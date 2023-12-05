Cross-country round-up from around the UK including the Birmingham, Metropolitan, Chiltern, North Mids and Sussex leagues

START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Uxbridge, December 2



Alex Leprêtre and Annabel Gummow (above) won the senior races on Saturday.

Men (8km): 1 A Leprêtre (High) 24:45; 2 R Poolman (High) 24:52; 3 O Bell (Herts P) 25:31; 4 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 25:41; 5 T Butler (SB) 25:48; 6 J Doye (WG&EL, U20) 26:09; 7 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 26:16; 8 R Wilson (High, M35) 26:24; 9 G Gurney (Lon Hth) 26:34; 10 C Hudson (Harrow, U20) 26:34; 11 K Seyed (Lon Hth) 26:43; 12 A Millbery (VP&TH) 26:45; 13 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 26:47; 14 R Thompson (Hill) 26:52; 15 C Haywood (High) 27:00; 16 C Cooper (Unatt) 27:10; 17 S Renfer (High, M35) 27:10; 18 J Walker (VP&TH) 27:15; 19 G Grierson (High) 27:19; 20 T Aldred (Lon Hth, M40) 27:20; 21 O Bushdari (WG&EL) 27:23; 22 J Ross (High, M35) 27:40; 23 Y Sevestre (Lon Hth) 27:43; 24 L Greaves (High) 27:47; 25 N Wright (WG&EL, U20) 27:47; 26 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 27:54; 27 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 27:56; 28 J Wooldridge (Lon Hth) 28:11; 29 J Barber (High) 28:11; 30 D Lawrence (Harrow) 28:12

M40: 3 S Prosser (Herts P) 29:51; 4 N Browne (Serp) 30:01; 5 G Hughes (Serp) 30:29; 6 F Lassonde (VP&TH) 30:29; 7 J Pilch (Eton M) 30:35; 8 J Arrowsmith (Trent P) 30:45; 9 W Harrison (ESM) 31:00; 10 A Sweet (Lon Hth) 31:11

M45: 1 M Whitfield (Hill) 28:47; 2 H Torry (Serp) 30:10; 3 C Bruce (Trent P) 30:18; 4 T Mackin (Harrow) 30:38; 5 W Bell (NEB) 30:39; 6 J Cooper (Harrow) 30:48; 7 A Douglas (VP&TH) 30:51; 8 K Svendsen (Serp) 30:52; 9 N Cook (VP&TH) 31:10; 10 M Bateman (Hill) 31:47

M50: 1 S Shaw (ESM) 30:34; 2 S Aiken (Trent P) 30:46; 3 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 31:05; 4 M O’neill (Herts P) 33:01; 5 D Bone (VP&TH) 33:29; 6 A Withstandley (VP&TH) 33:49; 7 M Cockerill (Lon Hth) 34:13; 8 J Lowe (High) 34:19; 9 N Andrews (Harrow) 35:23; 10 F Treanor (Hill) 35:35;

M55: 1 G Low (TVH) 31:21; 2 R Shulman (Lon Hth) 33:45; 3 J Flahive (Lon Hth) 33:56; 4 J Bignall (Harrow) 34:01; 5 M Beard (Lon Hth) 34:04; 6 R Jones (Eton M) 34:19; 7 C Hartley (Lon Hth) 34:55; 8 P Griffin (Hill) 35:03; 9 J Williams (LFR) 36:20; 10 K Jordan (Morn) 36:23

M60: 1 M Cursons (Harrow) 32:40; 2 S Whelan (LFR) 32:42; 3 C Finill (Harrow) 33:58; 4 A Davidson (High) 34:02; 5 S Hirons (Hill) 35:12; 6 T Butler (SB) 35:33; 7 D Berry (Morn) 37:43; 8 S Rubens (TVH) 37:45; 9 K Mcaleer (TVH) 38:05; 10 A Hoiles (Harrow) 38:20

M65: 1 C Marchand (Hill) 38:22; 2 K Concannon (Harrow) 40:45; 3 P Ellis (Barn) 41:09; 4 S Dokic (Hill) 42:21; 5 M Illing (Hill) 42:37

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 43:13; 2 S Mann (Herts P) 45:24.

M80: 1 B Gould (Lon Hth) 51:39.

U20: 4 A Woldegiorgis (Lon Hth) 28:28; 5 C O’Neill (Herts P) 28:36; 6 M Bishop (TVH) 29:07; 7 E Heath (SMR) 29:29; 8 M Kercher (Trent P) 29:42; 9 J Calvino-Palomares (Harrow) 30:06; 10 L Cummings (SMR) 30:13



U17 (4km): 1 L Dunham (Herts P) 13:09; 2 D Jelfs (SMR, U15) 13:14; 3 R Gayer (SB) 13:19; 4 A Phillips (SB, U15) 13:30; 5 A O’Gorman (SB) 13:37; 6 T Mythen (SMR, U15) 13:41; 7 G Saint (Lon Hth) 13:44; 8 L Moore (TVH) 13:46; 9 T Mingret (WSEH, U15) 13:48; 10 B Fudge (E&H) 13:52; 11 A Pflug (High, U15) 13:55; 12 H Harding (SMR, U15) 13:55; 13 J Fanta (E&H, U15) 13:55; 14 J Pearlman (SB) 14:00; 15 B Murphy (Herts P) 14:01; 16 O Eaton (WG&EL, U15) 14:05; 17 J Clement (SB) 14:07; 18 T Narvaez-White (SB) 14:10; 19 E Phillips (SB, U15) 14:14; 20 J Ssempiira (WG&EL) 14:15

