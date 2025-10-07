Seventh in medal table for GB at World Para Athletics Champs

Hannah Cockroft led the way with three gold medals, while there were many first time world medallists in New Delhi

Great Britain and NI finished seventh in the medal table with 25 medals – seven golds, five silvers and 13 bronzes – at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships (September 27-October 5).

Out of the 33 British athletes that competed in the Indian capital, 20 flew home with a medal (60.61%). The overall tally of 25 was four down on Paris 2023 but 13 up on Kobe 2024, with the latter impacted by last year's Paralympics.

The stand-out performer was surely Hannah Cockroft, who topped the podium on three occasions in the T34 100m, 400m and 800m. She has now won an astonishing 19 gold medals at world championships dating back to 2011.

On the final day of the championships, Aled Davies claimed his seventh consecutive F63 shot put title, while Dan Pembroke completed the three-peat in the F13 javelin throw.

Nathan Maguire might've secured the scalp of the championships after edging out Marcel Hug to bronze in the T54 1500m final, placing behind Chinese pair Jin Hua and Luo Xingchuan.

There was debut success for Victoria Levitt, who topped the podium in the T44 100m and claimed silver in the T44 200m.

Sabrina Fortune starred in the field and claimed her fourth world F20 shot put title with a best throw of 16.75m, adding exactly a metre to her own world record.

Hollie Arnold also continued her incredible record of medalling at every world championships since 2011 – six golds and one bronze – with a second world bronze medal in the F46 javelin throw.

"It has been a positive experience," said Katie Jones, head of Paralympic performance at UK Athletics. "The athletes have all come together, the team spirit has been fantastic and we have come away with 25 medals. We couldn't have asked for more than that.

"We are at the start of the LA cycle. We have had lots of athletes within the top eight, top four and within medals here. Moving on to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the European Championships will give us the chance to allow new athletes to come in and embed what they have achieved here."

Here is a list of all the GB and NI medallists from the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships:

Men

Thomas Young – T38 100m (bronze)

Finlay Menzies – T72 100m (bronze)

Nathan Maguire – T54 1500m (bronze)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards – T64 high jump (silver)

Michael Jenkins – F38 shot put (bronze)

Aled Davies – F63 shot put (gold)

Dan Greaves – F44 discus throw (bronze)

Daniel Pembroke – F13 javelin throw (gold)

Women

Hannah Cockroft – T34 100m (gold), T34 400m (gold), T34 800m (gold)

Karé Adenegan – T34 100m (silver), T34 400m (silver), T34 800m (silver)

Victoria Levitt – T44 100m (gold), T44 200m (silver)

Bebe Jackson – T44 100m (bronze)

Ndidikama Okoh – T63 100m (bronze)

Melanie Woods – T54 800m (bronze), T54 1500m (bronze)

Lydia Church – F12 shot put (bronze)

Sabrina Fortune – F20 shot put (gold)

Anna Nicholson – F35 shot put (bronze)

Funmi Oduwaiye – F44 shot put (bronze)

Hollie Arnold – F46 javelin throw (bronze)