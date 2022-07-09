Improve your focus and maintain a regular heart rate with this particular food

An extract of mango leaves, part of the mango plant widely considered a waste product to be discarded when the fruit is ripe, contains valuable bioactive compounds, protein, fibre and minerals that could boost sports performance, according to a study in the journal Antioxidants.

One of the compounds contained in the leaves, mangiferin, has been shown to enhance brain activity and mental alertness and patent applications for a commercial extract of the mango leaf, called Zynamite, suggest it may be particularly effective at enhancing focus in sport.

According to the manufacturers, Netikum, the leaf extract improves attention during cognitive task performance and reaction time while reducing cognitive fatigue and maintaining a constant heart-rate.

Could it be the go-to ingredient of 2023?

