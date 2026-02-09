Cross-country runners make a splash around the UK

As the wet weather continues this winter, athletes were in action at the Birmingham, Hampshire, Essex, Chiltern and Surrey leagues but some events like the Met League were postponed.

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 3, Bromsgrove, February 7

Ipsley Meadows was the venue for the match which also incorporated the Midland Women’s league top flight fixture after the cancellation of the January match because of the snow.

It was close at the front but it was George O’Connor who defeated the winner of the previous round Noah Campion in extremely wet and, at times, flooded conditions to post his first major race victory.

The 20-year-old Royal Sutton Coldfield runner ran out a winner by about 30 metres but it was the second placer who again led Birmingham University to a team win over Western Tempo.

With no takers as a replacement venue for the cancelled January fixture, the league declared Division one complete after three matches and it was Dom James who took the individual title and Birmingham University the team award.

Men: 1 G O’Connor ((RSC) 31:46; 2 N Campion (Birm U) 31:55; 3 J Commerford (R&N) 32:04; 4 D James (W Tempo) 32:07; 5 D Fisher (Birm U) 3214; 6 T Werke (Bir) 32:28

M40: 1 P Wylie (W Tempo) 32;14; 2 E Banks (Bir) 33:32

U20: 1 H Totton (Birm U) 33:48

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 77; 2 W Tempo 93; 3 Birchfield 110; 4 Rugby & Northampton 177; 5 Warwick U 264; 6 BRAT 331

B TEAM: 1 Western Tempo 433

M40 TEAM: 1 Western Tempo 21; 2 Bromsgrove & Redditch 57; 3 BRAT 82

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 119

Final standings: 1 James 9; 2 J Stolberg (BRAT) 19; 3 J Morris (W&B) 40

M40: 1 Banks 7

U20: 1 Totton 5

TEAM: 1 Birm U 192; 2 W tempo 277; 3Birchfield 446

B Team: 1 W Tempo 1446

M40 TEAM: 1 W tempo 159

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 3, Gloucester, February 7

The almost dead flat Plock Court grassland was the venue as Severn AC hosted the match and Loughborough students dominated as they sought to bounce back to the top flight for next winter.

They had Luca Stubbs led them to another team win after a comfortable victory over veteran Richard de Camps as this division too was considered complete after three fixtures.

Men: 1 L Stubbs (Lough) 36:37; 2 R De Camps (Glouc, M40) 37:11; 3 A Jeavons (Worc) 37:31

M40: 1

U20: 1 D Garnett (Strat) 38:21

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 75; 2 Worcester 151; 3 Cheltenham 198

B TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 453

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 45

Final standings: 1 A Jeavons (Worc) 12

M40: 1 J Rose (Severn) 15

U20: 1 K Gibson (Lough) 15

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 132; 2 Worcester 495; 3 CLC 699

B TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 1596

M40 TEAM: 1 CLC 163

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 3, Coventry, Warwickshire, February 7

Coombe Abbey hosted the men’s third and Midland Women’s division two matches as Sphinx AC hosted but it was Telford’s Chris Rimmer who led his club to second place on the day and Promotion to division 2 for next wintger.

However, it was Nuneaton who won the team race here and, with Tamworth also go up a notch in the league ladder.

Men: 1 C Rimmer (Telf, M40) 34:28; 2 P Hackett (Tam) 35:18; 3 D Onyango (Telf, M40) 35:59

M45: 1 P Gould (Nun) 38:01

TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 74; 2 Telford 82; 3 Tamworth 182

B TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 257

M35 TEAM: 1 Telford 26

Final standings: 1 Onyango 11

M35: 1 Onyango 9

U20: 1 W Kennedy (K&S) 3

TEAM: 1 Telford 257; 2 Tamworth 320; 3 Nuneaton 409

B TEAM: 1 Kings Heath 2407

M35 TEAM: 1 Telford 118

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 5, Stopsley Common, Hertfordshire, February 7

At a venue that hosted to men’s English National championships back in the mid-1970s, Chiltern Harriers not only won this final match overall but also added the league title after five fixtures.

