Pole vaulter Alysha Newman suspended for whereabouts failures

Canadian who won Commonwealth gold in 2018 and Olympic bronze in 2024 has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The 31-year-old from Canada won Olympic pole vault bronze in Paris in 2024 and is a three-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games winner from 2018.

She competed lightly in 2025 and has not vaulted so far in 2026.

Newman created a stir in 2024 when she celebrated with a twerking motion after claiming bronze with a Canadian record of 4.85m and also decided to go on Only Fans, although only to show herself training and competing.