Esme Davies stars at Brampton to Carlisle 10

Our latest UK-wide road running round-up kicks off with the popular Brampton to Carlisle 10 miles in Cumbria.

BRAMPTON TO CARLISLE 10, Cumbria, November 16

The race, billed to be the oldest ten-miler in the UK, can produce some phenomenal times, especially if blessed with a following wind, but today conditions were relatively calm and Ed Bovington came out ahead in 48:34.

It was tight for the minor placings as four more runners were inside 49 minutes led by Marc Scott’s 48:47 which just edged out John Battrick, as Carl Avery and Marc Brown followed.

Things were more clear-cut in the women’s race where Esme Davis enjoyed a comfortable margin of victory over Steph Pennycook, 54:26 to 54:57.

Third place was filled by Border’s top W40 Rachel Brown with 57:32 heading fellow W40 Kate Maltby by over a minute.

However, none of the times will be shown in the ten-mile rankings lists although The Power of Ten will record details on runners’ individual profiles.

Overall: 1 E Bovington (Leeds) 48:34; 2 M Scott (R&Z) 48:47; 4 C Avey (Morp) 48:50; 5 M Brown (Salf) 48:53; 6 R Allen (Leeds) 49;16; 7 S Costley (Soton) 49:34; 8 J Niven (Liv) 49:54; 9 O Dawson 50:16; 10 N Acfield (Kent) 50:30; 11 R Sesemann (Kent) 50:31; 12 L Davis (NE Proj) 50:40; 13 S Stead (Kesw) 50:45; 14 J Salt (Border) 50:49; 15 G Yeates (I’clyde, M40) 50:54

M40: 2 S Jackson (Sund) 51:37; 3 J Anderson (NSP) 51:55; 4 J Douglas (Border) 51:56

M45: 1 A Heppell (Gosf) 53:38

M50: 1 L O’Hare (C’nauld) 54:34

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 58:47

M60: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 58:58

M65: 1 C Phelan (Eden) 64:34

M70: 1 P Morris (Kesw) 70:12

Women: 1 E Davis (Border) 54:26; 2 S Pennycook (Leeds) 54:57; 3 R Brown (Border, W40) 57:32; K Maltby (Border, W40) 58:48; E Neil (Eden, W35) 59:29

W50: 1 L Osborn (Kesw) 67:33

W55: 1 L Finlay (Dumf) 61:59

W60: 1 F Smith (Border) 71:08

BRIGHTON 10km, East Sussex, November 16

After four years dabbling with the 30-minute target, Dean Williamson claimed a personal best 29:51 after seeing off a challenge from Toby Jones.

Kate Estle-Morris had a much easier run when taking the women’s race by almost a minute in 33:06

Overall: 1 D Williamson (Col H) 29:59; 2 T Jones (S’end) 30:01; 3 J Turner (B&H) 30;19; 4 N Bester (Best A) 30:22; 5 A Gladley (VP&TH) 30:35; 6 C O’Neill (Herts P) 30:36; 7 D Smale (S’end) 30:41; 8 D Rigby (B&W) 30:47; 9 J Moynihan (Ely) 30:58; 10 R Hoyte (Phoe) 31:14

M40: 1 A Jones (Ports) 31:45; 2 P Coates (Brain) 31:37

M45: 1 N Adams (NNBR) 32:47

M50: 1 T Harvey (Ling) 33:34

M55: 1 S McCabery (Oxted) 33:54; 2 D Parkin (Leeds) 34:27; 3 M Weaver (High) 34:41

M60: 1 J Burrell Lewes) 37:21; 2 T Marsham (Mid M) 37:30; 3 K Myazaki (AFD) 37:39

Women: 1 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 33:06; 2 H Parker (Phoe) 34:05; 3 H McGowan-Jones (Vegan) 34:45; 4 R Whyte-Wilding (Belg) 34:54; 5 K Kandie (Kent, W35) 35:02; 6 J Wren-Golder (Stirling U) 35:33

W45: 1 S Webster (Lewes) 36:20; 2 H Gaunt (Ton) 36:22

W50: 1 C Coulon (B&B) 36:34; 2 S Rushforth (Phoe) 37:22

W55: 1 H Sinclair 41:09

CONWAY HALF-MARATHON, North Wales, November 16

Overall: 1 A Davies (Maldwyn, M45) 69:00

M50: 1 R Grantham (Wirr) 77:42

Women: 1 A Johnston (Les C) 80:44

W40: 1 K Smith (W Chesh) 82:43

W50: 1 J Bentley (Velo) 91:34

DERBY 10, November 16

The Birmingham BRAT club scored a double as Charlie Davis and Naomi Robinson came out on top with 49:31 and 55:54 timings.

Both were just a few seconds outside of their personal bests.

Overall: 1 C Davis (BRAT) 49:31; 2 D Bishop (Der) 51:18; 3 S Crawford (L Eaton) 51:24; 4 A Hampson (Mansf) 51:48

M40: 1 L Hutcheson 55:36

M45: 1 D Magalela (L Eaton) 54:22; 2 M Blair IMansf) 54:41; 3 R Michaelson-Yeates (S&SH) 54:47

M50: 1 B Corleys B’field) 55:57

M55: 1 C Nicholl (Der Tri) 57:49

Women: 1 N Robinson (BRAT) 55:54; 2 E Pick (Peel) 59:01

W50: 1 S Eadsforth (Der) 65:40

W65: 1 L Barbour (W End) 79:50

FULHAM 10km, London, November 16

After a close race, Omar Ahmed just got the better of Jonathan Escalante-Phillips and Josh Grace, as eight more men were inside the 30-minute barrier.

