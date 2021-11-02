AW promotion

“Success is a product of dedication, good planning and keeping it simple.”

These are exactly the principles behind Lograr, a new training log app enabling you to record your training and connect with your coach to plan, monitor progress and gather workout feedback.

Most athletes, regardless of the type of sport they take part in, like to record their training activities in some form of diary or training log. This enables the tracking of progress and provides historical information to help monitor performance.

For athletes who have a coach, they usually receive a training plan. This is normally provided in the form of a paper copy, email, text document or spreadsheet.

The Lograr training log app provides a mobile training diary with a simple to use calendar feed showing previous and planned activities. New workouts can be added for various different sports and activity types. Athletes can also connect privately with their coach which streamlines communications and eliminates the need for coaches to write lengthy training plans.

Simply log your training and connect with your coach

Athletes and coaches can collaborate to plan training, monitor performance and discuss activity feedback. Enabling push notifications will alert both athlete and coach to new and completed activities, giving coaches up to date information about athlete performance. Comments against individual workouts can also be added by the athlete and the coach which is designed to encourage discussion so the training schedule can be quickly adapted to achieve the best possible results.

During registration you can choose to register as an athlete or a coach and the following summarises the key features of Lograr for each account type. More are available in the app with many others in development.

Athletes can:

View daily activities and weekly targets.

Scroll through the training schedule to view previously completed activities.

Plan a future training schedule.

Add and edit new activities.

Add activities from a personal library or clone previous workouts.

Complete workouts and include feedback and comments.

Add personal line charts to track progress over set period.

Receive push notifications when new workouts are added by the coach or when comments are made against individual activities.

Coaches can:

View all athletes’ weekly progress on one screen.

Quickly identify how the athlete is feeling about their training.

Select an athlete from the Home Screen to view their training schedule.

Add and edit training sessions in the athletes calendar feed.

Add activities from a personal library or clone previous workouts.

Add the same session to multiple athlete schedules at the same time.

Add summary notes to individual athlete training schedules.

Comment on individual sessions.

Add personal line charts to track progress over a set period.

Receive push notifications when new workouts are added or completed by athletes or when comments are made again individual activities.

Why choose lograr?

Lograr is an ideal way to keep a diary of your training which can be accessed anytime anywhere using your mobile phone. It is suitable for athletes and coaches of all abilities whether you are elite standard, simply looking to improve your fitness or find a better way to connect with your coach.

Your training schedule can be maintained in one place with key sessions and races highlighted to help you stay focused as you work towards your goals. As an individual athlete you can track your progress, look back on previous sessions and monitor your development. As a coach, Lograr enables you to add an unlimited number of athletes to the same account and connect with them all individually.

Unlike other apps on the market, Lograr has tried to keep the cost as affordable as possible at only £2.49 a month. The aim is to provide a simpler but effective tool enabling athletes and coaches to work together to achieve the best possible results.

Available on iOS and Android, download Lograr today and start your 1 month FREE trial.

For more information about the app, please visit www.lograr.app.

Good luck in achieving your goals.