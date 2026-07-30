The best new summer running shoes

Responsive cushioning and versatility are the order of the day for these trainers.

HYLO – Impact 2 - £140.00

The Impact 2 is the brand’s first, second-generation model. An update to the first shoe they released, the Impact 2 is lighter, softer, and more responsive, while retaining the brand’s eco-friendly credentials.

Designed for all-day comfort and everyday running, the shoes offer a versatile feel that provides an engaging ride at any pace. The HyperBolt bio-based foam is soft and springy and makes for an enjoyable and responsive feel on everything from steady miles to tempo efforts.

As an everyday, lightweight and responsive training shoe, the Impact 2 is certainly worth considering from a brand that might be off the radar for you.

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HOKA Clifton PRO - £150.00

A timely rethink of the brand’s popular Clifton model, the Clifton PRO is a more energised and reimagined version of the shoe that adds a spring to the step of this daily trainer.

The new Proglide+ geometry and midsole foam combination create a more responsive feel and aggressive ride to the shoe while keeping it within the realms of daily trainer territory. It’s a more versatile shoe and works well at any pace from steady miles to interval sessions. The supercritical midsole foam really elevates the performance of the PRO and makes this shoe feel somewhere between a daily training shoe and race day option.

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Adidas – Dropset Pro - £130.00

Engineered for hybrid training, the Adizero Dropset Pro brings together technologies from adidas’ speed-focused road running Adizero line and strength-training Dropset models to deliver speed, stability, control and grip in one shoe that’s perfect for a wide range of hybrid athletes.

Fusing the fast-focused Adizero Evo SL with the stability of an indoor trainer, this model is just as accomplished on the treadmill as it is for sled pushes, weighted lunges, and wall balls

Lightstrike Pro foam takes care of the cushioning and energy return while running, while Continental rubber delivers confident traction in any conditions. A broader platform adds in stability to complete the do-it-all nature of the shoe.

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Brooks – Ghost MAX 4 - £145.00

Taking the ever-popular Ghost model and adding extra cushioning is an easy win for Brooks. The Ghost Max adds a deeper stack of the brand’s DNA Loft v3 nitrogen-infused foam to create a softer, plusher feel. A slightly broader base and GlideRoll geometry make the shoe stable and, with a slightly lower, 6mm drop, smoother for an effortlessly enjoyable ride.

The upper is a neat engineered mesh, and with a little more volume than usual, can easily accommodate an orthotic into its stable neutral base. The Max is a sensible, no-nonsense solution to high-level cushioning in a durable daily trainer.

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Brooks – Hyperion Elite 6 - £240.00

The latest, and what promises to be the fastest version yet of Brooks’ race day carbon model, the Hyperion Elite 6 features a new foam and carbon plate combination to provide the ultimate racing experience.

A new formulation of DNA GOLD foam is made with pure PEBA and feels incredibly springy. Add the Carbon fibre SpeedVault+ plate to the mix, and we get a propulsive and aggressive toe-off that feels like the fastest ever from Brooks.

The super-lightweight and highly breathable upper offers a sock-like fit and completes the overhaul of the Hyperion Elite from top to bottom. This is the plushest, fastest and best-ever race day model from the brand.

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Mizuno – Hyperwarp PRO - £220.00

Part of the brand’s Hyperwarp range of competition shoes, the PRO is perhaps the most user-friendly option. It remains a super-lightweight racing model, but its geometry makes it a viable option for a wide range of runners.

The high stack of Mizuno’s highly responsive ENERZY XP foam and gently contoured plate creates an energised yet stable ride that remains propulsive even in the latter stages of a marathon. There’s none of the ‘wobble’ found in some supershoes, giving you the confidence to use the shoe more regularly.

The G3 outsole is another great feature and provides excellent traction on any surface in any conditions, despite the low profile and lightweight design.

The Hyperwarp PRO is perhaps the most forgiving highly propulsive supershoes around, making it a great option for any runner over any race distance.

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Under Armour – Velociti Distance - £145.00

As the brand’s answer to max-cushioned daily trainers, the Velociti Distance represents great value for money. With a high stack of HTPU foam midsole, it offers excellent cushioning in a very stable platform that’s also highly durable, perfect for the big-mileage runner.

The HTPU material makes up the UA HOVR+ midsole, along with a translucent frame that adds additional stability to the shoe. It is a neutral model, but rides with the surefootedness of a stability model. There’s a nice touch of ‘pop’ on toe-off, but ultimately this is a long-distance cruiser of a shoe.

The upper is a mono-mesh design that hugs the foot and provides great breathability, combined with an internal cage for support in the mid and forefoot.

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Puma- Deviate Pure Nitro - £130.00

This new, lightweight daily trainer from Puma features the brand’s NITROFOAM midsole in a mid-stack geometry for an up-tempo shoe that complements the brand’s range of race-day models.

There’s no plate here, but that’s a good thing, as we are perhaps becoming too accustomed to carbon models. This shoe provides a more grounded and connected feel with the road, soaking up the impact but perhaps reminding you of the need to work a little harder occasionally.

It’s a simple design, but a light, cushioned, and good value shoe that is perfect for tempo running or longer interval sessions on the road.

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Altra – Torin 9 - £135.00

Featuring all the familiar Altra trademark characteristics, the Torin boasts a zero-drop midsole, foot-shaped upper, and medium stack cushioning for a performance-focused feel.

Despite the lower stack of cushioning by today’s standards, the ride is plush and responsive and works well in the low drop shoe, which encourages a more natural foot strike.

The ride is soft yet stable, with a gentle degree of toe-off spring which encourages the foot to work more naturally for a ride that is both balanced and engaging for those seeking a great low-profile fit and feel.

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Karhu – Fusion 5.0 - £145.00

Using the brand’s new AeroFoam NOVA midsole alongside the familiar Fulcrum rockered geometry, the Fusion 5.0 gives a highly energised ride with plush cushioning and amplified toe spring.

The shoe is surprisingly entertaining, with a racing shoe feel packaged into a model with daily trainer levels of cushioning. Stability is great too for such a lively shoe, with the overall running experience being one of reassuring shock absorbency and positive feedback.

The Fusion 5.0 is certainly worth seeking out if a good value, durable, yet responsive daily training is on your shopping list.

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