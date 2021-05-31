We look at a trail shoe with innovative cushioning and impressive energy return

Super shoes are now hitting the trails and in a big way with the arrival of this new model from Inov-8.

Incorporating Graphene into the midsole, they have created their deepest cushioned shoe yet, with a stack height of 30mm in the heel (dropping to 24mm in the forefoot).

This is no ordinary cushioning, however, as this material combines TPU and EVA foams with Graphene – an amazing material already used in the outsole of many of the brand’s shoes – to form the new G-Fly midsole.

Graphene is a single layer of graphite atoms and is incredibly strong and flexible. By incorporating the wonder-material into the cushioning Inov-8 have managed to create a foam which offers 25 per cent more energy return.

This makes for an incredibly cushioned ride, but also means the cushioning lasts and lasts, with some testers already logging over 1200km in the shoes and reporting little signs of compression of the midsole!

Inov-8 are also famous for incredibly grippy shoes and, again, the outsole uses Graphene with the Graphene-Grip rubber used in a 4mm deep lug design. In reality the grip provided is much deeper, such is the design of the sole and midsole, so there’s certainly no problem when it comes to encountering the wildest terrain.

Another innovation is the Adapter-Flex, which is a deep (10mm) groove cut into the mid-foot of the midsole which allows the shoe (and foot) to flex and more easily adapt to uneven terrain. It provides a more responsive feel, regardless of conditions.

A new Boomerang insole adds extra cushioning thanks to its use of TPU beads and only enhances the step-in feel of the shoe.

The Inov-8 Trailfly Ultra G300 Max costs £170