Overall numbers were down in this final match but Edward Blythman won the senior men’s race by nearly a minute and led Bedford & County to the senior title from Chiltern, whose all-round depth gave them the trophy.

In the young athletes’ races, Oliver Weddell scored a repeat under-17 men’s win, whilst Fraser Williams completed his fifth under-15 victory but numbers in the younger groups were down on previous matches.

It was the same for Imogen Bennetts as the under-17 won all five of the combined U20/U17 competitions.

The women’s race saw few of the clubs put out and senior runners of note, which left over-50 Kate Rennie to win the final match of the season reasonably comfortably.

Deep in the field over-75 multi-recent record holder Sarah Roberts was again beating all of the over 60 runners.

Men: 1 E Blythman (Bed C) 31:41; 2 S Bossi (Chilt) 32:31; 3 J Orchard (Dav, U20) 33:15; 4 A Aldred (Chilt) 33:49; 5 A Aldred (hilt) 33:49; 6 A Marshall (St Alb, U20) 33;50

M40: 1 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri) 34:47

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 35:29

M60: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 41:16

U20: 3 L Devlin (Bed C) 33:51

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2180; 2 Chiltern 2151; 3 Ampthill & Flitwick 1682

Champions after 5 matches: Bed C 11249

Champion after 5 matches: 1 Aldred 21

TEAM: Chiltern 4097

M40: 1 K White (Mil K) 72. M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 117. M60: 1 N Slevin (Head RR) 552

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 789

U20: 1 M Kotrys (Bed C) 10

TEAM: 1 Bed C 679

Champions after 5 matches: Bed C 3563

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 486

Champions after 5 matches: Bucks & Stowe 2765

M40 TEAM: 1 Silson 279

Champions after 5 matches: 1 Silson 1498

U20 TEAM: 1 Bicester 116

Champions after 5 matches: Bicester 797

U20 TEAM: 1 Bicester 797

U17: 1 O Weddell (Bed C) 18:23; 2 T Ford (Chilt) 18:51; 3 E Johnson (Chilt) 19:05

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 144; 2 Bed C 141; 3 Milton Keynes 121

Champion after 5 matches: 1 Weddell (Bed C) 5

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 761

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 26

Champions after 5 matches: Abingdon 156

U15: 1 F Williams (Bed C) 14:11; 2 F Hayward Wyc P) 14:12; 3 3 L Blyton (Bic) 15:13

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 228; 2 Vale of Aylesbury 200; 3 St Albans 197

Champion after 5 matches: 1 Williams 4

TEAM: Chiltern

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Stevenage 7 North Herts 33

Champions after 5 matches: Bracknell 191

U13: 1 J Potter Mil K) 10:28; 2 O Gardner (VoA) 10:37; 3 T Lindesay (Redway) 10:26

TEAM: 1 Milton K 232; 2 Chiltern 200; 3 VoA 196

Champion after 5 matches: 1 A Small (VoA) 5

TEAM: 1 Milton K 1193

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 33

Champions after 5 matches: Abingdon 176

Women: 1 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 21:58; 2 S Omerod (St Alb) 22:01; 3 N Lawrence (Ampt, W35) 22:08

W50: 2 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 23:34

W55: 1 S Bailey (QPH) 25:06

W75: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 28:43

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 787; 2 Oxford City 691; 3 Chiltern 678

Champion after 5 matches: 1 C Durbin (St Alb) 26

TEAM: 1 St Albans 4297

W35: 1 Ormerod 15. W45: Kennie (W50) 13. W55: 1 C Holloway (Chilt) 209. W65: 1 G Heuter (Oxf C) 426

TEAM: 1 Ampthill & F 479

Div 2 TEAM: 1 QPH 320

W35 TEAM: 1 QPH 249

Champions after 5 matches: Bucks & Stowe 1442

W35 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2436

U20/U17: 1 I Bennetts (Northampton, U17) 19:50; 2 O Geary (Mil K, U17) 20:25; 3 A Whitfield (Chilt) 21:03

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Milton K 140; 2 Chiltern 125; 3 Bed C 108

