National crowns were on offer of the eve of the Great North Run where we also feature the leading results from Sir Mo Farah’s last race and major relay action

UK ATHLETICS MILE & 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS, Newcastle-Gateshead, September 8

The women’s mile was cancelled due to lack of entries but it was Callum Elson, who this year who has improved to 3:35.39 at 1500m, who won and confirmed his spot in next month’s World Road Running Championships in Latvia.

He won in 4:08 from James Gormley, who ran 7:49.61 for 3000m in July and is also in the form of his life.

Scott Beattie, who ran 27:58.92 for 10,000m in Stanford this yea, and won a 5000m in Dublin in 13:25.53 in July, kicked away in the last 400m to win in 13:56 with Tom Mortimer second and Rory Leonard third.

AW columnist Verity Ockenden was another to seal her Riga selection as she won in 15:26 with Eloise Walker and Calli Thackery taking the other medals.

Thackery was coming off her Big Half win which was sufficient to seal her selection for Latvia at the half-marathon.

Men (1M):

1 C Elson 4:08; 2 J Gormley 4:09; 3 T Dodd 4:09; 4 J Young 4:10; 5 J Skelly 4:11; 6 A Melloy 4:13; 7 D Bebbington 4:14; 8 M Wilson 4:24

Men (5km):

1 S Beattie 13:56; 2 T Mortimer 14:00; 3 R Leonard 14:03; 4 J Gray 14:10; 5 O Perrin 1:11; 6 J Escalante-Phillips 14:22; 7 A Manthorpe 14:23; 8 B Cole 14:28; 9 S Stirling 14:31; 10 A Milligan 14:37; 11 H McLuckie 14:48; 12 N Shreeve 14:54

Women (5km):

1 V Ockenden 15:26; 2 E Walker 15:34; 3 C Thackery 15:44; 4 M Maclennan 16:17; 5 E Wallace 16:24; 6 S Astin 16:38; 7 G Kersey 16:51; 8 K Walker 17;04; 9 R Franklin 17:12; 10 J Wood 17:47

AJ BELL GREAT NORTH RUN, September 10

Tamirat Tola and Peres Jepchirchir were impressive and dominant winners but the major attention was on six-times winner Mo Farah’s last ever race.

Men:

1 Tamirat Tola ETH 59:58

2 Bashir Abdi BEL 61:20

3 Muktar Edris ETH 61:54

4 Mo Farah Newham 63:28

5 Efrem Gidey IRL 64:03

6 Andrew Butchart Central 64:30

7 Yoshiki Oshiro JPN 65:16

8 Kiseki Shiozawa JPN 65:24

9 Adam Lipschitz RSA 65:44

10 Andrew Heyes Hallam 65:46

11 Ryoma Inoue JPN 65:52

12 Koki Kamata JPN 66:02

13 Roy Hoornweg NED 66:57

14 Carl Avery Morpeth 67:17

15 Linton Taylor Leeds 67:29

16 Lawrence Mccourt Morpeth 67:36

17 David Bishop Derby 67:43

18 Alastair Watson Notts M45 67:50

19 Ollie Garrod Belgrave 68:02

20 Hamid Ben Daoud ESP 68:11

Women:

1 Peres Jepchirchir KEN 66:45

2 Sharon Lokedi KEN 67:42

3 Charlotte Purdue AFD 69:36

4 Sonia Samuels Sale Harriers Manchester W40 73:43

5 Jessa Hanson USA 74:11

6 Wakana Itsuki JPN 74:29

7 Amy-Eloise Markovc Wakefield 75:19

8 Ayaka Kato JPN Female 75:53

9 Becky Briggs City of Hull AC 77:23

10 Katie Olding Army 78:45

11 Laura Kaye RAF 78:46

12 Charlie Arnell MKDP 79:08

13 Stacey Smith 79:24

14 Eliza Hawthorn Stragglers 81:12

15 Nicole Frith Cheltenham 81:42

16 Julia Bektic Clapham 82:09

17 Nynke Mulholland-Stümmer Inverclyde 82:12

18 Vicky Wright Northern Masters W45 82:39

19 Rachel Gifford Leamington 83:34

20 Aly Dixon Sunderland Strollers W40 83:39

NORTH WEST ROAD RELAYS, Manchester, September 9

Heaton Park played host, with the younger age groups running on an out and back course and the seniors a lap, in this multi-county championship event, Martin Duff reports.

Just as in the 2022 races, Vale Royal were the first team home in both senior men’s and women’s races although they had to come from behind to take the men’s even but it was all pretty close.

Blackburn had led after the first men’s lap thanks to English National cross-country 11th placer Mathew Ramsden and his time was only bettered by his club’s anchor runner Daniel Bebbington, the Lancashire cross-country champion.

However, with a more consistent quartet, the holders finally triumphed, thanks to Arun Dight overtaking Salford, who had taken the lead on the penultimate stage thanks to Harry Wakefield’s third best time, on the final stage.

Vale Royal also retained their senior women’s title after Abigail Howarth’s fastest overall lap time had given them a first stage lead, before Sarah Dufor-Jackson and Holly Weedall stretched their winning margin out to nearly two minutes.

With the various counties holding their own events within the race, winners were spread well around in the younger age groups and only Liverpool Harriers had two overall wins.

Wirral’s under-17 men were back in fifth after their opener, but, came through for an easy victory but fastest laps went elsewhere. It was Liverpool’s Oscar Kewley who had posted the quickest time on the first stage but his club were a man short overall.

Warrington led the under-17 women’s race early on thanks to Esme Heavey’s fastest stint of 7:08, but they lost out on the anchor leg as Darcy Slattery came through for Salford.

Liverpool took the under-15 girls’ race as Holly Cross was fastest over the 1.5km out and back route with 7:02, as team mates Molly Carvel and Rebecca Murphy completed the top three fastest times.

Tim Ye led off for Trafford in the under-15 boys’ event and his club led throughout with his first leg rivals Max Taylor and Will Delamere joining him on the podium with the fastest lap times.

The under-13 girls race saw the Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic club come from behind for a comfortable victory thanks to the prolific racing Beddow twins Eve and Isobel’s two fastest legs.

Eve’s 7:19 time was only headed by one under-13 boy as Lucas Guyett anchored Liverpool’s winning under-13 boys team to victory with a 7:11 split.

