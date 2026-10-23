PUMA FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2: pushing the boundaries of speed

PUMA is certainly doing things differently with the FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2, a striking new running shoe that pushes conventional racing-shoe design to its limits.

Launching on October 28, it’s built around one clear objective: maximising forward propulsion and running efficiency, even if that means stepping outside the rules of conventional road racing.

The brand openly acknowledges that the shoe is not ‘legal’ in World Athletics terms, but Romain Girard, VP of Innovation at PUMA, said: “With the FAST-RB 2, we set out to take rule-breaking to the next level.

"By simplifying the design and giving our NITROFOAM™ technology more room to perform, we’ve created a shoe that delivers the highest energy return we’ve ever recorded in our testing, within an incredibly lightweight package. Two years of innovation, lab testing and collaboration with athletes have gone into refining the experience, bringing together groundbreaking performance and the pure joy of running.”

At the heart of the shoe is PUMA’s NITROFOAM ELITE cushioning, updated to deliver greater energy return, alongside refined geometry designed to create a smoother, more responsive ride. But it’s the unusual double carbon-fibre PWRPLATE construction that really sets this shoe apart. The two fused plates form a springboard-like structure intended to generate dynamic propulsion, giving the FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2 a very different look, approach and running sensation from more traditional carbon-plated running shoes.

PUMA also reworked the upper, using lightweight ULTRAWEAVE to improve breathability while maintaining a secure fit. Underneath, the PUMAGRIP outsole aims to deliver reliable traction across a range of surfaces.

Developed in PUMA’s NITRO Lab, the brand describes the FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2 as its most efficient road-running shoe to date. PUMA says its internal testing has recorded unprecedented running-economy results for the shoe. In my initial runs, I’ve found the shoe to be incredibly ‘spring-like’, encouraging me along the road with an experience unlike anything I’ve previously experienced. It is a lot easier to run in than the unusual style might suggest, and the spring sensation is very obvious, making for a fun running experience.

Remember of course, the FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2 is not race legal. That makes it less of a conventional competition shoe and more of an experimental performance model for runners curious about the limits of footwear technology. With a recommended lifespan of around 320km (200 miles), it’s also a shoe that appears designed for a relatively focused period of high-performance use rather than everyday training.

The FAST-RB NITRO Elite 2 is another ambitious interpretation of what is possible when a brand puts innovation ahead of convention. Its combination of updated NITROFOAM ELITE, a dual-plate carbon structure and a lightweight upper is designed to deliver exceptional propulsion and efficiency, and it does so in an exciting and energised manner.

The FAST-RB NITRO™ Elite 2 launches on 28 October 2026, with limited pairs available worldwide on PUMA.com, and in select PUMA stores.

FAST-RB NITRO™ ELITE 2 TECH SPECS