Champion after 5 matches: 1 Bennetts 4

TEAM: Milton K 712

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 6

Champions after 5 matches: Bracknell 54

U15: 1 M Peasgood (VoA) 15:53; 2 M Davis (Chilt) 15:59; 3 j mCdOUGALL (Chilt) 16:03

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 135; 2 Watford 132; 3 St Albans 113

Champion after 5 matches: 1 E McGinley (Wat) 7

TEAM: 1 Watford 782

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 42

Champions after 5 matches: Bracknell 211

U13: 1 P Makin (Bed C) 11;33; 2 S Duncan-Brown (Brack) 11;36; 3 S

Nanda (Chilt) 11;45

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 170; 2 Chiltern 149; 3 Milton K 148

Champion after 5 matches: 1 C Wilson (Chilt) 5

TEAM: 1 Bed C 1049

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 22

Champions after 5 matches: Bracknell 128

Overall Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 Chiltern 3754; 2 Bedford & C 3190; 3 St Albans 2985

D2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 789

Final Standings after 5 matches

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 19361; 2 Bed C 18215; 3 St Albans 17209

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 4207

ESSEX LEAGUE, Match 5, Basildon, February 7

Gloucester Park plays hosts as three local clubs, Basildon, Billericay and Southend combined to put on the fixture. and Southend’s Toby Rees-Jones, second in the previous round, notched up his third win of the winter campaign.

Lauren Reed, who ran for Great Britain in the 2013 Euro Cross was also back in winning ways and took her second league win of the winter

Men:1 T Rhys-Jones (S’end, U20) 31:39; 2 L Wheeler (Leeds) 31:59; 3 K O’Hara (Hav’g) 32;19; 4 S Mohamed (Ilf) 32:32; 5 C Dhillon (Hav’g) 32:36; 6 S Atkins (Hav#g) 32;38

M40: 1 G Wilkinson (Orion) 34:05

M45: 1 J Arnold (B’fleet) 36:12

M55: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 38:23

M60: 1 D Philcox (Ilf) 38:28; 2 P Spowage (Col H) 38:31

M65: 1 P Tullett (Chelm) 41:57

M70: 1 A Catton (Ilf) 49:44

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Havering 81; 2 Southend 95; 3 Colchester H 97

U17:

1 F McLaren (Hav’g) 20:49; 2 F Rowe (Hav’g) 20:52; 3 S Horsley (Hav#g) 21:15

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Havering 6; 2 Southend 30; 3 Ilford 33

U15

1 C McGurk (Bas) 15:22; 2 B Tucker (Harl) 15:37; 3 Z Choudhury (Ilf) 15:35

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Basildon 49; 2 Havering 57; 3 C&T 77

U13:

1 R Stringer (C&T) 10:58; 2 J Viner-Wood (Bas) 11:13; 3 A Brotherwood (SS) 11:27

TEAM (4 to score): 1 SS Athletics 25; 2 Colchester & T 35; 3 Brentwood B 54

Women: 1 L Reed (Hav’g, W40) 28:26; 2 H Rex (Bas) 29:12; 3 H Bolton (Chelm) 29:32

W45: 1 Z Oldfield (Lought) 30:48

W50: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 33:30

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Havering 39; 2 Chelmsford 41; 3 Springfield 88

U17: 1 D Backler-Kugler (Bas) 25:29; 2 K Cox C(helm) 26:02; 3 R Beasley (Hav’g) 26:34

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Basildon 14; 2 Chelmsford 16; 3 Havering 17 (only 2)

U15: 1 H Bailey (Bas) 17:21; 2 I Young (B’wood) 17:29; 3 S Owen (SS) 17:58

TEAM (4 to score): 1 SS 22; 2 Basildon 30; 3 Colchester H 64

U13: 1 R Reeve (Col H) 13:35; 2 K Wiles (Bas) 13:52; 3 L Robinson (Chelm) 14:01

TEAM (4 to score): 1 SS 28; 2 Basildon (only 3); 3 Havering (Only 3)

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 4, Hurst, Berkshire, February 7

Lea Heath Field at Dinton Activity Centre on the outskirts of Wokingham came into play as Reading AC played host.