U13 (3km): 1 R Willis (Lon Hth) 11:05; 2 T Bainbridge (WSEH) 11:06; 3 J Summers (Herts P) 11:08; 4 A Wolpert (VP&TH) 11:08; 5 A Charles (WSEH) 11:17; 6 J Hayward (ESM) 11:17; 7 J Brooker (WSEH) 11:22; 8 A Evans (WSEH) 11:23; 9 E Olabanji (WG&EL) 11:35; 10 R Greenwood (Trent P) 11:35; 11 C Nicolson (Lon Hth) 11:42; 12 T Fay (WSEH) 11:43; 13 M Muers (ESM) 11:53; 14 E Pascal (SB) 11:55; 15 S Clements (SB) 12:04



U11 (2km): 1 D Pascal (SB) 6:57; 2 L Da Silva (TVH) 7:04; 3 M Sery (Hill) 7:13

Women (8km): 1 A Gummow (Herts P) 29:36; 2 R Piggott (Lon Hth, W35) 31:42; 3 H Blake (TVH) 31:49; 4 S Ainley (TVH) 31:53; 5 L Kaye (VP&TH) 31:56; 6 K Casterton (Serp) 32:10; 7 E O’Grady (Harrow) 32:11; 8 C Baker (TVH) 32:21; 9 J Prior (Lon Hth) 32:40; 10 L Briggs (VP&TH) 32:40; 11 M Hunt (Serp) 32:43; 12 L Thompson (VP&TH) 32:43; 13 S Latham (Harrow, U20) 32:46; 14 N Sheel (Serp, W35) 32:54; 15 J Triou (ESM, W40) 33:02; 16 E McCluskey (Barn, U20) 33:08; 17 L Woolcock (Lon Hth) 33:13; 18 N Edmunds (High) 33:15; 19 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 33:16; 20 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 33:18; 21 K Simister (TVH) 33:19; 22 K Clark (VP&TH, W40) 33:21; 23 F De Caria (Harrow) 33:22; 24 S Allen (VP&TH) 33:23; 25 N Payne (SB) 33:26; 26 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 33:32; 27 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 33:40; 28 H Kealy (Herts P) 33:42; 29 H Norton-Hale (VP&TH, W40) 33:44; 30 C Bentley (Harrow) 33:52

W40: 5 L Da Silva (TVH) 34:08; 6 H Wilkinson (Eal E) 34:22; 7 E Reichert (Lon Hth) 34:57; 8 E Antcliffe (Harrow) 35:22; 9 B Whitfield (Hill) 35:25; 10 J Heymann (Eton M) 36:21

W45: 1 A Greenwood (Trent P) 34:51; 2 L Faherty (High) 35:31; 3 M Hall (Gard CR) 36:25; 4 C Welch (Bracknell Road Runners) 36:34; 5 S Harris (ESM) 36:50; 6 B Falkowska (Trent P) 37:41; 7 F Hathaway (Trent P) 38:02; 8 J Cramoisan (Lon Hth) 38:09

W50: 1 S Swinhoe (Lon Hth) 34:12; 2 N Cendrowicz (High) 35:19; 3 J Watt (Eal E) 38:04; 4 A Sikorska (Trent P) 38:13; 5 F Russell (Morn) 39:24; 6 T Addison (Lon Hth) 40:24; 7 Z Dobbs (Hill) 41:17; 8 C Renihan (Serp) 41:36

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 38:01; 2 S Larkam (ESM) 38:39; 3 A Judd (Lon Hth) 40:04; 4 K O’Rourke (Hill) 41:07; 5 E Battson (VP&TH) 42:46

W60: 1 J Wastell (Lon Hth) 42:33

W65: 1 C White (Lon Hth) 42:05; 2 P Fischer (Hill) 43:04

W75: 1 M Lund (Bail) 44:19.

U20: 4 M Trend-Evans (Herts P) 34:31; 5 C Harris (Barn) 34:39; 6 G Mason (Herts P) 35:09



U17 (4km): 1 J March (Barn, U15) 14:24; 2 T Ferguson (WSEH, U15) 14:33; 3 K Shaw (C&C) 14:45; 4 P Shaw (SB, U15) 15:01; 5 S Allen (High, U15) 15:18; 6 A Kirk (Lon Hth, U15) 15:20; 7 A Van Zyl (Harrow, U15) 15:26; 8 M Rosen (Barn) 15:54; 9 A Johnson (ESM, U15) 15:57; 10 K Corkin (Lon Hth, U15) 16:01; 11 R Cormacain (Lon Hth, U15) 16:04; 12 M Sutaria (TVH) 16:09; 13 M Mairs-Ingram (SB) 16:20; 14 S Bishop (TVH) 16:35; 15 E Gudgeon (Herts P, U15) 16:38



U13 (3km): 1 E Ponkratieva (SMR) 11:51; 2 E Archer (SMR) 11:59; 3 M Lepine (SMR) 12:02; 4 A Porter (SB) 12:07; 5 I Marriott (Trent P) 12:13; 6 K Dalton (Harrow) 12:21; 7 J Falkowska (Trent P) 12:26; 8 B Dalton (Harrow) 12:36; 9 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 12:47; 10 S Bennett (TVH) 12:51; 11 C Cooper (Barn) 12:55; 12 S Parker (WG&EL) 12:56; 13 M Keam-George (TVH) 12:57; 14 C Marsden (VP&TH) 13:01; 15 M Sanders (Harrow) 13:01

