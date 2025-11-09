Adrian Bailes victorious at Heaton Memorial 10km

North-east event incorporated British Masters Champs and kicks off our UK-wide road racing round-up.

HEATON MEMORIAL 10km, incorporating British Masters Championships, Jesmond, Tyne & Wear, November 9

In a race brimming with championship credentials, it was non-veteran Adrian Bailes who headed all of the masters to win the North Eastern AA title in 31:35.

Chasing the Birtley Harrier home was the first of the over-40s as Tyne Bridge’s Jarlath McKenna was a close second overall to become both BMAF and North East Masters champion with a time of 31:40.

Bailes was ahead at the 5km marker after a 15:38 post, two seconds clear of McKenna as a group of eight others trailed through in 16:02.

M50 winner Brian Wilder was another to have established his position by the half-distance having a 16:44 5km split to his credit.

It was a different story for the M55 title as Chris Nicoll led at 5km in 17:08 before David Parkin stormed through for a comfortable age group victory, but M60 winner Stuart Robinson was never troubled before clocking 36:47.

There were also takers for the two oldest age groups as M85 David Moorekite and over-90 Ian Barnes did more than just make up the numbers.

There was less competition among the women but W35 Alex Sneddon was first home, in 36:43, exactly a minute clear of top W45 Justina Heslop, who has things much her own way in these parts in her age group.

Sneddon was timed through 5km in 18:08, well clear of first senior Holly Lawrence’s 18:34, before Heslop, following a 18:41 first 5km, came through for second overall.

W55 winner Wendy Chapman and W60 first home Jackie Murdy were given identical 40:38 times when leading their age groups.

Overall: 1 A Bailes (Birt) 31:35; 2 J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 31:40; 3 D Bradford (Shett, M35) 31:56

M40: 2 J Craig (Anna) 32:01; 3 J Anderson (NSP) 32:05

M45: 1 A Heppell (Gosf) 33:57

M50: 1 B Wilder (Herne H) 33:47; 2 J Prest (Traff) 34:12; 3 A Wright (PH) 34:58

M55: 1 D Parkin (Leeds) 34:58; 2 C Nicoll (Lid M) 35:09; 3 S Cairns (HBT) 35:52

M60: 1 S Robinson (Border) 36:47; 2 P Davison 37:30; 3 P Clough (Elvet) 37:40

M65: 1 M Hall (Ilk) 38:16

M70: 1 G Bayne (Morp) 40:34; 2 J Caswell (NE Vets) 43:08; 3 K Addison 44:27

M75: 1 N Henry (Alnw) 50:54

M85: 1 D Moorekite 55:18

M90: 1 I Barnes (Darl) 1:47:49

Women: 1 A Sneddon (J&H, W35) 36:43; 2 J Heslop (Elsw, W45) 37:43; 3 H Lawrence (Morp) 37:47

W40: 1 S Attwood (Crook) 38:43; 2 C Harlow (NSP) 39:41

W45: 2 H Waugh (Alnw) 38:55; 3 W Pawsey (NSP) 39:13

W50: 1 S McLean-Dann (NSP) 39:18; 2 D Foster (T’dale) 39:35; 3 R Dadswell (Birt) 40:52

W55: 1 W Chapman 40:38; 2 B Massey (Barns) 43:53

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 40:38

W65: 1 G Kinloch (Burnden) 45:51

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 48:46; 2 L Rowley (Steel) 50:07

W75: 1 C Gale (NY Moors) 55:05

GAINSBOROUGH MORTON 10km, Lincolnshire, November 9

Overall: 1 J Parkinson (Newark) 31:05; 2 C Parkin (Linc W) 31:49

M60: 1 A Pearson (Peni) 37:57

Women: 1 A Lowe (Run4U) 36:50

W60: 1 D Bouwer (Newark St) 45:45

ROCHFORD REMEMBRANCE 10, Essex, November 9

Overall: 1 P Whittaker 52:34; 2 S Boxhall 54:15

Women: 1 R Riggs 70:18

STOWMARKET SCENIC 7, Suffolk, November 9

Overall: 1 B Carpendale (Felix) 36:11; 2 J O’Brien (St Ed, M45) 36:36

M50: 1 C Mower (St Ed) 41:01

M55: 1 S Brooke (Felix) 42:56;

Women: 1 K King (St Ed, W35) 43:26

SPRINT 5km, Nelson, Lancashire, November 8

Laura Hesketh finished sixth overall to take the women’s race plaudits with a 16:21 personal best clocking to go first on the W40 age group rankings for the year and fourth on that age group’s all-time listings.

Overall: 1 J Cleaver (Ross, M45) 15:46

M50: 1 M Wynne (S’port W) 16:09

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 16:21

W65: 1 S Burns (CleM) 21:59

U17: 1 R Cleaver (Ross) 18:04

VICTORIA PARK HALF-MARATHON, Tower Hamlets, London, November 8

Overall: 1 A Newman 72:04

Women: 1 D Gutierrez 75:09

SEVERN BRIDGE 5 NIGHT RUN, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, November 6

Overall: 1 M Rees (Swan) 24:38; 2 A Holland (Tav) 25:37

Women: 1 M Hey (Stride) 30:32

W60: 1 M McLachlan (Thornbury) 34:02