Local Reading Road Runner Rob Corney came out on top in the senior men’s race as many clubs and top runners gave the event a miss.

This was particularly poor in the younger age groups but the league seems to be in trouble as only three fixtures have found hosts for this winter. Women’s Secretary Pam Rogers explained the league’s position: “I'm sorry that no-one volunteered, so we have had to make do with only three fixtures, It is very disappointing but we are hopeful that those clubs who were interested, but couldn't get things arranged in time, will give themselves more time to arrange and be able to offer the full five fixtures next season.

The senior women’s race saw former English National and Inter-Counties champion Louise Damen, now aged 43, come out on top. The Winchester & District runner returned to racing with a tenth place in the opening league match back in October but here was a clear winner overall by nearly a minute from fellow W40 Erin Willmers.

It was back in 2013 that Damen won those titles at the time of a pretty useful international career.

Uptake in the younger girls age groups was poor with just two teams closing in in both the under-15 and under-17 races. However, in the under-15 girls’ race Naomi Walmsley was again a winner for Aldershot.

Men: 1 R Corney (Read RR) 33:25; 2 L Stone (AFD) 34:09; 3 J Atwell (Soton U) 34:41; 4 R James (Soton) 34:50; 5 M Port (Win RC) 34:51; 6 I Farnworth (Read) 35:20

U20: 1 C Coles (Soton U) 35:44

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Southampton 44; 2 Southampton U 69; 3 Reading 99

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 114

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Hardley 177

M40 TEAM: 1 Winch RC 31; 2 Reading RR 42; 3 Lordshill 55

Final Standings: 1 L Stone (AFD) 5

TEAM: 1 AFD 76

M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 2

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 45

U17: 1 H Tekeste (Soton) 23:22; 2 S White (Soton) 24:22; 3 H Lamb (AFD) 24:57

TEAM: 1 no team closed in

Final Standings: 1 Tekeste 2

TEAM: 1 Winchester R 30

U15: 1 E Galloway (Ports) 17:02; 2 L Furby (Win RC) 17:20; 3 L Bryce (AFD) 17:31

TEAM: 1 AFD 14; 2 Portsmouth 23; 3 Winchester RC 40

Final Standings: 1 L De Giovani (Ports) 3

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 37

U13: 1 M Mazieres (Read) 11:41; 2 S Bryce (AFD) 11:45; 3 Z French (Soton) 11:50

TEAM: 1 Reading 14; 2 Winchester & D 24; 3 Soton 24

Final Standings: 1 E Showcross-Campbell (Win) 3

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 36

Women: 1 L Damen (Win, W40) 25:56; 2 E Willmers (Win RC, W40) 26:49; 3 E Stevens (AFD) 27:32; 4 V Gill (Win, W40) 27:52; 5 E Swire (Win RC) 28:15; 6 J Gill (Win) 28:46

W50: 1 A Bayliss (Salis) 29:34

W60: 1 C Searle (And) 33:22

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 11; 2 Winchester RC 19; 3 Reading 43

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 12; 2 Winchester RC 32; 3 Reading 44

U17: 1 S Vanstone (Fleet) 19:59; 2 E Richards (AFD) 20:46; 3 F Bradley (Win RC) 20:55

TEAM: 1 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 17

U15: 1 N Walmsley (AFD) 19:10; 2 K Hoppe (Soton) 19:58; 3 B Hinshelwood Fleet) 20:38

TEAM: 1 Reading 31

U13: 1 S Granger (Soton) 12:44; 2 Jones (AFD) 12:53; 3 M Dury (AFD) 13;10

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 BMH 22; 3 Soton 26

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, HEATON PARK, February 7

Men: 1 A Ludewick (Manch U) 30;10; 2 F Roden (Manch U) 30:31; 3 G Beardmore (Salf) 30:55; 4 A Doyle (Vale R) 312:03; 5 J Wood0Doyle (Salf) 31:20; 6 P Robertson (Sale) 31:39

