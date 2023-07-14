Ensure your energy levels are good with this selection of food, drink and gear to keep you at your best before, during and after your training

Lucozade Sport – Zero Sugar – £20.28 (Case of 12 bottles)

Lucozade.com

In their quest to hydrate active Brits, Lucozade Sport has worked with an Oxford University experimental psychologist to create ‘hydration guidelines’ that help remind people to hydrate. The new guidelines coincide with the new Lucozade Sport Zero Sugar range.

A new scientific white paper written by Professor Charles Spence examined the impact of various kinds of sensory stimulation in making people more aware of their need to hydrate, with the findings forming the ‘hydration guidelines’ which explore every aspect from the design of a drinks bottle to how it is advertised.

The advertising for the launch of the new Lucozade Sport Zero Sugar is the first time the guidelines have been applied. Specific sensory cues have been incorporated to help remind viewers to hydrate, such as the liquid being transparent and flowing as opposed to static, bottles being positioned to feel ‘grabbable’ and a specially designed soundscape.

To put the theoretical findings of the white paper to the test, Lucozade Sport conducted a first-of-its-kind study that was designed to prompt participants to recognise and quench their thirst through the identified cues.

The findings from the pilot study showed that participants drank on average 80% more liquid in the session when exposed to sensory cues that encouraged ‘visual thirst’. This highlights the need for more cues throughout daily life to remind people to hydrate, particularly in exercise settings, where a third of athletes are dehydrated before even working out.

Lucozade Sport Zero Sugar is the latest addition to the brand’s range of sports drinks and is now available.

Science In Sport – Protein Bar – £32.99 (box of 12)

Scienceinsport.com

These tasty, low sugar high protein bars are coated in chocolate for an extra indulgent taste experience. Conveniently split into two 32g easy-to-eat portions, they are ideal for athletes on the go. Each pack contains 20g of protein.

The bars are centred around a super-soft protein middle, blended for a great taste and coated in gooey caramel and protein crispies for a pleasing crunchy texture with each bite. Each bar is then generously topped with a smooth chocolate coating.

Each 64g pack contains 20g whey and milk protein blend with Protein being an important part of our diet, contributing to muscle mass growth and maintenance. There are also 22g of carbohydrates to replenish energy and less than 3g of sugar in each pack.

Swaledale Butchers – Nutritionist’s Meat Box – £90.00

Swaledale.co.uk

A good diet is the cornerstone to an athlete’s routine and it’s not all about eating on the go.

The Swaledale Nutritionist’s Meat Box has been expertly curated by nutritional therapist Phoebe Liebling BSc and contains ingredients rich in essential vitamins and minerals, all selected to aid and support long-term health.

Scientific research shows the importance of fuelling our bodies adequately at a cellular level, and that longevity of life and health fortification are just some of the many benefits that can result from a nutritious diet.

Containing a large selection of top-quality products, Liebling says: “When approaching dietary choices from a health perspective there are numerous well-evidenced differences in nutritional value to grass-fed and grass-finished meat. The contents of The Swaledale nutritionist’s meat box reflect a simple goal; to make our ingredient choices more efficient in terms of delivering both flavour and health fortification, but then there is also a note to be paid that some cuts provide further functional food influx into our routines. This is defined as health benefits in excess of their basic nutritional value.”

The Swaledale Nutritionist’s meat box provides 12-14 meals as well as great guidance on planning and preparing the meat to make the most of the selection.

Swaledale’s chef, George Ryle provides notes and suggestions to get the most from each cut of meat.

Camelbak – Trail run Vest 7L – £90.00

Camelbak.co.uk

Perfect for summer fuelling on the go (as well as year-round), this hydration vest has a 7L capacity as well as carrying twin 500ML soft flasks that are perfect for hydrating when on the move.

Constructed using a 3D vent mesh, it allows maximum airflow to help keep you cool.

Packed with thoughtful features such as a phone pocket, safety whistle and trekking pole attachments, the vest is ultra-versatile being perfect for city commutes and trail ultras!

It’s adjustable across the chest, waist and sides for a bounce-free fit and extended comfort regardless of the distance you’ll cover.

Camelbak – Ultra Belt 2.5L – £50.00

Camelbak.co.uk

When you simply need to carry the essentials, this waist belt holds a 500ML soft flask as well as up to 2.5L of additional gear. There’s both zipped and easy-to-access storage for convenience when on the move.

The 3D mesh construction allows air to circulate around the belt for all-day comfort and breathability and it’s available in a wide range of waist sizes for a perfect bounce-free fit.

Contigo – Jackson Chill AUTOPOP™ Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle – £15.99 Mycontigo.com This one-handed, leak-proof, high-flow bottle is perfect for staying hydrated throughout the summer. The Autopop technology helps you hydrate in a hurry without losing a drop. With the pop of a button, the chug spout opens for convenient on-the-go one-handed drinking. The fast-flow wide spout is perfect for chugging when you need to hydrate in a hurry. When you’re finished drinking, simply click the lid back into place to fully close and to protect against leaks, dirt and grime. The double-wall vacuum insulation will keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here