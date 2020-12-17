Former world 400m hurdles champion shares insight into how he has managed to maintain fitness and recover in the right way with limited facilities

Life on the farm took on a whole new meaning for Dai Greene in lockdown. With limited access to facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, his farmyard in the village of Sedgebrook in South Lincolnshire turned into the 2011 world 400m hurdles champion’s training base as he continued to put in the work ahead of the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Here Greene shares insight into his training and recovery – featuring a deckchair and his own-brand massage gun – in a behind-the-scenes video.