U11 (2km): 1 S Davies (TVH) 7:51; 2 G Rooney (SB) 7:52; 3 A Clements (E&H) 7:57

MET LEAGUE TEAM results

Men

D1: 1 Highgate 1477; 2 VP&TH 1349; 3 London H 1285; 4 Harrow 1012; 5 Hillingdon 833; 6 WG&EL 800

D2: 1 VP&TH B 1218; 2 ESM 1007; 3 Ealing E 864

D3: 1 VP&TH C 766

M40

D1: 1 Serpentine 341; 2 VP&TH 340; 3 Lom H 273

D2: 1 VP&TH B 257; 2 Shaftesbury 211; 3 Hillingdon 197

D3: 1 Serpentine 229

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 4549; 2 VP&TH 4149; 3 Lon H 3910

D2: 1 VP&TH B 3387; 2 ESM 2817; 3 Ealing E 2776

D3: 1 VP&TH C 2398

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH 1086; 2 Lon H 896

D2: 1 VP&TH B 796; 2 SB 673

D3: 1 Southwark 690

U17/U15:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 338; 2 Herts P 288; 3 Shaftesbury B 283

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 1114; 2 WG&EL 1019; 3 Herts P 988

U13:

TEAM: 1 WSEH 186; 2 ESM 144; WG&EL 133

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Branch

TEAM: 1 WSEH 609; 2 ESM 566; 3 3 Lon H 447

U11:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 156

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 480

Women TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 340; 2 TVH 325; 3 Lon H 319; 4 Harrow 270; 5 Serpentine 202; 6 VP&TH B 187

D2: 1 Herts P 300; 2 Trent P 259; 3 Ealing E 245

D3: 1 St Mary’s 187

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 Trent P 118; 2 VP&TH 108; 3 Lon H 99

D2: 1 Harrow 90; 2 Ealing E 73

D3: 1 Lon H 50

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 987; 2 Lon H 966; 3 TVH 842

D2: 1 Herts P 826; 2 Ealing E 715

D3: 1 Met Police 539

W35

D1: 1 Trent P 291; 2 VP&TH 286; 3 Highgate 267

D2: 1 Harrow 244; 2 Mornington 203

D3: 1 Lon H 124

U17/U15:

TEAM: 1 Lon H 156; 2 Shaftesbury 146; 3 TVH 125

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Lon H 500; 2 WG&EL 339; 3 Shaftesbury 336

U13:

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 128; 2 Harrow 103; 3 Trent P 78

Standings after 3 matches: 1 March

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 450; 2 Shaftesbury 321; 3 Harrow 308

U11:

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 74

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 263

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH EAST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Balgownie, Aberdeen, December 2

Jamie Crowe defeated Olympic runner Andy Butchart, the pair leading Central to team gold, with Welsh international Kris Jones in third.

Kirsty Walker, national short course silver medallist, went one better here with a 42-second margin over Lauren Dickson, with local runner Claire Bruce a close third. The Aberdeen AAC women packed well to take the women’s team title by a wide margin. Edinburgh AC were the most prolific team winners with three golds.

Men: (8.6km): 1 J Crowe Cent 25:40; 2 A Butchart Cent 26:08; 3 K Jones Dund H 26:22; 4 C Philip Cent 26:31; 5 S Chalmers A’deen 26:36; 6 E Narbett Carn H 26:41; 7 M Pryde Loth 27:01; 8 M Ferguson A’deen 27:10

TEAM: 1 Centr 72; 2 A’deen 92; 3 Cors 109; 4 Metro 184; 5 C’thy 238; 6 Edin 377

M40+ TEAM: 1 Cors 17; 2 Metro 36; 3 Edin 46

U20 TEAM: 1 Edin U 9; 2 A’deen 27; 3 Dund H 33

U17 TEAM: 1 Lass 28; 2 Harm 35; 3 A’deen 39; 4 Edin 47

U15 TEAM: 1 Centr 16; 2 E Loth 29; 3 Gala 47; 4 A’deen 49

U13 TEAM: 1 A’deen 9; 2 Dund H 29; 3 Harm 38; 4 Edin 42

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Butchart (@andybutchart)

Women (8.6km): 1 K Walker Edin 30:37; 2 L Dickson Lass 31:19; 3 C Bruce Metro 31:23; 4 S Green Gala W40 31:57; 5 A Frankland Lass 32:30; 6 H Cameron A’deen 32:42; 7 O Vareille Falk 32:57; 8 E Jenkins A’deen 33:09

TEAM: 1 A’deen 37; 2 Edin U 80; 3 Cors 87; 4 Edin 90; 5 Metro 101; 6 Centr 159

W35+ TEAM: 1 Edin 20; 2 Perth R 34

U20 TEAM: Edin U 11

U17 TEAM: 1 Edin 16; 2 Falk VH 26; 3 Fife 32; 4 Harm 52

U15 TEAM: 1 Lass 19; 2 Harm 25; 3 Gala 38; 4 Dund H 54

U13 TEAM: 1 E Loth 17; 2 Dund H 37; 3 A’deen 41; 4 Harm 43

ESSEX VETS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Writtle College, November 2

There is no stopping James Connor in the east of England this winter as, after winning three league races, the Havering 40-year-old added the Eastern title and here added the Essex vets championship, Martin Duff reports.

He said: “That is five out of five and I believe I have won more cross-country races this year than I have in my past 26 years combined.

“Today was bitterly cold and every race thus far has had different conditions, so we will probably have snow next time out. It was nice to win the Essex vets title and brings a nice little spell of racing to a close for the year. My next race will be the Essex senior county championships in January, which will allow a welcome break from racing and time to prepare for the longer distances in the new year.

“With the 15km Southern champs being held a stone’s throw from where I grew up and at Beckenham, where I ran my first ever race, that is also a target of mine.”