M40: 1 M Holness (E Chesh) 32:48

M45: 1 M Barnes (Sale) 33;50; 2 P Speake (Wilm) 33:57

M50: 1 R Hope (Horw) 33;37

M55: 1 T Shanker (Manch) 37:56

M60: 1 A Bramham (Horw) 38:35

M70: 1 D Gee (Manch) 44:59

TEAM: 1 Salford 92; 2 Sale 128; 3 Horwich 179

U17: 1 A White (Traff) 21;22; 2 C Parikh (Manch) 21:32; 3 A Branch (Buxt) 21:35

TEAM: 1 Sale 14; 2 Sale B 43; 3 St Helens Sutton 48

U15: 1 H Shatwell (Stock) 18:21; 2 N Phillips (Sale) 18:36; 3 A Riley (Stock) 18:45

TEAM: 1 Warriors 20; 2 Stockport 21; 3 Trafford 25

U13: 1 I Taylor-Unitt (Salf) 10:58; 2 E Statham (Bury) 11:06; 3 A O’Hare (Sale) 11;12

TEAM: 1 Warriors 22; 2 Salford 32; 3 Trafford 40

Women: 1 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 29:09; 2 R Jones (Salf) 30:46; 3 K Fitzpatrick (Chorl, W35) 30:51; 4 N Moynihan (Sale) 31:35; 5 R Philbin (Stock, U20) 31;56; 6 N Reece (Wilm, W40) 32:01

W40: 2 A Weyers (Chorl) 33:17

W45: 1 C Andrew (Warr) 33:59

W50: 1 K Reedman IMacc) 36:12

W60: 1 J Rashleigh (Horw) 40:40

W65: 1 G Holland-Jones (Styal) 40:42

TEAM: 1 Chorlton 35; 2 Sale 42; 3 Salford 47

U17: 1 I Pastor (Warriors) 24:42; 2 P Branch (Stock) 25:28; 3 I Dunning (Warriors) 27:02

TEAM: 1 Warriors 10; 2 Trafford 22

U15: 1 E Lowe (Salf) 21:26; 2 G Hill (Sale) 21:30; 3 C Wetters (Sale) 21:49

TEAM: 1 Sale 11; 2 Salford 17; 3 Sale B 36

U13: 1 R Kohring (Warriors) 11:29; 2 D McVicar (Warriors) 11:31; 3 L O’Brien (Sale) 12:25

TEAM: 1 Warriors 9; 2 Liverpool 23; 3 Sale 34

NORTH EAST MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wallsend, February 7

Men M35+: 1 C Franks (Gate, M40) 30:08; 2 G Jayasuriya (M&C) 30:13; 3 S Jackson (Sund) 30:32

M45: 1 W Tarn (Darl) 32:45

M50: 1 S Hamill (Durh) 34:48

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 37:48

M60: 1 T Field (Sund) 38:11

M35 TEAM: 1 Elvet 1:43:09

M45 TEAM: 1 Elvet 1:44:21

M55 TEAM: 1 Elswick 2:00:14

Men M65+: 1 D Walton (Elsw) 26:39; 2 G Bayne (Morp, M70) 27:06; 3 C Hall NSP) 27:49

TEAM: 1 Crook 1:40:05

Women W35+: 1 J Berry (Walls) 23:52; 2 S Attwood (Crook, W40) 24:11; 3 L Short (T’dale, W50) 24:47

W65: 1 C Page (Alnw) 27:31

TEAM: 1 Crook 74:59

START FITNESS MET LEAGUE, Cockfosters, February 8

After plans to stage the races within the London Cross Challenge at Parliament Hill fell through, the Trent Park fixture was cancelled as the course was “flooded and waterlogged.”

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 3, Bromsgrove, February 7

The match joined forces with the Birmingham Men’s league at Ipsley Meadows and in really soggy and muddy conditions it was Julie Emmerson who led throughout to win by around 200 metres from Emily Muzio.

The 29-year-old Coventry Godiva runner, who was third in the 2023 Inter-Counties Championship, coped best with the extremely wet conditions.

In the team stakes it was again the students who came out on top but it was Birmingham University led by Eadie Yelling in sixth who came out ahead of Muzio’s Loughborough.

