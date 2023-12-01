Struggling with present ideas for the athletes in the family? Here’s our selection of some of the latest gear and gadgets

Petzl – Swift RL Headtorch – £102.99

Petzl.com

Turning night-time into daylight, this lightweight headlamp features up to 1100 lumens of power to guide your way this winter. The reactive lighting technology automatically adjusts output depending on the ambient light meaning you can run in confidence in any conditions from under streetlights to unlit paths.

At only 100g in weight and a super comfortable and easily adjustable head strap, you’ll hardly notice you are wearing it, making it a ‘don’t leave the house without it’ item of kit this winter.

Polar – Vantage V3 – £519.00

Polar.com

Packed with features including a new AMOLED display, this new heart rate monitor and GPS watch dazzles in performance as well as its screen. The bright, easy-to-read display is simply amazing in any conditions and with built-in mapping, it takes multisport monitoring to the next level.

The Vantage V3 monitors a wide range of metrics around the clock to monitor not just your training, but recovery as well. With wrist ECG, skin temperature and oxygen saturation levels being monitored, it provides an in-depth insight into your training and lifestyle.

Of course, the GPS and training modes are excellent and the new, built-in mapping is a game changer for those who like to take their adventures a little off the beaten track.

Hyperice – Hypervolt 2 – £219 (heated head £59)

Hyperice.com

This premium percussion therapy gun offers serious performance. The lightweight ergonomic design allows for ease of use on any of the major muscle groups and with five different head attachments and three levels of power, it’s easy to tailor your massage.

A new heated head element adds another dimension to the massage, quickly warming the area to increase circulation and providing an even more effective massage.

It’s easy to charge and will provide up to three hours of use, making it great for warm-ups as well as recovery.

SUUNTO – WING – £169

Suunto.com

Lightweight, sweat and waterproof, these open-ear headphones provide crystal clear sounds on the move. Easily connected to your music source, they’ll let you take calls on the go and with up to 20 hours of battery life they’ll go the distance.

Clever built-in lights also make you more visible to other road users in low-light conditions.

Insta360 – GO 3 – £424.99

Store.insta360.com

Great things come in small packages and this action camera is no different. Offering high-definition recording in the smallest of forms, the camera can clip to a running cap to provide a first-person perspective on your adventures.

With a docking/charging station and built-in screen, it’s easy to capture the most spectacular footage. Supplied with a range of accessories to allow you to attach the camera to a wide range of fixings, you can capture incredible scenes like never before!

Built For Athletes – Pro Series Duffle – £174.99

BuiltForAthletes.com

What do you buy the athlete with everything? A bag to put it in!

This heavy-duty duffle pack is built to last, using a high-quality construction and with a large 60-litre capacity, there’s space here for anything you care to travel with. Jam-packed with padded sections to keep all your kit protected, your laptop, shoes and wet kit are all carefully separated. The fully adjustable handles and strap allow you to carry it as a holdall or rucksack for ease of use.

adidas – Terrex GTX Gloves – £45.00

adidas.co.uk

The Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric used in these gloves makes them the perfect cold-weather accessory. With a close fit to increase dexterity, they block both wind and rain whilst remaining breathable, making them perfect throughout the winter months.

Tracksmith – Fells Waffle Layer – £128.00

Tracksmith.com

This Merino wool waffle knit base layer is so comfortable you won’t want to take it off. The soft handle and premium construction offer a level of warmth and comfort unlike anything else. It’s so nice, you’ll want to wear it all the time, not simply just for running. Available for men and women in a range of colours it’s bound to become a seasonal favourite.

Tracksmith – Turnover Tights – £128.00

Tracksmith.com

Warm against the skin and soft to the touch, these lightweight training tights provide the perfect answer to cold morning runs and evening workouts. Perfectly cut to move with your stride, they fit perfectly and wick sweat away from the skin, drying quickly to keep you warm. Available in a range of colours they also come in a lined version for a little extra warmth this winter.

ARNE – Active Technical Windbreaker – £50.00

Arneclo.com

For those wanting a high-performance kit without the branding or logos usually associated with such, ARNE represents great value for money, highly functional apparel.

This windbreaker is perfect for winter training and is part of a collection for men and women in a range of styles and colours that are perfect for all your training needs.

ARNE – Relaxed Fit Hoodie – £55.00

Arneclo.com

Perfect for both warm-ups and post-training, this premium hoodie offers heavyweight performance at a knockout price and delivers in both quality and fit. Available in a wide range of colours as well as both men’s and women’s styles there’s an option for every athlete this season.

DYNAFIT – Alpine Wind 2M Jacket – £125.00

Dynafit.com

Incredibly light and easily packable, there’s no reason to leave home with this jacket. At just 78g it manages to provide an essential layer of protection from the elements. With built-in sleeve-end thumb-loops and a hood, it provides all-over coverage. Mesh panels allow for breathability and comfort on longer runs and the integrated stuff sack allows it to be stowed away easily ready for action.

Sealskinz – Dunton Waterproof Sock – £21.99

Sealskinz.com

The original, 100% waterproof and windproof sock, these are great for the runner that takes on the more challenging terrain in wet weather. Providing all-day comfort they let you continue your run in comfort.

Brooks – Run Visible Convertible Jacket – £130.00

Brooksrunning.com

An ingenious jacket, this highly visible wind and showerproof jacket has a built-in, lightweight backpack that can store the jacket when not required, ready for use should the weather take a turn for the worse. The reflective details allow for all-around visibility making it great for the darker winter days and nights.