Men (4x4km approx): 1 Vale Royal 51:21 (J Humphries 12:52, R Serif 12:42, A Doyle 13:09, A Dight 12:36; 2 Salford 51:34 (K Darcy 12:51, O Cook 13:22, H Wakefield 12:23, S Hopkins 12:56); 3 Blackburn 51:38 (M Ramsden 12:19, B Makin 13:43, L Betts 13:18, D Bebbington 12;17); 4 Liverpool 51:57; 5 Warrington 52:27; 6 Vale Royal B 53:30

Fastest: Bebbington 12:17; Ramsden 12;19; Wakefield 12;23

105 teams finished

U17 (3x4km approx): 1 Wirral 41:30 (L Hatton 13:52, J Heap 13:52, B Dronshaw 13:45); 2 Salford 42:09, J Barber 13:44, H Peacock 14:16, I Simons 14:08); 3 Blackburn 42:34 (D Smith 13:41, O Gill 14:43, B Stratton 14:09); 4 Vale Royal 42:41; 5 Warriors 43:09; 6 St Helens Sutton 43;26

Fastest: O Kewley (Liv) 13:28; Smith 13:41; Barber/L Johnson (St Hel Sut) 13:44

U15 (3x2km approx): 1 Trafford 20:32 (T Ye 6:34, E Lewis 6:55, P Aron 7:02); 2 Southport Waterloo 22:37 (W Delamere 6:40, L McCormick 6:59, C Still 6:58); 3 Liverpool 20:56 (M Taylor 6:37, S Cassell 7:05, R French 7:13); 4 Wirral 21:01; 5 Blackburn 21:02; 6 Macclesfield 21:37

Fastest: Ye 6:34; Taylor 6:37; Delamere 6:40

U13 (3x2km approx): 1 Liverpool 22:10 (P Herring 7:32, B McEvoy 7:25, L Guyett 7:11); 2 Warriors 22;16 (C Bibby 7:25, N Glascott-Tull 7:30, O Oswick 7:20); 3 Warrington 22:29 (E Lawton 7:22, I McGuffie 7:24, O Davenport 7:42); 4 Preston 22:49; 5 Liverpool B 22:53; 6 Wirral 22:54

Fastest: Guyett 7:11; Oswick 7:20; S Lambert (Liv B) 7:21

Women (3x4km approx): 1 Vale Royal 44:28 (A Howarth 14:28, S Dufour-Jackson 15:08, H Weedall 14:51); 2 Cheshire Dragons 46:23 (J Marsden 15:10, H Cowley 15:15, L Whittaker 15:57); 3 Liverpool 46:32 9J Morgan 14:39, N Donnelly 15:54, O Stones 15:58); 4 Vale Royal B 46:38; 5 Bury 46:42; 6 Liverpool B 47:41

Fastest: Howarth 14:29; Morgan 14:39; Weedall 14:51

82 women’s teams finished

U17 (3x2km approx): 1 Salford 22;13 (E Bartalotta 7:24, S Roiditis 7:35, D Slattery 7:23); 2 Warrington 22:26 (E Heavey 7:08, I Wharton 7:32, H Hull 7:45); 3 Salford 22;32 (M Caldwell 7:33, J Wright 7:23, I Backhouse 7:45); 4 Trafford 22:38; 5 Warriors 23:19; 6 Stockport 23:46

Fastest: Heavey 7:08; A Clough (Traff) 7:17; F Murdoch (Stock) 7:18

U15 (3x2km approx): 1 Liverpool 21:33 (H Cross 7:02, R Murphy 7:17, M Carvell 7:14); 2 Sale 23:12 (I Hill 7:28, I Hall 7:27, H Squibbs 8:16); 3 Salford 23:18 (S Nation 7:37, S Hutchinson-Thompson 8:09, S Bartalotta 7:31); 4 Liverpool B 23:42; 5 Blackburn 24:15; 6 Warriors 24:19

Fastest: Cross 7:02; Carvell 7:14; Murphy 7:17

U13 (3x2km approx): 1 Warriors 22:41 (I Yorke 7:57, E Beddow 7:19, I Beddow 7:23); 2 Liverpool 23:27 (E Worrall 7:34, M Williams 7:49, I Parry 8:03); 3 Sale 23:43 (G Wetters 7:29, G Hill 8:09, R Haywood-Young 8:05); 4 Liverpool B 24:03; 5 Liverpool C 24:24; 6 Rossendale 24:32

Fastest: E Beddow 7:19; I Beddow 7:23; Wetters 7:29

WELSH ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Llanelli, September 9

Pembury National Park again hosted the championship and Swansea Harriers with their Dewi Griffiths the fastest overall with a 17:05 split for the 5.4km lap, Martin Duff reports.

Their team manager George Edwards said: “The race was a walk-over because our A team was Dewi, Jon Hopkins, Daffyd Jones and Jon Butler. whose pb of 14.20 was the slowest 5km runner in the team.”

The Swansea club put four teams in the first eight to finish and Edwards added: “Dewi is not long over Covid and has a muscle strain and hadn’t run all week. We were well clear after John Hopkins ran the first leg, then just moved further and further in front.”

Cardiff chased forlornly with their fastest, Lloyd Shepherd-Brown, running 17:16 on the fourth and final leg but his chase was in vain.

The women’s race followed much the same pattern as Caryl Edwards (nee Jones), continuing a steady comeback, ran fastest of the day on the first stage, with 19:38 ahead of Ponypridd’s Olivia Tsim.

Swansea then continued with Hannah Williams, Kate Roberts and Sioned Howells. Edwards added: “It was not much of a race really.”

He was also less than complementary about the race timing on the day saying: “Welsh Athletics just can’t organise relay time-keeping. To think that four oldies with pens and paper used to produce spot-on results in the TVH relays with upwards of 150 teams all those years ago and produce them quickly.”

Men (4×5.4km): 1 Swansea 68:46 (J Hopkins 17:09, D Jones 17:18, D Griffiths 17:09, J Butler 17:13); 2 Cardiff 71:14 (D Nash 17:27, J Lunn 17:40, C Campion 18:51, L Shepherd-Brown 17:16); 3 Meirionnydd RC 71:25 (18:00, 18:02, 17:58, 17:25); 4 Swansea B 72:10; 5 Les Croupiers 72:25; 6 Swansea C 72:52

Fastest: Griffiths 17:06; Hopkins 17:09; Butler 17:13

M35 (3×5.4km): 1 Parc Bryn Bach 55:02 (D Pearce 18:26, N Cooksley 18:15, S Jones 18:21); 2 Swansea 57:09; 3 Aberdare Valley 58:08

Fastest: Cooksley 18:15; S Jones 18:21; Pearce 18:26

M45 (3×5.4km): 1 Pontypridd 57:59 (J Thomas 19:28, A How 19:31, J Thie 19:00); 2 Parc Bryn 59:13; 3 Lliswerry 59:19

