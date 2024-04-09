Cindy Sember, Nick Percy, Anna Purchase and Amber Anning in form in the States plus leading results from all the big overseas road races

Mirimar Invitational, USA, April 6

Kenny Bednarek’s 20.38/-2.8 for 200m defeated world indoor 60m champion Christian Coleman’s 20.43.

In the women’s shot put there was a 19.88m outdoor world lead for world champion Chase Jackson.

Alaysha Johnson won the 100m hurdles in 12.80/-1.3 closely followed by Cindy Sember’s encouraging outdoor opener of 12.83. The Olympic standard is 12.77.

Men: 200 (-2.8): 1 Kenny Bednarek 20.38; 2 Christian Coleman 20.43.

Women: 100H (-1.3) 1 Alaysha Johnson 12.80; 2 Cindy Sember GBR 12.83

SP: 1 Chase Jackson 19.88; 2 Maggie Ewen 18.95; 3 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.72

Brutus Hamilton meet, Berkeley, April 6

Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna threw a European under-23 discus record and world lead to go 10th all-time.

World champion Camryn Rogers also set a world lead of 76.87m in the hammer with Briton Anna Purchase in good form in second with a 70.76m UK-leading throw.

Men: DT: 1 Mykolas Alekna LTU 71.39 AU23R

HT: 1 Rowan Hamilton CAN 75.05; 2 Adam Keenan CAN 73.87

Women: DT: 1 Caisa-Marie Lindfors SWE 61.09

HT: 1 Camryn Rogers CAN 76.87; 2 Anna Purchase GBR 70.76; 3 Audrey Jacobs NED 65.22 NU23R

Cameron Burrell Invitational, Houston, USA, April 6

Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman achieved a 67.17m winning throw.

Men: 100 (3.5): 1 Myles Thomas 10.14

200 (2.6): 1 Elijah Hall-Thompson 20.26; 2 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 20.55; 3 Vernon Norwood 20.74; 5 Jahde Williams GBR 21.34

110H (1.0): 1 De’vion Wilson 13.62

Invitational 100 (1.4): 1 Elijah Hall-Thompson 10.09; 5 Jahde Williams GBR 10.60

Women: SP: 1 Nina Ndubuisi GER 18.19

DT: 1 Valarie Allman 67.17

Invitational 100 (2.4): 1 Tristan Evelyn BAR 11.11; 2 Candace Hill 11.22; 6 Desiree Henry GBR 11.53

Arkansas Spring Invitational, Fayetteville, April 6

Traunard Folson won the 100m in a very windy 9.98/4.8 as Amber Anning continued her good indoor form with a 22.47/7.3 clocking at 200m.

Men: 100 (4.8): 1 Traunard Folson 9.98#

200 (2.5): 1 Steven McElroy 20.65

110H (5.6): 1 William Spencer 13.78; 3 Jack Sumners GBR 13.87. C (5.1): 1 Jack Turner GBR 14.22

HJ: 1 Brady Palen 2.20; 2 Kason O’Riley 2.20

Women: 100 (4.4): 1 Ariane Linton 11.13

200 (7.3): 1 Amber Anning GBR 22.47; 2 Kaylyn Brown 22.76

100H (3.2): 1Ackera Nugent JAM 13.15

Oklahoma Throws Series, Ramona, USA, April 6

Jamaican Ralford Mullings threw a 69.67m discus PB but the big British news was Nick Percy who threw an Olympic qualifying and Scottish record 67.73m PB to go second all-time in the UK.

Men: DT: 1 Ralford Mullings 69.67; 2 Nick Percy GBR 67.73; 3 Robbie Otal 64.69.

Generali Berlin Half-Marathon, Germany, April 7

World 10,000m and half-marathon silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo won in 59:30 having blazed through 5km in 13:28 and 10km in 27:29 in an attempted world record before deciding his knee was too sore and it was too warm.

He led a Kenyan 1-2-3 from Amos Kurgat (59:42) and Isaiah Lasoi (59:47).

Ethiopia’s Tekle Muluat won the women’s race in a 66:53 PB from Ftaw Zeray (67:22) with Melat Kejeta the top German finisher in third in 67:26.

Britons Lauren McNeil and Clara Evans made the top six.

