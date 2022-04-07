It’s not just footwear and nutrition that can boost your performance

The right apparel can help you train harder for longer and recovery more efficiently. Here Paul Freary @therunningshoeguru takes a look at some of the best kit around.

SKINS – Pressure in all the right places

The concept behind the SKINS brand was born in 1996 by applying the principles of medical compression garments into the sporting world.

Established in Australia, it wasn’t until 2002 that the SKINS sporting garments were available to buy, when they were launched featuring the famous yellow stitching.

By 2007 the brand was available around the globe and becoming a recognisable piece of attire for athletes wanting the benefits compression garments bring to both competitions and recovery.

Now the SKINS brand and its product range has evolved into three SERIES of compression sportswear.

SERIES 1 – A range developed to offer mid-level compression perfect for a wide range of activities.

SERIES 3 – For medium to high levels of support this range offers increased and targeted levels of compression.

SERIES 5 – The new generation of elite level high performance compression wear.

In recent weeks we’ve been using a variety of garments to sample the benefits SKINS have to offer.

SKINS SERIES 3 – Long Sleeve Top – £70.00

The targeted compression profile of this long sleeve focuses on the arms to reduce muscle oscillation and increase the spatial awareness of limb placement. When wearing we felt able to hold our form longer and with a better sense of being postural correct. Strategically placed mesh panelling around the garment maximises airflow and moisture wicking.

SKIN SERIES 3 – Long Tight – £100.00

An extremely versatile pair of tights, we found these perfect for both running and recovery. The medium compression remains supportive and yet comfortable through the toughest of sessions and targeted support and breathable mesh panels you gain the benefits of compression while remaining cool and dry.

SKINS SERIES 3 – MX Calf Sleeves – £35.00

From long runs to track sessions, these calf sleeves reduce muscle oscillation and support the calf providing a controlled and targeted compression.

Whatever your event or sport there’s now a range of compression garments that will help you to work harder for longer and recover quicker.

Skinscompression.com

Mamba – bespoke apparel

Mambaapparel.co.uk

A new name in customer kit, Mamba specialise in creating club and team kit to the highest standards using lightweight fabrics and the latest designs.

From concept to creation the customer can see their ideas brought to life in the latest fabrics, colours and unique custom designs. Mamba can create a full team collection or just a single piece of kit for those wanting a truly bespoke creation that they’ll be proud to wear.

BAM – 73 Zero Half Zip Running Jacket – £95.00

Bamboclothing.co.uk

Made 100% from recycled materials and being itself 100% recyclable, making this jacket 100% circular! (73% of the world’s garments end their life in landfill!).

The jacket is perfect for cooler spring-time training, being wind resistant and although not waterproof, in a light shower it performs well enough to get you home without getting cold. It’s a soft handled fabric and with a mesh lining and great attention to detail it fits really well. A rear, centre mounted pocket is good for essentials and can also store the jacket to pack away neatly into a backpack.

Team the jacket up with the ENDURO leggings (£55.00). The Enduro fabric is durable as well as being naturally heat regulating. Super-soft to the touch the fabric remains opaque and the broad, flattering waistband ensures comfort throughout your workout.

Saysky – Saysky X Le Fix Pace Long sleeve – £55.99

Saysky.co.uk

A collaboration between the running brand and Danish clothing store Le Fix, this long-sleeve shirt is part of a collection that has been created using recycled polyester. The shirt is beautifully soft to the touch and a real luxury to run in, being light and highly breathable, leaving you cool and dry however hot the pace or temperature gets!

Columbia – OutDry Extreme Mesh Waterproof Shell Jacket – £225.00

Columbiasportswear.co.uk

For the ultimate in protection whatever the conditions, this lightweight jacket ensures not a single drop of rain will penetrate it. The waterproof and windproof fabric has fully taped seams and a bonded hood brim while at the same time remains highly breathable. It will keep the weather out but the body dry.

The jacket has a soft inner side, so feels nice against the skin and with fully adjustable cuffs and hem, as well as a soft chin guard it fits perfectly to allow you to concentrate on the activity.

For the ultimate in weather protection jackets in a light yet durable design this is a winner.

» Read more performance product reviews in the latest issue of the magazine, out now