Fastest: R Woods (Builth) 18:36; Thie 19:00; 3 V Edwards (Les C) 19:10

M55 (3×5.4km): 1 Swansea 64:12 (A Davies 21:01, M Dowdle-Hughes 21:31, P Flynn 21:40); 2 Les C 65:36; 3 Pembroke 70:52

Fastest: A Blair (Les C) 20:40; Davies 21:01; A Mason (Les C) 21:38

M65 (3×5.4km): 1 Neath 82:03; 2 Sarn H 82:45; 3 Les C 90:47

Fastest: R Marks (Sarn) 25:09; D Cundy (Les C) 26:19

U17 (3×3.2km): 1 Cardiff 31:56 (J Sanders 10;:5, H Turner 10:45, A Osborne 10:56); 2 Cardiff B 32:19 (S Boyce 10:43, R Amos 11:11, R Pladdy 11:25); 3 Cardiff C 33:37; 4 Carmarthen 33:45; 5 Swansea 35:24; 6 Bridgend 37:14

Fastest: Sanders 10:15; Boyce 10:43; Turner 10:45

U15 (3×3.2km): 1 Newport 32:54 (T Gilbert 11:10, D Evans 10:59, L Salvage 10:45); 2 Aberdare V 34;40 (G Pritchard 12:18, E Davies 11:44, G Tough 10:38); 3 Newport B 35:52 (J Bradshaw 12:23, I Barry 11:56, J Roberts 11:33); 4 Cardiff 35:59; 5 Swansea 36:16; 6 Cardiff B 37:32

Fastest: Tough 10:38; Salvage 10:45; D Evans 10:59

U13 (4×1.9km): 1 Bridgend 24:49 (J Rixon 6:13, R Green 6:13, L Durston 6:18, N Greig 6:04); 2 Cardiff Archers 25:27 (L Howard-Machado 5:35, I Davies 6:16, S Khan 6:21, S Davies 7:14); 3 Cardiff 25:48 (T Evans 6:13, J Harries 6:11, O Phillips 6:20, A Other 7:04); 4 Aberdare V 28:37; 5 Swansea 29:20; 6 Bridgend 29:29

Fastest: Howard-Machado 5:36; G Thomas (Carm) 6:00; T Coles (B’end B) 6:03

Women (4×5.4km): 1 Swansea 81:16 (C Edwards 19:39, H Williams 20;36, K Roberts 20:37, S Howells 20:25); 2 Les Croupiers 85:49 (L Flynn 21:01 21:01, A Griffiths 21;36, S Connaire 23:20, A Griffiths 23:20, A Benyon-Thomas 19:52); 3 Pontypridd 89:46 (L Tsim 19:52, J Wheeler 21:53, E Adams 25:22, K O’Hare 22:39); 4 Builth 90:09; 5 Llanelli 94;39; 6 Swansea B 94:39

Fastest: Edwards 19:39; Benyon-Thomas/Tsim 19:52

W35 (3×5.4km): 1 P Bryn 66:16 (H Like 22:35, C Patterson 22:00, E Ciesielska 21:41); 2 Swansea 70:55; 3 3M Gorseinon 71:27

Fastest: J Callan (Swan) 21:39; Ciesieska 21:41; Patterson 22:00

W45 (3×5.4km): 1 Bridgend 74:04 (G Dando 23:34, C Stephens 25:39, G Hardman 24:51); 2 P Talbot 74:32; 3 Swansea 75:35

Fastest: C Jacobs (Les C) 23:14; Bridgend 23:34; C Phillips (P Talbot) 23:54

W55 (3×5.4km): 1 TROTS 77:26 (L Eynon 25:20, J Bowes 27:38, M Holliday 25:28); 2 Les C 79:37; 3 3M Gorseinon 83:49

Fastest: Eynon 24:20; S Watson (Les C) 24:22; Holliday 25:28

U17 (3×3.2km): 1 Cardiff 36:39 (M Gold 10:55, R Derrick 12:54, A Merchant 12:51); 2 Swansea 37:53 (S Hartley-Green 12:05, A Davies 11:46, L Robinson 14:02); 3 Newport 38:43

Fastest: Gold 10:55; A Davies 11;46; L Oakenul (Newp) 11:59

U15 (3×3.2km): 1 Cardiff 34:42 (B Boyce 11:22, S John 11:50, R Harries 11;30); 2 Swansea 36:10 (C Hartley-Green 11;58, M Pierce 12:01, H Humphreys 12:11); 3 Cardiff B 36:42 (I Davies 11:32, R Derrick 12:58, E Bryant 12:12); 4 Carmarthen 37:51; 5 Newport 37:58; 6 Carmarthen B 40:49

Fastest: Boyce/Williams 11:22; Harries 11;30

U13 (4×1.9km): 1 Cardiff 27:14 (E Roberts 6:43, E Davies 7:06, L Parsons 6:39, B Ahmed 6:46); 2 TROTS 27:53 (M Foster 6:54, G Powell 7:26, M King 7:09, M Phillips 6:24); 3 Bridgend 28:42 (S Hardman 7:02, L Arnold 7:37, E Neenan 7:07, B Thie 6:56); 4 Carmarthen 28:53; 5 Swansea 29;56; 6 Aberdare V 31:11

Fastest: Phillips 6:24; T Shelmerdine (Swan) 6:30; Parsons 6:39

SURREY ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP, Wimbledon, September 9

Guildford & Godalming moved up from third last year to take the six runner men’s championship after leading from the get go, Martin Duff reports.

It was Cameron Reilly with a 14:23 split for the approximate 2.8-mile opening lap up Church Hill and then down on the back road before finishing where it started on the Wimbledon Park track, who set them up by coming home in second place. This was behind Holland Sports’ Jack Kavanagh’s 14:05, the second-best time of the day.

Guildford then built on their advantage which stretched to well over two minutes at the tape, when fourth fastest overall Tom Foster ran 14;28. Reilly’s time then stood up as the third best of the afternoon, behind Herne Hill’s fast improving Sam Branwell’s 13:56 on stage two.

Second placed Belgrave might have kept the margin lower if they had run the former fastest leg runner in this event, Phil Wicks, in their A team. The now 39-year-old ran 14:42 after battling years of leg injuries.

Guildford also fielded new veteran Andy Coley-Maud in their winning line up and the 40-year-old returned to anchor his club’s vets’ team as they added the over-40 title as well. His time there was, however, narrowly headed by South London’s Richard McDowall’s 15:18.

