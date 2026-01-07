Sprinter Reece Prescod signs up for the Enhanced Games

British athlete joins American Fred Kerley in the "Olympics on steroids" which is set to take place in Las Vegas in May.

When Reece Prescod retired from athletics last year aged 29, he told AW he wanted to redirect his drive and passion into coaching and grassroots development. But the British sprinter, whose 100m best is 9.93, says he wants to race in the Enhanced Games this year.

The controversial event takes place in Las Vegas in May and according to The Times he is joining the likes of US sprinter Fred Kerley in a competition where drug-taking is allowed.

“I’m very excited to join the sprinting field and compete in the inaugural Enhanced Games,” he said in a statement. “The Enhanced medical team is top-tier and has prioritised my safety and well-being from the start. Enhanced has provided me with life-changing medical supervision, exceptional training support, and a fantastic compensation model.

“I’m eager to push myself to new heights in Las Vegas and race against my fellow sprinters. This is a new chapter for me, and I’m excited to be part of something where I feel valued and talent is recognised.”

Prescod won the British title in 2017 and smashed the 10-second barrier for 100m. He won European 100m silver in 2018 behind fellow Brit Zharnel Hughes and appeared to have even more potential over 200m but was often wary about training and racing around the bend due to injury risks.

In one remarkable interview, he admitted he went off the rails in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics, ordering fast food and playing computer games through the night. But then he managed to get himself back into shape, only to struggle again for form and fitness before finally and quietly hanging up his spikes almost 12 months ago.

In 2022, his 9.93 PB into a slight headwind in Ostrava put him No.4 on the British all-time list, whereas he also ran a wind-assisted 9.88 in Eugene in 2018.

UK Athletics was swift to condemn Prescod's decision with its chief executive Jack Buckner saying: “As a former athlete, I find this particularly appalling. Those of us who have competed know what it takes to succeed the right way — through talent, dedication, and respect for the rules. To see a British athlete aligning themselves with an event that celebrates the use of performance-enhancing drugs is profoundly disappointing.”

The governing body added: "UKA does not recognise the Enhanced Games as a legitimate sporting competition. Any event that promotes or permits the use of harmful substances with the aim of pushing the human body to its limit for short-term goals is not sport as we value it.

"This concept fundamentally undermines the integrity of competition, places athletes’ health and welfare at serious risk, and is incompatible with the principles of clean sport that underpin athletics in the UK and worldwide. The very reason clean sport exists is because those involved saw the risks that resulted from athletes taking substances that led to severe life changing harms.

"Over the years British athletes have experienced the devastating impact of doping, through losing the opportunities afforded from winning major medals, receiving recognition only years later, or by having medals removed, so it is disappointing to see a former team member demonstrate disregard in this manner.

"UKA’s Clean Athletics Policy is clear: doping and the use of prohibited substances or methods will not be tolerated. While Reece Prescod is no longer part of the UKA performance system, his decision to associate with an event that directly contravenes both our policy and the World Anti-Doping Code is unacceptable.

"Generations of British athletes have built their reputations on talent, dedication, and integrity. The Enhanced Games stands in direct opposition to those values."

Prescod is the second British sportsperson to join the Enhanced Games after the swimming world champion Ben Proud signed up to the competition last year.

In addition to appearance fees, the event is offering prize money of up to $250,000 per event and a $1m bonus if an athlete can break Usain Bolt's 100m world record.