It was in the final race of the day that Connor posted 24:48, over a minute clear of Havering club mate Robert Warner.

Connor had been inexplicably overlooked by the English Masters selectors for the recent masters international where Warner did get selected and made the top 10 in his age group.

Earlier in the second of the three separate races, Rebecca Luxton had moved up from second last year to take the women’s overall title and did so by around 200 metres from top W45 Zoe Oldfield. The Chelmsford runner had been third in the Essex League at the same venue in November before being sixth W40 in the Glasgow-held Masters International.

Further back, Annie Oakman, fourth in that league match, was top W50.

The first race away had been the over-50 men’s event over the same course and it had been former M40 champion Adrian Mussett who had come out on top with a time that slotted between the two younger Havering runners’ efforts The Colchester Harrier duly retained his title and did so by around 400 metres as Roger Maidment was second.

Further back David Butler, who was second M70 in the Masters International and a previous double M55 winner in the series, comfortably took his age group title.

Men (M40-49): 1 J Connor (Hav’ing) 23:48; 2 R Warner (Hav’ing) 24:57; 3 C Burgoyne (S’field) 25:15; 4 L Taylor (S’end, M45) 25:22; 5 M McTernan (Orion) 25:49; 6 N Filer (Col H) 26:06

M45: 2 C Bloomfield (Bill’cay) 26:08; 3 M Randall (S’end) 26:10; 4 J Hughes (S’field) 26:42; 5 P Miles (S’field) 26:44; 6 D Ovell (LoS) 26:46

TEAM: 1 Springfield 32; 2 Havering 48; 3 Orion 55

Men (M50+): 1 A Mussett (Col H) 24:26; 2 R Maidment (Orion) 26:02; 3 M Waller (S’end) 26:13; 4 A Brown (Grange F&D) 26:44; 5 L Martin (S’field) 27:30; 6 P Waite (Chelm) 27:31

M55: 1 S Philcox (Ilf) 28:27; 2 A Smalls (Col H) 28:29; 3 P Broome (S’field) 28:36

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 28:24; 2 P Spowage (Col H) 28:26; 3 S le Mare (S’end) 28:52

M65: 1 C Purse (S’field) 31:38; 2 W Haining (Harw) 33:20; 3 I MacKie (E Lon) 33:47

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 30:38; 2 A Catton (Ilf) 35:44

TEAM: 1 Colchester H 37; 2 Springfield 52; 3 Orion 85

Women W40+: 1 R Luxford (Chelm) 27:36; 2 Z Oldfield (Lough, W45) 28:23; 3 S Williams (Grange F&D) 28:23; 4 K Spring (Thurr) 30:30; 5 M Knapman (Lough) 30:35; 6 L Shewbridge (Col H) 30:47

W45: 2 B Aldridge (Bill’cay) 31:19; 3 S Judd (Herts P) 32:45

W50: 1 A Oakman (Col H) 31:42; 2 A Trauttmansdorff Lough) 31:51; 3 W King (Chelm) 31:57

W55: 1 L Gaffney (Lough) 33:52; 2 B Evans (E Lon) 34:05; 3 J Farrell (Thurr) 34:57

W60: 1 F Norris (Col H) 36:45

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Orion) 33;57; 2 S Clark (Mid Ex) 36:13

W70: 1 D Wooller (Col H) 38:28

TEAM: 1 Loughton 40; 2 Colchester H 59; 3 Tiptree 101

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 2, Wolverhampton, December 2

Aldersley played host to the Midland cross-country relay championships at the end of October and the course was pressed into use again for the second league match of the season and the Midland women’s league joined in the fun, Martin Duff reports.

Despite the sun the temperature only just edged above freezing point as Charlie Davis took the race for the BRAT club.

Worcester’s George Beardmore, a regular winner last winter, moved up from fifth in the opening fixture to take second.

The Birmingham University students were not as dominant as in the opening match and conceded to their Warwick student rivals.

Birchfield’s Ed Banks, who was overall masters champion last winter, was again top veteran as he mixed it with his younger rivals in seventh overall.

Men: 1 C Davis (BRAT) 31:05; 2 G Beardmore (Worc) 31:17; 3 B Kandola (Leam) 31:41; 4 F Profitt (Birm U) 31:48; 5 M Taylor (Warw U) 31:50; 6 V Pratley (Warw U) 31:57; 7 E Banks (Bir, M40) 32:05; 8 D James (W Tempo) 32:13; 9 A Hudson (Warw U) 32:16; 10 D Swain Bir) 32:20; 11 J Stolburg (Brat) 32:21; 12 L Stubbs (Lough) 32:23; 13 S Burkett (Birm U, U20) 32:23; 14 M Cunningham (Birm U) 32:24; 15 M Price (Bir) 32:25

M40: 2 C Jones (W tempo) 32:52; 3 B Price (W Tempo) 33:10; 4 D Clarke (Cov G) 33;14; 5 I Williams (Tip) 33:46

U20: 6 F Ward (R&N) 32:28

TEAM: 1 Warwick U 116; 2 Birmingham U 134; 3 Birchfield 155; 4 W Tempo 199; 5 Loughborough U 209; 6 Tipton 232

B TEAM: 1 Loughborough U 461; 2 Warwick U 478; 3 W Tempo 559

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 31; 2 Tipton 44; 3 Worcester 100

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 91

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM: 1 Birm U 165; 2 W Tempo 329; 3 Warwick U 330; 4 Birchfield 340; 5 Loughborough U 400

B TEAM: 1 Loughborough U 927

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 58

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 204

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 2, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, December 2

Clopton Park and nature reserve with its hills provided a solid ground test as the temperature stayed at or below freezing all afternoon, Martin Duff reports.