Belgrave retained their women’s four-stage title with a time more than two minutes quicker than in 2022. They started with Stephanie Hewitt, whose 17:04 was the second best of the day and, after throwing in Rotherham’s Surrey qualified Sophie Cowper mid-race, whose 17:09 was third best, wound up winners by more than two minutes over Herne Hill.

It was 19-year-old Suzy Lecoutre who used her track speed to just edge home ahead on stage one for Guildford and her 17:03 was quickest overall.

Herne Hill’s recently crowned National W50 1500m champion Nikki Sturzaker was the fastest in the W35 relay and her 17:06 was only three seconds slower than the senior best.

Men (6×2.8M): 1 G&G 89:10 (C Reilly 14:23, C Job 15:09, A Coley-Maud 14:35, J Bowles 15:35, J Sanderson 15:00, T Foster 14:28); 2 Belgrave 91:25 (J Trigwell 14:55, J Briggs 15:39, C Rogers 15:08, J Fox 15:11, S Sommerville 14:52, C McNally 15:40); 3 S London 91:58 (A Ramsier 15:33, R Evans 15:40, D Gaffney 15:24, J Lyne 14:59, F Vaughan 15:41, T Higgs 14;41); 4 Croydon 93:56; 5 Belgrave B 94:02; 6 Holland Sports 94:22

Fastest: S Branwell (Herne H) 13:52; J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 14:05; Reilly 14:28

M40 (4×2.8M): 1 G&G 65:27 (N Tearle 16:37, M Garnett 17:25, O Gosden 16:03, A Coley-Maud 15:22); 2 S London 70:03; 3 Herne H 70:27

Fastest: McDowall (S Lon) 15:18; Coley-Maud 15:22; Gosden 16:03

M50 (3×2.8M): 1 S London 67:51 (D Gillett 16:13, D Williams 16:19, J Burdett 18:27, S Major 16:52); 2 G&G 69:33; 3 Hercules Wimbledon 78:00

Fastest: Gillett 16:13; Williams 16:19; N Tearle (G&G) 16:48

M60 (3×2.8M): 1 Herne H 56:03 (V Maughn 17:50, T Conlon 18:44, G Ironmonger 19:29); 2 S London 57:32; 3 S London B 66:42

Fastest: D Ogden (S Lon) 17:27; Maughn 17:50; Conlon 18:44

Women (4×2.8M): 1 Belgrave 68:47 (S Hewitt 17:04, E Harrison 17:16, S Cowper 17:08, L Adamson 17:19); 2 Herne H 70:59 (C Davies 17:41, S Tooley 17:49, J Nandi 17:30, G Leyland 17;59); 3 G&G 72:02 (S Lecoutre 17:03, C Baxter 17:59, H Knights 18:19, N Maini 18:41); 4 Belgrave B 72:56; 5 Hercules W 73:09; 6 Epsom & E 74:12

Fastest: Lecoutre 17:03, Hewitt 17:04; Cowper 17:09

W35 (4×2.8M): Herne H 78:35 (N Sturzaker 17:06, K Ellison 19;18, A Stevens 21:55, G Reynolds 18:16); 2 Wimbledon Windmilers 93;57

Fastest: Sturzaker 17:06

W45 (3×2.8M): 1 G&G 61:35 (S Harrison 20:47, N Oldham 20:58, C Robinson 19:50); 2 S London 64:53; 3 Reigate Priory 64:56

Fastest: C Mullanger (Wimb W) 18:45; G Stonely (Rei P) 18:56; Robinson 19:50

W55 (3×2.8M): 1 S London 66:57 (P Ianella 22:41, P Major 23;17, R Hutton 20:59); 2 Wimb W 74:32; 3 Wimb W B 80:28

Fastest: Hutton 20:59; Ianella 22:41; A Collins (Wimb W) 23:08

MIDDLESEX COUNTY & YA ROAD RELAYS, Hayes, September 10

With the weather very hot and very humid and with no shade anywhere on the course, the distances in the younger age groups were reduced, Martin Duff reports.

While the under-15 and under-13s had reasonable entries, the seniors and older age groups attracted very few clubs.

The English National under-15 cross-country champion Jorjia March had a busy afternoon. After firstly setting the fastest 1.5km lap time in the under-15 girls’ event, the English Schools 800m second placer made a guesting appearance in the under-17 event where she ran 10:36 for the two laps.

Overall (3x3km): 1 Ealing Eagles 31:21; 2 QPH M40 33:32; 3 Hillingdon M40) 34;26

Fastest: M Watson (High, M50) 9:35; N Gilchrist (Ealing E) 9:36; P Cuddihy (Hill, M45) 9:59

U20 (3x3km): 1 Barnet 30:09; 2 Hillingdon 30:30

Fastest: C Garcia (St Mary’s) 9:32; N Clarke (Barn) 9:57; C Sydenham (Barn) 10:00

U17 (3x3km): 1 Highgate 29:13; 2 TVH 30:13; 3 London Heathside 31:17

Fastest: T Chadwick (High) 9:15; L Moore (TVH) 9:17; G Saint (Lon H) 9:33

U15 (3×1.5km): 1 London Heathside 14:29, 2 Hillingdon 14:44; 3 TVH 14:47

Fastest: B Ward (Hill) 4:38; D Mills (Lon H) 4:41; A Phlug (High) 4:42

U13 (3×1.5km): 1 ESM 15:25; 2 London Heathside 15:46; 3 Harrow 17:17

Fastest: J Hayward (ESM) 4:51; R Willis (Lon H) 4:57; M Muers (ESM) 5:07

Women (3x3km): 1 Ranelagh 34:36; 2 Barnet W35 35:37; 3 Hillingdon 37:23

Fastest: C Day (Rane) 10;46; M Riglin (Rane) 11:06; N Penty-Alvarez (Rane) 11:54

W35: K Murphy (Barn, W55) 11:57; J Kent (Barn, W55) 11:59; K March (Barn, W40) 12:01

U20 (3x3km): 1 Barnet 36:22

Fastest: C Harris (Barn) 11:27; E McClusky (Barn) 11:31; F Humphrey (Barn) 13:24

U17 (3x3km): 1 TVH/Barnet combo, n/s 36:29; 2 St Mary’s 38:00; 3 ESM 38:54

Fastest: J March (Barnet, U15, gst) 10:36; M Rosen (Barn) 11:32; E Watkins (Lon H) 11:42

U15 (3×1.5km): 1 London Heathside 16:02; 2 ESM 16:45; 3 Hillingdon 16:45

Fastest: J March (Barn) 4:41; A York (Lon H) 4:58; A Van Zyl (Hill) 4:59

U13 (3×1.5km): 1 Harrow 16:45; 2 Harrow B 17:39; 3 ESM 17:40

Fastest: V Muralidhar (ESM) 5:23; B Dalton (Harrow) 5:29; K Dalton (Harrow) 5:33

CITY OF STIRLING 10km, September 10

Jamie Crowe was a clear men’s winner in 29:16 while under-20 Natasha Phillips was even more dominant in the women’s race with a 33:12 victory.

