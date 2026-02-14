Keely Hodgkinson runs British indoor 800m record of 1:56.33

Keely Hodgkinson headlines the opening day of the UK Indoor Championships with a world-leading mark in the 800m, while Dina Asher-Smith strikes 60m gold.

On the opening day of action (February 14), the Olympic champion produced a front-running masterclass, clocking a world-leading 1:56.33 to break her own British indoor record of 1:57.18 set in 2023. Leading from the gun, Hodgkinson distanced the field to underline her authority.

The performance moves her to third on the world indoor all-time list and marks the fastest women’s indoor 800m for almost 24 years.

Hodgkinson will not return for Sunday’s final, with her focus firmly set on the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Liévin on February 19. There, she will target Jolanda Ceplak’s long-standing world indoor record of 1:55.82.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “There were a few nerves because obviously it was my first one since last October, but I enjoy racing — especially because I missed a lot of it last year. I’m in really good shape, the healthiest I’ve been in a long time, so I wanted to make the most of it.

“We planned Liévin six months ago so that was always the focus. We’ve tried to compromise and get the best of both competitions. I’m happy to get a run out before next week.”

There was also a statement performance in the women’s 60m, as Dina Asher-Smith made her long-awaited return to these championships for the first time since 2015. Eleven years ago she claimed the title in 7.15; this time she was even sharper, storming to victory in 7.05.

Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt, the world 200m silver medallist in Tokyo last year, arrived at the final as the standout contenders, both having progressed as the fastest qualifiers. Hunt, fourth a year ago after a stumble in the final, looked determined to challenge.

But Asher-Smith made her intentions clear from the blocks, exploding into an early lead. Her 7.05 was a championship record and also just 0.02 shy of her personal best — the British record set in the same Birmingham arena in 2023.

Hunt claimed silver in a season’s best 7.15, while Aleeya Sibbons produced a perfectly timed run to secure bronze in a personal best 7.29.

“I was really happy with that final execution,” said Asher-Smith. “I definitely put together the performance that I wanted for myself today.

“I’m excited to get back to training and work on some things because even though that was a great race, there are still areas that can be tighter. It’s a really exciting place to be. I’ve been having fun improving race on race.”

Reflecting on her runner-up finish, Hunt added: “It’s never nice to lose, especially to one of your biggest rivals. On one side it’s frustrating, but on the other we’re becoming much more consistent.

“For me to be frustrated with 7.15 shows how far I’ve come in the last 12 months.”

In the women’s 60m hurdles, reigning champion Abigail Pawlett enjoyed a flawless day, producing personal bests in every round. After running 8.08 in the heats and 8.06 in the semi-finals, she lowered her mark again to 8.05 in the final to successfully defend her crown.

Emma Nwofor secured silver in 8.14, while 18-year-old Thea Brown claimed bronze in 8.22.

There was a first British title for Madeline Down, who took the women’s para 60m in 8.24 ahead of Rebecca Scott (8.36) and reigning champion Sophie Hahn (8.38).

Molly Caudery marked her return from injury with victory in the pole vault. Competing for the first time since sustaining an injury at the World Championships in Tokyo, Caudery cleared 4.65m to reclaim her British indoor title, calling time on her competition after a single miss at 4.70m. Jade Spencer-Smith (4.25m) and Jade Ive (4.15m SB) completed the podium.

The women’s long jump went the way of Lucy Hadaway, whose 6.45m proved comfortably enough for gold. Alice Hopkins took silver with 6.26m and Molly Palmer bronze with 6.22m.

There is more to come on Sunday, with several athletes safely through to their respective finals. Following the late withdrawal of Georgia Hunter Bell due to an injury flare-up, the women’s 1500m picture shifted, and it was Jemma Reekie who set the pace in the heats, qualifying fastest in 4:18.63.

Meanwhile, world indoor medallist Amber Anning advanced comfortably from her heat and will look to build further momentum ahead of her title defence in Poland next month.