UKA names 62 athletes on 2026-27 lottery funding list

Jade O’Dowda is promoted to the podium level while Jacob Fincham-Dukes and Marc Scott are among those no longer included, as 10 newcomers join the World Class Programme.

UK Athletics has nominated 62 athletes for the 2026-27 Olympic World Class Programme, with 10 new names joining at the confirmation level.

The programme is funded by UK Sport through the National Lottery and is designed to support athletes on the pathway to success at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and beyond. Members receive competition opportunities, training camps and support from UK Athletics’ performance practitioners, sports science and medical teams, while they can also receive an Athlete Performance Award toward their living and sporting costs.

The podium level, which includes Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir and Jake Wightman, again numbers 21 athletes. The only change is that heptathlete Jade O’Dowda is promoted from podium potential, while long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes is no longer included.

Three athletes move up to podium potential from confirmation – Success Eduan, Mahamed Mahamed and Jake Norris. Aimee Pratt, Anna Purchase and Marc Scott, who were on the podium potential list last year, are not named this time. Hurdler Cindy Sember, who has retired, also drops off the list.

The 10 new athletes at confirmation level are Sam Bennett, Joel Clarke-Khan, Abbie Donnelly, Owen Heard, Charlotte Henrich, Kimani Jack, Arlo Ludewick, Stephen Mackenzie, Jake Minshall and Marcia Sey. Ben Jefferies is also new, with a Relay Support Package, which does not include an Athlete Performance Award.

In the relay group, Hannah Kelly and Bianca Williams are no longer included, while Lee Thompson remains on the relay confirmation level. Alastair Chalmers, Jess Warner-Judd and Revee Walcott-Nolan also come off the confirmation list.

Paula Dunn, performance director at UK Athletics, said: “This group reflects the strength and depth of talent we currently have across British athletics, bringing together established international medallists alongside an exciting generation of emerging athletes who have demonstrated the potential to achieve success at future global championships.”

She added: “For those not included in this year’s programme, we recognise the hard work and commitment that has gone into reaching this level. Athlete development looks different for everyone.”

Olympic Podium

Amber Anning, Dina Asher-Smith, Max Burgin, Emile Cairess, Molly Caudery, Keely Hodgkinson, Amy Hunt, Georgia Hunter Bell, Zharnel Hughes, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Josh Kerr, Morgan Lake, Scott Lincoln, Laura Muir, Daryll Neita, Jade O’Dowda, Ben Pattison, Jemma Reekie, Jazmin Sawyers, Jake Wightman, Matthew Hudson-Smith

Olympic Podium Potential

Charlie Dobson, Tyri Donovan, Success Eduan, Romell Glave, Neil Gourley, Megan Keith, Mahamed Mahamed, George Mills, Emily Newnham, Hannah Nuttall, Jake Norris, Tade Ojora, Elise Thorner

Olympic Relay

Jeremiah Azu, Lewis Davey, Toby Harries, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Desiree Henry, Louie Hinchliffe, Yemi Mary John, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Lina Nielsen, Laviai Nielsen, Sam Reardon, Nicole Yeargin

Olympic Relay Confirmation

Lee Thompson

Olympic Confirmation

Sam Bennett, Joel Clarke-Khan, Patrick Dever, Abbie Donnelly, Phoebe Gill, Calli Hauger-Thackery, Charlotte Henrich, Owen Heard, Kimani Jack, Arlo Ludewick, Stephen Mackenzie, Jake Minshall, Abigail Pawlett, Marcia Sey

Relay Support Package

Ben Jefferies