Who, what and when guide: tRUNsylvania 10K

Multiple world record-breaker Joyciline Jepkosgei is aiming to create history at the 2025 tRUNsylvania 10K.

Joyciline Jepkosgei, who has broken world records over multiple distances in her career, is the leading attraction in a star-studded women’s field for the fifth edition of the tRUNsylvania 10K on Sunday October 5.

The 31-year-old has held both 10km (29:43) and half-marathon (64:51 & 64:52) world records in her illustrious career and was the first female athlete in history to break the 30-minute barrier for the 10km on the road.

Jepkosgei arrives in Brasov having had an outstanding 2025 campaign which includes reducing her half-marathon best to 64:13 earlier this year, as well as finishing second in the 2025 London Marathon with 2:18:44. However, this will be her first outing over 10km in six years.

Despite her accolades over the distance, she is only one of three runners in an outstanding women’s field who have broken 30 minutes for 10km in their careers.

The fastest woman in the field is the 2022 and 2024 world under-20 5000m champion Medina Eisa who leads this year’s world list with 29:25, a time she recorded when winning in the Spanish town of Castellon back in February.

The 20-year-old Ethiopian is undefeated in her three road race outings in 2025 and has improved her 3000m best on the track to 8:23.08. She also placed 13th in last month's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships, running 15:07.47 in Tokyo.

Completing the trio of sub-30 minute 10km runners in Brasov who will be Asayech Ayichew, who has run a spate of personal bests this year including 29:43 at the Valencia 10km in January.

Triple European track champion Yasemin Can is a late entry, who is 10th on the European 10,000m all-time list with a best of 30:26.41.

The tRUNsylvania 10K women's course record is 30:07 set by Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui in 2022.

The leading Brit in the field is Kate Axford, who will be making her debut in the 10km. Brasov will be only Axford's second road race of this season, off the back of her second place finish at last month's UK Athletics 5km Championships in Newcastle. The 26-year-old's personal best over 5km is 15:34.

A myriad of Kenyans lead the challenge in the men's event in Brasov is Daniel Kosen, who is familiar with the course after finishing fourth in 27:19, when he made his debut over the distance in 2022.

Kosen has the fastest time in the field with 27:01 – set in Valencia two years ago – but watch out for the likes of Vincent Kipkorir, Victor Kiprono and Amos Kipkemei in Brasov.

Kipkorir ran 27:08 in the German town of Herzogenaurach in April, which was just his second international race, while Kiprono clocked 27:10 in Castellon, Spain, in February in his very first race outside Kenya. The latter then followed up that performance with 27:11 in Tokyo just under three months later.

Phil Sesemann is the leading Brit in the field and, with a 10km best of 28:10, will be confident of going even quicker on the fast course in Brasov. Only seven Brits have run under 28 minutes for 10km on the roads, so Sesemann would join an illustrious list if he were to achieve that feat on Sunday.

The tRUNsylvania 10K men's course record is 26:51 set by Kenya's Nicolas Kipkorir Kimeli in 2022.

The leading runners in the 2025 tRUNsylvania 10K, with their 10km personal bests:

Men

Daniel Kosen (KEN) 27:01

Vincent Kipkorir (KEN) 27:08

Victor Kiprono (KEN) 27:10

Amos Kipkemei (KEN) 27:18

Amos Kipkirui Langat (KEN) 27:25

Maxime Chaumeton (RSA) 27:36

Cornelius Kibet Kemboi (KEN) 27:40

Selemon Atakiti Kidanu (ETH) 27:41

Robin Hendrix (BEL) 27:46

Dan Kibet (UGA) 27:52

Phil Sesemann (GBR) 28:10 [2:08:04 marathon]

Samuel Barata (POR) 28:12 [59:40 half-marathon]

Said Mechaal (ESP) 10km debut [27:48.08 10,000m]

Khairi Bejiga Dilgasu (ETH) 10km debut [13:06.53 5000m]

Women

Medina Eisa (ETH) 29:25

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 29:43

Asayiech Ayichew (ETH) 29:43

Mariam Lufti Njoki (KEN) 30:14

Faith Cherono (KEN) 30:30

Samiyah Hassan Nour (DJI) 30:40

Lidia Cheptarus Cheruyiot (KEN) 31:11

Yasemin Can (TUR) 31:16

Brenda Jepchirchir (KEN) 31:50

How can you watch the action?

The women's race starts at 09:30 EEST (08:30 CET / 07:30 BST) and the men's race starts at 10:15 EEST (09:15 CET / 08:15 BST).

LIVE STREAM: www.brasovrun.ro

The tRUNsylvania 10K, a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race and the most prestigious 10km road race in southeast Europe, forms part of famous Brasov Running Festival which also features a series of community and national-level races over distances from 800m to 5km.

The Brasov Running Festival takes place against the backdrop of the spectacular Carpathian Mountains and close to the centre of the historic and picturesque Transylvanian city which can date its origins back to the 13th century.

Expert English-language commentary provided by the renowned broadcaster and two-time World Cross Country Championships silver medallist Tim Hutchings.