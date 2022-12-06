We take a look at a wide range of festive gift ideas suitable for runners, jumpers and throwers

APPLE WATCH ULTRA – £849.00

Apple.com

Taking the Apple Watch to a new level, this version, the Apple Watch Ultra see great advances in both the physical watch and its operating software.

The new watch features an aerospace-grade titanium case making it light, durable and corrosion resistant as well as a large sapphire crystal display that’s super bright and easy to read in any conditions and while on the move.

Battery life has been increased significantly and now offers up to 60 hours of use. In real life, using the watch throughout the day as well a daily 10-mile run and sleep tracking I’ve found simply charging the watch while I’m in the shower gives it more than enough power to meet any demands without concern. (An update due soon will increase battery life, making the watch capable of catering for ultra-distance events).

New dual-frequency GPS tracking means fantastic route measurement which is made even better by use of built-in sensors in the watch that mean even in the city, going through underpasses or in the forest, distance and route tracking remain spot-on.

Runners are catered for very well by the latest updates to the operating system. The watch can display up to six lines of data as well as scrolling through different screens during a training session. As well as the usual speed, time and distance, you can now display heart rate and zones, elevation, running metrics such as stride length and vertical oscillation and now running power.

The ability to create custom workouts is a great addition to the software meaning you can pre-program a warm-up, intervals and recovery based on time, distance or heart rate with the watch prompting you and recording each stage of the session.

When venturing off the beaten track the watch can record waypoints along your route, great for ultra-distance athletes or should the need arise for you to back-track.

There’s updates too to the health features of the watch, with temperature sensing working with heart-rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring all helping to create a complete picture of your health on a round-the-clock basis.

Overall the Apple Watch Ultra is now a highly advanced athletes tool that provides a complete picture of your daily activities and health that’s built to go the distance.

Tracksmith – Horizon Long Sleeve – £71.00

Tracksmith.com

With all the benefits of a technical garment but the luxurious soft feel of your favourite tee, this shirt delivers on performance and style. The DriRelease fabric is moisture-wicking, quick-drying and looks great. Versions are available in both men’s and women’s fit and colour options.

Saysky – Mars Blaze Jacket – £134.00

Saysky.co.uk

This unisex styled running jacket is a favourite year-round thanks to the lightweight protection it offers. This edition features a red planetary Mars print for a distinctively different look. A light, mesh lining adds extra warmth for the winter and the knitted cuffs with thumb loops, zip pockets and built-in hood are all great features for function and protection.

Saysky – Logo Motion Longsleeve – £60.00

Saysky.co.uk

Made with a soft blend of Tencel and polyester yarns this long sleeve has a soft, luxurious feel that’s perfect for winter running. On its own if the temperature allows or under the Blaze jacket (above), the shirt is soft to the touch and wicks moisture very well leaving you dry and comfortable.

Under Armour – Storm OutRun The Cold Jacket – £105.00

Underarmour.co.uk

Incredibly light and with UA Storm technology protection, this jacket repels water without sacrificing breathability. It keeps the wind at bay too and with a built-in hood and sleeve ‘mittens’ it’s great for winter training. The distinctive print design is also reflective, giving 360-degree visibility to other road users in low light conditions.

Kathmandu – NXT Level Down Jacket – £340.00

Kathmandu.co.uk

Packed with 600 fill down and finished with a durable water repellent coating, not only is this jacket incredibly warm and weatherproof but it’s very lightweight. Built to last, the jacket uses Nylon 66, one of the most durable materials available in textile manufacturing, extending the useable life of the garment. Perfect for any outdoor activity in the coldest conditions, it also features a hood for added protection and a range of pockets to accommodate your essential accessories.

Montec – Echo Fleece – £52.00

Ridestore.com

Lightweight and toastie warm, this mid-layer fleece is perfect for the coldest training days out on the trails. A quarter neck zip allows you to regulate temperature and being made from recycled polyester makes it a sustainable choice.

HOKA – Bondi 8 – £144.99

Sportsshoes.com

The original ‘max-cushioned’ running shoe, the latest version of this model is the most cushioned and lightest yet. With a stack of 31mm of cushioning in the heel and a 4mm drop, the midsole features a billowed design to add to the highly cushioned feel on impact.

The familiar Hoka rocker helps roll the foot along the road with a smooth and efficient ride soaking up mile after mile.

It’s a great choice for marathon runners starting their spring marathon build up.

Saucony – Endorphin Shift 3 – £140.00

Saucony.com

As a member of the brands Endorphin range of shoes, the Shift is a fast-riding everyday shoe with added support. The shoe has high-stack, 39mm of cushioning and the Speedroll midsole geometry which encourages a faster gait and toe-off. An external heel counter helps keep the shoe very stable making it capable of dealing with everyday runs. It’s a great, versatile model that feels fast from the word go!

Montane – Pip Beanie hat – £30.00

Montane.com

With a high-quality blend of Merino wool, this knitted beanie hat has a soft internal fleece headband to add to the warmth and comfort. Available in several colours to suit all tastes.