Solihull & Small Heath’s Ben Holmes moved up from second in the opening race of the season to win comfortably from Telford’s Jack Cole.

Fourth-placed Luke Richardson, an under-20, led Bromsgrove & Redditch to a repeat team win to put them selves in line for promotion to the top flight for next winter.

Men: 1 B Holmes (S&SH) 33:51; 2 J Cole (Telf) 34:19; 3 J Williams (S&SH) 34:34; 4 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 34:51; 5 J Droogmans (Newc St) 35:11; 6 M Parker (Hales) 35:29

M40: 1 J Marshall (B&R) 35:41

M50: 1 P Ward (Telf) 35:52

M60: 1 M Eustace (C&S) 45:14

U20: 2 H Gibbs (B&R) 35:33

TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & R 80; 2 Solihull & SH 128; 3 Halesowen 142; 4 Nuneaton210; 5 Aldridge 224; 6 Stratford 232

B TEAM: 1 B&R 380; 2 Halesowen 437; 3 S&SH 513

M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 30; 2 B&R 53; 3 Stratford 62

B TEAM: 1 B&R 133

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM: 1 B&R 159; 2 S&SH 333; 3 Hales 338

B TEAM: 1 B&R 681

M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 94; 2 B&R 100; 3 Knowle & D 115

B TEAM: 1 B&R 238

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 2, Gloucester, December 2

The flat and bone hard fields of Plock Court and Tamworth’s Peter Hackett scored a repeat victory. It was local club Severn who took all of the team plaudits to put themselves in pole position for a promotion at the end of the winter.

Men: 1 P Hacket (Tam) 34:45; 2 S Kenyon (Sev, M40) 35:17; 3 T Bunn (B’ville) 35:40; 4 T Shumm (Tam, M40) 35:44; 5 T Hales (Telf) 35:49; 6 J Ashley (B’ville) 36:28

M40: 3 J Rose (Sev) 37:04

TEAM: 1 Severn 115; 2 Bourneville 118; 3 Tamworth 158

B TEAM: 1 Bourneville 384

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 18; 2 Spa 72; 3 Bourneville 77

B TEAM: 1 Severn 117

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM: 1 Severn 288; 2 Spa 232; 3 Tamworth 289

B TEAM: 1 Bourneville 820

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 70

B TEAM: 1 Severn 296

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Luton, Bedfordshire, December 2

With a temperature quoted as ‘feeling like -2C despite the sunshine’ the league staged its third fixture of the campaign and it was Chiltern Harriers’ Richard Slade who came out on top of the men’s race, Martin Duff reports.

Along with Bedford’s Edward Blytheman, Slade broke right away from the rest of the field but it was the Chiltern Harrier who won by more than 50 metres with the rest well over a minute adrift.

The senior women’s race again saw Rebecca Murray, the English National fifth placer, run out a comfortable victor, this time over Dani Chattenton by 40 seconds

Phoebe Gill, the England and Commonwealth Youth Games 800m gold medallist, also enjoyed a solid victory in the combined junior and under-17 women’s race, with Madeleine Pearce, moving up from second last time, around 200 metres in arrears.

Overall, Milton Keynes again came out on top in the combined team stakes to increase their lead over Chiltern Harriers but, overall, as is often the case with the December league fixture, numbers were down considerably.

Men: 1 R Slade (Chilt) 29:40; 2 E Blytheman (Bed C) 29:54; 3 C Dockerill (St Albans) 29:01; 4 S Winters (Bed C) 31:09; 5 M Harrison (Bed C) 31:21; 6 M Dicks (Mil K) 31:32; 7 H Totton (Mil K, U20) 31:24; 8 J Tuttle (Mil K) 31:32; 9 B Warren (Lut, gst) 31:47; 10 M Elbayan (Stops, gst) 31:58

M40: 1 I Wood (Mil K) 32:09

M45: 1 C Palmer (Bed C) 33:17

M50: 1 P Williamson (L Buzz) 34:53

M55: 1 F Campbell (Head RR) 36:16

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 38:06

M65: 1 T Jones (VoA) 41:09

U20: 2 H Kentish (Mil K) 32:05

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 2092; 2 Milton Keynes 2087; 3 Chiltern 1794

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 691; 2 Wycombe P 682; 3 Bed C 673

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 645; 2 Bed C 405; 3 Northampton 350

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 573; 2 QPH 565; 3 Thame 501

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 4334; 2 QPH 302; 3 Higham 240

U20 TEAM: 1 S&NH 172; 2 Bracknell 88

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 of 5)

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 6495; 2 Bed C 6474; 3 Wyc P 5883

M40 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2307; 2 Chiltern 2199; 3 Dacorum 2131

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 1989; 2 Bed C 996; 3 Northampton 794

Senior TEAM: 1 Ampthill & F 1880; 2 Thame 1730; 3 QPH 1665

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 1063

U20 TEAM: 1 Stevenage & NH 664

U17: 1 J Hampson-Wallace (Lut) 17:26; 2 J Orchard (Dav) 17:44; 3 O Cooper (Wat) 17:44; 4 T Cropley (S&NH) 17:49; 5 M Hammett (MK Dist) 17:54; 6 H Johnson (Lut) 18:00

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 112; 2 Watford 77; 3 Northampton 53

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 44

Standings after 3 matches (Best 3 of 4)

