We review an advanced sports watch that is built to go the distance.

Combining sleek styling and the latest hardware and activity metrics, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro means choosing a sports watch no longer has to mean sacrificing premium aesthetics.

Running, cycling, skiing, outdoor navigation, health monitoring and long battery life are all central to the package, featuring a 46mm titanium alloy case and nano-tech ceramic bezel.

The 46mm case is constructed from titanium alloy, while the bezel uses nano-tech ceramic and the 1.47-inch AMOLED display is protected by sapphire glass. It weighs in at around 55g and, with a newly designed strap that tucks away neatly to avoid distraction when on the move, the watch sits neatly on the wrist.

During my time using the device over the last couple of weeks (on a single charge, I should add), one of the GT 7 Pro's strongest characteristics is the bright display and styling, making it look like an everyday premium brand watch rather than something you put on specifically for a training session.

Running – a serious contender

For running-focused users, the most important question is obviously whether the GT 7 Pro can compete with dedicated running watches. Equipped with multi-band GPS systems (supporting GPS L1+L5 alongside GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC), the watch hasn’t deviated from my route during all my running in built-up and off-road running in any conditions.

Heart-rate performance is equally as impressive, proving to be accurate with the built-in wrist sensor as it is with my separate chest strap.

The watch’s capability really stands out on the trails. With navigation, elevation and route information, as well as a barometer, compass and of course the multi-band GPS. Battery life is impressive, with up to 51 hours of continuous use of heart-rate and GPS tracking.

Multisport marvel

Huawei seems particularly keen to make the GT 7 Pro equally as impressive for cyclists. There are new features including Climb Planning, Climb Broadcast and Sharp Turn Alerts, all great features for cyclists as well as multisport athletes.

Before a ride, the watch can provide information about upcoming climbs. During the climb, it can display gradient and remaining distance, while sharp-turn alerts are designed to provide warnings when approaching corners at excessive speed.

Winter sports

Similar high-tech features are now available for winter sports users. Huawei has introduced indoor snow-sport modes that don't rely entirely on GPS, allowing the watch to identify skiing and snowboarding movements through changes in posture and elevation.

For outdoor skiing, maps covering more than 3,000 ski resorts can be downloaded through the Huawei Health app. There are also some genuinely interesting additions, including turn detection, G-force information and the ability to see teammates' locations and performance information.

This feels rather more sophisticated than simply adding "skiing" to a list of workout modes. If you're a serious skier or snowboarder, this could be one of the reasons to choose the Pro over a conventional running watch.

Battery life

Battery life is pretty impressive, as I have found, with 2 weeks and multiple training runs and rides recorded. The brand quotes up to 21 days with light use on a single charge, 7 days with the always-on display and up to 51 hours in continuous use mode.

For runners doing long training blocks, races and weekends away, not having to remember the charger is a genuine benefit.

Health and recovery

Like most modern devices, the GT 7 Pro has moved well beyond simply counting steps and recording heart rate.

Huawei's updated Health Insights system brings together sleep, HRV, heart rate, activity and other information to produce a daily assessment of physical readiness.

There is also extensive sleep tracking, including sleep duration, sleep stages, heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen and respiratory information.

The GT 7 Pro also includes ECG functionality, although Huawei is many other manufacturers, is clear that the device is not a medical device and its readings should not be used for diagnosis or treatment.

The smartwatch side

You get notifications, Bluetooth calling, NFC and Curve Pay contactless payments, while the watch works with both Android and iOS.

The verdict

For the runner who wants a watch that can run on Monday, go mountain biking on Wednesday, spend a weekend skiing and still look perfectly at home in the office, the GT 7 Pro makes a great choice.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 PRO – key specifications

Price: £379.99

Case: 46mm titanium alloy

Bezel: Nano-tech ceramic

Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466

Brightness: Up to 3,000 nits

Weight: Approx. 55.5g without strap

GPS: Multi-band GNSS

Water resistance: 5 ATM / IP69; free diving to 40m

Battery: Up to 21 days light use / 12 days typical use

Trail running: Up to 51 hours

Compatibility: Android 9+ / iOS 13+

Colours: Black, Green and Yellow

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