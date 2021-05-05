AW promotion: Top British endurance runners use biomechanics analysis to help avoid injuries

Foot, knee, hip and back pain is commonly a result of poor biomechanics, often stemming from the feet. An effective intervention to help correct these issues and alleviate pain are bespoke foot orthotics (insoles). Traditionally, these have been prescribed by a medical professional using a static scan or plaster cast to provide the foot shape, along with their visual opinion of an individual’s gait, but times are changing.

Gait and Motion Clinics are the UK’s largest network of private healthcare practices which offer dynamic footscan® technology and Phits 3D-Printed Insoles. Whether you are a runner, competing in sport or just want to live and walk pain free, these specialist clinics help to reduce injury risk, aid rehabilitation and improve performance.

Phits have revolutionised the prescription of insoles by considering a fundamental measurement that has previously been overlooked, human movement. As part of the assessment, you complete an advanced gait analysis using footscan® technology which monitors your foot mechanics to identify any asymmetries or abnormalities. This provides data that simply cannot be seen by eye or on a treadmill. The footscan® intuitively translates this dynamic data in to the Phits Insole design to complement the knowledge of the clinician.

Phits are less than half the weight of traditional orthotics, accurate to within 0.1mm and exact replicas can be produced if required. There are also key environmental implications of this digital process; as foam impression boxes, plaster casts and paper prescriptions are all a thing of the past.

Due to the unique, dynamic nature of design, there’s no surprise why Phits have taken the elite athlete world by storm; as worn by every female British marathon champion for the past five years!

Tom Evans, the leading ultra runner, states: “The team from Gait and Motion Clinics have allowed me to be consistent. I had really in-depth testing, followed by the delivery of my Phits 3D-Printed Insoles. They have been an amazing tool to keep me consistent in my big training blocks. Not just for elite athletes, I think everyone can benefit from this amazing service!”

Natasha Cockram, the 2020 British marathon champion, adds: “After struggling with an ongoing injury it was nice to finally get answers and pinpoint weaknesses that I can focus on to ensure the injury not only improves but is also prevented moving forwards!”

Not everyone requires orthotics, but the clinical footscan® analysis is still invaluable from an injury prevention and footwear advice perspective. The top four finishers from the recent British Olympic Marathon Trials in Kew Gardens (Steph Davis, Natasha Cockram, Chris Thompson and Ben Connor) have all previously visited the team for their gait assessments.

The first finisher in the women’s race, Davis, said: “I had a gait analysis with the team using their footscan® system (the technology is so cool!). This was a fun morning learning about my biomechanics and asking all foot and training related questions!”

Gait and Motion Clinics have over 170 specialist practices across the UK and Ireland, having successfully helped thousands of the population in all walks of life to keep moving pain free!

For more information, or to request details of your nearest Gait and Motion Clinic, CLICK HERE or email [email protected]

» Athletes in the main image above are, from left to right, Aly Dixon, Steph Davis, Charlotte Purdue, Lily Partridge, Sophie Coldwell