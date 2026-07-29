Elise Thorner takes big strides forward with Commonwealth silver

Englishwoman impresses in battle with some of steeplechase's best, while Kate O'Connor lands heptathlon gold and the home crowd are given more Scottish medals to cheer in Glasgow.

Elise Thorner has been enjoying the year of her running life so far in 2026 but, if ever she needed proof that she can challenge the very best in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, it arrived during the Commonwealth final at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Wednesday night (July 29).

On a chilly summer evening, there was little surprise that Kenya’s world champion and Olympic silver medallist Faith Cherotich took her first Commonwealth title, breaking the Games record with her run of 9:01.76 into the bargain, but Thorner made her work for it.

Roared on from the stands, the Englishwoman never dropped lower than third during the entire race and finished strongly to hit the line in a personal best of 9:05.45, almost two seconds faster than her previous best, promptly bursting into tears as the achievement sank in. Peruth Chemutai, the fastest woman in the world this year, was left trailing in her wake and finished third in 9:09.96.

It was the Ugandan who had led, albeit very narrowly, for three quarters of the race as she and Cherotich did their best to grind down the opposition and established a healthy early lead, with Thorner determinedly leading the chase.

There were 1000m still to run when the Kenyan edged slightly ahead but only 300m to go when daylight appeared between her and Chemutai. By that stage, however, Thorner had summoned an almighty effort to move right on to the leaders’ shoulders and moved past the Ugandan.

Might gold be possible? Cherotich snuffed out that threat with a rapid gear change but, still, Thorner finished only just shy of Elizabeth Bird’s British record of 9:04.35. It is a mark that the 25-year-old intends to target at next month’s European Championships, where the possibility of a first major title now looms large.

Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor will be a serious threat in Birmingham, too, and got to experience that winning feeling as she strode to victory in the women’s heptathlon – her country’s first Commonwealth gold medallist in athletics since 1986.

The 25-year-old has established herself as a global force over the past 18 months, with European indoor bronze, then world silver medals both indoors and out arriving last year. There was a world indoor bronze in March, too, but there has been a knee issue to navigate and, in the rain and wind of Glasgow, some very tough conditions to overcome.

Being able to forge a path successfully through it all just made O’Connor’s smile all the wider as she confirmed her victory by winning the final event, the 800m, in a Games heptathlon best time of 2:10.45, upgrading her Commonwealth silver from four years ago.

Her winning tally was 6569 points, with Jade O’Dowda of England taking silver with 6278 and Australian Torri West 6104.

O’Connor had been the overnight leader and built a lead of 258 points going into the 800m thanks to her long jump of 6.37m and javelin throw of 52.85m - the only athlete to reach beyond the 50m mark. O’Dowda had been her closest pursuer, with West holding on to third, albeit under pressure from Ellen Barber.

The English fourth placer needed to finish almost seven seconds clear of the Australian to steal a podium spot, however, a margin that was just too big to close and finished with 6050. Niamh Emerson, another English athlete to impress, continued her comeback with sixth place in 6002.

There were medals for the Scottish crowd to savour, too. First, a Games record of 3:33.39 saw Melanie Woods win Scotland’s second athletics gold of Glasgow 2026 as she came out on top in a chaotic women’s 1500m T54 final. Four of the finalists crashed on the opening bend of the race, with two unable to finish, but Woods stayed clear of the trouble to finish as a convincing winner.

Nandini Sharma of Canada (3:42.38) had initially been awarded with silver but was disqualified for her part in the incident, resulting in England’s Ellis Kottas (4:22.07) being moved up to second place. Australia’s Mikaela Dingley (4:42.25) was third.

Then came Stephen Mackenzie’s record-breaking performance to take long jump bronze. The British champion’s opening leap of 8.08m (0.9) was a Scottish native record and put him right in the medal mix.

Gold went to 2019 long jump world champion Tajay Gayle, who returned to the top step of a major podium by landing his maiden Commonwealth title. His opening effort of 8.15m (1.5) ultimately won the competition for the Jamaican from India’s Shreeshankar, who overtook Mackenzie in round two with 8.09m (1.3), but it was the Scot, who is based in Ullapool – around 45 miles north of Inverness – who sparked the biggest reaction from the stands.

A technical fault might have prevented her national anthem from playing during the medal ceremony, but it didn't dampen Sarah Mitton's spirits as she became the latest Canadian to win gold in a throws event here.

Following the success of Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers in the hammer, the two-time world indoor champion successfully defended her Commonwealth shot put title with a best throw of 19.88m.

Goodness Nwachukwu broke her own F42 discus world record with her final throw of the competition, reaching out to 39.66m to land her second consecutive Commonwealth F42-44/F61-64 title.

The Nigerian, who had thrown 36.56m in winning gold in Birmingham four years ago, finished ahead of Welsh pair Funmi Oduwaiye, whose opening throw of 38.52m was an F44 Games record, and Bree Cronin (36.00m).

The men's title went to world record-holder Aled Davies thanks to his third-round effort of 48.38m, while a Games record of 10.71 (2.0) took India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit to gold in the men's T47 100m final.

Elsewhere, world champion Lilian Odira was the fastest qualifier from the women’s 800m semi-finals, cruising through to win a tight finish to the opening heat with 1:59.39 from Shafiqua Maloney’s 1:59.81.

World silver medallist Georgia Hunter-Bell was third-fastest overall, winning the second heat in 1:59.88 from Australia’s Sarah Billings (2:00.05). They will be joined in the final by Wales’ Issy Boffey (2:00.24), but Scotland’s Jemma Reekie failed to progress after finishing seventh in the second race with a time of 2:03.46.

Seamus Derbyshire qualified in impressive style from lane one in to win heat one of the 400m hurdles in 48.74 and was second-fastest overall in qualifying. His England team-mate Jake Minshull was third-fastest in 48.88, while Guernsey’s Alastair Chalmers – bronze medallist in Birmingham four years ago – won heat three in 48.92.