TEAM: 1 Bed C 366; 2 Northampton 271; 3 Watford 263

TEAM: 1 Luton 173

U15: 1 E Faulkner (Wyc P) 13:45; 2 T Ford (Chilt) 13:47; 3 J Smith (Mil K) 14:04; 4 T Murphy (Dac) 14:15; 5 B Lucas (Brack) 14:18; 6 E Johnson (Chilt) 14:22

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 141; 2 Chiltern 132; 3 Dacorum 128

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 22

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 486; 2 Wyc P 419; 3 Mil K 398

TEAM: 1 Daventry 73

U13: 1 O McDonald (Dac) 9:54; 2 I Gibson-Dunt (St Alb) 10:05; 3 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 10:09; 4 F Hayward (Wyc P) 10:11; 5 L Gaskell (Chilt) 10:26; 6 J Parker (Mil K) 10:34

TEAM

Div 1: 1 Dacorum 201; 2 St Albans 194; 3 Chiltern 171

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 11

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 St Albans 630; 2 Dacorum 562; 3 Mil K 559

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 88

U11 Boys: 1 R Gray (Banb) 6:20; 2 S Cousins (Radley) 6:22; 3 T Living (Chilt) 6:30

TEAM: 1 St Albans 142; 2 Milton Keynes 139; 3 Watford 109

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 St Albans 471; 2 M Keynes 466; 3 Watford 367

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2433; 2 Mil K 2375; 3 Chiltern 2143

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 573

Men Standings after 3 matches

Div 1: 1 Bed C 7713; 2 Mil K 7557; 3 Wycombe P 6734

Div 2: 1 Ampt & F 1886

Women: 1 R Murray (Bed C) 18:58; 2 D Chattenton (MK Dist) 19:38; 3 I King (Mil K) 19:54; 4 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 19:57; 5 R McNabola (Lut) 20:17; 6 K Barnet (Dav) 20:25; 7 C Hallissey (Dac, W40) 20:54; 8 R Doherty (Higham) 20:42; 9 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 20:53; 10 H Rayden (St Alb) 20:57

W45: 2 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 21:29

W50: 1 S Usher (Wyc P) 22:13

W55: 1 D Brent (Mil K) 25:22

W60: 1 S Cooke (Thame) 26:16

W65: 1 J Lawson (Hazle) 27:49

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 733; 2 Wycombe P 731; 3 Dacorum 640

W35 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 474; 2 St Albans 441; 3 Dacorum 427

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 201; 2 Ampt & F 199; 3 On R Aylesbury 186

W35 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 172; 2 Oxf C 186; 3 On Run 149

Standings after 3 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 2409; 2 St Albans 2293; 3 Chiltern 2267

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 762; 2 Oxf C 708; 3 On R Aylesbury 576

W35 Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 1494; 2 St Albans 1357; 3 Mil K 1282

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 578; 2 Thame 564; 3 On FRun 501

U20/U17: 1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 17:20; 2 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 19:12; 3 T Gray (Dac, U17) 18:31; 4 L Farr (Bed C, U17) 18:39; 5 I Frost (Dac) 18:46; 6 E Ford (Chilt, U17) 19:02

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 85; 2 Chiltern 79; 3 Mil K 72

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 24

Standings after 3 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 289; 2 Dacorum 264; 3 Mil K 249

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 88

U15: 1 S Chapman (Mil K) 15:36; 2 O Geary (Mil K) 15:55; 3 I Bennetts (North’ton) 15:37; 4 L Johnson (Dac) 16:02; 5 M Sichova (Brack) 16:26; 6 A Hamilton-Martin (Brack) 16:30

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 160; 2 Northampton 105; 3 Dacorum 89

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 24

Standings after 3 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 424; 2 Chiltern 341; 3 Bed C 233

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 85

U13: 1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:20; 2 J McDougal (Chilt) 11:06; 2 H Lucas (Brack) 11:19; 4 C Healy (Brack) 11;28; 5 N Clarke (Chilt) 11:34; 6 Z Tate (Wyc P) 11;38

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 153; 2 Watford 131; 3 St Albans 122

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 28

Standings after 3 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 568; 2 St Albans 445; 3 Watford 441

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 127

U11 Girls: 1 E Ingham (Chilt) 7:16; 2 E Pinder (St Alb) 7:19; 3 S Finlay (Wat) 7:25

TEAM: 1 St Albans 99; 2 Bed C 95; 3 Watford 78

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 Milton K 299; 2 Northampton 267; 3 St Albans 281

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 1002; 2 Chiltern 891; 3 Mil K 855

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 201; 2 Ampt & F 199; 3 On Run Aylesbury 186

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Milton Keynes 3230; 2 Chiltern 3034; 3 St Albans 3000

Div 2: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 772; 2 Thame 702; 3 QPH 643

Standings after 3 matches

Overall Women

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3522; 2 Mil K 3386; 3 St Albans 3282

Div 2: 1 Oxford C 853; 2 Thame 762; 3 On Run Aylesbury 576

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Mil K 10943; 2 Chiltern 10178; 3 Bed C 10167

Div 2: 1 Thame 2492; 2 Ampt & F 2454; 3 QPH 2188

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Wolverhampton, December 2

The course at Aldersley was again pressed into service after earlier this autumn hosting the Midland cross-country relay championships, Martin Duff reports.

The match was held in conjunction with the Birmingham men’s league and saw Bryony Gunn post her first victory in the league to lead her club, Birchfield to a team success over the students of Loughborough and Birmingham Universities. However, the college teams still lead overall after two matches.

Further back, the 2003 English Schools intermediate cross-country and 3000m champion Nicola Sykes, who won the overall league title last winter, was top master in 11th spot overall.