Women: 1 J Emmerson (Cov G) 24:09; 2 E Muzio (Lough) 24:49; 3 I Patel (BRAT) 24:59; 4 K Edwards (Leam, W45) 25:10; 5 E Jones (Lough) 25:15; 6 E Yelling (Birm U) 25:18

W40: 1 V MacKay (W&B) 26:45

W55: 1 J Rockliffe (W Tempo) 28:08

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 34; 2 Loughborough U 41; 3 W Tempo 70

W35 TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & Redditch 16; 2 Worcester 34; 3 Cheltenham 55

DIVISION 2, Match 3, Coventry, Warwickshire, February 7

The second flight joined forces with the Birmingham League Division 3 at Combe Abbey and

Northbrook’s Natasha White, made it a hat-trick of victories with a solid win over junior Freya Davidse, who led Warwick University to a team win.

Women: 1 N White (N’brook, W40) 26:59; 2 F Davidse (Warw U, U20) 27:25; 3 E McKinlay (Sphinx) 27:28

W45: 1 J Evans (Knowle & D) 27:48; 2 A Deavy (N’brook) 28:20

TEAM: 1 Warwick U 31; 2 CLC 60; 3 Bourneville 77

W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 22; 2 Bourneville 31; 3 Northbrook 36 3 Black Pear 57

SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 4A, Wimbledon Common, February 7

The top flight divisions in both the men’s and women’s sections again combined in a match alongside the young athletes at this long-standing host venue,

In the absence from the senior men’s race of seven times winner Jack Kavanagh, it was second last time out, Sam Branwell who moved up for his first league win after just getting the verdict on Max Milarvie and Alex Milne as just a tick covered all three.

Sam Bradwell had a substantial lead at top of last hill but 2:12 marathoner Max Milarvie and Alex Milne both closed to within a second by the line.

Next home was Sutton & District junior Alex Lennon, running second claim in the colours of Belgrave Harriers and leading his team to victory over Herne Hill and Dulwich Runners.

It was all change in the women’s race as Emily Bradley moved up from fourth in the January match as the race returned to its shorter distance. In the team stakes, Belgrave Harriers again handed out a defeat to Herne Hill Harriers.

A decade after leading Britain's team in the World 50km Championships, Amy Clements was first W40 in fourth.

Further up the age groups, multi-world record holder, W60 mile record holder Clare Elms, fresh from yet another world time on the boards at Lea Valley midweek again put in a decent performance down the field by beating all of the over-50-years-old women.

Men: 1 S Branwell (Herne H) 24:46; M Milarvie (Dulw R) 24:47; 3 A Milne (HW) 24:47; 4 A Lennon (Belg, U20) 24:56; 5 D Evans (Belg) 24:57; 6 A Howard (THH) 25:03; 7 C Reilly (G&G) 25:08; 8 M Roberts (Herne H) 25:39; 9 O Fox (THH) 25:44; 10 H Hart (Belg) 25:47

M40: 1 P Wicks (Belg) 26:02; 2 N Impy (Dulw R) 27:20

M45: 1 K Quinn (S Lon) 26:06; 2 B Harrold (S Lon) 28:17

M50: 1 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 27:13; 2 A Bond (Dulw R) 29:00

M55: 1 T Cheetham (HW) 25:14; 2 G Holcroft (G&G) 21:39

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 32:45

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 35:45; 2 R Beardsworth (Kent) 36:02

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 158; 2 Herne H 378; 3 Dulwich R 404; 4 THH 417; 5 Hercules W 461; 6 Guildford & Godalming 501

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 55

Final standings: 1 A Milne (HW) 32

M35: 1 Milne 6. M45: 1 Harrold 15. M55: 1 Tennyson 9

U20: 1 H Hayman (S Lon) 5

TEAM: 1 Belgrave 976; 2 THH 1493; 3 Herne H 1560

U17/U15: 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 15:01; 2 J Clements-Nash (Herne H) 15:06; 3 T Holland (S&D) 15:1i