Multi world record-setter Fiona Matheson was first W60 in 38:44.

Overall: 1 J Crowe 29:16; 2 L McAlpine 30:36; 3 R Good 30:42; 4 E Chuck 30:45; 5 M Warsame 30:51; 6 A Hay 30:55

M40: 1 M Doherty 31:12

M60: 1 S McKenzie 36:42

Women: 1 N Phillips U20 33:12; 2 J Wetton 35:53; 3 J Bannerman 36:42; 4 F Ross 36:49

W40: 1 K Barden 37:38

W60: 1 F Matheson 38:44

AUCHTERARDER RUNNING FESTIVAL HALF-MARATHON, Auchterarder, September 10



Overall: 1 B Mackay (E Suth) 76:50; 2 M Heggie 80:19; 3 K Robertson (Kirk O, M35) 82:09



Women: 1 J Dickson (Fife, W45) 87:58; 2 E Murray (Jog Scotland Kintore RC) 90:02; 3 J Greenshields (Five Star Run Club) 92:24

BIRCH WOOD 5km / 10km, Melton Mowbray, September 10



Overall (5km): 1 N Smith (M40) 21:09; 2 C Simpkins (M40) 22:42; 3 S Williams (W45) 22:57



Women: 1 Williams 22:57; 2 L Giles (W35) 27:44; 3 R Hopkins (W45) 34:01



Overall (10km): 1 D Horsley 40:34; 2 M Platt (M40) 42:46; 3 J Sutton 43:03



Women: 1 M Raaijmakers (Barr R, W55) 51:27; 2 K Robinson (W55) 51:32; 3 E Muddimer 53:19

EVP 5km, Evesham, September 10



Overall: 1 R Adebiyi (Newp) 16:17; 2 G Allen (Leam) 16:21; 3 L Jones 16:22



Women: 1 H Knight 19:43; 2 R Vines (CLC, W40) 20:19; 3 H Randall 23:19

SEVEN BRIDGES 10km, Shrewsbury, September 10



Overall: 1 P Aston (Shrews, M40) 34:37; 2 C Morgan (Maldwyn, U20) 34:49; 3 C Middleton (Shrews) 35:11



M65: 1 A Clarke (Osw) 40:40



Women: 1 J Cook (Shrews, W50) 41:29; 2 N Cook (Shrews) 41:49; 3 J Adams (Unatt) 44:29

BIG DIPPER HALF-MARATHON, Dronfield, Derbyshire, September 10

Overall (tough 13.1M)

1 D Haworth (Hallam) 75:39; 2 J Birch (Hallam) 76:00; 3 J Stromberg 80:48

Women:

1 A Pearse (Steel) 88:27; 2 N Squires (Hallam, W35) 91:17; 3 N Holland 98:47

LITTLEHAMPTON 10km, West Sussex, September 10

Cassie Thorp posted her 11th victory of the year and remains unbeaten in her W35 age group in 2023.

The 35-year-old won the women’s section in 35:11, as Rueben Hoyte, the son of Kurt and Caroline, came first overall in 33:35.

Overall:

1 R Hoyte (Phoe) 33:35; 2 L Briscoe (Fitt) 34:02; 3 D Beaumont (Phoe) 34:10; 4 M Daly (Horsh J) 34:56

M40: 1 K Rojas (B&H) 35:05

M50: 1 C Oosthuizen (T Zone) 36:41; 2 G Witton (Worth) 37:03

M55: 1 D Allaway (Hasle) 36:49; 2 K Howard (Craw) 37:11

M60: 1 S Mills (B&H) 36:52

Women:

1 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 35:11; 2 S Rushforth (Phoe, W45) 38:43; 3 R Moore (Worth) 40:57

NEW FOREST RACES, Brockenhurst, Hampshire, September 10

James Baker keeps piling in the race wins and here it was his 1086th with a 2:40:13 Marathon victory, his second here.

Overall (26.2M):

1 James Baker (Chich R, M45) 2:40:13; 2 Jason Baker 2:43:46; 3 P Norton (M50) 2:54:53

Women:

1 H Gregory (W50) 3:07:19; 2 C Johnston (M’stone) 3:15:39; 3 S Longworth 3:29:20

W50: 2 A Martin 3:39:50

W60: 1 M Davies (Strag) 3:56:53; 2 A Connell 4:04:24

Overall (13.1M):

1 M Green Newb) 76:38; 2 A Young (Roms) 77:28; 3 N Hutchison (Worth) 77:21

M50: 1 J Foster 78:07

Women:

1 E Fogg (N For) 87:13; 2 N Moxham (Gosp, W50) 87:20; 3 K Charles (Read RR) 89:26

W50: 2 T Doherty 98:11; 3 C Fowler (Chep) 98:42

W70: 1 B Avery (Chep) 2:07:16

Overall (10km):

1 O Smith (AFD) 34:30; 2 R Waldron (Soton) 34:35; 3 R Liquorish 37:27

M50: 1 P Boyd-Leslie (Win) 37:38

Women:

1 E Williams (Win) 41:45; 2 A Lovegrove 44;19; 3 H Shannon (W40) 46:17

SANDSTONE TRAIL MT RACES, Beeston, Cheshire, September 10

Overall (17.5M, 655m ):

1 R Grantham (Wirral, M50) 2:01:54; 2 N Finegan (M40) 2:13:21; 3 N Waite 2:15:14

Women:

1 C Elliott (W35) 2:27:19; 2 A Grundy (Tat’hall, W45) 2:34:45; 3 L Baynham-Hughes (Helsby, W45) 2:40:09

W55: 1 J Dala (Pensby) 2:47:14

Overall (11.5M, 288m):

1 S Oliver (Chester Tri) 74:49; 2 C Avegard (Shrews, M45) 75:06; 3 S King (W Chesh, M40) 78:56

Women:

1 H Crowley (Chesh Dr) 79:35; 2 D Searle (W55) 83:55; 3 G Barnett (W35) 89:19

TAKELEY 10km, Essex, September 10

Overall:

