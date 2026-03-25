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Unplugged: the new wave of wireless running earbuds and headsets

AW Performance Products Unplugged: the new wave of wireless running earbuds and headsets

Unplugged: the new wave of wireless running earbuds and headsets

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AW
Published: 25th March, 2026
Updated: 25th March, 2026
BY Paul Freary
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This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look at the latest generation of Bluetooth earbuds and headsets.

Shokz – Openfit Pro - £219.00

The open-ear concept of wireless sound continues to gain traction, and Shokz has refined it beautifully with the OpenFit Pro. Rather than sitting in your ear canal, these rest just outside it, allowing you to stay fully aware of your surroundings; ideal for road runners and urban commuters.

The standout here is comfort. With a lightweight build and flexible ear hook, they’re designed for all-day wear, not just workouts. Sound quality is surprisingly full for an open design, with improved bass presence and great call clarity.

They’re not built for immersive noise isolation, but that’s the point. The OpenFit Pro is about balance, delivering performance audio without cutting you off from the world around you.

Dolby Atmos sound quality and active head tracking ensure the sound moves with you, making listening to your tunes or speaking on a call crystal clear. AI noise cancellation also adds to your listening and call experience, separating background noise from your voice and sound source.

The wireless charging case means 50 hours of power (12 hours per charge), or if you are in a rush, just a short 10-minute top-up will give you four hours of use.

SHOKZ Openfit Pro
SHOKZ Openfit Pro

Buy here

NANK – Clip Super - £29.94

The NANK Clip Super embraces simplicity and accessibility. These clip-on earbuds hook securely onto the ear, offering an ultra-lightweight and barely-there feel that suits casual runners or gym users.

They excel in ease of use. The open design prioritises awareness, and the minimal form factor makes them a convenient grab-and-go option. At only 5.1g, the buds are super-light, made with soft materials for comfortable all-day wear.

Functional and highly affordable, these great value earbuds are surprisingly capable for everyday training sessions.

NANK Clip Super
NANK Clip Super

Buy here

Beats – Powerbeats Fit - £199.95

The Beats Powerbeats Fit goes all-in on security and performance. With a classic inner ear-hook design and in-ear seal, these are built to stay put during high-intensity workouts.

Sound is where the Beats shine: punchy bass, strong volume, and a more immersive listening experience than open-ear alternatives. They’re ideal for gym sessions, intervals, or anyone who wants to block out distractions and focus.

Active noise cancelling means a great listening experience, while the transparency mode allows you to be fully aware of the environment around you while listening to you sounds source.

Being sweat and water resistant means they can handle any conditions, and with up to 30 hours of battery life, the Beats go on!

Beats Powerbeats Fit
Beats Powerbeats Fit

Buy here

H2O Audio – Tri Run - £76.00

The Tri Run is a stripped-back, highly focused product, designed specifically for runners and cyclists. It focuses on simplicity, comfort, and situational awareness, three factors that matter most when logging miles outdoors.

Using bone conduction technology, the Tri Run delivers audio through the cheekbones, leaving the ears completely open. This is a crucial advantage for road running, allowing athletes to remain aware of traffic and their surroundings without sacrificing a motivational soundtrack.

It’s also worth noting that bone conduction headphones like these are specifically the only type allowed by England Athletics in road racing events.

The fit is another highlight. A lightweight wraparound frame keeps the headphones stable, even during faster efforts or longer sessions. There’s no sense of intrusion or pressure in the ear, making it a particularly strong choice for runners who struggle with traditional earbuds.

Battery life is solid with around six hours of playback, enough for most training runs, but they charge quickly and remain lightweight. Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, and physical controls are well-positioned for mid-run adjustments, a real bonus.

Sound quality, as with most bone conduction devices, prioritises clarity over richness. Bass is present but limited, and overall depth won’t rival in-ear alternatives. But that’s not really the point. The Tri Run is about safe, consistent performance.

h2oaudio TRI Run
H20 Audio Tri Run

Buy here

H2O Audio – Tri 2 - £114.00

Where the Tri Run focuses, the Tri 2 expands. Designed for triathletes and multi-sport users, it introduces a level of versatility that few competitors can match.

The defining feature is its dual-mode functionality: Bluetooth for everyday training, and a built-in 8GB MP3 player for phone-free listening, essential for swimming.

This makes the Tri 2 one of the few genuinely do-it-all audio solutions. It transitions seamlessly from pool to bike to run, eliminating the need for multiple devices.

Waterproofing is a major strength. With an IPX8 rating, it’s designed for full submersion, and underwater audio performance is surprisingly effective when paired with earplugs.

h2oaudio TRI 2
H2O Audio TRI 2

Buy here

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