Shoe guru Paul Freary discovers a smooth ride which can go the distance

Stepping into the maximal cushioning trail sector, the Merrell Rubato was something of a surprise.

With its deep, 31.5mm stack height and zero drop, the Rubato felt immediately comfortable and welcoming. In fact, the further we went in the shoe, the better it became.

On the trails, the Vibram outsole copes well with various conditions and the uneven nature of the surface meant the zero drop became less noticeable.

The upper is very durable with a closely woven fabric and rubberised overlays in key areas of friction to provide protection and enhance durability. A gusseted tongue design helps keep out debris and enhances the protective feel of the upper.

It really was a smooth riding and well cushioned shoe that’s well put together to go the distance.

Price: £125

Stockist: merrell.com

