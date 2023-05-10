With spring road season merging into the summer track and field period, we take a look at those extra pieces of kit from head to foot that will help you with your training and racing

Oakley – Corridor – £152.00

Oakley.com

Designed specifically with runners in mind, these semi-rimless glasses blend style with high functionality. The sticky noseband is engineered to reduce bobbing and the arms have a no-slip grip to keep them securely in place.

The Prizm lens is typical Oakley, ultra-stylish and available in a range of vibrant shades, all offering premium protection.

Koo Eyewear – Nova – £190.00

Kooworld.cc

At just 21g you’ll hardly notice you are wearing these glasses yet they offer 100% UV protection and the large aero-shaped single lens means a sleek streamlined look. They are photochromic so adapt quickly to any lighting conditions and hydrophobic coating is great at keeping any droplets of sweat at bay.

Bolle – Micro Edge – from £140.00

Bolle.com

With a photochromatic lens, these glasses are super-quick to react to changing light conditions, changing from almost clear to offering optimum shade quickly when on the move.

The frame of these glasses is 100% bio-based, made from renewable castor oil giving the high-impact resistant glasses some eco-credentials.

BornBound

BornBound.com

A new sportswear apparel brand from the USA, BornBound have ranges of gear aimed at triathletes, swimmers and runners.

All made with the athlete in mind, the brand uses premium lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics, flat bonded seams and tailored silhouettes for optimum performance.

BornBound – Rekord Short Sleeve Run Tee – £52.00

With a slim, athletic cut and super-breathable fabric, this t-shirt sits well on the body and moves with you without irritation or fuss. The fast-drying construction is one of the best we’ve ever tried, keeping us comfortable throughout even the hardest run on the warmest day we tried it!

BornBound – Rekord Run Shorts – £55.00

Sometimes with performance shorts, it’s what’s not there that makes the difference. In these shorts, it’s the lack of thick bulky seams and over-complicated design that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Light, comfortable and with fast-drying fabric, the shorts sit neatly against the body and the split leg opening moves freely without any restriction. Great for training or racing this summer.

Saysky – Logo Flow Singlet – £49.00

Saysky.co.uk

At only 46g in weight, this new vest from Saysky is one of the lightest around. For summer racing, its quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties are superb and won’t hold you back.

Part of a new range of super-lightweight garments that include singlets, t-shirts and shorts for men and women in a range of summer colours.

Saysky – Flow Shorts 5″ – £85.00

Saysky.co.uk

With inner gel pockets as well as front and rear easy-access pockets there’s no shortage of storage on race day with these super-lightweight shorts. Close-cut for performance they weigh just 112g without sacrificing support and comfort.

The highly breathable fabric helps keep you cool making these shorts a go-to for summer running.

Tracksmith – Rain Jacket – £248.00

Tracksmith.co.uk

It might be summer but the typical British weather remains rather unpredictable. Don’t get caught out, this lightweight jacket is packable into such a small bundle you can easily fit it into a small pocket or waist bag.

The highly water-repellent finish keeps a shower at bay while the bonded seams reduce weight and make for a great fit. Vents help with ventilation, but it’s simply so light you don’t tend to overheat anyway!

Yes, it’s a little expensive, but it’s great quality and feels built to last many seasons.

CEP – Run Socks Tall – £44.99

Cepsports.co.uk

With an anatomical design and padded zones in the foot to reduce muscle vibration and oscillation, these socks help improve circulation and performance. The targeted compression wraps the calves and whilst improving circulation makes the legs feel lighter for a feel-good-inducing effect.

Science In Sport – Beta Fuel Gel – From £13.80

Scienceinsport.com

Delivering 40g of carbohydrates per Gel, these are designed to help limit gastrointestinal discomfort. The new formulation of 1:0.8 of maltodextrin to fructose increases the amount of ingested carbohydrates per serving for more efficient delivery of fuel.

Maurten – Gel 100 – £32.40 (pack of 12)

Maurten.com

Made with a biopolymer matrix these gels avoid the syrup-like texture and the mess (sticky fingers) that goes with them. Each 40g serving contains 60% carbohydrates for a high weight-to-energy ratio.