Men: HM: 1 Daniel Ebenyo KEN 59:30; 2 Amos Kurgat KEN 59:42; 3 Isaiyah Lasoi KEN 59:47; 4 Benard Biwott KEN 60:21; 5 Bravin Kiprop KEN 60:29; 6 Diego Estrada USA 61:05; 7 Robert Koech KEN 61:27; 8 Victor Kiptoo KEN 61:29; 9 Samuel Fitwi Sibhatu 61:33; 10 Pasquale Selvarolo ITA 61:57; 11 Vincent Nyageo KEN 62:08; 12 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld 62:34; 13 Zerei Mezngi NOR 62:40; 14 Johannes Motschmann 62:46; 15 Hendrik Pfeiffer 63:05; 16 Felix Kurui KEN 63:27; 17 Simon Boch 63:32; 18 Bas Van Hooren NED 63:51; 19 Peter Durec SVK 63:53; 20 Ali Abdi Salam SOM 64:02; 21 Calum Johnson GBR 64:04; 47 Daniel Mulryan GBR 68:22 66 Jamie Dee GBR 69:49

Women: HM: 1 Tekle Muluat ETH 66:53; 2 Bezabeh Fitaw ETH 67:22; 3 Melat Kejeta 67:26; 4 Winnie Kimutai KEN 68:41; 5 Lauren McNeil GBR 1:10:10; 6 Clara Evans GBR 1:10:11; 7 Miriam Dattke 1:11:01; 8 Eva Dieterich 1:11:15; 9 Lelise Wakweya ETH 1:11:59; 10 Philippa Bowden GBR 1:12:15; 16 Louise Small GBR 1:15:09; 22 Sally O’Gorman GBR 1:17:29

Prague Half-Marathon, Czech Republic, April 6

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe, the reigning world champion, broke the event record by 23 seconds with a 58:24 PB and world lead.

Ethiopian Gete Alemayehu won the women’s race in 68:10.

Men: HM: 1 Sabastian Sawe KEN 58:24; 2 Geoffrey Kipchumba USA 60:01; 3 Patrick Mosin KEN 60:15; 4 Gideon Kiprotich KEN 60:45; 5 Jackson Muema KEN 62:01; 6 Mouhcine Outalha MAR 62:04; 7 Fredrick Domongole KEN 63:24; 8 Yakoub Labquira MAR 63:32; 9 Peter Kipsirat KEN 63:34; 10 Ahmed El Jaddar MAR 63:34

Women: HM: 1 Gete Alemayehu ETH 68:10; 2 Jesca Chelangat KEN 68:13; 3 Tesfaye Nigsti ETH 69:30; 4 Vivian Melly KEN 69:33; 5 Sultan Haydar TUR 69:48; 6 Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh ETH 1:11:11; 7 Jennifer Gulikers NED 1:13:54; 8 Tereza Hrochová 1:14:19; 9 Lauren Hall GBR 1:15:30; 11 Tracy Barlow GBR 1:17:18; 22 Melissa Hawtin GBR 1:23:12

Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, France, April 7

Ethiopians Mestawut Fikir (2:20:45) and Enatnesh Alamrew (2:20:47) finished first and second on their debuts as 55,000 competed.

In her first marathon since October 2020, Kenya’s 40-year-old former Olympic track champion Vivian Cheruiyot returned to top level competition with third place in 2:21:47.

Ethiopia’s Mulugeta Uma won the men’s race in a 2:05:33 PB as Switzerland’s eight-time world orienteering champion Mathias Kyburz,, made a shocking debut to finish seventh in an Olympic qualifying standard of 2:07:44.

Men: Mar: 1 Mulugeta Uma ETH 2:05:33; 2 Titus Kipruto KEN 2:05:48; 3 Elisha Rotich KEN 2:06:54; 4 Bethwell Kipkemboi KEN 2:07:08; 5 Cosmas Muteti KEN 2:07:37; 6 D Gelmisa ETH 2:07:39; 7 Mathias Kyburz SUI 2:07:44; 8 Dejane Megersa ETH 2:08:41; 9 Abeje Ayana ETH 2:09:04; 10 Edwin Kibichiy KEN 2:10:41; 11 S Kiselev RUS 2:14:30

Women Mar: 1 Mestawot Fikir ETH 2:20:45; 2 Enatnesh Alamrew ETH 2:20:48; 3 Vivian Cheruiyot KEN 2:21:46; 4 Valentine Mateiko KEN 2:24:21; 5 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:24:48; 6 Yenenesh Tilahun ETH 2:26:00; 7 Medina Armino ETH 2:26:01; 8 Etalemahu Sintayehu ETH 2:26:03; 9 Emily Chepkemoi KEN 2:26:08; 10 Feyisa Adanech ETH 2:30:51; 11 Loreta Kančytė LTU 2:33:53; 12 Risper Gesabwa MEX 2:33:59

Daegu Marathon, April 7

Second in the Dubai Marathon in January, Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga won in a course record of 2:21:08 from Kenyans Angela Tanui (2:21:32) and Evaline Chirchir (2:22:11 PB) with Australia’s Commonwealth champion Jess Stenson fourth in a 2:24:01 PB.

On his marathon debut Stephen Kiprop won the men’s race in 2:07:04 from Kennedy Kimutai (2:07:40) and 2017 world bronze medallist Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania (2:07:55).

Turkey’s Kaan Kigen Özbilen (2:08:19) was the top European in fifth.

