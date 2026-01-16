Tamirat Tola wins Doha Marathon by Ooredoo in new course record

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Tamirat Tola marked his return to winning ways with a commanding victory at the 2026 Doha Marathon by Ooredoo on Friday (January 16), leading an Ethiopian sweep of the top five places in the men’s race.

Competing along Doha’s Corniche in the World Athletics Gold Label event, Tola clocked 2:05:40 to set a new course record, his first victory since his memorable Olympic triumph in Paris in 2024 where he became Ethiopia’s first gold medallist in the men’s marathon since 2000.

The Ethiopian looked in control for much of the race in Qatar, despite windy conditions along the coastal sections in the latter stages.

“I struggled a little after 35km because of the wind near the ocean,” said Tola. “But the flat course helped me maintain my rhythm and I was able to hold on.”

He was followed home by compatriots Asefa Boki, who finished second in 2:05:55, and Boki Diriba, third in 2:06:26, as Ethiopia underlined its strength in depth over the classic distance.

The women’s marathon also belonged firmly to Ethiopia, with Tigist Gezahagn producing a superb run to claim victory in 2:21:14, a personal best. Gezahagn, who made history as Ethiopia’s first Paralympic gold medallist at the Tokyo Games, led throughout the closing stages to secure a convincing win.

Behind her, Tigist Girma finished second in 2:22:33, while Muluhabt Tsega completed an all-Ethiopian podium with 2:23:21.

The flat, fast course started and finished at Hotel Park, taking runners past several of Doha’s landmarks including Souq Waqif and Msheireb, while favourable early conditions helped set the stage for quick times before winds picked up later in the race.