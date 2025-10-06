Records fall at Altra 13 Valleys Ultra

Over the weekend, runners of all levels, from first-time trail enthusiasts to elite athletes, took on one of four unique events in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Lake District: the 13 Valleys, 7 Valleys, 5 Valleys, and 2 Valleys.

This year’s event will be remembered not only for its vibrant atmosphere but also for five course records that redefined what’s possible on these challenging trails.

Winner of the men’s flagship event, Barney Plummer, set a new standard in the 13 Valleys Ultra (180km), taking victory in 24:21:44.

In the 7 Valleys Ultra (110km) men’s race, Tom Smith stormed home in 11:34:56, adding his name to the record books.

Andorran runner Samu Ponce took first place in the 5 Valleys Ultra with a remarkable time of 4:52:15, setting a new course record by more than an hour. In the women’s race, Emi Dixon also claimed victory, breaking the record by 10 minutes

Leonie Ansems De Vries retained her 7 Valleys Ultra women’s crown in style, smashing her own course record by more than an hour with a breathtaking 14:44:47.

Beyond the front-runners, the weekend was a celebration of every participant who took to the trails. Over 2,500 participants, doubling the number of entries from the previous year, embraced the challenge, ranging from local runners to international visitors. Countless stories of resilience and determination unfolded, with many competitors pushing through the added challenge of wet overnight conditions.

The support was just as inspiring. Spectators and volunteers lined the routes and filled the event village in Keswick, creating a warm and encouraging atmosphere from start to finish. Spectators enjoyed live music, food stalls, and a live tracking screen of the event, turning the weekend into a true celebration of running and community in the heart of the Lake District.

Full Podium Results

13 Valleys Ultra – Men

Barney Plummer – 24:21:44 (new course record) Jeremy Cottingham – 24:54:41 Paul Grieve – 26:31:01

13 Valleys Ultra – Women

Bethany Ladd – 32:56:04 Elaine Bisson – 34:25:22 Karen Nash – 35:36:19

7 Valleys Ultra – Men

Tom Smith – 11:34:56 (new course record) James Nobles – 12:11:06 Francesco Cucco – 12:22:01

7 Valleys Ultra – Women

Leonie Ansems De Vries – 14:44:47 (new course record) Alexandra Duncombe – 16:03:49 Libbi Mcgibbon – 16:03:51

5 Valleys Ultra – Men

Samu Ponce – 04:52:11 James Miller – 05:17:47 Ali Bailey – 05:37:17

5 Valleys Ultra – Women

Emi Dixon – 05:59:47 Heidi Rogers – 06:35:49 Sophie Pilkington – 06:52:46

2 Valleys Trail – Men

Nigel Martin – 01:25:56 Joel Ponce – 01:27:44 Sergi Cabeza – 01:31:49

2 Valleys Trail – Women

Jess Haney – 01:51:57 Taylor-Von Massey – 01:52:52 Grace Webb – 01:53:49

Full results can be found here.

Early bird entries for the 2026 event can be found at www.13valleysultra.com/enter

Pictures by - 4 Season Collective