Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Pole vaulter Alysha Newman suspended for whereabouts failures

AW News Pole vaulter Alysha Newman suspended for whereabouts failures

Pole vaulter Alysha Newman suspended for whereabouts failures

Log out
AW
Published: 04th February, 2026
Updated: 4th February, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Canadian who won Commonwealth gold in 2018 and Olympic bronze in 2024 has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Alysha Newman has been provisionally suspended from athletics after breaking anti-doping whereabouts rules.

The 31-year-old from Canada won Olympic pole vault bronze in Paris in 2024 and is a three-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games winner from 2018.

She competed lightly in 2025 and has not vaulted so far in 2026.

Newman created a stir in 2024 when she celebrated with a twerking motion after claiming bronze with a Canadian record of 4.85m and also decided to go on Only Fans, although only to show herself training and competing.

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link