New year, new running shoes

A look at the latest footwear models from the top brands for the start of 2026.

Brooks – Adrenaline GTS 25 - £145.00

What is one of the most popular stability running shoes on the market gets a makeover for 2026 and it’s from top to bottom.

The Adrenaline has seen improvements in the upper fit and feel, as well as the all-important cushioning and support. The upper is a new double-jacquard mesh construction, creating a soft, sock-like feel around the foot, while the supportive GuideRails are now moulded in one piece as a part of the midsole cushioning. And that cushioning is ramped up by 3mm in the forefoot and 1mm in the heel, which, although it may not sound much, transforms the feel of the shoe, giving it a smoother and super-plush feel. The overall feel transforms the cushioning and makes the shoe softer while maintaining the great support.

ASICS – Gel Nimbus 28 - £180.00

The long-time cushioning king returns with the 28th version of the Gel Nimbus. Now lighter than the previous version, it sees updates to the upper, with an improved, engineered knit construction with a soft, stretch-like fit that hugs the foot.

Cushioning comes from the FF Blast+ foam midsole at 42mm deep, so it soaks up every stride and ensures a super-smooth yet energetic ride that’s perfect for daily miles at any pace.

The shoe feels even more premium in every aspect, from fit to feel and running performance, making it a versatile option as a neutral cushioned training shoe.

Adidas – Adizero Evo SL - £130.00

With a full-length midsole of Litestrike Pro foam taken from the brand’s top-tier road racing shoes, the Evo SL is a lightweight performance model without carbon rods or plates. This, of course, helps keep the shoe at a much more affordable price point while maintaining a lively and responsive feel.

The upper is simple and well-fitting, echoing the model's fast-paced style ethos, and could be one of the best non-carbon race shoes on the market right now.

Diadora – Cellula 2 - £150.00

Perfect for everyday miles, the Cellula 2 features a deeper ANIMA midsole cushioning foam, which increases cushioning, feels more responsive and proves to be incredibly stable for such a high stacked model.

This really is a surprising model, with a super-plush ride that soaks up the miles. The upper, too, is well-made and wraps the foot beautifully for a great fit and all-around high-performance running experience.

It’s time to give the brand a try as this model leads their charge into 2026.

New Balance – 1080v15 - £170.00

There’s a change of direction here with the 15th version of the brand’s premium neutral cushioned model. It’s out with the Fresh Foam X cushioning and in with the new INFINION foam. The CM-EVA-based midsole is replaced with a nitrogen-infused TPU-based material, and we get the same deep stack, just with a much more responsive and almost bouncy feel.

For me, it makes the shoe much more competitive in the highly cushioned and responsive daily trainer category and energises the model, giving it a more versatile feel.

The upper remains plush and padded around the foot, complementing the overall sumptuous feel and making this a great update.

Puma – MagMax Nitro 2 - £170.00

Maxing out the cushioning and revising the nitrogen-injected midsole, Puma’s second-generation maximal cushioned model returns with an improved feel and more responsive push off.

One of the most cushioned models on the market, the MagMax 2 manages to feel light and well-balanced on the foot, making its considerable bulk disappear with a super smooth heel-to-toe ride.

Lighter than the previous model and with an improved mesh upper with a stretch-like fit, the shoe is an improvement from top to bottom, rounded off with the great Puma Grip outsole. The shoe is a great daily trainer that simply soaks up the miles, and if anything like its predecessor, it should prove very durable too.

Altra – FWD VIA 2 - £155.00

With an all-new midsole and updated upper, the new FWD Via2 offers maximum levels of cushioning and a lighter, more efficient ride.

The Altra EGO P35 midsole is lighter, softer and more responsive than the previous model. It keeps the 4mm heel drop but certainly feels a touch livelier and more willing to pick up the pace in.

Although a neutral model, the shoe does have higher side walls to its midsole, which cup the heel and help give it a stable feel.

The shoe features the familiar Altra ‘foot-shaped’ last, so there’s plenty of space in the toe box to allow the feet to spread naturally, as well as being great for those with broader feet.

Overall, it’s a great improvement over the previous model and feels plush, welcoming and enjoyable to run in.