1 L Harcknett (orion) 33;47; 2 S Kirsh (S’end) 35:41; 3 N Greenwood 35:54

Women:

1 E McGuire 53:27

AUCHTERARDER RUNNING FESTIVAL 10km, Auchterarder, September 9



Overall: 1 B Mackay (E Suth) 35:28; 2 M Heggie 37:23; 3 A Bartlet (Newburgh, M50) 38:29



Women: 1 J Greenshields (Five Star Run Club) 41:27; 2 R Van Rensburg (Fife, W50) 41:28; 3 V Cryle (Five Star Run Club) 43:08

CASTLETON SHOW 6, Castleton, September 9



Overall: 1 A Tatham (N Yks M, M50) 37:36; 2 S Leadley (Lofus & Whitby AC) 39:14; 3 R Williamson (Lofus & Whitby AC, M55) 40:55



Women: 1 R Marshall (Scar, W40) 45:11; 2 K Richmond (Pick) 45:36; 3 E Harrison (T&S, W35) 46:36

THE ONE 10, Cockermouth, September 9



Overall: 1 L McConnell (Birt) 59:18; 2 A Fryer (Tri-Lakeland) 69:02; 3 S Okeeffe 70:30



Women: 1 S Ayers (Bodyfit, W50) 74:49; 2 K Aubrey (Helm, W55) 76:11; 3 M Wright-Rose (Millom) 78:00

WOODSTOCK 8, Woodstock, September 9



Overall: 1 M Kallenberg (Swan) 43:58; 2 M Lock (Wit) 44:57; 3 C McGurk (Harwe) 45:35



Women: 1 L Glasson (Head) 54:57; 2 K Jones 57:29; 3 L Ambrose (Head, W35) 58:20

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE, Beckenham, September 7

Lewis Laylee of the Stock Exchange won over a tough course but it was runner-up Jake Simmonds who won the overall event and he led Kent AC to a comfortable team win on the day and over the season.

The league event which was first run in 1976, saw Amy Clements, who won the bronze medal in the World 50km Championships in 2016, comfortably win on the day but it was her Kent team-mate Alexa Parker, who was runner-up here, who won the overall league as again Kent AC dominated the team standings with top W55 Clare Elms also in third.

Overall (3.2M):

1 L Laylee (Stock Ex) 16:35; 2 J Simmonds (Kent) 16:51; 3 D Dibaba (Kent) 16:57; 4 J Hartley (Kent) 16:59; 5 A Other (Stock Ex) 17:21; 6 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 17:28; 7 R Donohue (Camb H) 17:29; 8 A Other (Kent) 17:40; 9 C Compton (Kent) 17:44; 10 R Brown (Kent) 17:49

M45: 2 C Mullin (Kent) 18:02

M50: 1 M Williams (Dulw R) 19:38

M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (Kent) 19:12; 2 A Noble (Dart) 19:53

M60: 1 T Conlon (Stock Ex) 20:54; 2 R Beardsworth (Kent) 21:04

M65: 1 J Black (Eton M) 22:13

M70: 1 D Butler (Lloyds) 21:40

M75: 1 M Mann (Dulw R) 25:04; 2 R Seabrook (Beck) 25:58

TEAM: 1 Kent 15; 2 Stock Exchange 37; 3 Cambridge H 54

B TEAM: 1 Kent 46; 2 Stock Exchange 113; 3 Dulw R 201

Final standings: 1 J Simmonds (Kent) 35; 2 E Chuck (Dulw R) 28; 3 R Donohue (Kent) 26

M40: H Torry (Serp). M45: C Compton (Kent). M50: R Jones (Stock). M55: A Noble (Dart). M60: E Prill (Dulw R). M65: J Barron (Kent). M70: M Mann (Dulw R). M75: V Thomas (Greenwich). U20: G Searle (Kent)

TEAM: 1 Kent 75; 2 Dulwich R 64; 3 Stock Exchange 62

B TEAM: 1 Kent 73

Women:

1 A Clements (Kent, W40) 18:28; 2 A Parker (Kent) 19:24; 3 C Elms (Kent, W55) 19:53; 4 S Crichton (Kent) 20:18; 5 C Lutch (Camb H, W40) 20:50

W45: 1 T Murphy (Kent) 21:12; 2 A Osborne (Beck) 21:50

W55: 2 O Balme (Dulw R) 23;59

W70: 1 C Steward (Dulw R) 30:38

TEAM: 1 Kent 10; 2 Dulwich R 64; 3 Beckenham 95

B TEAM: 1 Kent 29; 2 Dulwich R 105

Final standings: 1 A Parker (Kent) 39; 2eq L Foreman (Camb H)/C Oxlade (Kent) 18

W35: 1 L Bowler (Greenwich). W40: A Clements (Kent). W45: T Murphy (Kent). W50: L McCarthy (Greenwich). W55: M Lennon (Dulw R). W60: T Taylor (Eton M). W65: Z Gaffin (Kent). W70: R Tabor (Dulw R). U20: S Walker (Kent)

TEAM: 1 Kent 75; 2 Dulwich R 68; 3 VP&TH 41

B TEAM: 1 Kent 74

RIVER AYR WAY CHALLENGE MT 40, Glenbuck, September 9

Overall: 1 D Mclure (Kil’k) 5:34:48; 2 C Laird (SBF Asst) 5:35:21; 3 J Raeburn (SBF Asst) 6:00:01

Women: 1 J Brown 7:08:52; 2 S Ratclliffe (W40) 7:31:49; 3 S Mulholland (Ron’s R, W50) 7:50:13

NEWMACHAR 10km, Newmachar, September 9

Overall: 1 J Cruickshank 34:59; 2 G Stephen (Moray) 43:50; 3 B Clark 44:49

Women: 1 N Leask 45:37; 2 Z Hayward 47:16

EVEN SPLITS YORK 5km SERIES, York, September 8



Overall: 1 A Humphries (Aire) 15:21; 2 G Ravenhall (N Leeds) 15:38; 3 D Morrison (Knaves) 16:20



Women: 1 J Rawes (Knaves) 17:17; 2 K Brown (Lon Hth) 17:22; 3 E Baines (Knaves) 17:26



U17: 1 N Robinson (H’gate) 18:50

BRAMLEY 5, Nottingham, September 7



Overall: 1 M Nutt (Holme P, M35) 27:45; 2 G Greg (Newk) 28:33; 3 J Kirkwood (Holme P, M35) 30:39



Women: 1 H Matharu (Holme P) 32:21; 2 K Simpson (S’well, W45) 33:31; 3 A Taylor (Notf) 37:06

LGN PROPERTY WELLBEING 5km, Regents Park, London, September 7

Overall:

1 F Slemeck (CACI/HW) 16:03; 2 T Wright (Waterman) 16:18; 3 W Hudson (Savills) 16:56

Women:

1 E Boholtan (Waterman) 19:11; 2 H Bellerby (Knight Fr) 19:28; 3 R Streeter (JLL) 19:46

NEW MARSKE AUTUMN COAST ROAD 5km, Redcar, September 6



Overall: 1 D Johnson (Tyne Br, M35) 16:25; 2 A Tatham (N Yks M, M50) 16:31; 3 J Leadley (Loft) 16:41



M70: 1 J Cole (Unatt) 21:47



Women: 1 K Neesam (New M, W55) 19:29; 2 H Scott (M&C, W40) 20:39



W70: 1 P Richards (Loft) 26:42.