Women: 1 B Gunn (Bir) 24:12; 2 E Weir (Birm U) 24:34; 3 H Fisher (Lough) 24:43; 4 H Robinson (Bir) 24:46; 5 H Carruthers (Bir) 25:08; 6 S Lomas (Lough, U20) 25:29; 7 J Charlton (Tip, U20) 25:39; 8 E Hathaway (Birm U) 25:44; 9 A Baines (Lough, U20-) 25:45; 10 N Frith (Chelt) 25:49

W35: 1 N Sykes (B’ville) 25:55; 2 D Sherwin (Stoke, W45) 26:07; 3 N Nokes (Stoke) 26:12; 4 H Knight (CLC, W40) 27:10; 5 T Freeman (B&R) 27:13; 6 L Thomas (B&R) 27:14

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Birchfield 26; 2 Loughborough 32; 3 Birmingham U 61; 4 Bromsgrove & R 121; 5 Tipton 140; 6 Stoke 166

W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 23; 2 CLC 31; 3 Bromsgrove & R 34; 4 Cheltenham 46; 5 R&N 59; 6 W& B 63

Standings after 2 matches (best 3 of 4):

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 47; 2 Birmingham U 81; Birchfield 191; 4 Stoke 321; 5 Cheltenham 342; 6 Tipton 344

W35: TEAM: 1 Stoke 29; 2 CLC 65; 3 B&R 69; 4 Cheltenham 85; 5 Tipton 129; 6 Spa 139

DIVISION 2, Match 2, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, December 2

The women’s league staged its first-round race at the same venue as the Birmingham Men’s League division 2 match at the Clopton Park and Megan Marchant led Western Tempo to a comfortable team win, Martin Duff reports.

This was a repeat dose of the results from the first-round match.

Women: 1 M Marchant (W Tempo) 25:26; 2 A Fuller (Kenil) 26:03; 3 A Milnes (W Tempo) 26:39 4 A Watson (W Tempo) 26:52; 5 N Juniper (B Pear, W40) 27:24; 6 A Saker (Hales) 28:01

W35: 2 A Bullingham (W Tempo) 28:36; 3 A Deavy (N’brook, W45) 29:33; 4 S Russell (Worc, W40) 29:50; 5 R Hobbs (Tam) 29:54; 6 S Paterson (Worc) 29:58

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 18; 2 Halesowen 59; 3 Knowle & D 77; 4 Kenilworth 83; 5 Worcester 103; 6 B Pear 118

W35 TEAM: 1 Knowle & D 32; 2 B Pear 36; 3 Kenilworth 44; 4 Worcester 53; 5 Northbrook 69; 6 Mass F 83

Standings after 2 matches (Best 3 of 4):

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 31; 2 Halesowen 126; 3 Knowle & D 174; 4 Worcester 176; 5 B Pear 190; 6 Kenilworth 236

W35 TEAM: 1 Knowle & D 125; 2 Worcester 127; 3 B Pear 190; 4 Kenilworth 197

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Shipley, December 2

The Mansfield pair of Alex Hampson and Paul Wright led their club to a narrow team victory on the day and increased their league lead over Nottingham University, Martin Duff reports.

However, it was the students of the university who came out on top of the senior women’s race despite Rebecca Miller winning overall for Derby AC.

Men: 1 A Hampson (Mansf) 32:40; 2 Wright (Mansf) 33:07; 3 S Allen (OWLS) 33:30; 4 N Bunting (P& NV) 33:41; 5 H Alock (Notts U) 33:55; 6 H Lupton (Charn) 33:58

M45: 1 J Bailey (Mansf) 34:14

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 53; 2 Notts U 59; 3 Newark 155; 4 Belper 204; 5 P’boro & NV 227; 6 Derby 230

M40 TEAM: 1 P’boro &NV 84; 2 Mansfield 116; 3 L Eaton 168

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 173; 2 Notts U 242; 3 Derby 524

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 477; 2 P’boro & NV 555; 3 L Eaton 584

U17: 1 T Gilliver (H Peak) 21:58; 2 F Fridersdorf (Leic C) 22:21; 3 E Sankey (Mansf) 22:29; 4 L Powell (Der) 22:40; 5 D Muskos (Der) 22;45; 6 J Smith (Notts) 23:04

TEAM: 1 Derby 17; 2 Charnwood 27; 3 Notts 29

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Derby 50; 2 Notts 104; 3 Mansfield 107

U15: 1 E Withnell (Burt) 16:06; 2 H Campion (OWLS) 16:07; 3 S Collins (Wreake) 16:31

TEAM: 1 OWLS 16; 2 Wreake 27; 3 Derby 31

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 OWLS 45; 2 Derby 70; 3 Burton 86

U13: 1 J Groves (Notts) 13:40; 2 L Shaw (Burt) 13:42; 3 H Fletcher (Charn) 13:40

TEAM: 1 Notts 17; 2 Charnwood 20; 3Burton 25

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Notts 63; 2 Charnwood 65; 3 OWLS113

U11: 1 W Saunders (Der) 6:46; 2 L Brown (Charn) 6:48; 3 E Trotman (Charn) 6:53

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 13; 2 OWLS 21; 3 Burton 43

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 57; 2 OWLS103; 3 Burton 138

Women: 1 R Miller (Der) 28:40; 2 R Nealon (Hunc) 28:50; 3 I Matthews (Notts U) 28:51; 4 A Jackson (Leics C) 29:02; 5 H Gill (Mat, W45) 29:12; 6 E Griffiths (Notts U) 30:28

