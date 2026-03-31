Order your April AW magazine now

The latest issue if packed with in-depth insight into the Boston and London Marathons, as well as a review of the World Indoor Championships.

The latest issue of AW (out on April 2) looks forward to the major spring marathons and back over a brilliant edition of the World Indoor Championships.

Both the Boston and London Marathons have become renowned for brilliant racing and the quality of the fields suggest this year’s editions will be no different. Olympian and commentator Tim Hutchings argues, in fact, that we are in the midst of a golden age when it comes to marathon racing and analyses the athletes who will be in the thick of the action.

This will be the 130th staging of Boston, the oldest annual marathon in the world. We delve into its rich history and speak to some of the people who know it best to discover what makes it such a special part of the distance running world.

Charles Hicks will be tackling the famous course for the first time and discusses his move to the marathon, as well as his switch of allegiance from Great Britain to the USA. British athlete Calli Hauger-Thackery, who was sixth in Boston last year, will be having a very different experience this time around as she navigates her way through pregnancy. She shares her experiences of it thus far.

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London will see a reunion of two long-time British friends and rivals – Emile Cairess and Patrick Dever – and the latter chats about his next challenge over 26.2 miles, as well as his ambitions in the event. Meanwhile, it will be a full circle moment for Julia Paternain, who won a surprise world marathon bronze for Uruguay last summer but is returning to race in the country in which she grew up and learned to become an athlete.

Our review of the World Indoors sees columnist Katharine Merry reflecting on what was one of the best, and most eventful, editions of the championships, while we also speak to Jenny Meadows about how coaching two gold medallists has rekindled her love for the sport and long jump silver medallist Larissa Iapichino about carving her own path in the sport, despite having two former athletes for parents.

There’s also an in-depth look at the demise of Grand Slam Track, we hear how athletes who are caught up conflict manage to cope, while Peter Eriksson gives his coaching advice and Paul Freary tests the best road running shoes for race day.