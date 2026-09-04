Ready to perform - the latest fast and race day footwear

The performance shoe market continues to grow, and with it so do faster training and race day options.

DIADORA – Corsa - £140

Wanting to create a do-it-all training shoe suitable for anything from easy runs to tempo efforts, the new Corsa provides a one-stop solution. With the brand’s ANIMA N2 midsole foam at its core, the shoe is lighter, more responsive and more reactive than many competitor models and a truly versatile option.

The shoe was developed with input from many of the leading US college athletes who cited wanting a single shoe option that was light and responsive for their day-to-day training, and at just 230g, the Corse certainly delivers.

The shoe feels light and fast with a great ‘spring’ to its ride, but at the same time, it’s durable and doesn’t compress like many lightweight competitors in this category.

For a light, fast and versatile shoe, as well as one which proves to be durable after many miles of training, the Corsa is an excellent choice.

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Merrell MTL SpeedARC Peak – £260.00

Built for covering technical terrain at speed, the SpeedARC combines dual layers of PEBA-based foam cushioning and a trail-specific carbon plate. Whether racing over rocky mountain trails, muddy fell paths or hard-packed forest tracks, the emphasis is on combining cushioning, propulsion and grip without sacrificing stability.

At the heart of the shoe is Merrell's SpeedARC midsole system, a three-layer construction that combines two different FloatPro foams with a Carbon Fibre FlexPlate sandwiched between them. The upper PEBA-based foam delivers the soft, energetic ride expected from today's premium racing shoes, while the lower FloatPro layer provides greater durability and stability for when the terrain becomes uneven.

The Carbon Fibre FlexPlate has been specifically engineered for trail running. Its forked forefoot design allows each side of the shoe to move more independently, helping the foot adapt to uneven surfaces while still providing a noticeable level of propulsion during toe-off. Round things off with a Vibram MegaGrip Elite for the ultimate in traction and a Matryx fabric upper reinforced with Kevlar for durability, and we have a fast, durable, go-anywhere shoe.

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HOKA – Mach 7 - £140.00

As an up-tempo daily trainer, the Mach 7 proves to be a stable option yet still provides a lively ride thanks to its supercritical EVA foam midsole. The cushioning is responsive and smooth-riding, complemented by the 5mm heel-to-toe drop and rocker geometry.

Happy at any speed, the Mach feels nimble and is easy to pick up the pace in, with a light and breathable creel jacquard upper that has a race-day feel. Despite its light weight, the shoe is more than capable of daily miles and shows good signs of durability. The Mach 7 is a peppy all-rounder that’s perfect for daily miles.

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New Balance – SuperComp Elite v6 - £230.00

With a new Infinion Foam midsole and Energy Arc plate, the SC Elite returns in its fastest guise yet.

The Nitrogen-infused foam offers a responsive feel that’s livelier and springier than ever before, with a soft ride that’s perfect for road racing up to the marathon distance. The Energy Arc sports-specific carbon fibre plate features ribbed contours running its length to focus propulsion forwards when running. With the midsole also featuring strategically placed voids, the plate is better able to store and return energy for a fast and efficient ride.

Aggressive enough for 5k and soft and comfortable enough for the marathon, the SC Elite makes a versatile, smooth-riding and fast race day option for anyone seeking a competition model.

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Mizuno – Hyperwarp Elite - £235.00

While this model is named the ‘Elite’, it is part of a collection of three models from Mizuno, all of which are great race-day options.

The Elite is perhaps the most versatile, offering a soft and smooth Mizuno Enerzy XP foam and ‘Smooth Speed Plate’, a carbon plate engineered for balance, stability and, of course, performance.

The feel of the shoe is one of high performance, yet at the same time very stable. The shoe always feels balanced and composed, and while not the most aggressive racing shoe on the market, it offers perhaps the most naturally smooth and efficient ride.

Despite all the high-tech performance features, the shoe weighs just 165g thanks to an ultralight and breathable upper and high-traction G3 outsole. The Hyperwarp Elite is a lightweight champion!

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ON – LightSpray Cloudboom Strike 2 - £300.00

The CloudTec Sphere cushioning system is built for a fast ride, and with the ultralight, sock-like LightSpray upper, the shoe looks as distinctive as it feels. The cushioning uses a lighter version of the brand’s Helion HF hyper foam for a soft and highly responsive feel, which, along with the Carbon Speedboard, transforms your stride, giving a powerful take-off.

The visually striking upper provides a snug, lightweight fit, and the shoes come complete with the brand’s Elite Run Sock High Hyper, a sock specially tailored to work with the shoe and the upper.

The small gaps in the midsole allow the shoe and the foot to flex and move a little more freely in any direction. The overall result is a highly propulsive feel that is, at the same time, a little more natural-feeling than some carbon-plated models.

For striking looks and a high-performance ride, this shoe certainly delivers in every respect.

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361° – Ventus - £140.00

This new model from 361° is a lightweight daily trainer engineered with comfort and speed in mind. Featuring a new dual midsole construction for cushioning and responsiveness, the brand’s CQT EXTREM3 supercritical PEBA foam offers a 75% energy return, delivering a light, bouncy, and snappy ride. Paired with PRIMO FOAM, a plush, premium foam, you get the perfect balance of responsiveness, stability, and comfort mile after mile.

Built with a 35% recycled yarn mesh upper, it provides exceptional ventilation and a lighter environmental footprint. The rear foot platform geometry enhances heel strike protection, absorbing shock and ensuring a stable ride.

The GEKKO GRIP forefoot rubber delivers good traction and is combined with the H.A.R.T. (High Abrasion Rubber Technology) , which ensures great durability.

The Ventus is another model in the competitive, lightweight performance trainer category and proves to be a very capable contender.

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361 – Miro Nude ST - £160.00

At approximately 135g, the 361° Miro Nude ST truly is one of the lightest, high-performance, race-day shoes on the market. Engineered purely for speed and control, the shoe blends CQT EXTREM3 Ultra-light TPEE block foam with a glass-fibre plate that aids both propulsion and stability.

The midsole foam is soft and highly responsive, providing a 75% energy return, which, along with the plate, makes the shoe feel like a track spike for the roads. The upper is minimal as you might expect, but provides a secure hold around the foot, and there’s enough outsole coverage for traction and durability.

If you are on the lookout for a super-lightweight racing shoe that still offers the performance and protection of models at twice the price, the Miro Nude ST makes a very competitive argument for your consideration.

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ASICS GT2000v15 - £135.00

The GT-2000 from ASICS has always been a byword for support and cushioning in a daily running shoe. The latest version continues the tradition in a lighter, more cushioned and more energetic package.

Now with a revised 3D GUIDANCE SYSTEM, the shoe features stability technology that is based on an advanced geometry to guide the foot forward from landing through toe-off with a smooth, supportive ride.

Enhanced energy return is the shoe's new midsole featuring an updated FF BLAST MAX foam that improves ‘bounce’ while maintaining the same stable ride. Combined with the ‘signature trampoline Pod’ form of the brand’s BLAST SERIES models, the forefoot shape helps create a more energetic and responsive ride.

The shoe proves to be a stable everyday model with a new, fast yet smooth riding versatility that suits any speed of daily training.

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