Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Adrian Bailes victorious at Heaton Memorial 10km

AW Results Road Adrian Bailes victorious at Heaton Memorial 10km

Adrian Bailes victorious at Heaton Memorial 10km

Log out
AW
Published: 09th November, 2025
Updated: 9th November, 2025
BY Martin Duff

North-east event incorporated British Masters Champs and kicks off our UK-wide road racing round-up.

HEATON MEMORIAL 10km, incorporating British Masters Championships, Jesmond, Tyne & Wear, November 9

In a race brimming with championship credentials, it was non-veteran Adrian Bailes who headed all of the masters to win the North Eastern AA title in 31:35.

Chasing the Birtley Harrier home was the first of the over-40s as Tyne Bridge’s Jarlath McKenna was a close second overall to become both BMAF and North East Masters champion with a time of 31:40.

Bailes was ahead at the 5km marker after a 15:38 post, two seconds clear of McKenna as a group of eight others trailed through in 16:02.

Heaton Memorial 10km (David Hewitson)

M50 winner Brian Wilder was another to have established his position by the half-distance having a 16:44 5km split to his credit.

It was a different story for the M55 title as Chris Nicoll led at 5km in 17:08 before David Parkin stormed through for a comfortable age group victory, but M60 winner Stuart Robinson was never troubled before clocking 36:47.

There were also takers for the two oldest age groups as M85 David Moorekite and over-90 Ian Barnes did more than just make up the numbers.

Jarlath McKenna (David Hewitson)

There was less competition among the women but W35 Alex Sneddon was first home, in 36:43, exactly a minute clear of top W45 Justina Heslop, who has things much her own way in these parts in her age group.

Sneddon was timed through 5km in 18:08, well clear of first senior Holly Lawrence’s 18:34, before Heslop, following a 18:41 first 5km, came through for second overall.

W55 winner Wendy Chapman and W60 first home Jackie Murdy were given identical 40:38 times when leading their age groups.

Overall: 1 A Bailes (Birt) 31:35; 2 J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 31:40; 3 D Bradford (Shett, M35) 31:56

M40: 2 J Craig (Anna) 32:01; 3 J Anderson (NSP) 32:05

M45: 1 A Heppell (Gosf) 33:57

M50: 1 B Wilder (Herne H) 33:47; 2 J Prest (Traff) 34:12; 3 A Wright (PH) 34:58

M55: 1 D Parkin (Leeds) 34:58; 2 C Nicoll (Lid M) 35:09; 3 S Cairns (HBT) 35:52

Jarlath McKenna (David Hewitson)

M60: 1 S Robinson (Border) 36:47; 2 P Davison 37:30; 3 P Clough (Elvet) 37:40

M65: 1 M Hall (Ilk) 38:16

M70: 1 G Bayne (Morp) 40:34; 2 J Caswell (NE Vets) 43:08; 3 K Addison 44:27

M75: 1 N Henry (Alnw) 50:54

M85: 1 D Moorekite 55:18

M90: 1 I Barnes (Darl) 1:47:49

Alex Sneddon (David Hewitson)

Women: 1 A Sneddon (J&H, W35) 36:43; 2 J Heslop (Elsw, W45) 37:43; 3 H Lawrence (Morp) 37:47

W40: 1 S Attwood (Crook) 38:43; 2 C Harlow (NSP) 39:41

W45: 2 H Waugh (Alnw) 38:55; 3 W Pawsey (NSP) 39:13

W50: 1 S McLean-Dann (NSP) 39:18; 2 D Foster (T’dale) 39:35; 3 R Dadswell (Birt) 40:52

W55: 1 W Chapman 40:38; 2 B Massey (Barns) 43:53

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 40:38

W65: 1 G Kinloch (Burnden) 45:51

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 48:46; 2 L Rowley (Steel) 50:07

W75: 1 C Gale (NY Moors) 55:05

Adrian Bailes leads (David Hewitson)

GAINSBOROUGH MORTON 10km, Lincolnshire, November 9

Overall: 1 J Parkinson (Newark) 31:05; 2 C Parkin (Linc W) 31:49

M60: 1 A Pearson (Peni) 37:57

Women: 1 A Lowe (Run4U) 36:50

W60: 1 D Bouwer (Newark St) 45:45

ROCHFORD REMEMBRANCE 10, Essex, November 9

Overall: 1 P Whittaker 52:34; 2 S Boxhall 54:15

Women: 1 R Riggs 70:18

STOWMARKET SCENIC 7, Suffolk, November 9

Overall: 1 B Carpendale (Felix) 36:11; 2 J O’Brien (St Ed, M45) 36:36

M50: 1 C Mower (St Ed) 41:01

M55: 1 S Brooke (Felix) 42:56;

Women: 1 K King (St Ed, W35) 43:26

SPRINT 5km, Nelson, Lancashire, November 8

Laura Hesketh finished sixth overall to take the women’s race plaudits with a 16:21 personal best clocking to go first on the W40 age group rankings for the year and fourth on that age group’s all-time listings.

Overall: 1 J Cleaver (Ross, M45) 15:46

M50: 1 M Wynne (S’port W) 16:09

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 16:21

W65: 1 S Burns (CleM) 21:59

U17: 1 R Cleaver (Ross) 18:04

VICTORIA PARK HALF-MARATHON, Tower Hamlets, London, November 8

Overall: 1 A Newman 72:04

Women: 1 D Gutierrez 75:09

SEVERN BRIDGE 5 NIGHT RUN, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, November 6

Overall: 1 M Rees (Swan) 24:38; 2 A Holland (Tav) 25:37

Women: 1 M Hey (Stride) 30:32

W60: 1 M McLachlan (Thornbury) 34:02

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2025 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link