Triple jumper Tito Odunaike, 16, creates history at UK Indoor Champs

AW
Published: 14th February, 2026
Updated: 14th February, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Milton Keynes athlete becomes youngest male winner of a British indoor title since Phil Brown took 200m gold in 1979.

Remember the name – Tito Odunaike. The 16-year-old became the youngest ever winner of a men's title at the UK Indoor Championships on Saturday (Feb 14) when he took the triple jump crown with 15.75m.

Odunaike surpassed Phil Brown, who had held the record as the youngest winner since 1979 when he won the 200m title.

It was a day when teenage talents shone as Odunaike shared the podium places at one point with Harley Henry and Sean-Connor Atafo, who are both aged 17, although Jude Bright-Davies, a relative veteran at the age of 26, rallied late in the competition to secure silver with 15.58m, pushing Atafo out of the medals.

Tito Odunaike (Getty)

"I have never competed here before," said Odunaike, "so I was getting used to it all, and I got better as the event went on.

"My last jump was good enough to win, so I am really pleased with how I finished the competition. I just send it when I jump. I don’t really know how I’ve done when I take off. I definitely wasn’t expecting this title coming in here, but I am very happy with the outcome."

Odunaike was originally a long jumper and played footbal and rugby but hurt his knee and switched to triple jump. In his first year of A-levels, he has the interesting mix of maths, Latin, Russian and economics with ambitions to study in the United States in future.

Jude Bright-Davies (Getty)

This year his main goal is the European Under-18 Championships in Rieti, whereas the World Under-20 Championships in Eugene is also a possibility.

"If I could win the Europeans and win a medal at the Worlds, that would be a good season," he said.

In the men’s pole vault, Jax Thoirs and Owen Heard battled it out at 5.45m and 5.55m with Heard going over the latter with his third and final attempt.

