Running in paradise – Kandima Island Maldives

Sun, sand and sweat: Why Kandima, Maldives, could be the ideal holiday destination for athletes.

Many people would picture the Maldives and imagine honeymoon couples draped over sun loungers, cocktails in hand, doing absolutely nothing. While there is certainly plenty of opportunity for relaxing, I visited Kandima in the Maldives, which totally rewrites the script for paradise!

Kandima is a 3km-long island in the remote Dhaalu Atoll, might just be the most activity-packed resort in the Indian Ocean, and if, like me, you struggle to sit still for more than twenty minutes, it's nothing short of paradise.

A Playground in the Indian Ocean

From the moment the seaplane touches down on the turquoise water, you sense that Kandima is different. The island stretches out before you like a lush, green ribbon, fringed by powder-white sand and dotted with palms. At around two miles long, it's one of the largest resort islands in the Maldives, and that scale is put to extraordinary use.

The island really does have something for everyone, and, being a typical runner with a sense to explore, within an hour of arrival, I'd already spotted a football pitch, tennis courts, a beach volleyball setup, and what turned out, at around 100m long, to be one of the longest outdoor swimming pools in the country. This is a place built for the active as well as those with relaxation in mind.

Running Retreat

The main running route is the firm sandy path stretching through the spine of the island, with options to take to the golden sands if you want to make things a little softer underfoot. With a couple of small detours from the path, it was easy to make a 5km loop through paradise.

The decked walkway over the ocean to sea-facing villas also makes a convenient loop for intervals and reps, being almost a half mile around.

What sets Kandima apart from other Maldivian resorts is the range of land-based activities. The BURN Fitness Centre is the equal of any city gym, with free weights, cardio machines, treadmills and a daily schedule of group classes including aerial yoga and Pilates. I joined a sunrise beach yoga session and discovered that for even the least flexible distance runner, saluting the sun while actually watching it rise over the Indian Ocean adds a dimension no studio class can replicate.

Tennis and badminton courts sit within the sports arena, and beach volleyball nets are scattered along the sand.

Water Sports Heaven

For anyone who loves being on, in, or under the water, Kandima delivers in spades. The Aquaholics water sports centre sits at the heart of the action, offering everything from kayaking and paddleboarding to jet skiing, wakeboarding, and kitesurfing.

The Dhaalu Atoll boasts 32 dive sites, and the dive centre caters to everyone from complete beginners to advanced divers. For those who prefer to stay closer to the surface, snorkelling from the resort's jetty reveals baby reef sharks, stingrays, and clouds of tropical fish, all without needing a boat, in water only a few feet deep!

Recovery and Refuelling

All the activity demands proper recovery, and Kandima doesn't disappoint. The Eskape Spa offers treatments ranging from traditional Balinese massage to detoxifying body wraps, many conducted in open-air pavilions with the ocean as a backdrop.

Ten restaurants and bars mean you won't eat the same meal twice. Sea Dragon, the Chinese-inspired restaurant, Azure delivered fresh Mediterranean fare, and the main buffet at Zest covered enough variety to satisfy every craving.

Who Should Book?

Kandima is a unique island experience. It's luxurious but accessible, with a range of accommodation from Studios to Ocean Pool Villas perched over the water. Families are exceptionally well catered for, with Kandiland, the kids' club, one of the largest in the Maldives, complete with a pirate ship and mini water park. But the resort is equally suited to groups of friends, active couples, or solo travellers looking for more than just a week of sunbathing.

For a holiday where you could return fitter than you left, where every day offers a new challenge, and every evening a different restaurant, it's hard to imagine anywhere better.

The Maldives has long been synonymous with tranquillity, but Kandima proves it can also be about speed, adrenaline, and adventure, without sacrificing an ounce of natural beauty. I swam with turtles, ran past coconut palms, played tennis in the jungle, and watched dolphins at sunset. And yes, I also spent an afternoon on a daybed with a book and a cocktail, because sometimes that’s the best type of recovery.

For athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone who believes holidays should leave you energised rather than sluggish, Kandima Maldives is a revelation. Pack your trainers alongside your swimsuit.

Find out more at Kandima.com