COROS – PACE 3 – from £219.00

uk.coros.com

The latest multi-sport watch from COROS builds on the success of the Pace 2 watch with upgrades to the screen, battery life, GPS and built-in monitoring.

Known for ground-breaking battery life performance, the Pace 3 extends this to up to 24 days of use. The lightweight and low-profile design now monitors Sp02 (blood oxygen saturation) for an even more in-depth analysis of your performance. This is great when training at altitude, as is the barometric altimeter for accurate elevation measurement.

The always-on screen provides a clear, easy-to-read display when on the move and with touchscreen capabilities, it’s easy to navigate between menus.

While navigation shouldn’t be an issue with the Pace 3, as it now includes dual-frequency GPS and breadcrumb navigation to help you stay on track!

For those wishing to run with music, the watch now features built-in audio support.

Even with all these great features built-in, performance monitoring doesn’t end there. The brand’s training App provides extensive feedback and analysis of all your training and recovery to provide support and training guidance on a day-to-day basis.

The COROS Pace 3 is now available as a limited, Eliud Kipchoge edition in a unique colourway with a Kenyan-inspired strap.

Noble-Pro – Treadmill – from £1399.00

Noble-pro.com

The ultimate runners’ Christmas gift, a Noble-Pro treadmill is perfect for stay-at-home runners during the winter months. Clock up the miles in the comfort of your own home with a high-performance treadmill.

Noble-Pro machines connect easily to Zwift as well as other Bluetooth-driven apps for seamless integration, while the latest, Elite 10I model features a 15” high-definition screen capable of downloading all your favourite apps including Zwift, Peloton and Netflix.

The free Kinni app allows you to tailor specific training sessions without the need to touch the machine as you run, meaning you step on and press go, leaving the treadmill to set the speed, time and incline to your predetermined session.

Marathon Tours

Marathontours.co.uk

From Athens to the Antarctic, Marathon Tours have places available in marathons (and other events) around the world.

Taking the hard work out of planning a trip to a World Marathon Major or other event, they’ll take care of your entry, travel and accommodation. With hundreds of events to choose from there’s something for both runners and their families from racing to training camps and breaks.

Homedics MYTI Mini Massage Gun – £99.99

Homedics.co.uk

With five different heads and four intensities, the MYTI allows you to fully control your massage experience, whether it’s warming up, cooling down or simply relaxing and recovering.

The new heated head element adds an extra dimension to other massage guns, with the heated Peltier head reaching 45°C in seconds. This warmth combined with the percussion element makes for an enhanced massage experience.

Supplied with 5 head attachments you can focus on specific muscle groups with ease. Heated, round, flat, bullet and u-shaped heads are each designed to soothe and relax muscles both big and small.

With four speed settings, the gun offers everything from a slow, gentle vibration to a powerful, fast-paced rhythm.

Supplied complete in a travel case and weighing only 350g, there’s no reason to leave home with this highly portable and powerful massage gun.

Stubble & Co – The Kit Bag – £155.00

StubbleAndCo.com

Designed to be versatile across any sport, this bag can be used for weekday training and weekend travel. Featuring multiple grab handles and removable straps, carry yours however you choose. Sized to be taken as a carry-on and made from weatherproof recycled materials, the kit bag features a large internal compartment for training essentials and a dedicated secondary compartment for wet gear or footwear.

PIVO – Pivopod – from £104.99

uk.pivo.ai

This clever device allows you to track yourself or other athletes even during fast-moving activities and with a smartphone mounted, to record the activity. Perfect for coaches or those wishing to record themselves it’s a small and easy-to-use piece of kit that is quick to set up and simple to move between locations.

Six-speed modes help capture the action perfectly and the ability to film in both portrait and landscape modes means you’ll never miss any of the action.

Contigo – Bryon 2.0 Snapseal Travel Mug – £18.00

Mycontigo.com

From the leaders in insulated travel mugs and bottles, Contigo creates 100% leakproof containers perfect for athletes and spectators on the go. Available in a wide range of styles, colours and sizes there’s something for everyone and with a non-slip grip and easy-to-open lid they are durable and easy to use.

Groov-e – Smart Fingerprint Lock – £24.99

Groov-e.co.uk

Forget the keys, this padlock is perfect for gym and changing room lockets with smart, fingerprint technology. It has a 10-print memory should other family members wish to use it and with a 12-month battery it offers worry-free protection.

GOMATIC – Collapsible sling bag – £79.00

Gomatic.co.uk

Great for travel, this collapsible sling pack folds down into a small, easy-to-stow case when not required. Quick and easy to open to its full size, the pack is durable and easy to carry with an external water bottle pocket making it a versatile bag for travellers.

Castore – Protek Long Sleeve Half Zip – £55.00

Castore.com

With a fleece back and cuff thumb holes to make mitts, this long sleeve is perfect for the colder weather. The quarter zip allows for temperature regulation and the soft handle of the fabric feels great against the skin as well as being moisture-wicking for extended comfort.

Castore – Mist Metatek Flyweight Jacket – £125.00

Castore.com

This jacket really is, like the name says, flyweight. It’s perfect for the winter as it offers an extra layer of protection against the elements without adding weight or bulk. Perfect for changeable days, the wind and the showerproof fabric is also breathable to keep your body temperature just right.

The hood is a welcome feature for when the weather does take a turn for the worse and zip pockets are great for carrying essentials.

Finally, how about a subscription to AW magazine for yourself or a training partner this Christmas?

Subscribe to AW here.