W75: 1 S Gibson (Darl) 28:11

CITYWIRE 10km, Hyde Park, London, September 6

Overall:

1 H De Blaby (C Hoare) 31:57; 2 W Thompson C Hermes) 36:58; 3 P Grant (Waverton) 38:21

Women:

1 H Wilkins (Part Wealth) 48:07; 2 R Gillfillan (Citywire) 48:59; 3 L Goodman (A Bernstein) 49:14

HARPER SCARPER 5km, Newport, Shropshire, September 6

Overall:

1 P Townsend (BRAT) 15:43; 2 T Bentley 15:53; 3 J Cole (Telf) 16:09

M55: 1 D Hands (Telf) 18:39

M60: 1 P Evans (W&B) 19:36; 2 H Jones (Shrews) 19:43

M65: 1 M Summers (B’north) 20:52

M70: 1 P Hough (Shrop) 20:55; 2 P Savill (Shrews) 22:07; 3 P Johnson (Mercia) 22:14

M75: 1 I Day (Shrop) 27:03

Women:

1 L Cooper (Shrews, W35) 17:52; 2 L Tait-Harris (BRAT, W50) 18:33; 3 J Charlton (Tip, U20 ) 18:34; 4 L Calrow (W&B) 18:49; 5 R Nicholls (Bir) 18:53

W40: 1 S Hawkins (Lawley) 19:45

W45: 1 N Shipp (Osw) 20:28

W50: 2 J Cook (Shrews) 19:23; 3 R Coupe 21:06; 4 M Clarke 22:21

W55: 1 L Yeoman (Telf) 22:31

W60: 1 P Barber (Tip) 25:17

W65: 1 B Cole 25:27

HATFIELD MIDWEEK 5km SERIES RACE 2, Inc Herts veterans championships, September 6

Veterans turned out in force for this the second in the three-race series as overall winner Andrew Patterson also took both the overall race and the county veterans’ championship with his 15:55 clocking, Martin Duff reports.

Juliet Vine did the same in the women’s race whilst, further down the field, former Hong Kong Olympic marathon representative Yuko Gordon, who holds the veterans 5km best ever time with 21:53, won the county W65 title with her 22;34 here.

Overall: 1 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 15:55; 2 T Mulligan (St Alb) 16:07; 3 A Hunt (Lut) 16:24

M45: 1 B Beecroft (Dac) 16:46; 2 K Francis (Ware) 16:49; 3 S Jackson (FVS) 16:50; 4 V Riviere (Ware) 16:52

M50: 1 R Brown (Orion) 17:21; 2 B Judge (Gard CR) 17:52

M55: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 17:48; 2 S Townsend (Dac) 18:01; 3 H Soares (Stevenage St) 18:18; 4 M Campbell (St Alb) 18:34

M60: 1 A Jordan (St Alb) 18:27; 2 J Haynes (B Stort) 19:16; 3 M Russelll (T Trident) 19:55; 4 M Lemmon (B’brook) 19:56

M65: 1 T Randfield (Steve St) 20:50

M70: 1 J Stocker (Hunts) 22:44

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 23:40

M80: 1 T Nicholls (Ware) 34:51

Herts Vets Champs

M40: Patterson. M50: Brown. M60: Jordan. M70: Bloom

TEAM: 1 NHRR 37; 2 Garden CR 57; 3 St Albans 61

Women: 1 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 18:12; 2 L Waterlow (St Alb, W40) 18:55; 3 H Turner (Dac, W45) 18:57

W40: 2 S Pretty (St Alb) 19:28; 3 K Dixon (St Alb) 19:48

W45: 2 M Hall (Gard CR) 19:34; 3 R Arnott (NHRR) 20:51

W50: 1 A McKeown (NHRR) 20:20; 2 W Walsh (St Alb) 20:34

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 20:06; 2 J Kent (Barn) 20:32; 3 N Laitner (St Alb) 22:00; 4 J Readitt (Ware) 23:34

W60: 1 C Thrussell (NHRR) 22:43; 2 C Findlay (Dac) 22:59; 3 L Crosbie (Harp) 24:28

W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 23:36; 2 M Jackson (Dac) 25:43

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 22:34

Herts Vets Champs

W35: Vine. W45: Turner. W55: Murphy. W65: Gordon

TEAM: 1 St Albans 22; 2 Garen CR 24; 3 NHRR 29

HEAL PHYSIOTHERAPY 4km, Dundee, September 5

Overall: 1 J Donald (Dund H) 12:00; 2 M Stewart (Dund H) 13:45; 3 C Walls 14:20

Women: 1 G Cook (Dund H, U20) 16:02; 2 G Sangster (Dund R, W50) 16:42; 3 L Duncan (Dund H, W40) 17:44

SHAKESPEARE RACE LEAGUE, Stratford, Warwickshire, September 6

Overall (5.5M approx): 1 R Liggatt (Strat) 30:52; 2 S Wolsoncroft (Strat) 31:13; 3 L Byers 32:20

M55: 1 D Smyth (Strat) 34:25

Women: 1 M Spriggs (Strat, U17) 35:15; 2 E Bexson (Strat, W45) 36:37; 3 E Parkin (Strat, W45) 40:51

Fell races

BRITISH JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS AND HOME COUNTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Peebles, September 10