U15: 1 L Boulton (Herne H) 15:31; 2 W Hughes (S Lon) 15:36; 3 E Roberts (K&P) 15:50

TEAM (4 to score): 1 HW 281; 2 S London 237; 3 Sutton & D 234

Final Standings

U17: 1 Holmes 3. U15: 1 Boulton 4

TEAM: 1 Herne H 1346; 2 HW 1303; 3 S&D 1251

U13: 1 C Pearl (HW) 11:55; 2 J Lotter (Herne H) 12:01; 3 E Albert-Preskett (Herne H) 12:04

TEAM: 1 Herne H 182; 2 HW 165; 3 S London 102

Final Standings: 1 Pearl 3

TEAM: 1 Herne H 703; 2 HW 618; 3 S London 410

Women: 1 E Bradley (Belg) 29:03; 2 S Hicks (Belg) 29:29; 3 M Coogan (Herne H) 29:37; 4 A Clements (Kent, W40) 29:41; 5 E Warren (G&G) 29:45; 6 G Bruinvels (S Lon, W35) 29;47

W40: 2 N Douglas (Strag) 29:47

W45: 1 S Holt (Strag) 29:55; 2 L Bailey (Strag) 30:36; 3 C Grima (HW) 31;48

W50: 1 M James (S Lon) 33:04; 2 V Buck (Kent) 34:21

W55: 1 V Filsell (THH, n/s) 34:53

W60: 1 C Elms (Kent) 32:25; 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 36:54

W65: 1 P IWhitter (Strag) 37:58

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 35; 2 Herne H 84; 3 Kent 127

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 99

Final Standings: 1 R Carter (HW) 5

W35: 1 Clements (W40) 4. W45: 1 Holt 3. W55: 1 A Riddell (Webster (Fulham) 4. W65: 1 P McHutcheon (Strag) 6

U20: 1 D Quinn (HW) 5

TEAM: 1 Belgrave 160; 2 Herne H 273; 3 G&G 570

U17/U15: 1 D Larkin (Belg, U15) 17:34; 2 B Naylor-Davis) G&G) 17:44; 3 A Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 17:57; 4 A Wait (HW, U15) 18:04 5 J Wood (HW) 18:17

U17 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 32; 2 Hercules W 44; 3 Woking 74

U15 TEAM: 1 S London 28; 2 Hercules W 32; 3 Herne H 66

Final Standings

U17: 1 Tharmakulasingam 4. TEAM: 1 S&D 141

U15: 1 Larkin 4. TEAM: 1 S London 136

U13: 1 S Lange (S Lon) 12:30;2 G Shade (S Lon) 12:37; 3 S O’Brien (Herne H) 12:38

TEAM: 1 S London 15; 2 Herne H 48; 3 Hercules W 53

Final Standings: 1 Lange 3. TEAM: 1 S London 69

SURREY LEAGUE, Match 4B, Croydon, Surrey, February 7

Lloyd Park hosted the lower divisional matches of both men’s and Women’s sections of the league and men’s division 2 winners Woking and second team champions Ranelagh duly sealed their promotion to the top flight for next winter, but on the evidence here will struggle to make an impact.

Woking’s veteran John Hutchins has led their campaign this winter and won overall in the January match but was narrowly headed here by Ranelagh’s Peter Cook, as the pair swapped places.

For the lower divisions, junior Harry Roberts again won the combined Division 3 and 4 match but it was Wimbledon Windmilers and Tadworth who both moved up a division.

For the women, Divisions two and three again raced together and Jodi Judd was again a second claim winner for West 4 Harriers, this time over Walton’s Alex Morrice, but these lower divisions raced over the longer 8km distance.

