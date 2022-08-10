We take a look at a selection of the latest athletics apparel to help you perform in the heat

Saysky – Polka Combat T-Shirt – £49.00 / Polka 2-in-1 Shorts – £73.00

Saysky.co.uk

The SAYSKY Women’s Polka Combat T-shirt is a short sleeve running t-shirt in a blue polkadot print (It’s also available in a men’s cut). Made from recycled Polyester and features the familiar SAYSKY logo patches on the front and rear as well as a ‘WORLDWIDE RUNNING TRIBE’ label on the arm. It’s a soft feel fabric and highly breathable, making it comfortable for those summer sessions. The fabric has a good degree of stretch too, so accommodates all body types and allows a high degree of movement as you work out.

The matching SAYSKY Polka 2 in 1 shorts share the vivid design and athletes always tell us they are a favourite piece of training gear. There’s a soft inner brief and they again feature the brand patch logos.

The construction again uses recycled Polyester and there’s nice attention to detail with two inner gel pockets and a rear zip pocket that’s lined with a sweat resistant membrane to keep its contents safe and dry.

BAM – Skua Back Panel Training T-Shirt – £34.00

Bambooclothing.co.uk

This ultralight, supersoft training T-shirt uses the brand’s Air bamboo fabric. With back and side panels designed without underarm seams to prevent chafing.

Usually a T-shirt starts to smell when air hits the moisture of your sweat. With a synthetic top, the air sits on the top of the fabric which is why it feels damp and why it gets smelly. Bamboo has a fibre structure which absorbs moisture effectively (40% more absorbent than organic cotton), which means the air can’t get to the moisture to do its thing – and so your t-shirt stays fresh.

Thanks to this the wear, wash cycle can be reduced meaning more use between washes and so reducing the cost to the environment in terms of water use, detergents and electricity.

Oh and it’s a really nice soft feeling fabric too, making it extremely comfortable to wear for training as well as everyday use.

Lululemon – SenseKnit Running Tank Top £58.00/SenseKnit Running Short 10” – £98.00

Powered by our SenseKnit™ technology, this running tank offers seamlessly integrated ventilation so you feel cool and energized. The seams are flat and bonded together so the garment sits flat against the skin and reduced friction. Targeted breathability comes by way of laser cut vent holes to increase airflow and the garment has been treated with No-Stink Zinc™ to inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric. It’s quick drying too and available in both men’s and women’s styles as part of a range of SenseKnit apparel.

The matching shorts are amongst the most comfortable we’ve ever tried. The fit is superb and sits beautifully against the skin with no movement as you run and no creasing or bulking up. The four-way stretch fabric allows perfect movement as well as offering great support; they really are a joy to run in!

The seamless design means no digging in and the fit is so good, there’s no need for and additional elasticated waist or drawstring to keep them in place. They are again available in men’s and women’s cut with the women’s having a deep waistband for a flattering silhouette.

Pressio – Arahi Singlet – £55.00 / Arahi 4.5” short – £50.00

Pressio.com

With two world-leading recycled fabrications, EcoTech MF and EcoTech VENT, the Arahi Singlet sets new standards. The fabrics have been developed to achieve advanced moisture management performance by utilising filament grading technology and the latest high ﬁlament yarns from Uniﬁ’s labs in the USA. In addition, the EcoTech VENT fabric is engineered with a 3D vent mesh structure which provides optimal ventilation to lower your core body temperature.

Fusion welding technology from Framis Italia provides seamless hems that are less abrasive and have superior comfort. It all sounds very high-tech, but the result is simply an amazing singlet that is lightweight and highly breathable, leaving you comfortable in the toughest conditions.

The Ārahi shorts use similar fabric properties as well a unique knit construction that allows lightweight stretch properties without the need for elastane. Welder seams ensure a great fit against the body as well as lasting comfort as you run.

Tri-Fit – SiTech Tee – £70.00 / SiTech Dual Shorts – £80.00

Tri-fitathletic.com

The SiTech Tee is a super lightweight and breathable training top. Constructed from a premium, sweat-wicking lightweight fabric, breathability, comfort and fit is key to what make this Tee a training essential. Its soft handle material features bonded seams so it feels great against the skin while also allowing heat to escape. The Tee’s tailored finish, technical construction and elastane for added stretch combine to ensure ease of movement.

The SiTech Dual Shorts are a great go-to short for all activities, whether it be your long run session where comfort is essential, or a gym session where the double layer construction provides extra support.

On the outside, a loose-fitting and super lightweight shell fabric with reinforced thermo-welded seams allows a great range of movement, while inside, a mildly-compressive woven fabric with flat-lock stitching offers a close and comfortable fit as well as additional support for your quads.

Featuring a breathable mesh waist band with internal elasticated drawstring for maximum comfort and fit, flat-lock seams eliminate chafing on even your longest sessions. Twin essentials pockets offers storage for gels or phone and are a welcome addition.

ASICS – Ventilate 2.0 SS Top – £52.00

Asics.com

Part of the brand’s new range of clothing for men and women, ACTIBREEZE™ is an advanced breathability technology developed to help runners keep cool and comfortable. The VENTILATE ACTIBREEZE™ short sleeve is engineered specifically for training in warmer conditions. This top’s strategic body-mapped fabric provides advanced ventilation in key heat zones. Lightweight and quick-drying, it’s also made with large slits on the sides that are functional for improving airflow and increasing freedom of movement. It’s available in men’s and women’s design and fit and is sure to prove to be a summer apparel essential.

