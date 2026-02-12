Topić and Španović rise to the occasion in Belgrade

World Indoor Tour Gold sees victories for home Serbian athletes while Bozhidar Saraboyukov sets long jump world lead of 8.45m.

There were meeting records and world leads at the 11th Belgrade Indoor Meeting on Wednesday (Feb 11).

In the year when Serbian athletics celebrates its 120th anniversary, the competition started with the women's triple jump and a win for Serbian star Ivana Španović, who set a meeting record of 14.19m in the first round before improving to 14.27m.

“I’m satisfied in the sense that I won and broke the meeting record," she said. "I can say that again, even though I wasn’t at the level I expected, because I felt physically good. However, triple jump is different compared to long jump – it requires technical precision at every possible level that day to avoid mistakes. The most important thing for me is that I’m healthy and not afraid of competing, not afraid of running or jumping. This is also a nice announcement of everything that’s coming next."

A world-leading time was set in the women's 800m by Swiss athlete Audrey Werro, who ran 1:57.27 in the B final. Another world-leading performance followed, set by American shot putter Roger Steen with a throw of 22.07m.

Young Serbian athletics star Angelina Topić from the host nation battled for first place with her great rival, Montenegro’s Marija Vuković. In the final round at 1.96m, Topić was dominant, securing first place with a meet record.

Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou – a six-time European champion – set a meeting record in the 11th edition of the event with a jump of 8.27m. However, the record was surpassed by Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov.

Saraboyukov first broke the record with 8.29m and then electrified the arena with a world-leading jump of 8.45m.

Finally, Zaynab Dosso of Italy added another record to the 11th Belgrade Indoor Meeting, clocking 7.02 in the women's 60m to break the meeting record as Britain's Amy Hunt equalled her PB of 7.09.