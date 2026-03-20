Shot put gold for Chase Jackson in Toruń

American thrower says she much prefers outdoor athletics but she claimed the world indoor title in Poland on Friday.

Chase Jackson won the United States’ first gold of these championships when she threw 20.14m on Friday (March 20) in Toruń.

An intriguing clash was expected between two-time world champion Jackson and the reigning world indoor champion Sarah Mitton of Canada, Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany and reigning world and European champion Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands.

But Jackson was the only thrower to break the 20-metre barrier as Mitton was runner-up with 19,78m and Axelina Johansson third with a Swedish record of 19.75m.

Schilder and Ogunleye finished fourth and fifth.

Jackson became the second American athlete to win this title, after Michelle Carter in 2016.

Canada's Sarah Mitton secured a silver to go with her two gold medals won in 2024 and 2025 after throwing 19.78m in the fourth round and matching it in the sixth.

Jackson said: “I wanted to come here and finish the collection of having the full set of world indoor medals. This has been one of those medals I have been chasing. I am really proud of it. I wanted a big result but I am really happy with what I did today.

“I adjusted my technique for indoors. My coach and me, we had a plan... and it worked. I still think I could have thrown further. I am not a big fan of indoors, everybody knows that. This is my indoor retirement, I probably won't throw indoors anymore.”

Mitton said: “I feel happy for Chase. Before the competition, she told me I should let her win at least one indoor title. Of course, I was trying to beat her until the last attempt but, if it was not me winning, I am happy it was her. She would have been happy if I won, too.”