W40: 1 J Clamp (Notts) 31:05

W50: 1 S Eadesforth (Beest) 31:19

W55: 1 C Todd-McIntyre (R’cliffe) 34:55

TEAM: 1 Notts U 20; 2 Beeston 60; 3 Mansfield 62

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme P 123; 2 Rushcliffe 126; 3 Red RR 138

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Notts U 52; 2 Beeston 189; 3 Mansfield 202

W35 TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 422; 2 Holme P 423; 3 Mansfield 536

U17: 1 M Taylor (Notts) 18:41; 2 I Saunders (Wreake) 19:54; 3 S Bowley (Burt) 20:13

TEAM: 1 Burton 17; 2 Wreake 24; 3 Newark 31

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Newark 81

U15: 1 H Jackson (Wreake) 14:31; 2 P Rodbourne (Der) 14:50; 3 M Slack (Mansf) 15:06

TEAM: 1 Burton 23; 2 Mansfield 25; 3 Derby 26

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Burton 77; 2 Mansfield 89; 3 Derby 90

U13: 1 M Owen (C’field) 14:27; 2 Whysall (Mansf) 14:30; 3 I Davey (Notts) 14:45

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 18; 2 Derby 22

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 65; 1 Derby 100

U11: 1 J Lenton Heanor) 7:08; 2 M Smith (OWLS) 7:21; 3 B Waters (OWLS) 7:46

TEAM: 1 OWLS 18; 2 Mansfield 26; 3 Amber V50

Standings after 3 races:

TEAM: 1 OWLS 64

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 3, Brighton, December 2

The bone hard course and its steep hills provided a stern test as the temperature, despite the sunshine remained stubbornly at or just above zero degrees C, Martin Duff reports.

Ross Skelton won his second league race of the winter and now leads in the overall standings for Hy Runners but, behind him, five Brighton & Hove City runners piled in to cement their lead in the overall team standings

Sophie Coleman prevented another dominant display by Sussex under-17 women as she took the combined age group race by a couple of metres from Lewes AC’s Ava James, the winner of the previous match. However, it is James who now leads in the overall standings.

Coleman first won a Sussex League match in 2007 before placing sixth in the English National under-20 championships in 2009.

There was yet another victory for Inter-Counties silver medallist Isabella Buchanan in the under-13 girls’ race.

Men: 1 R Skelton (Hy R) 27:27; 2 A Riley (B&H, U20) 28:00; 3 H Yelling (B&H, U20) 28:11; 4 M Grindrod (B&H) 28:29; 5 K Barnes (B&H) 29:54; 6 J Hobbs (B&H) 29:15; 7 L Newton (Craw, U20) 29:17; 8 A Briffitt (Horsh BS) 29:21; 9 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H, M40) 29:46; 10 H McGuiness (Chich R, U20) 29:52

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 29:53

M50: 1 J Skinner (Hay H) 30:52

M60: 1 N McLoughlin (Hay H) 37:50

M70: 1 T Hutchinson 40:54

U20: 5 R Clark (Phoe) 30:17

TEAM

Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Brighton & H 29; 2 Phoenix 138; 3 Lewes 175; 4 Haywards H 226; 5 B&H B 277; 6 Lewes B 292

Div 2: 1 Chich R 83; 2 Horsham BS 133; 3 Phoenix B 173

M40 TEAM: 1 Phoenix 23; 2 B&H 27; 3 Haywards H 28

U17: 1 S Stapley (Phoe) 17:48; 2 F Goodman (B&H) 18:13; 3 F Pearce (E’brne) 18:35

TEAM: 1 B&H 11; 2 Phoenix 27; 3 B&H B 35

U15: 1 B Steart (Chich R) 14:23; 2 J Trotman (Lewes) 14:33; 3 F Lumber-Fry (E’brne) 14:38

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 16; 2 Lewes 21; 3 Chich R 27

U13: 1 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 11:43; 2 B Roberts (E’brne) 11;47; 3 O Goodman (B&H) 12:00

TEAM: 1 B&H 9; 2 Eastbourne 22; 3 Chich R 34

Women: 1 S Coleman (gst) 20:12; 2 A James (Lewes, U17) 20:15; 3 E Stephenson (Lewes, U17) 20:39; 4 R Le Fay (Hast, U17) 20:42; 5 D Knotkova’Hanley (Lewes) 21:07; 6 G Tuesday (Lewes, U17) 21;27; 7 R Gasson (Phoe, U17) 21:32; 8 E Carman (Worth, U17) 21:41; 9 L Schofield (B&H, W45) 21:45; 10 N Lesova (Craw, U17) 21:46

W45: 2 J Brown (E’brne) 22:09; 3 S Fenmore-Collins (Chich R) 23:50

W55: 1 L Lumber (E’brne) 25:15

W65: 1 C Naylor (Arena) 27:30

TEAM

Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Lewes 12; 2 B&H 51; 3 Worthing 54; 4 Lewes B 94; 5 Crawley 120; 6 Phoenix 122

Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Chichester R 59; 2 B&H B 98; 3 Chich R B 138

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Eastbourne 25; 2 B&H 32; 3 Phoenix 44

U17 TEAM: 1 Lewes 7; 2 Worthing 28; 3 Crawley 34

U15: 1 F Pearce (E’brne) 15:58; 2 J Walsh (B&H) 16:31; 3 E Winton (Lewes) 16:37

TEAM: 1 B&H 21; 3 Lewes 34; 3 Eastbourne 37

U13: 1 I Buchanan (Hy R) 12:34; 2 A Whitehouse (Craw) 13:11; 3 A Aston (Worth) 13:17

TEAM: 1 Hy R 10; 2 Crawley 18; 3 B&H 27

» Receive our Christmas 2023 offer here