Arc’Teryx – trail essentials

Born for adventure, Arc’Teryx footwear provides lightweight performance and protection for all conditions.

Arc’Teryx – Sylan 2 – £200.00

The original Sylan was one of our favourite trail shoes thanks to its highly propulsive ride. This second-generation model improves on that high-performance feel thanks to a carbon-fibre plate, rockered midsole and new supercritical midsole foam!

The plate does add to the explosive feel, but also aids stability, making the shoe capable of full-speed efforts on single track and technical terrain.

The upper is a precision fit, close and foot-hugging with a lightweight engineered woven upper and a stretchy integrated tongue and ankle collar for comfort. The Vibram Megagrip outsole with LITEBASE technology keeps the weight down, but excels in the traction department across a range of conditions and terrains.

Arc’Teryx – Norvan Windshell Hoody - £200.00

At just over 100g this is the brand’s lightest performance jacket. Built for the ultimate in lightweight protection when moving fast, the most air-permeable trail running hoody protects you on exposed trails and prepares you for shifting conditions.

The Canim ripstop fabric resists wind and moisture, while the Permair 20 panels provide ventilation. A streamlined adjustable hood extends protection, and packed into its pocket, it travels virtually unnoticed until you need it.

Integrated watch windows in each sleeve allow you to see your watch, and thumb loops keep the sleeves in place. The slim silhouette is perfect for fast-paced running and doesn’t flap around in the wind.

Arc’Teryx – Norvan Downword Logo T - £80.00

The pinnacle trail running shirt, provides moisture-wicking breathability thanks to its Phasic FL fabric construction that has a soft handle and stretch for the ultimate in comfort.

A Silvadur finish assists with moisture management and odour control and stretch knit panels under the arms and on the back of the shirt provide further thermal regulation and allow air to circulate freely.

Perfect for long days on the trails, the shirt sits perfectly beneath a hydration vest and resists movement and chaffing.

Arc’Teryx – Norvan Liner Shorts - £90.00

With a super lightweight ripstop construction, these shorts almost disappear in use. The Air-permeable Fortius Air 20 stretch mesh is highly breathable and provides great moisture wicking.

A broad, breathable waistband further enhances comfort, and a durable water repellent finish repels moisture and light rain for comfort in any conditions.

Arc’Teryx – Norvan 7 Vest - £140.00

Designed with multiple adjustment points for a precise fit, the Norvan 7 vest is built to carry trail essentials. The lightweight, breathable construction is built for all-day comfort on extended trail runs and the ability to truly customise the fit makes for a balanced fit regardless of the payload.

Supplied with twin soft flasks, there are also zip pockets for smaller items and two dump pockets for gear you may need with quick reach. The rear pockets use a stretch mesh so can easily adapt to hold various gear to meet your demands.

At only 165g in weight, the vest is built for a close, distraction-free fit, leaving you to focus on the trails.

Find out more about Arc’Teryx trail gear here