For the women, Lauren Hall had a more comfortable win over Inca Padfield in 33:04

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:16; 2 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 29:17; 3 J Grace(AFD) 29:20; 4 I Crowe-Wright (B&H) 29:33; 5 S Stabler 29:34; 6 R Serif (Belg) 29:40; 7 H Smith (Soton) 29:41; 8 S Jamaal (Lon H) 29:45; 9 A Penney (HW) 29:47; 10 C Sandison (HW) 29:49; 11 A Milne (HW) 29:55; 12 H Bell (Herne H, U20) 30:12; 13 S Roberts (Retford) 30:12; 14 M Bostock (Leeds) 30:15; 15 R Corney (Read RR) 30:15

M40: 1 J Poole (Serp) 31:18

M50: 1 A Mussett (Col H) 32:08

Women: 1 L Hall (AFD) 33:04; 2 I Padfield (W Tempo) 33:45; 3 H Archer (C&C) 34:00; 4 E Burfitt (TVH) 35:02; 5 L Major 35:24; 6 I Briscoe (Clap) 36:07

W60: 1 D Steer (St Alb) 46:42

GOSPORT HALF-MARATHON, Hampshire, November 16

Overall: 1 J Domoney (Salis) 68:41; 2 A Lennon (Soton) 69:26; 3 J Price (Vectis) 70:02; 4 G Wrigh (Fleet) 71:35; 5 J Baker (Chich R, M45)71:49

M45: 2 G Marshall (Ryde) 72:46

Women: 1 L Locks (AFD, W45) 82:48

W50: 1 V Sesto 86:54

W55: 1 A Martin 95:10

W60: 1 G Moffatt (B&H) 87:19

W65: 1 L Tyler (Farn R) 98:19

MATTHEW WALKER 10km PUDDING RUN, Derby, November 16

Overall: 1 J Crutchley 31:59

Women: 1 H Gill Mansf, W45) 38:00

PRESTON 10, Lancashire, November 16

Overall: 1 L Edwards Bolt) 51:08; 2 C Williams (Vale R) 52:06; 3 M Ryusei (JPN) 52:42

M50: 1 M Swensson (Penny L) 56:30

M60: 1 R McGrath (North M) 60:17

Women: 1 E Simm BWF) 58:05

W50: 1 L Blizzard (Warr) 67:30

W60: 1 J Hodgkinson (Prest) 74:22

ST NEOTS HALF-MARATHON, Huntingdonshire, November 16

Overall: 1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 71:03

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 76:26; 2 G Baker (Hast) 78:18

W45: 1 H Tanner (High) 87:53

W50: 1 S Warren (C&C) 88:52

W55: 1 S Harris (St Alb) 93:16

WIMBORNE 10, Dorset, November 16

Overall: 1 J Cornish (HW) 50:45; 2 J Grose (Poole) 52:58; 3 T Corbin (Poole) 53:47

M40: 1 C Peck (Eg H) 54:42; 2 P Grist (Wells) 54:56

M45: 1 B Underwood (Poole) 56:00

M50: 1 D Penwarden (Poole) 59:55

M60: 1 J Critchlow (Purb) 61:19

Women: 1 O Zanconato (Purb) 64:25

W45: 1 S Hill (L Goat) 65:46

W65: 1 H Khoshnevis (L’down) 76:41

WOODSTOCK 12, Oxfordshire, November 16

Overall: 1 M Lock (Wit) 67:31; 2 H Reed (Abing) 67:50

M60: 1 R Storey (Eynsh) 79:59

Women: 1 K Jones (W’stock, W35) 80;18

W55: 1 J Pennington (Abing) 90:16

BATTERSEA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, November 15

Overall: 1 T Aldred (High) 69:02

Women: 1 M Gibson (100 Mara, W40) 79:25; 2 L Wiker (W45) 79:35

York 5km Series, North Yorkshire, November 14

Overall: 1 M Watson (High) 14:54; 2 S Stapley (Phoe, U20) 15:04; 3 A Moseley (Donc) 15:07; 4 D Reeve (Roth, U20) 15:08; 5 B Hodgson Bill’ham) 15:09; 6 Z Gribbon (N Marske, U20) 15:11

Women: 1 P Elton (Worc) 17:00

W50: 1 A Preston (W’hurst) 21:19

U17: 1 I Porter (Linc W) 17:05

Further road results, as Denis Shepherd reports

BELLAHOUSTON PARK HALF-MARATHON, Glasgow, November 16

Overall: Luke McNeil 72:06

M40: Andrew Loy 79:58

FRASERBURGH HALF-MARATHON, Fraserburgh, November 16

Overall: 1 1 Noble (Fraser) 77:24

M60: R Youngson (Fraser) 88:55

W40: S Naysmith (N’burgh D) 88:33

W60: L Kelly (S’haven) 1:42:21