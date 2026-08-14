Tamberi does it again as British high jumpers just miss medals

Gianmarco Tamberi produced another piece of championship theatre to win a fourth European high jump title, with Britain's Kimani Jack and Joel Clarke-Khan both making the final, while Jorinde van Klinken completed a remarkable throws double by adding discus gold to the shot put silver she won earlier in the week.

Gianmarco Tamberi lives for nights like this. The great showman of the high jump fed off a raucous Alexander Stadium crowd on Friday (Aug 14) to clear a season's best 2.32m and claim a fourth European outdoor title, adding Birmingham 2026 to victories in Amsterdam 2016, Munich 2022 and Rome 2024.

There is a message written on Tamberi's arm that reads "Trust in your body, trust in your mind, trust in yourself" – and the Italian followed it all the way to gold, milking every ounce of energy from a crowd he had worked to win over throughout the competition. Different championship, same Tamberi theatre.

"I used my mind, my power to try to do my best when it really mattered," he said afterwards. "I really needed everyone's support tonight. I can tell you, it was not easy to come and fight, when you are not ready to fight."

He added a personal touch to the celebrations, too, revealing the timing meant even more than usual: "It seemed to the crowd supported me the same as the British guys. Today is the birthday of my little one – my daughter, Camila. This is my birthday present for her."

Ukraine's Oleh Doroshchuk took silver with 2.30m, while there was disappointment for Tamberi's compatriot Matteo Sioli, who claimed bronze with 2.27m but was forced to withdraw with a hamstring problem after a single attempt at 2.30m.

There was a strong showing from the British pair of Kimani Jack and Joel Clarke-Khan, who finished fourth and fifth respectively with matching clearances of 2.23m.

Jack, still building towards what he believes is his ceiling in the event, was honest about his mixed emotions afterwards. "I appreciate the experience and loved it," he said. "But I am disappointed. I had expectations coming in and I had expectations of winning. It doesn't matter to me who is in the competition. I just have to believe in myself and unfortunately that didn't happen today. But I understand it is a process and this is going to encourage me to reach a level that I know I have to reach.

"I believe I gave it my best, but I don't think I performed my best. I have had a good season, but there are things I need to work on, new things I need to practice to improve my performance. That's what I am willing to do, this has given me a motivation for next season."

For Clarke-Khan, watched by his fiancée, pole vaulter Molly Caudery, fifth place represented a much-needed reward after a career interrupted by injury.

"I am very happy," he said. "Obviously, you come away from competition wanting more, that's just the nature of the sport. But I can't walk away disappointed with what I did today. First of all, being here and then making it to the final – where I'm at and where I've been, there's a huge achievement. I'll take that, and I'll build it.

"It's just been a tough road, riddled with four bad form injuries. Then it got so bad that I actually went over and tried some long jump. That's how much I hated high jump.

"After all of that somehow, I've come through the other side, found my passion, my love and some form again. Here we are, and I really believe that this is like my second family. This is a new beginning for the back end of my career."

Van Klinken completes remarkable double with discus gold

There was another remarkable story unfolding elsewhere at Alexander Stadium, where Jorinde van Klinken came to Birmingham as one of Europe's leading discus throwers – and left the circle as European champion. Her opening-round effort of 67.67m was never beaten, the Dutchwoman leading from first throw to last to add outdoor gold to the world silver medal she already held in the event.

What made it remarkable was the fact she had already collected a shot put silver medal earlier in the championships, meaning she leaves Birmingham with two medals in two different throwing events inside the space of a week.

"This is incredible," she said. "To have such an amazing start on Monday with the silver in the shot put, that was already really special. To then get another medal, and for it being a gold and to be European champion, means everything.

"It's always easier to go to a championship when your technique is solid, as if it's not, it is kind of a guessing game if it's going to happen on the day. I think the shot put was really good and I was crazy happy I managed to get a good performance. Here, I just needed to do what I'm capable of. Two different stories, both amazing outcomes: what a week.

"I obviously haven't really won on the [European] level before, I collected a lot of silvers so far, so it feels so good to be on top. To go in as a favourite is never easy, so to make it happen and to do it is a great feeling.

"I think it will take me a minute to realise what all happened this week. It's been a crazy week, with two really good competitions. Any medal at this level is pretty insane, so to get two is even nicer. To do it again, for the second championships in a row, is crazy.

"There's been a lot of discussion about me doing the combination of discus and shot put and I am sure people will keep on asking about it. I think, with these results, we can close that chapter, that discussion. I think I am absolute world class in both events and these medals go to show that. I have proved it is possible. I'm still young, too, so I'm sure it will only get better."

Germany's Shanice Craft took silver with 65.72m, with Sweden's Vanessa Kamga completing the podium in 64.61m ahead of Van Klinken's compatriot Alida van Daalen, who was fourth with 64.22m.

Men's high jump: 1 Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2.32; 2 Oleh Doroshchuk (UKR) 2.30; 3 Matteo Sioli (ITA) 2.27; 4 Kimani Jack (GBR) 2.23; 5 Joel Clarke-Khan (GBR) 2.23; 5 Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR) 2.23; 5 Mateusz Kolodziejski (POL) 2.23; 8 Thomas Carmoy (BEL) 2.18; 8 Christian Falocchi (ITA) 2.18

Women's discus: 1 Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 67.67; 2 Shanice Craft (GER) 65.72; 3 Vanessa Kamga (SWE) 64.61; 4 Alida van Daalen (NED) 64.22; 5 Kristin Pudenz (GER) 63.27; 6 Marija Tolj (CRO) 63.08; 7 Caisa-Marie Lindfors (SWE) 62.39; 8 Liliana Cá (POR) 60.87