U20 men (5.9km/275m): 1 W Longden (ENG) 25:29; 2 J Downey (SCO) 25:48; 3 A Poulston (ENG) 25:57; 4 A Wright (SCO) 26:08; 5 H Pagett (SCO) 26:12; 6 R Llewellyn (WAL) 26:18; 7 L Duffy (IRL) 26:20; 8 T Hilton (SCO) 26:30; 9 I Battye (ENG) 26:47; 10 A Wallace (Harm) 27:07; 11 S Bentham (ENG) 27:26; 12 R McCarthy (IRL) 27:27; 13 A Breeze (WAL) 27:43; 14 C O’Neill (IRL) 27:58; 15 L Wills (Wharf) 28:12; 16 J McMahon (IRL) 28:14; 17 E McMullan (NIR) 28:30; 18 I Welsh (E SCO) 28:36; 19 L Donnelly (NIR) 28:42; 20 E O’Kane (NIR) 29:03

TEAM: 1 SCO 11; 2 ENG 13; 3 IRL 31; 4 WAL 37; 5 NIR 48

U20 women: 1 L Russell (ENG) 28:27; 2 A Lane (ENG) 28:35; 3 E Whitaker (Harr) 28:37; 4 G Bell (ENG) 29:31; 5 I Paterson (SCO) 29:40; 6 R Giffen (SCO) 30:16; 7 B Rawlinson (WAL) 30:40; 8 M Griffiths (WAL) 31:43; 9 B Rogers (Ilkley) 31:59; 10 E McCarroll (NIR) 32:17; 11 A Whitaker (ENG) 32:29; 12 E Dougall (SCO) 32:48; 13 C Hughes (IRL) 33:00; 14 C Jones (WAL) 33:11; 15 K Connolly (IRL) 34:38; 16 I Hubbard (W SCO) 34:52; 17 I MacDonald (E SCO) 34:52; 18 N Campbell (NIR) 35:13; 19 A R Farley (NIR) 35:22; 20 N Myles (SCO) 36:36

TEAM: 1 ENG 6; 2 SCO 19; 3 WAL 25; 4 NIR 37; 5 IRL 41

U17 men (3.8km/180m): 1 I Thomas (WAL) 14:33; 2 E Busfield (ENG) 14:38; 3 R Taylor (SCO) 14:57; 4 J Sanderson (ENG) 15:05; 5 F Bruce (WAL) 15:33; 6 F Craig (IRL) 15:35; 7 O Bailey (ENG) 15:50; 8 C Gleeson (IRL) 15:53; 9 N Harris (IRL) 15:55; 10 J Alexander (Garsc) 15:55; 11 A Bentham (Mercia) 15:59; 12 J Hutchinson (ENG) 15:59; 13 I Froley (WAL) 16:00; 14 A Grant (E SCO) 16:01; 15 A Maclean (W SCO) 16:01; 16 J Wotherspoon (SCO) 16:02; 17 S Gatherer (SCO) 16:04; 18 L O’Doherty (NIR) 16:15; 19 D McGuire (E SCO) 16:23; 20 K Hardie (SCO) 16:27

TEAM: 1 ENG 13; 2 WAL 17; 3 IRL 23; 4 SCO 28; 5 NIR 49

U17 women : 1 M McCourt (WAL) 17:24; 2 J Hurst (WAL) 17:55; 3 R Gilldaley (ENG) 18:20; 4 K Meek (SCO) 18:30; 5 G Turner (ENG) 18:32; 6 R Walsh (SCO) 18:33; 7 E Frost (ENG) 18:34; 8 K Graham (NIR) 18:51; 9 K Rankine (SCO) 18:56; 10 A Richardson (E SCO) 18:56; 11 C Scott (Menai) 19:10; 12 M Hughes (WAL) 19:13; 13 I-M Wilson (ENG) 19:27; 14 F Scobie (SCO) 19:43; 15 K McLoughlin (IRL) 20:04; 16 B H Bown (Menai) 20:08; 17 S O’Loughlin (IRL) 20:09; 18 B Kitchin (Lass) 20:22; 19 A Russell (NIR) 20:27; 20 A Magee (NIR) 20:55

TEAM: 1 WAL 13; 2 ENG 15; 3 SCO 19; 4 NIR 39; 5 IRL 44

OVERALL TEAM: 1 ENG 6; 2 SCO 10 (aggr 77); 3 WAL 10 (aggr 92); 4 IRL 16; 5 NIR 18

BOLLINGTON THREE PEAKS, Bollington, September 10

Overall (9km/370m): 1 N Booker (Macc) 43:20; 2 K Walshaw (Holm, W) 44:20; 3 O Harrison 44:30; 4 P Carpenter (Stock H) 44:47; 5 S Hughes 45:08; 6 B Archbold (Wilm, M50) 45:17; 7 D Watt (Stoke) 45:46; 8 B Hicks (Macc) 45:53

M60: R Gittins (Macc) 45:40

M70: D Gould (Mercia) 62:15

Women: 1 Walshaw 44:20; 2 F Sharpley (Macc) 51:27; 3 E Cameron (Macc) 53:01; 4 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 54:41; 5 H Bridger (Macc) 54:46

W40: V Harding (Macc) 56:15

W60: E Collins (Denbigh) 58:46

W70: M Huyton (Macc) 66:13

THE YORKSHIREMAN, Haworth, September 10

Marathon (42km/1000ft): 1 T Adams (Ilkley, M40) 2:58:52; 2 A Smallwood (Bing) 3:27:35; 3 J Casson (Danum) 3:47:38; 4 B Dooley (VP&TH) 3:48:01; 5 M Warters (Wharf) 3:48:55; 6 A Worrallo (Bing, M40) 3:52:23

M50: A Storer 3:56:05

M60: N Bybeck 5:22:47

M70: M Bull (M’ton) 5:33:59

Women: 1 A McKechnie (Q’bury, W40) 4:01:14; 2 E Wilklins (Nidder) 4:14:15; 3 A Keys (Puds P, W40) 4:17:06; 4 P Ballantine (K&C) 4:42:02

W50: T Oldroyd (Nidd V) 4:59:05

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 5:42:31

Half-Marathon (24km/650m):

1 J Hood (Skip, M40) 1:46:38; 2 C James (K&C) 1:47L42; 3 T Collinge (Q’bury) 1:50:33; 4 R Furness (Wharf, M40) 1:51:26; 5 M Boocock (P&B) 1:52:55; 6 A Wright (Tod) 1:53:34; 7 J Clark (Puds P, M40) 1:55:10; 8 B Lowans (M40) 1:55:54

M50: J Downs 2:07:39

M60: D Mullen (Abbey) 2:20:16

Women: 1 S Flaherty (Bing, W40) 2:01:12; 2 J Horan (Q’bury, W40) 2:08:43; 3 D Edmondson-Booker (Bail, W40) 2:10:41; 4 N Jones (Bing, W40) 2:13:53; 5 A Hassell (Wharf) 2:16:44

W60: R Sherwen 2:31:32

