Richard Nerurkar on his long-standing Cabbage Patch 10 record

The Bingley athlete clocked a course record in 1993 and it has survived attacks from runners such as Mo Farah, Emile Cairess and Joe Wigfield over the last three decades

Richard Nerurkar was a world class athlete on all surfaces – track, road and cross-country. He finished fifth in both the 10,000m at the 1991 World Athletics Championships and in the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Marathon. Nerurkar also secured three national cross-country titles and finished in the top 20 at the World Cross Country Championships on several occasions.

In 1993, he produced a spate of outstanding performances which included a 27:40 10,000m track personal best, two marathon victories in Hamburg and at the World Cup in San Sebastian, as well as a mark of 61:53 at the Great North Run.

Among his remarkable performances that season was his British 10-mile record of 46:02 at Cabbage Patch 10 on October 17, 1993.

An incredible 33 years later, the course record still stands. Ahead of this year's edition of the event, Keith Newton spoke to Nerurkar about that extraordinary performance.

Can you say a bit about the lead up to the Cabbage Patch 10-miler. How did you feel your preparations had gone and what indications were there that you were in great shape?

From the middle of August I had been training specifically for the World Cup Marathon (October 31, 1993). Half-way through the build-up I competed in the Great North Run and then went away to Font Romeu for my final big training block. I came back to the UK from the Pyrenees exactly three weeks before the marathon, which was one week before the Cabbage Patch, my final race in my build-up.

All my training at altitude had gone well - I knew I was in good shape. In the days leading up to the Cabbage Patch I wasn't feeling great - I think I was still tired from my training at altitude. So I didn't go the race with huge expectations. But I also wasn't expecting a tough competition.

Were there any specific sessions that you did to prepare, or was the main preparation for San Sebastian with this being a stepping stone on the way?

All my training had been geared towards the marathon two weeks later.

Can you recall how the race played out, whether you had such a fast time as a target and the extent to which any other runners tried to go with you?

My memory is that I was on my own from about 400m into the race. I just got into a rhythm and just tried to run as fast as I could. What helped was having a couple of cyclists from the organising team just ahead of me, showing me the route and giving me encouragement. Towards the end of the race I sensed that they were getting excited about my time.

How would you rank your Cabbage Patch run amongst your all time best road performances?

What was satisfying was knowing that I had got the best out of myself in that race - that's how I will always remember it. Let's say it was the best time trial I've ever run.

We asked the course record holder from 1991, 47.41, Simon Mugglestone, who like Nerurkar was an Oxford graduate, to comment on Richard's performance. Mugglestone himself won the European U20 5000m Championships in 1987 and is now performing very well as a Masters athlete.

"I have very fond memories of the Cabbage Patch 10 mile race, having set my personal best of 47:41 there in 1991 I think," he says. "I remember it being a very fast course but I was still astounded to see Richard run 46:02 there a couple of years later and absolutely smash the British Record in the process.

"It was a phenomenal run from a class athlete at the peak of his powers, arguably one of his best ever performances. It's incredible to think that his record withstood all challenges for the next 30 years. Even with the advent of supershoes it still took another outstanding Olympian in the form of Emile Cairess to beat that record and, even then, he only managed to shave five seconds of Richard's time. Well done Richard, an incredible record that has stood the test of time for over three decades... what a legend!"

Joe Wigfield, has a great range from middle distance through to the half-marathon. He recently retained his Westminster Mile title and won the Manchester Half Marathon, but more pertinently was the winner of the Cabbage Patch 10 in both 2022 and 2024. He provides his perspective on the significance of Nerurkar's run:

"Richard’s record around Cabbage Patch is incredible. Setting a standard that no one has come close to in recent years around the course shows his class. Having run the course many times, it is understandable that you can run quick there but to run that British record was a great achievement."