Men Div 2: 1 P Cook (Rane) 28:16; 2 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 28:20; 3 P Robins (Rane) 28:33; 4 S Atkins (K&P, U20) 28:40; 5 J Ludlow (Wok) 28:54; 6 J Houlton (Fulham) 28:58

M40: 2 P Rogers (Rei P) 29:27

M45: 1 D Woolmer (Walt) 29:57

M50: 1 N Henderson (E&E) 31:38

M55: 1 S Winder (E&E) 30:36

M60: 1 D Moore (DMV) 36:50

M65: 1 M Fletcher (Strag) 38:07

TEAM: 1 Woking 259; 2 Ranelagh 279; 3 Reigate Priory 454; 4 Epsom & Ewell 462; 5 Fulham 550

B TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 93

Final Standings: 1 Cook 13

M35: 1 P Symonds (Croy) 11. M45: 1 M Leyshon (Rane) 6. M55: 1 P Haar2r (Rane) 5. M65: 1 Fletcher 4

TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 1004; 2 Woking 1136; 3 E&E 1766

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 H Roberts (Waverley, U20) 29:48; 2 A Camps (L City) 29:56; 3 H Thorstein (Wimb W) 30:04

M40: 1 C Fox (Wimb W) 30:36

M50: 1 T Harvey (Ling) 32;36

M60: 1 P Backs (R’mede) 32:38; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 35:13; 3 K Klidzia (SoC) 35:53

TEAM Div 3: 1 Wimbledon Windmilers 124; 2 London City 161; 3 26.2RRC 414

B TEAM: 1 London City 132

Final Standings: 1 S Walker (Wimb W) 17

TEAM (& promoted): 1 Wimb W 590; 2 London City 1164

TEAM Div 4: 1 Tadworth 214; 2 Dulwich PR 433; 3 Sutton Str 459

Final Standings: 1 M Cummings (Vets) 10

TEAM (& promoted): 1 Tadworth 826; 2 Sutton Str 1694

Women Div 2/3: 1 J Judd (W4H) 33;20; 2 A Morrice (Walt) 33:06; 3 C Ryan (Walt) 34:23; 4 Z Cowell-Jones (Elmb, W40) 34:56; 5 E Laffey (Wimb W) 35:04; 6 A Baudett (L City) 35:10

W45: 1 L Ebbs (Rei P) 35:53

W50: 1 J Davey (Rei P) 36:56

W55: 1 S Walker (DMV) 38:22; 2 N Richmond (Vets) 38:41; 3 A Critchlow (W4H) 39:35

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 40:40; 2 P Adams (W4h) 37:55

W65: 1 J Carder (Vets) 48:22

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 45:03

D2 TEAM: 1 Reigate P 80; 2 London City 81; 3 Wimbledon Windmilers 112

B TEAM: 1 London City 273

Final Standings: 1 Judd 3

W35: 1 Cowell-Jones 4. W45: 1 J Davey (Rei P, W50) 6. W55: 1 Walker 5. W65: 1 Statham-Berry 4

TEAM (& promoted): 1 Reigate P 430; 2 Vets AC 561

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Walton 215; 2 Epsom Oddballs 92; 3 Tadworth 116

B TEAM: 1 Epsom O 219

Final standings: 1 C Ryan (Walt) 4

TEAM (& promoted): 1 Walton 85; 2 Epsom Oddballs 411

WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Match 5, Wolverhampton, February 9

Aldersley Stadium was the venue for the final match of the winter season and it was again Archie Lane who came out ahead for his fourth win of the campaign. The Midland champion again got the better of Gabriel Wagstaff.

There was an identical result in the Under-15 boys’ race as Zak Rush again scored a repeat victory.

U17 Men: 1 A Lane (Leam) 15:43; 2 G Wagstaff (B&R) 16:00; 3 J Stockton (W&B) 16:11

U15: 1 Z Rush (S&SH) 11:04; 2 G Harradence (RSC) 11;07; 3 R Hawley (W&B) 11:09

U13: 1 B Bean (Kidd & S) 9:48; 2 S Howell (RSC) 9:55; 3 R Faci (Worc) 9:56

U17 Women: 1 G Hendy (W&B) 16:19; 2 M Tear-Verweij (Strat) 16:50; 3 L Barker (S&SH) 16:56

U15: 1 T Riches (Bir) 12:59; 2 Z Brat (Stoke) 13:01; 3 L Williams (Tip) 13:12

U13: 1 L Pearce (C&S) 10:08; 2 R Vickery (RS) 10:14; 3 H Boehm (B&R) 10:27