Men: Mar: 1 Stephen Kiprop KEN 2:07:04; 2 Kennedy Kimutai KEN 2:07:40; 3 Alphonce Felix TAN 2:07:55; 4 Ben Somikwo UGA 2:08:03; 5 Kaan Kigen Özbilen TUR 2:08:18; 6 Gilbert Kibet KEN 2:08:32; 7 Aredom Degefa ETH 2:08:33; 8 Justus Kangogo KEN 2:08:45; 9 Paul Lonyangata KEN 2:08:53; 10 Abdellah Tagharrafet MAR 2:09:02; 11 Reuben Kerio KEN 2:09:23; 12 Moses Kipsang KEN 2:09:44; 13 Erick Kiptanui KEN 2:11:23; 14 Panuel Mkungo KEN 2:12:08; 15 Ezekiel Chepkorim UGA 2:12:55

Women: Mar: 1 Ruti Aga ETH 2:21:07; 2 Angela Tanui KEN 2:21:32; 3 Evaline Chirchir KEN 2:22:11; 4 Jessica Stenson AUS 2:24:01; 5 Tigist Gashaw BRN 2:24:39; 6 Sandra Tuei KEN 2:26:57; 7 Vivian Kiplagat KEN 2:26:59; 8 Asayech Ayalew ETH 2:29:06; 9 Munkhzaya Bayartsogt MGL 2:33:31; 10 Odekta Elvina Naibaho INA 2:34:05; 11 Chaltu Shuna ETH 2:34:26; 12 Jeong Da-Eun 2:34:31

ASICS Festival of Running, Paris, France, April 5

Ethiopian Likina Amebaw, who is trying to obtain Spanish citizenship, clocked 29:56 to win the women’s 10km ahead of Loice Chemnung’s 29:57.

Hagos Gebrhiwet won the men’s 5km in 13:24.

Men: 5km: 1 Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH 13:24; 2 Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim DJI 13:32; 3 Adel Mechaal ESP 13:34; 4 Abdi Waiss Mouhyadin DJI 13:38; 5 Félix Bour 13:39; 6 Maxime Chaymeton RSA 13:44; 7 Naoki Ota JPN 14:03; 8 Moumin Bouh Guelleh DJI 14:09; 9 Syunpei Yamaguchi JPN 14:10; 10 Zak Seddon GBR 14:14

10km: 1 Jemal Yimer ETH 27:43; 2 Hillary Bett KEN 27:44; 3 Vincent Kibet KEN 27:48; 4 Etienne Daguinos 28:09; 5 Eduardo Menacho ESP 28:10; 6 Cam Levins CAN 28:11; 7 Hailemariyam Kiros ETH 28:12; 8 Pietro Riva ITA 28:28; 9 Isaac Heyne AUS 28:48; 10 Andualem Belay ETH 28:50; 11 Haimro Alame ISR 28:51; 12 Nicolas Montañez USA 28:54; 13 Richard Ringer GER 28:59; 26 Josh Griffiths GBR 31:09

Women: 5km: 1 Caroline Nyaga KEN 14:40; 2 Joy Cheptoyek UGA 15:03; 3 Belinda Chemutai UGA 15:05; 4 Samia Hassan DJI 15:14; 5 Ludovica Cavalli ITA 15:18 NR; 6 Leanne Pompeani AUS 15:31; 7 Sara Nestola ITA 15:43; 8 Grace Stalnaker USA 15:45; 9 Katharina Steinruck GER 15:47; 10 Martyna Galant POL 15:48; 11 Waganesh Mekasha ETH 15:48; 12 Elizabeth Bird GBR 15:49, 17 Stevie Lawrence GBR 16:05; 22 Fionnuala McCormack IRL 16:34

10km: 1 Ayel Likina ETH 29:56; 2 Loice Chemnung KEN 29:57; 3 Miriam Chebet KEN 30:41; 4 Nadia Battocletti ITA 31:19; 5 Kidsan Alema ETH 31:42; 6 Julia Mayer AUT 32:28; 7 Leonie Periault 32:29; 8 Makenna Myler USA 32:38; 9 Fabienne Königstein GER 33:10; 10 Majida Maayouf ESP 33:11; 11 Cristina Ruiz ESP 33:28; 12 Natasha Phillips GBR 34:12

Madrid Half-Marathon, Spain, April 7

Men: HM: 1 Mike Chematot KEN 61:07; 2 Ezekiel Mutai UGA 61:20; 3 Esphond Cheruiyot KEN 61:24; 4 Amon Kiptoo KEN 61:30; 5 Cleophas Kibet KEN 61:57; 6 David Kiplagat KEN 62:12; 7 Peter Wanjiru KEN 62:50

Women: HM: 1 Aberash Shilima Kebeda ETH 68:31; 2 Beatrice Begi KEN 69:57; 3 Vivian Jerotich KEN 1:10:08; 4 Annet Chalangat UGA 1:11:07; 5 Citlali Moscote MEX 1:11:19; 6 Jackline Chelal KEN 1:11:47

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE