D 373; 3 HW 371

U13: 1 C Pearl (HW) 8:31; 2 J Lotter (Herne H) 8:37; 3 L Lew (S Lon) 8:42

TEAM: 1 Herne H 187; 2 HW 146; 3 S Lon 118

Women: 1 L Jones (Herne H) 19:18; 2 M Smith (Herne H) 19:44; 3 R Carter (HW) 20:04; 4 S Tooley (Herne H) 20:19; 5 E Fennelly (Belg) 20:20; 6 J Hodder (Belg) 20:21

W40: 1 A Clements (Kent) 20:33; 2 N Douglas (Strag) 22:02

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 22:07

W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 22:53; 2 V Buck (Kent) 24:11

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Ful) 23:01; 2 A Smith (S Lon) 26:09

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 27:24

W65: 1 P Iannella (S Lon) 28:33

W70: 1 S Boulton (Strag)

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Herne H 37; 2 Belgrave 56; 3 G&G 139

B TEAM: 1 Herne H 138

U17/U15: 1 I Wheeler (Horsh BS, gst) 9:30; 2 A Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 9:46; 3 D Larkin (Belg, U15) 9:55; 4 R Evans (HW) 9:56; 5 B Naylor-Davies (Wav’ly) 10:03; 6 S Keeble (G&G, U15) 10:04

U15: 3 Z Davies (S Lon) 10:05

U17 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 32; 2 Herne H 37; 3 HW 69

U15 TEAM: 1 S London 27; 2 Herne H 52; 3 HW 78

U13: 1 S Lange (S Lon) 8:56;2 G Shade (S Lon) 8:58; 3 S O’Brien (Herne H) 9:08

TEAM: 1 S London 16; 2 Herne H 34; 3 Hercules W 57

SURREY LEAGUE, Match 2B, Hurst Green, November 15

This venue, close to Oxted, has the Greenwich Meridian line passing through it but the lower divisions of both the men’s and women’s sections had no need for manual timing as the league’s quick response system again provided rapid results.

Ranelagh Harriers continued with progress on their climb back to the top flight, as Woking led by Division 2 match winner Andrew Green, who moved up a place from match one, were again second.

Both clubs are on target for promotion at the end of the winter. This as first match winner Ben Chapman slipped to second nearly a minute down.

For the women, divisions two and three again raced together and Stevie Lawrence ran away with things by defeating opening match winner Jodie Judd by more than two minutes.

The Croydon Harrier has returned from racing in the United States where a 15:50 outing in the Boston 5km suggested that a run out in the Euro Trials in Liverpool should be in her plans.

Lawrence tried her hand over the 3000m steeplechase distance in the UK championships in August bit this was her first race since that 9:56.74 outing.

Men Div 2: 1 A Moore (Wok) 25:49; 2 B Chapman (Croy) 26:44; 3 J Ludlow (Wok) 26:56; 4 J Killip (Rane) 26:57; 5 B Whyte (Croy) 27:00; 6 P Rogers (Rei P, M40) 27:16

M45: 2 D Woolmer (Walt) 27:34; 2 M Leyshon (Rane) 28:18

M50: 1 S Egan (Wok) 29:32

M55: 1 P Haarar (Rane) 30:35

M60: 1 A Roberts (Strag) 32:07

M65: 1 M Fletcher (Strag) 34:40

TEAM Div 2: 1 Ranelagh 225; 2 Woking 340; 3 Reigate Priory 386

B TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 59

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 S Baylis (L City) 28:10; 2 H Thorstein (Wimb W, M45) 28:11; 3 S Walker (Wimb W) 28:14

M50: 1 C Axe (Elmb) 29:56

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 31:22; 2 K Klidzia (SoC) 33:48

M75: 1 M Mann (Vets) 42:59

TEAM Div 3: 1 Wimbledon Windmilers 176; 2 London City 304; 3 Ful-on-Tri 320

B TEAM: 1 Wimb W 86

TEAM Div 4: 1 Tadworth 179; 2 Sutton Str 344; 3 Vets 485

Women Div 2/3: 1 S Lawrence (Croy) 21:12; 2 J Judd (W4H) 23:26; 3 R Keddie (K&P) 23:57; 4 C Ryan (Walt) 24:29; 5 A Morrice (Walt) 24:46; 6 E Stringer (26.2RRC, W40) 26:52

W50: 1 J Davey (Rei P) 25:28; 2 S Alexander (Ling) 25:49

W55: 1 V Filsell (Vets) 25:58; 2 A Critchlow (W4H) 26:03; 3 S Walker (DMV) 26:14

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 27:17

W65: 1 M Murphy (K&P) 32:02; 2 J Carder (Vets) 32:45

W70: 1 R Harris (Dulw PR) 32:53

D2 TEAM: 1 Vets AC 94; 2 Epsom & Ewell 122; 3 Reigate P 123

B TEAM: 1 Vets 195

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Walton 22; 2 Epsom Oddballs 99; 3 Tadworth 152

B TEAM: 1 Walton 183