Ultimate Performance – Stile Reflective LED Phone Carrier – £25.00

1000mile.co.uk

Stay safe and make yourself more visible with this reflective phone carrier. The pocket will accommodate even larger sized phones and the rear of the reflective straps also contain flashing LED lights for increase visibility. It’s fully adjustable so fits most sizes, is water resistant and so lightweight you hardly notice it’s there.

Shokz – Openrun Pro Mini – £159.95

Uk.shokz.com

Bone conduction technology allows the wearer to experience their music without the ear buds covering the ears. The clever design means you can be fully aware of your surroundings but still enjoy your music at you workout. This range topping set offers around 10 hours of battery life and quick charging. The enhanced bass gives a premium full range of sound and the Bluetooth connectivity means you can make a handsfree call too.

QuietOn – 3.1 Sleep Earbuds – £249.00

Quieton.com

Enjoy a great night’s sleep without any distraction from background noise with these noise cancelling earbuds. Perfect for those that have difficulty sleeping due to external noise or those that travel frequently, the earbuds block external noises such as traffic, machinery or even a partners snoring!

The tiny size means you can rest your head normally and there’s up-to 28 hours of use from a single charge, with the charging case able to recharge them quickly and easily. The technology and effectiveness is really quite amazing, leaving you to easily drift off to sleep.

Buff – Original EcoStretch Neckwear – £15.95

Buff.com

The original multifunction neck/head wear, a Buff is a tubular garment that can be used as a hat, scarf, headband or even wristband. The lightweight ultra-stretch fabric is comfortable and quick drying making it a versatile bit of kit and perfect gift.

Yunmai – Smart Scale 3 – £49.00

Yunmaiglobal.com

These smart-scales will give you a full body measurement using 13 metrics. As well as recording your weight the smart-scale will measure body fat, BMI, muscle rate, bone mass and much more. The scales allow up to 16 different users to record data so all the family can use the device.

All the data is recorded on an accompanying app which is easy to use and offers a clear understanding of data recorded and changes over time, as well as being compatible with other popular health apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit.

Montane – Anti-Freeze Packable Down Slippers – £55.00

Montane.com

Always a popular Christmas choice, take your slippers to the next level this year with these ultra-warm versions. Packed with 750 fill power down they’ll keep even the coldest of toes warm and comfy throughout the coldest nights. Lightweight and packable they are perfect for travel too.

The North Face – Sunriser T-Shirt – £45.00

Thenorthface.co.uk

A distinctive contour line inspire design gives a hint to the intended use of this trail running t-shirt. The shirt uses a Jacquard-knitted back for increased breathability and a lightweight stretch-woven fabric to the front of the shirt to aid comfort.

The shoulder seams are rolled forward to ensure comfort even when using a backpack and the shirt is treated with FlashDry technology to help wick moisture away more effectively.

The North Face X Elvira Stridelight Shorts – £65.00

Thenorthface.co.uk

Build for adventure, these short feature a broad mesh waistband pocket that can accommodate all those essentials for a trail race or adventure. With plenty of space for a phone, keys or gels, you can carry all those vital bits of kit within easy reach.

Ventilating zonal perforations in the fabric mean the shorts are highly breathable and the fabric uses FlashDry technology to wick sweat efficiently.

Moggans – Lightweigh Merino Ankle Socks – £11.99

Moggans.com

Made with a sustainable Merino wool yarn, these socks off natural thermoregulating qualities to ensure all day comfort. Soft against the skin, the construction is tough enough to stand up to the rigors of mile after mile, day after day use.

SAXX – Droptemp Cooling Cotton Boxer – £28.00

Intl.saxx.com

These form fitting pants ensure perfect support and a close secure fit that’s perfect for any sporting activity. The cooling cotton fabric is perfect for training as its moisture wicking ensuring a cool environment within. Available in a wide range of sizes and designs, there’s something for everyone including seasonal patterns!

Columbia – Powder Lite insulated Hooded Jacket – £125.00

Columbiasportswear.co.uk

Crafted in a durable water-resistant shell, this lightweight jacket features a thermal reflective lining that capture body heat and seals it in. It works remarkably well and in terms of providing warmth it’s simply amazing!

The jacket is lightweight and feature a built-in hood making it perfect for all-day use in any conditions. It’s available in a range of colours for both men and women and makes a great pre and post workout cover-up.

Lululemon – Drysense Hoodie – £98.00

Lululemon.co.uk

This beautiful hoodie feels just amazing to run in. The soft touch fabric features X-static yarn for moisture wicking and a built-in hood for when it’s really cold. It can be worn on it’s own or layered up when it’s really cold but however you choose to wear it you’ll notice the luxurious feel and won’t want to take it off!

Lululemon – Surge Warm Half Tight – £88.00

Lululemon.co.uk

For those that prefer a shorter length tight even in the winter months, these feature a soft brushed lining to provide warm around the upper legs. They provide great support which, when combined with the soft, warm touch against the skin makes them a go-to choice for winter racing. Grippers on the bottom hem prevent the tights from shifting up when you run and deep, stretch side pockets are idea for essentials such as gloves or gels.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here