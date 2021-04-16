AW promotion: Nutritious and tasty snacks will suit athletes who enjoy eating products with 100% natural ingredients

Not only does TRIBE produce nutritional snacks that are ideal for athletes, but the company is on a unique social mission.

Tribe was created by three former city slickers – Rob Martineau, Guy Hacking and Tom Stancliffe – after they ran 39 marathons in 30 days across Eastern Europe in 2013 to raise money for a charity aiming to bring an end to child trafficking.

During their epic ultra run, the three men noticed that lots of fellow runners who joined them for parts of their adventure were eating synthetic energy bars.

Following this they created a running supplement start-up called TRIBE.

Now, they are selling delicious, vegan energy and protein snacks which are also gluten free in small boxes with inspirational running quotes written on the side.

TRIBE has several ranges: from delicious oat-based infinity energy bars to vegan protein shakes and nut-filled protein balls – great for slow-release energy and optimal recovery post-workout.

Made from 100% natural ingredients, TRIBE uses no chemicals, preservatives, sulphites or refined sugar in anything they make and it is rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot.

The company also has a community of over 100,000 everyday athletes who have taken part in TRIBE events, helping raise over £1m for the TRIBE Freedom Foundation, the brand’s sister charity.

Why not try out one of the TRIBE recipes here?

TRIBE Plant-Based Protein Shake

Shakes like this are ideal in the morning or after your home-workout.

Ingredients

1 TRIBE Cocoa + Sea Salt Protein Sachet

1.5 Cups of dairy free milk

1 Ripe banana (try adding a frozen banana for a thicker texture!)

1 Tablespoon of Smooth Peanut Butter (or other nut butter)

1 Tablespoon of oats

1/2 Tablespoon of maple syrup

Method

Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Top with your favourite toppings (we recommend grated dark chocolate or cacao nibs).

